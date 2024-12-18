Glassdoor Statistics By Industry, Country, Demographics, Product And Services

Introduction

Glassdoor Statistics: Glassdoor has indubitably become the chief place for job seekers, employees, and employers to connect and share information among themselves for possible career decisions. The platform keeps growing in popularity in 2024, and it looks more likely to affect job hunting, salary comparisons, and understanding of workplace culture.

This is an extensive look at Glassdoor statistics in 2024, analyzing user behavior, salary trends, company reviews, and some other notable insights.

Editor’s Choice

According to Glassdoor statistics, the Employee Confidence Index, as reported by Glassdoor, has recorded reductions in confidence by employees in various industries from January 2023 to January 2024. The construction sector witnessed a fall of 1.50% YoY in employee confidence from 60.90% to 59.50% . Education and Health Services have also seen a huge slump from 52.80% to 46.40% (-6.40% YoY).

in employee confidence from . Education and Health Services have also seen a huge slump from Public Administration improvement remains temporary at 3.80% in January 2024 but still stands at -3.10 % when compared to the previous year. Utilities recorded the most dramatic change in downward trend: it fell from 60.80% to 51.30% or -9.50% YoY.

in January 2024 but still stands at when compared to the previous year. Utilities recorded the most dramatic change in downward trend: it fell from Glassdoor has the majority of its website traffic in the US at 60.34% , with 24.39M visits . 57.2% of desktop traffic, and mobile accounts for 42.8% of US traffic alone.

, with visits of desktop traffic, and mobile accounts for of US traffic alone. Glassdoor statistics reveal that 3.54% of users came from Kenya, but 83.93% of them can access the site through a desktop.

of users came from Kenya, but of them can access the site through a desktop. Almost equal gender coverage under Glassdoor shows 52.58% males and 47.42% females.

Glassdoor statistics state that the most common age group is 25-34 years (36.97% of all users), followed by 35-44 (19.08%) and 18-24 (16.83%).

Glassdoor Jobs spend the most time in marketing (205), followed by technology (167) and software development (164). Other significant sectors include Digital Marketing (162) and recruiting (150), alongside SEO and Consulting (139 each).

Confidence among employees dropped to 45.6% in January 2024, marking the lowest since 2016.

in January 2024, marking the lowest since 2016. Even with historically low layoff numbers, layoff mentions in Glassdoor reviews jumped 27% YoY. 52% of employees think they can find a similar job within six months, up by four points compared to the last quarter.

of employees think they can find a similar job within six months, up by four points compared to the last quarter. Glassdoor statistics show that expectations of pay raises increased as 47% of employees are expecting a raise at least within a year, the highest figure since 2008.

of employees are expecting a raise at least within a year, the highest figure since 2008. Among the younger set (18-34), 58% said they expect to receive pay raises, compared to 42-44% among older groups.

Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index By Industry

Industry Jan 2023 Dec 2023 Jan 2024 MoM YoY Co, instruction 60.90% 59.80% 59.50% -0.30% -1.50% Education and health services 52.80% 47.80% 46.40% -1.40% -6.40% Financial activities 56.30% 50.80% 50.40% -0.40% -5.90% Information 56.80% 48.20% 48.20% -0.10% -8.70% Leisure and hospitality 45.40% 41.60% 40.10% -1.50% -5.40%, Manufacturing 52.60% 46.50% 4a 6.20% -0.20% -of40% Other inrvices 50.00% 45.00% 44.10% -0.90% -5.90% Professional and business services of1.60% 54.60% 53.50% -1.hospitality, Public administration 4to% 41.80% 45.50% 3.80% -3.10% Retail trade 44.70% 38.60% 37.80% -0.80% -6.90% Transportation and warehousing 51.70% 45.00% 43.50% -1.6Utility % Utilities 60.80% 54.20% 51.30% -2.90% -9.50% Wholesale trade 55.90% 50.70% 48.60%

(Source: glassdoor.com)

This aggregate data of Glassdoor statistics presents the Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index across several industries with a comparison of the values in January 2023, December 2023, and January 2024.

The Employee Confidence Index is the measurement of how employees perceive their job security, the overall job market, and their company’s outlook.

From January 2023 to January 2024, most industries have experienced a decline in the employee confidence index.

For instance, in the construction industry, the value reduced from 60.90 % in January 2023 to 59.50 % in January 2024, which accounts for a year-over-year drop rate of 1.50 % and a month-over-month drop of 0.30 %.

For Education and Health Services, the index decreased significantly from 52.80 % in January 2023 to 46.40 % in January 2024, a 6.40 % decline year-over-year and a 1.40 % decline from December 2023.

Again, year-over-year declines were seen in the Financial Activities and Information industries where Financial Activities showed a 5.90 % drop while Information dropped 8.70 %.

