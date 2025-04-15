Diversity In Tech Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Diversity in Tech Statistics: Despite the efforts towards inclusivity in the tech rural in 2024, this remains a hot topic. The tech industry, in as much as it is highly regarded with the level of its innovations and growth, has been fine in the years gone by regarding some issues. The problems have mostly been on the issues of representation, especially on the side of women, minority groups, and other sociological groups.

CTS dropped. Inevitably, recent years have seen advances, and from the last diversity in tech statistics, some positive and negative effects are also present. Studies reveal that in the tech industry, only 2.3% of the workforce identifies as LGBTQ+, indicating that individuals belonging to sexual minorities are severely underrepresented. Despite these obstacles, it is hoped that there will be greener pastures.

For these reasons, there is still hope. More and more organisations are implementing strategies for these issues, and some are even investing millions of dollars in them. To illustrate, in the case of tech firms like Google and Microsoft, they have spent millions of dollars on diversity outreach to hire and retain people who belong to minorities. Ladies and gentlemen, if we wish to show the industry’s progress, we must address the statistical aspect as well, for it is necessary to create an industry that balances and supports everyone who participates.

Editor’s Choice

Diversity in tech statistics reveals that in 2021, the technology sector took 7.9% of the total U.S. workforce. Still, only 26.7% of these jobs are occupied by women, with men filling up the remaining 73.3% .

of the total U.S. workforce. Still, only of these jobs are occupied by women, with men filling up the remaining . In terms of ethnic breakdown, white Americans occupied 62.5% of the tech jobs, while Asian Americans occupied 20% , Latinos occupied 8% , and African Americans occupied around 7% . Also, 83.3% of the tech leadership in America is composed of White individuals.

of the tech jobs, while Asian Americans occupied , Latinos occupied , and African Americans occupied around . Also, of the tech leadership in America is composed of White individuals. Even though Black Americans constituted 14% of the United States population in 2019, only 7% of them were in the technology sector.

of the United States population in 2019, only of them were in the technology sector. Women in tech working for the same company are usually paid 3% less than men for the same job with the same level of experience.

less than men for the same job with the same level of experience. Compared to other sectors, the high-tech sector employs a higher percentage of men ( 64% ), Asian American individuals ( 14% ), and white individuals ( 68.5% ) as opposed to 52% , 5.8% , and 63.5%, respectively, in other sectors.

), Asian American individuals ( ), and white individuals ( ) as opposed to , , and respectively, in other sectors. The tech sector is being criticised more for focusing on inclusion in hiring, mentoring, and retention to narrow the digital skills deficit.

As of now, black professionals in the tech industry account for a mere 4% of the total workforce despite being 13% of the total workforce in the United States. Furthermore, a mere 8% of STEM occupations in the country are held by Hispanic professionals, even though they account for 17% of the total labour force in the country. In general, only 22% of technology workers belong to either of the minority ethnic groups, and gender diversity is similarly poor, with only 26% of computer jobs being held by females.

of the total workforce despite being of the total workforce in the United States. Furthermore, a mere of STEM occupations in the country are held by Hispanic professionals, even though they account for of the total labour force in the country. In general, only of technology workers belong to either of the minority ethnic groups, and gender diversity is similarly poor, with only of computer jobs being held by females. Diversity in tech statistics indicates that businesses with diversity tend to perform better. For example, Companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 25% more likely to experience above-average profits.

more likely to experience above-average profits. The technology sector in the United States adds roughly 9,600 positions a month, and from May 2009 until 2015, more than 800,000 STEM jobs were created systematically.

positions a month, and from May 2009 until 2015, more than STEM jobs were created systematically. STEM career growth is expected to increase by another 8.9 % in the years leading to 2024.

in the years leading to 2024. Nonetheless, the workforce composition of the leading silicon-tech organisations does not reflect the national demographics and black and Hispanic workers comprise only 1% of the total workforce.

of the total workforce. Drug abuse is commonly portrayed as an illicit activity that requires legal repression of the industry. Traditional methods of recruiting and emphasising financial rewards create a circular structure with no long-term perspective.

The sphere’s recruiters are instrumental in transforming the recruitment environment in favour of diversity and inclusion.

Key Facts About Diversity In Tech

Diversity in tech statistics supports the idea that diverse teams foster more innovation and creation, which has a positive effect on business observations.

It has been established that diversified working groups are more efficient and financially successful than their non-diverse counterparts, which focus on solving one problem.

The stagnation of diversity in the tech space is both an ethical problem and a question of strategic importance since diverse companies are more likely to achieve their goals.

Initiatives like focused hiring, sponsorships, and diversity education are being implemented to bridge the diversity divide in technology.

However, only 16% of technology management positions are held by women, and only 3% of all CEO positions are held by women.

With the recent diversity in tech statistics, only 44% of people working in the technology sector belong to organisations that have a separate Department of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I).

The proportion of women within the tech workforce is below 30%, and the group of women of African descent represents less than 5%.

