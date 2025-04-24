Augmented Reality Statistics By Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Augmented Reality Statistics: Augmented Reality (AR) is a rapidly advancing technology that overlays digital content onto the physical world, enhancing real-world experiences with interactive and immersive elements. By 2024, the number of mobile AR devices worldwide is projected to reach 1.7 billion, a significant increase from 1.1 billion in 2022. In the retail sector, AR is transforming the shopping experience; for instance, 72% of luxury fashion consumers in the UK consider AR an important part of their shopping journey.

In healthcare, AR applications are enhancing medical training and surgical procedures, contributing to improved patient outcomes. The education sector is also leveraging AR to provide immersive learning experiences, particularly in subjects requiring 3D visualization. As AR technology continues to evolve, its integration across various industries underscores its potential to redefine interactions between digital content and the physical environment.

This article includes effective analyses and current trends in the global market from different insights.

Editor’s Choice

Augmented Reality Statistics show that the global Augmented Reality market is estimated to reach USD 29.6 billion by 2024 , and its compound annual growth rate will reach 39.5% from 2024 to 2033.

, and its compound annual growth rate will reach The augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) market will experience an annual growth rate of 13.72% CAGR from 2023 to 2027 .

. As of 2024, the electronics segment commands the largest AR market share at 32.0% , highlighting its dominant role in overall revenue generation.

, highlighting its dominant role in overall revenue generation. In 2023, the North American region held the largest revenue share, 36.14% , in the Augmented Reality (AR) market.

, in the Augmented Reality (AR) market. Specifically, 55% of AR users find entertainment in shopping with Augmented Reality (AR).

of AR users find entertainment in shopping with Augmented Reality (AR). The valuation of the mobile augmented reality (AR) market reached an estimated USD 25.84 billion in 2024 .

. During the same period, revenue generated by AR glasses, hardware, and software for both consumers and enterprises will amount to 10.68 billion US dollars.

Around 32% of people who used AR for general reasons had non-specific positive responses.

of people who used AR for general reasons had non-specific positive responses. The Microsoft HoloLens 2 stands out as one of the most expensive, priced at approximately USD 3,500 .

. AR device users are projected to increase steadily, reaching about 1.4 billion in 2023 and 1.73 billion by 2024.

You May Also Like To Read

General Augmented Reality Statistics

The revenue from both the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality markets is anticipated to be USD 40.4 billion in 2024.

The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.97% from 2024 to 2029, reaching an estimated market volume of USD 62.0 billion by 2029.

Meanwhile, AR software is the largest segment of the AR and VR market, and it will achieve a market volume of US$13.0 billion by 2024.

During the same period, the United States of America will be the top revenue producer, with an anticipated market volume of USD 10.9 billion.

Globally, the number of users in the augmented Reality and virtual reality market will reach 3,728 million by 2029.

The user penetration rate, supposed to reach 52.8% in 2024, is anticipated to climb to 56.5% by 2029.

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size Statistics

(Source: market.us)

The global Augmented Reality market will reach USD 29.6 billion by 2024, and its compound annual growth rate will reach 39.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Furthermore, the estimated global market size (in USD billion) of Augmented Reality (AR) from 2025 to 2033 is represented as 2025 (41.3), 2026 (57.6), 2027 (80.3), 2028 (112.0), 2029 (156.2), 2030 (217.9), 2031 (304.0), 2032 (424.1), and 2033 (591.7).

By Region

(Reference: precedenceresearch.com)

In 2023, North America made up the largest revenue share, 36.14%, in the Augmented Reality (AR) market.

Furthermore, other regional AR market shares are followed by Europe (26.54%), Asia Pacific (22.3%), Latin America (9.0%), and the Middle East and Africa (6.0%).

By Revenue Per User

(Reference: market.us)

In 2024, the average AR Advertising revenue earned per user was USD 215.8 billion, followed by AR Hardware (USD 96.9 billion) and AR Software (USD 5.8 billion).

By 2027, AR Advertising (USD 279 billion), hardware (USD 85.3 billion), and software (USD 6.7 billion) are estimated to generate the highest revenue per AR user.