An overall decline of confidence was observed from January 2023 to January 2024 among Leisure and Hospitality which ranged from -5.40 % with a decrease of 1.50 % on a month-over-month basis.

Similarly, in manufacturing, the index declined by 6.40 % year-over-year, falling from 52.60 % to 46.20 %.

Otherctors, like Other Services and Pr; 71.63nal andiness Services, witnessed a decline time frame, with Other Services eroded by 5.90 % and inofessional and Business Services by 8.10 % from January 202majornuary 2024.

Some sectors report slight upward moves or, usage worst, only minor declines.

Public administration went up by 3.80% compared to December 2023-January 2024, whereas a decrease by 3.10% is noted from the previous year.

Retail Trade and Transportation and Warehousing continued year-on-year drops in employee confidence: Retail Trade, year-on-year -6.90%; Transportation and Warehousing, -8.20%.

Utility industries experienced considerable declines, with a 9.50% decrease from the previous year from 60.80% to 51.30%.

Meanwhile, wholesale trade recorded a very low 7.30% decrease in confidence from 55.90% to 48.60%.

Glassdoor Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

The data of Glassdoor statistics explains the distribution of traffic from,m the Glassdoor website across various countries in terms of the %age of total traffic and the number of visits across all devices, as well as the split between desktop and mobile users.

Most of all, Glassdoor traffic is derived from the US, constituting first of the 60.34% of totals. It has a total of 24.39 million visits for all its devices.

Out of these, 57.2% are US users accessing the site via desktop, while 42.8% are mobile users.

In Kenya, the total traffic accounts for 3.54%, and the southern race has 1.43 million visits. In this population, 83.93% access the site on the desktop, while only 16.07% do so using mobile devices.

The country India bears 2.54% of the total traffic, which amounts to visits. In India, there is a significant increase in mob usage, easing it through mobile devices, while 37.43% do so on a desktop.

The Philippines contributes 2.31% of traffic as it racked up approximately 933.48K visits. Mobile users here slightly outnumber desktop users, with 53.68% of them using mobile devices against 46.32% who use desktops.

In Malaysia, 2.06% of the traffic comes from the country’s specialties to 831.4K visits. Most Malaysian users are mobile users, 71.63% use mobile devices while 28.37% use desktops.

Apparently, these data indicate some regional differences in how users make access to Glassdoor. Here, mobile usage is majorly in countries such as Malaysia and India, whereas the desktop still dominates in Kenya.

Glassdoor Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The demographic Glassdoor statistics data reflective of Glassdoor reveals that there is almost equal gender distribution among the users as 52.58% of respondents identify as male while 47.42% identify with a female gender.

Users aged 25-34 dominate the demographic representation with 36.97%. This is followed by users aged 35-44 years, who make up 19.08% of the total.

The group of users aged between 18 and 24 years makes up 16.83%, while those aged between 45 and 54 years make up 13.88% of all users.

There are fewer users in the age group of 55-64 years as it represents 8.52% of the total users, followed by the older users aged 65 and above at 4.71% only.

This is a primary audience of professionals who are younger to middle-aged in their career phase, typically under age 35.

Glassdoor Jobs Customers By Product & Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

According to Glassdoor statistics, this is evidenced by the number of Glassdoor Jobs customers according to products and services. Marketing holds the most customers at 205, indicating that the maximum focus of job postings on Glassdoor is in this area.

Technology follows with 167 customers, signifying a high demand for roles related to tech DS. Software Development has 164 customers, which is significant to Glassdoor’s clientele.

Digital Marketing has 162 customers, showcasing a strong presence in the job market.

Recruiting, on the other hand, has 150 customers and therefore underlines the importance of recruitment in helping companies get top talent.

SEO and Consulting each have 139 customers, which indicate a steady demand for these specialties.

The data demonstrates the variety of industries tapping Glassdoor for the purposes of hiring notable slant, in a way, towards marketing, technology, and software development roles.

Glassdoor Growing Job Market Confidence And Pay Raise Expectations Among Employees

As per the Glassdoor statistics, since 52% of the employees, including also self-employed, believed that they could get a similar job within 6 months from today if they lost their current job, it was a 4-point increase from a quarter ago (48%).

However, the belief in being reemployed has declined among non-employees and people actively looking for employment, from from% to 46%.

By point, it goes down to the last quarter. However, the comparison to last year during the second quarter shows a manifold increase of 14 points (32% was recorded in Q2 2014). Different confidence levels vary with each other according to age groupings.

Young employees the ages of 18-34 post a high %age of 65, while more than half of ages 35-44 (60) did make relatively high comparisons to older pennies aged 45-54 (40) and 55-64 (38).

Closely in tandem with employee expectation with the boost that emanates from an assurance of improvement in the job market are the views about the expectation to receive pay increases that become much more positive.

Employees expecting either a pay raise/cost of living adjustment in 12 months is at 47 percent, the highest since the start of this survey in Q4 2008. This is a slight rise of 2 points from the previous quarter’s figure (45%).