Over half of female technicians and engineers claim that they were treated differently because of their gender.

Previously, around 44% of tech-dependent company founders and Chief Executive Officers reported being harassed at work.

Business efficiency improves when more than 20% of women are represented in the upper echelons of the organisation.

Women hold fewer technical positions and remain at lower levels. In 2022, only 26% of the professional computing workforce in the US was women, showing a downward trend towards women in technical and leadership positions.

Diversity in tech statistics provided by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) show that in this sector, which encompasses IT providers, there is still much to be done to embrace racial and cultural diversity.

7% and 8% are the ratios of schooled black and Latinx tech workers to the existing tech employees.

Women’s share of the total labour force is 57.1%, compared to men’s 69.1%.

Apple Inc. employs approximately 30% women and 70% men.

In Wales, 51% of the people working in IT are under 35, followed by London at 48.7% and the North East at 46%.

London has the highest percentage of women working in the tech industry, 28.4%, and the second region is South East England, with 27.7%.

The share of the IT labour force that consists of ethnic minorities is around 22%.

Worldwide, only 8% of software developers are females.

Only 10% of all doctorate holders in science, engineering, and medicine in the USA reported having disabilities.

41% of computer professionals hold a bachelor’s degree.

Fewer women hold positions of power in the leadership structure; for instance, in 2022, only 15% of the top executives in the major technology sectors of companies around the world were women.

There are several factors that constrain ageing IT professionals in the workplace, age discrimination being one, with up to 53% of workers aged 45 and older indicating widespread age discrimination in 2022, according to a study by Indeed.

Appreciating age differences in workforce composition is necessary for more advanced Information Technology (IT) inclusion and equality.

Representation Of Gender And Ethnic Minorities In Technology

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Diversity in Tech statistics, women occupy roughly 29% of the positions in tech companies.

People from ethnic groups underrepresented in technology companies comprise approximately 22% of employees.

The percentage of women and ethnic minority individuals is even less in particular engineering divisions.

For example, women’s participation in cybersecurity teams is only about 12%.

The same applies to ethnic minorities, who also represent about 12% of these cybersecurity teams.

Workforce Diversity At Online Companies

The achievement of diversity and inclusivity within the U.S. technology sector still needs to be realised.

Black and African Americans—the second largest ethnic group in the United States—held approximately 8.7% of computing and mathematical occupations. This includes women working in technology sectors, who only made up 25.8% of the tech field, which still needs to be consistent with the demographics of the USA.

For instance, the share of women employed in certain positions, such as operation research analysis and software development, went down considerably.

Diversity in tech statistics indicates that across the globe, most of the top tech firms hired less than half of the women in their workforce in 2019.

The most accessible form of gender inequity is when it comes to women occupying positions of leadership in which most of them occupy lower ranks.

A mere 20% of Fortune 500 enterprises had women holding the position of Chief Information Officers (CIOs).

Although Google has a reputation for being inclusive and diverse, the ratio was less than one female to every male above two employees, and women made up only 26.1% of the global leadership team.

Women working in technology still earned lower figures on favourable occupational levels for entry jobs, while African American entry-level developers earned less than their white and Asian colleagues.

Numerous technology firms profess adequate measures to promote diversity in the workplace, but bias training is a short-term remedy.

The lack of adequate representation of minorities in the tech industry could give rise to problems when designing AI systems where biases of a racial or gender nature are prevalent.

If homogeneous groups control the processes of designing, developing, and testing computer systems, members of society who are not part of the data set may be discriminated against.

Diversity In Tech By Labour Force

(Reference: zippia.com)

Diversity in tech statistics shows that female employees accounted for 33.1% of Google’s new hires, while male employees accounted for 66.9%.

Google hired more women this year by 1% compared to the previous year.

44.5% of Google hires in 2021 were Caucasian.

In 2021, 42.8% of Google’s recruits were Asian, whereas 8.8% each were African American and Latino, and 0.7% were Indigenous.

Only 25% of all technical jobs are held by women, but they can make up up to 46.8% of the entire US labour force.

Women have access to only 5% of leadership positions and possess only 5% of the businesses in the tech industry.

Diversity In Tech By Demographic

The Gentlemen of Dedicated Employees in Statistics of the US Bureau of Labor History and Economies reveals that computer and mathematical professionals were older than the median workforce age of 41.5 years in 2022.

According to the recent findings of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2022, the 55-64 age group exhibited the highest concentration of entrepreneurs in the world.

According to the diversity in tech statistics provided by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for the year 2022, only 27% of computer and mathematics-related occupations are occupied by women, indicating that women in technology jobs are very scarce.

According to a report by Women Who Tech 2022, women continue to be underrepresented in technical positions, as only 12% of C-level positions are occupied by women.

The gender disparity in technical professions is further demonstrated by the 2022 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, which indicated that females were the minority gender in a sample of 12,88 professional developers worldwide.

