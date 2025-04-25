Employee Engagement Statistics, Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Employee Engagement Statistics: Employee Engagement is a buzzword flying around workplaces everywhere. But what exactly does it mean, and why should you care? Well, engaged employees are like happy bees in a hive—they’re productive and enthusiastic and contribute significantly to the company’s success.

This paper describes the best facts related to employment engagement in recent years and what to do to improve engagement rates. Here, we’ll delve into some eye-opening employee engagement statistics to shed light on this crucial aspect of the modern workplace.

According to employee engagement statistics, in November 2023, globally, the annual employee engagement rate was 23%, which has increased by 2% from last year.

In the United States of America, 34% of employees claim that they feel more engaged in their workplace as of 2024.

For almost 90% of global leaders, an engagement strategy will allow employees to impact the overall business successfully.

Harvard Business Review also reviewed that close work friendships boost 50% of employee satisfaction.

A report published by Happeo states that 43% of engaged employees, as well as 18% of low-engaged employees, have received feedback at least once a week.

A Gallup survey suggested that employee engagement is one of the top four qualities practiced by 21% of more profitable organizations.

Higher employee engagement in America leads to 17% greater productivity in 2024.

The top two factors enhancing employee engagement are trust in leaders (81%) and Good employee relationships with their immediate supervisor (79%).

Employee Engagement Statistics further states that 80% of employees are likely to learn and adopt new skills, which also allows for more employee engagement at work.

are likely to learn and adopt new skills, which also allows for more employee engagement at work. Employee Engagement is an important part of every organization as it boosts productivity by 14%, customer ratings by 10%, and sales by 18%.

General Employee Engagement Statistics

Better team member engagement has shown that employee absenteeism has decreased by 27.5%.

On the other hand, due to a lack of employee engagement, 25% of working Americans are considering leaving their current employer for a mental health break.

Globally, only 22% of companies know the reason for their employee disengagement.

Furthermore, a survey organized by 600 small businesses with 50-500 employees in 2024 suggested that 63.3% of companies need help retaining employees rather than hiring them.

In 2023, the highest level of employee engagement was observed in Southeast Asian organizations, at 33%, and the lowest percentage was achieved by European companies, at 13%.

Office workers, salespeople, and construction workers accounted for only 12% of the lowest employee engagement rate.

(Source: happeo.com)

Each year, higher employee engagement in America leads to 17% greater productivity, but globally, in 2024, an engaged workforce enables 23% more profitability and 66% better well-being.

In the U.S., disengaged employees cost between USD 483 billion and USD 604 billion in productivity loss per year.

Disengaged employees are only able to give 53% of their effort in their jobs.

(Source: allnewbusiness.com)

Based on Employee Engagement Statistics, disengaged employees cost up to USD 3,400 for every USD 10,000 of their salary.

If employers make employees 10% engaged or happier, then employees’ annual salary grows by USD 2,400.

The Disengagement Dilemma:

Low Morale, High Costs: According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report, 85% of employees worldwide are not actively engaged or are actively disengaged at work. This means a large portion of the workforce feels unmotivated and disconnected, and puts in minimal effort. Disengaged employees can cost companies a whopping USD 450 to USD 500 billion annually in lost productivity and turnover.

The Upside of Engagement:

Profit Powerhouse: Companies with highly engaged workforces are 21% more profitable than those with low engagement. Engaged employees are more productive and innovative and deliver better customer service, ultimately leading to a healthier bottom line.

Companies with highly engaged workforces are 21% more profitable than those with low engagement. Engaged employees are more productive and innovative and deliver better customer service, ultimately leading to a healthier bottom line. Retention Rocket Fuel: Highly engaged employees are far less likely to leave their jobs. Statistics show that employees who find a purpose and passion at work are more than 3 times as likely to stay with their organization. Reduced employee turnover saves companies significant time and money spent on recruitment and training.

Emerging Employee Engagement Trends

A report generated by Small Business Trends in 2024 depicts that companies with wellness programs allow 89% of employees to stay happy and more engaged.

Flexibility is an important factor in balancing work and life; thus, employees such as Millennials (76%) and Gen Z (69%) are expecting more flexibility in their working options.

By the end of 2024, almost 74% of employees are more likely to work remotely to manage their expenses.

In the future, a collaboration of more advanced technologies will help enhance overall business productivity by 400%.

United States Employee Engagement Trend

(Reference: gallup.com)

According to Employee Engagement Statistics, in February 2024, the total engaged employee resulted in 30%, and an actively disengaged employee was 17%.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the employee engagement rate and disengaged employee rate in the U.S. were 33% and 17%, respectively.