AR Market Segmentation By Industry

(Reference: market.us)

The revenue distribution across various industries reveals intriguing insights and further elaborates that the electronics segment commands the largest share at 32.0%, underscoring its dominant role in overall revenue generation.

The services segment, with a 12.9% share, and manufacturing, at 10.3%, followed closely, both illustrating their substantial contributions.

Augmented Reality Statistics further states that the E-commerce, government, and social media sectors contribute 5.2%, 4.9%, and 4.8%, respectively, reflecting their significant market presence.

Telecommunications and advertising each hold a 4.7% share.

Meanwhile, robotics and gaming account for 2.2% and 2.0% of the revenue each, with healthcare following closely at 1.9%.

The remaining 11.1% is categorized as ‘Other’, encompassing various sectors that collectively play a crucial role in the industry’s revenue composition.

By User Adoption and Engagement

Most AR users, specifically 55%, find entertainment in shopping with Augmented Reality (AR).

A recent study indicates that 32% of AR users engage with it simply because they enjoy it.

Notably, 91.75% of Generation Z individuals express a strong interest in AR-based shopping, with AR furniture placement capturing the attention of 94% of Gen Z.

Regarding shopping habits, 70% of shoppers believe that AR apps could influence how often they shop.

Additionally, 70% of users see AR as a valuable tool for acquiring new skills.

In the workplace, around 72% of US users highlight improved collaboration as one of the top four advantages of using AR.

The impact of AR on brand perception is also significant, with 57% of users more inclined to support brands that offer AR experiences.

Moreover, 64% of customers feel that AR usage enhances their loyalty to a brand.

Looking toward the future, over two-thirds of US residents anticipate AR becoming a routine aspect of daily life in the coming years, with 82% expressing their intent to use AR and VR more frequently.

By Consumers

(Source: cloudfront.net)

Augmented Reality Statistics also mention that in 2023, the total number of frequent AR consumers will be 2.9 billion and will reach 3.5 billion by 2024 and 4.3 billion by 2025.

It is estimated that by 2025, almost 75% of the global population will be frequent users of Augmented Reality (AR) technology.

Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Augmented Reality Statistics show that in 2024, the valuation of the mobile Augmented Reality (AR) market reached an estimated USD 25.84 billion, increased by USD 21.07 billion in 2023.

The total revenue estimated by the AR mobile market in the next few years is 2024 (USD 25.84 billion), 2025 (USD 30.77 billion), and 2026 (USD 36.26 billion).

Mobile AR Active User Devices Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

AR device users are projected to increase steadily, reaching about 1.4 billion in 2023 and 1.73 billion by 2024.

In the US, there has been a significant rise in AR startups, with 1,027 currently operating in 2023.

Additionally, 26% of all smartphones now support AR technology.

AR and VR Headset Shipments Statistics

(Reference: emarketer.com)

A report published by E-Marketer estimates that in 2023, there were around 0.5 million shipments of AR headsets worldwide; by the end of 2024, the number will reach up to 0.9 million.

Augmented Reality Statistics further declare that estimated AR headset shipments will be 2025 (1.6 million), 2026 (3.7 million), and 2027 (6.4 million).

Consumer and Enterprise AR Glasses Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, revenue generated from both consumer and enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, hardware, and software reached 10.68 billion US dollars, up from 6.77 billion US dollars in 2023.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2025, global consumer and enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, hardware, and software revenue will be around USD 23.27 billion, followed by 2026 (USD 35.06 billion).

Comparison of AR Headsets and Glasses Statistics By Price

(Reference: statista.com)

Augmented Reality Statistics show that among various Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, the Microsoft HoloLens 2 stands out as one of the most expensive, priced at approximately USD 3,500, comparable to the anticipated USD 3,499 retail price of the Apple Vision Pro.

Moreover, other prices of AR products include Xreal Air 2 Ultra (USD 699), Rokid Max (USD 439), Xrea; Air 2 Pro (USD 410), and Xreal Air 2 (USD 340).