Approximately 30% of all women are in the tech industry. However, Black women are even less represented than white women, suggesting that the industry fails to implement diversity and inclusion efforts.

The IT sector employs men at a 73.7% rate.

Literature also explains that women’s insufficiency in a particular field of work, such as IT, can be associated with the limited number of mentors available.

A 2022 survey also found that 59% of male employees at the same level earned more than their female colleagues.

It is important to note that people of African descent remain a minority in the IT sector, accounting for only 7% of the technology workforce, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) statistics for the year 2022.

In addition, Latinx people are also minorities in IT, representing approximately 8% of the labour force in the EEOC statistics of 2022, whereas they are more predominant in the total population.

Diversity in tech statistics revealed that the average yearly salary offered to white applicants in the IT sector reached 144000 USD; on the other hand, salaries offered for black applicants ranged between 134,000 and 154000 USD.

By the year 2022, less than 5% of all personnel working in technology companies were African American.

Diversity In Tech By Company

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In Google, 44.5% of recruits were white in the year 2021.

While hiring in the year 2021 at Google as a company, Asian hires stood at 42.8%, while 8.8% were Black, 8.8% were Latinx, and a meagre 0.7% were Native Americans.

By the end of 2020, a mere 3.9% of Facebook’s personnel were comprised of Black workers.

In 2020, 6.3% of Facebook employees were Latinx, 44.4% were Asian Americans, and 41% were white.

In 2020, 4.9% of Microsoft’s employees in the United States were classified as Black or African American.

Also that year, 6.6% of Microsoft’s employees were Latinx, 0.7% were Native Americans, 34.7% were Asians, and 53.1% were white.

Diversity In Tech By Labour Force Race

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Diversity in Tech statistics, white workers account for 62% of the workforce.

Only 7% of workers in the technology industry are Black Americans.

Latinx Americans make up 8% of the tech industry employees.

20% of the technology industry’s workforce comprises Asian Americans.

Impact On Innovation And Performance

Innovative Ideas Result from greater diversity in the team. Studies have shown that diverse groups are 35% more capable of producing better financial returns than non-diverse groups.

Different viewpoints and ideas help achieve more innovation and tend to solve more problems.

There is usually a long-term perception that tech firms that encourage openness to diversity tend to be more creative and successful.

Most firms are successful on the stock exchange because of their employees’ diversity.

In 2024, tech companies with a diverse workforce are projected to outperform their homogeneous counterparts by 5% in terms of stock performance. This has led most investors to perceive diversity as a dynamic determinant of the ability to endure and accomplish returns over time.

Challenges And The Road Ahead

Despite advancements, retention still appears to be a major problem. Underrepresented communities very often encounter obstacles to climbing the corporate ladder.

For instance, women and ethnic minorities are less inclined to hold leadership positions than their white male counterparts, which contributes to the existing leadership diversity gap.

Another major concern is existing unconscious discrimination during recruitment.

Of all the minority job seekers in the tech industry, 65% experienced some form of discrimination while seeking employment in 2024.

This trend has resulted in more people advocating for adopting strategies that encourage the use of inclusive approaches to recruiting and the design of less-biased systems, such as AI recruiting tools.

Conclusion

Similarly to other industries, the diversity in tech statistics has made some improvements in terms of diversity and inclusion; however, these gaps remain to be addressed – gender balance, racial diversity, the presence of queer employees and people living with disabilities in the workplace, amongst others.

Organisations have earmarked millions of dollars to bridge these chasms, and that is one very optimistic effect. That being said, however, there still needs to be both more resolve and more inventive strategies to build a diverse and inclusive tech space.

FAQ . What is the percentage composition of diversity in the tech industry in the year 2024?



Even as efforts are being made to address the issues of inclusion, the tech industry still needs to improve in the aspect of representation. Women account for only 26.7% of tech occupations, while ethnic minority groups constitute nearly 22% of the labour force. The issue is even more severe for consideration, such as Black or Latinx persons. How much do companies, for instance, Google and Microsoft, spend on diversity?



As corporations like Google and Microsoft show, the divergence of multibillion-dollar advertising revenue into the diversity outreach programs of treated ethnic minorities for paid employment is an industry-wide phenomenon. What is the percentage of women in the technology industry having the positions of leadership?



Women occupy only 16% of managerial functions and 3% of chief executive roles in the technology industry, which shows the persistent gender inequality in leadership positions. What are some common challenges faced by underrepresented groups in tech?



Many underrepresented individuals encounter obstacles in climbing the corporate ladder, unconscious discrimination during recruitment, and fewer mentorship opportunities. Reports indicate that 65% of minority job seekers have experienced discrimination in the hiring process. What impact does diversity have on company performance?



Research indicates that companies with diverse teams are more innovative and financially successful. Diverse groups are 35% more likely to produce better financial returns compared to their non-diverse counterparts, and tech firms with a diverse workforce are projected to outperform homogeneous companies in stock performance by 5% in 2024.

Maitrayee Dey