Whereas the annual employee engagement rate was 23% globally in 2023, which increased by 2% from last year, and 33% in the United States of America.

The national availability of a fully remote worker was 29%, and the availability of a hybrid model employee was 52%.

In 2023, the ratio of actively engaged workers and disengaged workers in the country was 2.1:1, with an increase from last year.

The overall job satisfaction of 51% of U.S. employees remained high in 2023

Fully Engaged Employee Statistics

(Reference: jobera.com)

A survey conducted by ADP Research Institute found that 42% of engaged employees preferred to quit their jobs in 2023.

In addition, only 32% of engaged employees chose to grow in the same organization, and 26% of workers’ decisions remained unrevealed.

Employee Satisfaction Statistics

(Reference: pewresearch.org)

As of 2023, the overall job satisfaction of 51% of U.S. employees remained highly satisfied.

In America, 67% of employees remained very satisfied with their relationships with co-workers.

In Employee Engagement Statistics, other shares of employees felt very satisfied in the following fields due to effective employee engagement are their relationship with managers and supervisors (62%), commute (59%), day-to-day tasks at work (51%), amount of feedback received (49%), benefits provided by employers (49%), training opportunities and new development skills (44%), salary increment (34%), and opportunities for promotion for work (33%).

By Workplace

(Reference: gallup.com)

Employee Engagement Statistics further states that in 2023, 47% of employees who worked exclusively remotely lost interest and remained less engaged.

Conversely, 43% of hybrid employees and 41% of remote-ready on-site employees remained less engaged at work.

What Makes Employees Tick?

Understanding what motivates employees is key to fostering engagement. Here’s what the data reveals:

Leadership Matters: A whopping 58% of employees say a lack of strong, inspiring leadership is the top reason they feel disengaged. Employees crave clear direction, open communication, and appreciation from their leaders.

A whopping 58% of employees say a lack of strong, inspiring leadership is the top reason they feel disengaged. Employees crave clear direction, open communication, and appreciation from their leaders. Learning and Growth: Employees want to feel like they’re constantly learning and developing new skills. A staggering 80% of employees say that opportunities to learn and grow would make them feel more engaged [source: Wellable].

Employees want to feel like they’re constantly learning and developing new skills. A staggering 80% of employees say that opportunities to learn and grow would make them feel more engaged [source: Wellable]. Feeling Valued: Recognition is a powerful motivator. 37% of employees consider recognition the most important factor for engagement. A simple “thank you” or public acknowledgment for a job well done can go a long way in boosting morale.

Recognition is a powerful motivator. 37% of employees consider recognition the most important factor for engagement. A simple “thank you” or public acknowledgment for a job well done can go a long way in boosting morale. Work-Life Balance: Feeling burnt out is a major drain on engagement. Hybrid and remote work arrangements are gaining traction, with statistics showing that hybrid (81%) and remote employees (78%) report higher engagement compared to on-site counterparts (72%). Offering flexible work options helps employees achieve a healthy work-life balance, leading to increased engagement.

Key Drivers of Employee Engagement

(Source: happeo.com)

The Most important factors that help in enhancing employee engagement are trust in leaders (81%), Good employee relationships with their immediate supervisor (79%), a sense of purpose (75%), and organizational culture (74%).

Moreover, the other biggest drivers include belief in the organization (69%), opportunities for career growth (68%), enjoyment of work (68%), and relationships with colleagues (67%).

Besides, the smallest drivers are the physical environment of the workplace (37%) and the sense of psychological safety (35%).

Contribution To Employee Engagement

(Source: ctfassets.net)

Employee Engagement Statistics reported that 64% of employees focus on work that they enjoy doing, which makes them more engaged in work.

60% of employees felt more engaged in 2023 as they had an effective work-life balance.

Meanwhile, 57% of employees remained fully engaged as they had good managers, and 60% were satisfied due to their remote working ability.

Employee Engagement Levels

(Reference: allnewbusiness.com)

As mentioned by Employee Engagement Statistics, the highest engagement rate in 2023 was achieved by hybrid employees at 81%.

However, remote employees and On-Site employees captured 78% and 72% engagement rates, respectively.

Best Practices For Engaging Employees

Effective Communication and Collaboration:

In 2023, globally, 39% of employees declared that organizations must collaborate more with employees.

While 33% of employees said the need for proper communication between employees and team leaders needs to be addressed.

Effective communications boost team productivity by 20% to 25%, enable faster results, and solve problems.

Employee Recognition and Feedback:

For gaining strong work engagement, 37% of employees say recognition is the most important factor for better employee engagement.