Augmented Reality (AR) B2C Market Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista states that the global revenue in the AR market will rise steadily from 2024 to 2029, increasing by USD 20.9 billion, which represents a 67.16% growth.

The global revenue of the AR B2C market will be around USD 37.4 billion by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, other predicted revenue in the coming years is followed by 2025 (USD 43.25 billion), 2026 (USD 47.84 billion), and 2027 (USD 52.05 billion).

You May Also Like To Read

AR Advertising B2C Market Statistics By Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Augmented Reality Statistics also reports that global ad spending in the ‘AR Advertising’ segment will grow to 2.9 billion US dollars (+56.2%) from 2024 to 2029.

By 2024, the global AR advertising revenue will generate around USD 5.16 billion,

Meanwhile, the market’s amounted revenue is represented as 2025 (USD 5.83 billion), 2026 (USD 6.38 billion), 2027 (USD 6.93 billion), 2028 (USD 7.48 billion), and 2029 (USD 8.03 billion).

AR B2C Market Revenue Growth Statistics By Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, the revenue change in all segments is forecast to decrease as compared to last year, resulting in significant AR Hardware (86.3%), AR software (8.78%), and VR Advertising (4.39%).

The table below shows the estimated revenue growth of the AR B2C market, as represented in the graph above.

Year AR Hardware AR software VR Advertising 2025 46.29% 8.06% 2.5% 2026 20.47% 7.33% 1.56% 2027 17.43% 6.52% 0.9%

AR Software B2C Market Statistics By Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

The global revenue in the ‘AR Software’ segment of the AR & VR market increased substantially by USD 5 billion, or 38.58%, from 2024 to 2029.

Augmented Reality Statistics further states that the revenue from the Augmented Reality (AR) software B2C market will reach USD 12.96 billion by 2024.

Meanwhile, AR software B2C market revenue in the coming year will be followed by 2025 (USD 14.01 billion), 2026 (USD 15.04 billion), 2027 (USD 16.02 billion), 2028 (USD 17 billion), and 2029 (USD 17.98 billion).

Augmented Reality Hardware B2C Market Statistics By Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

The global revenue in the ‘AR Hardware’ segment of the AR & VR market will increase by USD 5.4 billion, or 38.58%, from 2024 to 2029.

Meanwhile, by 2024, the expected revenue generated by the Augmented Reality (AR) hardware B2C market will be USD 6.33 billion.

Furthermore, the estimated revenue of the market in the coming future will be around 2025 (USD 8.59 billion), 2026 (USD 9.56 billion), 2027 (USD 10.29 billion), 2028 (USD 11.02 billion), and 2029 (USD 11.75 billion).

By Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Augmented Reality Statistics also show that the ‘AR Hardware’ segment of the AR & VR market is estimated to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2029, with an estimated increase of 96.8 million users, representing a remarkable 207.5% increment.

In 2024, the total number of AR hardware B2C market users worldwide will be around 46.65 million, up 23.47 million from 2023.

Global market users of the AR hardware B2C market are followed by 2025 (73.24 million), 2026 (92.68 million), 2027 (109.62 million), 2028 (126.55 million), and 2029 (143.48 million).

Augmented Reality Hardware Statistics in the US.

The AR hardware segment of the AR and VR market in the United States will experience a significant revenue decline, decreasing by 108.9% points from 2023 to 2027.

By 2027, the revenue growth rate will reach up to 16.76%.

The Average Revenue per User in the ‘AR Hardware’ segment in the nation will decline steadily from 2024 to 2029, totaling a reduction of 55.3 US dollars (40.53%).

This continuous downward trend will result in a new low of 81.11 US dollars by 2029, marking the fifth consecutive year of decline.

The total number of AR hardware users in the US is estimated to increase continuously from 2024 to 2029, resulting in 34.4 million users (+207.6%).

The Economic Value of AR Statistics By Manufacturing IoT

(Reference: statista.com)

Augmented Reality Statistics also report that the value of Augmented Reality IoT in the manufacturing sector is projected to range between USD 40 and 50 billion by 2025.

However, the market value is anticipated to expand significantly in 2030, reaching 90 to 110 billion US dollars.