Young age employees belong to the age group of 18-34 (58%) as compared to those aged 35-44 (42%), 45-54 (42%), and 55-64 (44%) who would expect to receive pay raise.

Also, 50% of the male section of employees look forward to a raise while 42% of the female employees. do

The reason for increased expectations on pay rises comes with the statistic of about 61% of employees who, for the last six months, would have reported they’ve had positive changes in their companies now receiving new perks, stock options, or similar means of recompense.

Glassdoor Declining Employee Confidence

According to the latest Glassdoor statistics, employee confidence has taken another nosedive at the start of the year 2024.

During January 2024, only 45.6 % of employees painted a positive business outlook for the next six months from 47.5 % in December 2023, making this the lowest level since the start of the index in 2016.

Though the previous year ended with a slight upward trend, the new year has begun on shaky ground. Lay-off worries persist and continue to be most discussed in terms of their mention in Glassdoor reviews.

Just like before, there was an increase in the mentions of lay-offs in January 2024 by as much as 27% compared to the previous year even when the real lay-off level continues to remain historically low.

Another contributing factor to work-related employers' exposure is the significant decline in recruitment during the past year. In general, hiring activities are taken as representative of a company’s business performance by employees.

Scratch-hiring indicates that the company has confidence in growth and career path creation for employees, while freezing hiring may indicate leadership concerns and narrow promotion opportunity development.

Glassdoor statistics reveal that in 2023, mentions of hiring freezes increased 81% year-on-year, but of those reviews, only 23% had a positive outlook for the firm. This reinforces the perception that employees view slowing hiring as a very negative sign of their employers’ financial health.

Conclusion

For job seekers and employers, Glassdoor is always going to be revolutionary. According to Glassdoor statistics, today, it boasts more than 100 million active users, and transparency in salaries and insight into company cultures have become indispensable instruments in career advancement.

The growth would only advance this coming year as it makes its way through the evaluations, salary data, and job postings used for making informed decisions. Glassdoor isn’t an employment tool for job-seekers; it is a comprehensive affair that empowers them in their career decisions.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is the Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index, and how has it impacted different sectors in 2024? This index is a reflection of employees’ job security perceptions, their job market conditions overall, and how they view their company’s outlook. For 2024, the index has recorded major drops from one year to another in almost all industries. For example, in the Utilities sector, the drop is the greatest: -9.50%. There was also a drop of -6.40% in Education and Health Services. Public Administration did show a temporary improvement from December 2023 (+3.80%), yet it was still down by between -3.10% in the month of January 2023. Who are the key demographics that make up the Glassdoor users in the year 2024? Glassdoor has almost an equal gender split, with 52.58% in male usage and 47.42% in female usage. The largest group of users who belong to the age category of between 25 and 34 years old is 36.97%. This was

followed by 35-44 years (19.08%) and 18-24 years (16.83%). Users aged 45-54 make up 13.88%, while those 55-64 and 65+ represent 8.52% and 4.71%, respectively. This means that this platform serves more young and somewhat mature professionals in their careers. Which industries are the heaviest in employment posting on Glassdoor, and which roles are most in demand? demand? In this case, for job postings through Glassdoor 2024, Marketing comes first with 205 job postings, Technology with 167, and Software Development has managed to attain 164 job postings. The other sectors really quite high include Digital Marketing with 162, Recruiting with 150, and both SEO and Consulting got 139. All these portray a trend focused on technology-driven marketing roles on the site. What transformation has happened to employee confidence in the job market and pay raises as of 2024? Only 45.6% of employees had any faith in the business outlook in January 2024 for the coming six months, with the lowest degree of belief in the future since 2016. However, expectations for salary increases have risen, with 47% expecting a raise at least in the next year- the highest level since 2008. Younger employees are more optimistic compared to older age groups. A total of 58% of individuals aged 18-34 expect any chance of being given a raise, while only 42-44% report similar hopes among older age groups. How does the global website traffic in Glassdoor compare across regions? In 2024, it was revealed that most of Glassdoor traffic, with 60.34%, is accounted for by the US, with a total of 24.39 million visits this year, with a distribution of 57.2% for desktop use compared to only 42.8% for mobile use. Kenya had 3.54% of the traffic, of which 83.93% accessed the platform through the desktop. In contrast, countries like India and Malaysia have higher mobile usage, with mobile access contributing 62.57% and 71.63%, respectively. This portrays the difference between regions on how users access Glassdoor.

Aruna Madrekar Aruna is an editor at Sci-Tech Today with a strong knowledge of SEO. She is skilled at writing and editing articles that are helpful and interesting to readers. Aruna also creates charts and graphs to embed in the articles, making them easier to understand. Her work helps Sci-Tech Today reach a large audience and share valuable information.

More Posts By Aruna Madrekar