Regular updates from management teams allow employees to stay motivated, as claimed by 85% of employees.

Remote Work Engagement:

70% of WFH (work-from-home) employees said that they often had difficulties in large meetings and conversations through video calls. Thus, companies must take proper initiatives to make such employees feel comfortable.

Moreover, 64% of managers need effective tools to manage remote workers, which makes work engagement more challenging. Managers must regularly monitor employees so that they feel engaged and less challenged.

Employee Engagement Strategies By Expectation

(Reference: founderjar.com)

For almost 81% of employees in the U.S., physical safety is the top priority, but only 58% of employers have achieved it in 2023.

Some basic requirements of employees about which they are concerned are public health emergencies (45%), workplace violence (34%), Technology failure (29%), Crime (26%), severe weather (25%), mental health or accidents (22%), Major transportation disruption (18%), Natural disaster (14%), and protests (13%).

American organizations have implemented many safety measures to make employees feel safe, which was agreed by 71% of employees.

Organizations Focus on Employee Engagement

(Reference: founderjar.com)

In 2023, organizations’ main focuses on employee engagement were communication (33%), employee development (26%), performance management (19%), career development opportunities (16%), recognition (16%), and training (15%).

In addition, other focus areas were work-life balance (11%), collaboration with employees (11%), senior leadership development (11%), compensation and benefits (8%), physical working conditions (7%), individual access to learning (6%), access to information and skills (6%), recruitment processes (5%), corporate social responsibility (3%), and other (3%).

Benefits of Employee Engagement

According to Employee Engagement Statistics, companies with fully engaged employees have 87% lower chance of leaving their current employer.

Staff turnover has decreased by 18% in U.S. businesses that have effectively kept their employees engaged in 2023.

Almost 16% of global firms use advanced technology to track the employee engagement rate of their workers.

69% of employees have announced that receiving regular feedback from companies has promoted higher employee engagement and kept them more engaged and involved in work.

Employees who are highly engaged are 3 times more likely to survive in their companies for longer periods.

Effective internal communications kept 85% of employees more motivated and made them active in handling more challenges within companies.

Meeting Productivity And Engagement

Meetings may be online or offline, but their purpose is to address various issues and work towards enhancing employee engagement, in which 21% of global employees consider themselves very engaged.

In 2023, almost 50% of employees considered meetings a waste of time.

(Source: allnewbusiness.com)

In the United States, total spending on poorly conducted meetings for employee engagement was USD 399.01 billion annually.

Germany, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland spent USD 73.66 billion, USD 58.11 billion, and USD 433.15 billion on meetings annually, respectively.

Impacts on Employee Engagement

In 2023, 53% of global HR executives rated good onboarding as boosting employee engagement

Recently, 62% of businesses have performed onboarding programs, which witnessed a 54% growth in employee engagement and productivity rates.

54% of businesses that have onboarding programs in 2023 ensure effective employee engagement.

Building a More Engaged Workforce

So, how can companies create a work environment that fosters employee engagement? Here are some tips:

Defined Mission and Values: Employees want to feel like their work has a purpose and contributes to a bigger goal. A clear company mission statement and defined values can help them connect with the company’s vision.

Employees want to feel like their work has a purpose and contributes to a bigger goal. A clear company mission statement and defined values can help them connect with the company’s vision. Open Communication: Regular, transparent communication between managers and employees is crucial. Create a space where employees feel comfortable sharing ideas, voicing concerns, and providing feedback.

Regular, transparent communication between managers and employees is crucial. Create a space where employees feel comfortable sharing ideas, voicing concerns, and providing feedback. Performance Feedback: Employees don’t thrive in the dark. Provide regular, constructive feedback to help them understand their strengths and areas for improvement.

Employees don’t thrive in the dark. Provide regular, constructive feedback to help them understand their strengths and areas for improvement. Opportunities for Growth: Invest in your employees’ professional development. Offer training programs, mentorship opportunities, and support for pursuing relevant certifications or skills.

Invest in your employees’ professional development. Offer training programs, mentorship opportunities, and support for pursuing relevant certifications or skills. A Culture of Recognition: Don’t underestimate the power of a simple “thank you” or public acknowledgment. Regularly recognize and reward employees for their hard work and achievements.

Conclusion

By prioritizing employee engagement and implementing the above strategies, companies can create a happier, more productive workforce, ultimately leading to a thriving business. The main key to a company’s success depends on employees, directly or indirectly.

Employee engagement helps increase a company’s profitability and results in improvements in employee retention. This article will help you understand all the current facts and trends of recent years.