By Hospitals IoT

(Reference: statista.com)

Meanwhile, the economic value of AR IoT in hospitals will reach between 20 and 30 billion US dollars by 2025.

This value is expected to increase significantly by 2030, ranging from 40 to 90 billion US dollars.

By Offices IoT

By the end of 2025, the total value of AR IoT in office environments will reach between USD 10 billion and USD 40 billion.

The Statista insights further estimated that the valuation would expand significantly from USD 30 billion to USD 100 billion by 2030.

By Vehicles IoT

The projected economic valuation of AR IoT in vehicles is to reach between 2 and 3 billion US dollars by 2025.

Moreover, the market’s growth is 4 to 7 billion US dollars by the end of 2030.

Revenue Comparison Statistics of the AR & VR Market By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

The United States of America will be the top revenue producer in the AR and VR market, with an anticipated volume of USD 10.9 billion in 2024 and a revenue change of 25.9%.

Furthermore, other countries’ market revenue is followed by China: US$8.2bn (23.4%), Japan: US$2,358.0m (25.4%), Germany: US$1,954.0m (25.3%), and the United Kingdom: US$1,458.0m (25.0%).

By Gaming and Entertainment

The AR gaming industry is estimated to reach a market value of USD 38 billion by 2026, growing from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, with a 33.8% CAGR annual growth rate.

Approximately 32% of Americans express interest in playing AR video games. The immersive experience is a significant driver for 60% of AR gamers, and 43% show interest in AR sports.

Around 38% of users use Augmented Reality (AR) enhancements to elevate gameplay experiences, making them more engaging and captivating.

Some of the most popular AR games include Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Jurassic World Alive.

About 71% of shoppers would frequent stores more often if they implemented AR, and 61% prefer retailers that offer AR experiences.

Additionally, around 70% of consumers view AR as a valuable tool for skill acquisition.

Augmented reality gaming emerges as the leading application of AR technology, with approximately 32% of Americans expressing a keen interest in AR video games.

By Retail and E-commerce

Augmented Reality Statistics further state that the AR market is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2024, with significant contributions from the retail and e-commerce sectors.

As of 2024, more than 32% of consumers currently use AR while shopping, highlighting the growing trend of integrating Augmented Reality into the retail experience.

It is estimated that by the end of 2023, there will be around 1.3 billion users of Augmented Reality devices.

In the retail sector, 25% of companies are now utilizing AR to boost sales, enhance customer engagement, and reduce return rates by offering virtual try-ons and showrooms.

(Source: nitrocdn.com)

Meanwhile, around 61% of consumers prefer retailers that offer AR experiences.

Around 71% of e-commerce buyers state they will shop more frequently if AR technology is made more available.

AR technology in e-commerce has led to a 94% increase in conversion rates for products advertised with AR content.

Brands like Sephora and L’Oreal are leveraging AR for virtual makeup try-ons, which has significantly boosted customer interaction and sales.

The Virtual and Augmented Reality sector is anticipated to create approximately 23 million jobs worldwide by 2030, spanning various industries.

Augmented Reality produces 200% more engagement compared to non-AR equivalents.

By Manufacturing and Industrial Use

The economic value of AR in manufacturing is proposed to be between USD 40 billion and USD 50 billion by 2025.

General Electric reported a 34% improvement in technician performance using AR headsets for maintenance tasks.

​Augmented Reality Statistics also show that AR improves logistics by guiding workers to the correct products and reducing order-picking errors by up to 40%.

The revenue from AR glasses will grow significantly, from USD 1.85 billion in 2021 to over USD 35 billion by 2026.

Deloitte’s 2023 outlook indicates that 12% of manufacturers plan to prioritize AR to enhance operational efficiencies in the upcoming year.

By Healthcare and Medicine

Augmented Reality Statistics also show that AR in the healthcare market will be valued at approximately USD 1.19 billion in 2024.

The market will reach around USD 3.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.99%.

The North American region holds a substantial share of the global AR healthcare market, accounting for about 39.1% of the market in 2023.

In the same period, the Augmented Reality segment held a market share of 58.7%, driven by its use in surgical preparation and minimally invasive surgery.​

AR is used to create 3D visualizations for surgical planning and real-time data overlay during surgeries, improving precision and outcomes.

In 2024, the implementation of Augmented Reality (AR) technologies in healthcare resulted in substantial monthly cost savings, notably including USD 200,000 saved by reducing the purchase of pain-relieving medications.

By AR Glasses

Specifically, AR glasses revenue will exceed USD 10.67 billion in 2024.

The AR healthcare segment will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 44% from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America held the largest market share, accounting for nearly 35% of the AR market revenue.

Around 71% of shoppers indicate that AR apps would make them shop more often, and 61% prefer stores that offer AR experiences.

Besides, 64% of customers feel that AR usage boosts their brand loyalty.

By New Product Launches, 2024

AR Products Names Launch Date Price (USD) Segment Specification XReal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses January 5 500 Consumer AR glasses Lightweight design, dual 1080p displays, 5-hour battery life, integrated speakers, and voice control​ (HT Tech). Apple Vision Pro February 2 3,499 High-end mixed reality headset Displays: Dual 4K micro-OLED, 23 million pixels total

Chipsets: M2 for general processing, R1 for real-time sensor processing

Features: Eye tracking, hand gesture controls, voice commands, Optic ID (iris scanning), and immersive spatial audio

Battery: 2.5 hours on a single charge with an external battery pack​ (TechRadar, MacRumors). Meta AR Glasses (Project Orion) Previewed in March 2024, full launch expected in 2027 – Advanced AR glasses Expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, OLED displays, AI capabilities, and integration with Meta’s ecosystem for a variety of applications, including navigation and interactive gaming. Samsung AR Glasses April 15 1,200 Consumer and enterprise AR glasses High-resolution displays, lightweight design, robust build suitable for industrial use, integration with Samsung’s ecosystem, and advanced hand and eye tracking. Google Glass Enterprise Edition 3 May 10 1,999 Enterprise AR glasses Enhanced camera for real-time data overlay, improved battery life, rugged design for industrial environments, and integration with Google Workspace.

The Most Common Reason For Using Augmented Reality

(Reference: buttercms.com)

A report generated by Exploding Topics states that around 32% of people who use Augmented Reality (AR) do so for general reasons of non-specific positive responses.

Among those who specified a reason for using Augmented Reality (AR), immersion and escapism were the second most popular reasons, accepted by 20% of respondents.

Other reasons for using Augmented Reality respondents share are detailed below:

Reason Respondents Share To Try Something New 11% To Enhance the World 11% To Have Fun 6% Graphics 4% Playing Pokémon 3%

By The Most Use Cases

(Reference: buttercms.com)

Around 32% of Americans express interest in playing Augmented Reality (AR) video games, highlighting a growing fascination with immersive gaming experiences.

Other common use cases of AR in the US include travel/driving (12%), music (11%), history (10%), training/education (9%), watching movies/TV (9%), and imaginary environments (7%).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Augmented Reality is set to revolutionize the way we interact with the world around us. Its potential to enhance various aspects of life, from entertainment and shopping to education and healthcare, makes it a powerful tool for both consumers and businesses. Along with technological advancements, the capabilities and applications of AR will continue to expand, driving further adoption and integration into our daily lives.

Shared On:



FAQ . How does AR differ from Virtual Reality (VR)?



While AR overlays digital elements in the real world, VR creates an entirely virtual environment that replaces the physical world. AR enhances the real-world experience, whereas VR immerses users in a completely virtual experience. What are the key components of AR technology?



Display: Devices like smartphones, tablets, and AR glasses that show the Augmented content.

Sensors: Cameras, GPS, and accelerometers that gather data about the real world.

Processing: Software and algorithms that integrate digital content with the physical world. What are the challenges associated with AR?



Technical Limitations: Issues like latency, limited field of view, and battery life in AR devices.

Privacy Concerns: The AR applications mostly require access to cameras and location data, raising privacy issues.

Content Creation: Developing high-quality AR content can be resource-intensive and complex.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey