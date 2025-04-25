PayPal Statistics By Share, Revenue, Users and Facts (2025)

Introduction

PayPal Statistics: As one of the prominent payment platforms worldwide, PayPal has been studied as a key factor contributing to the digital payment revolution. The aspects of payment management flexibility have changed in a more revolutionary manner since its inception, with this platform being used by individuals, businesses, and merchants. Today, great advancements have been made by the platform, and the company now offers more services. In 2023, it had 435 million active users globally compared to 429 million users in 2022, which shows about a 1.4% annual growth rate.

Such an increase has been influential in making e-commerce very popular, and there is an urgency for contactless payments, which has seen PayPal move into new markets. By the end of 2024, PayPal’s user base is set to rise to about 450 million due to partnership strategies, acquisition strategies, and rising adoption rates allied with digitization. This article presents a detailed analysis of PayPal statistics in 2023 and forecasts for 2024, including user base expansion projections and transaction volumes alongside revenue growth projections.

Trendy Facts About PayPal

PayPal is looking into whether or not it can accept cryptocurrency.

Recently, PayPal Statistics introduced its “Buy Now, Pay Later” option through PayPal Credit, which has a 0% interest rate.

Founded in 1998, PayPal provides customers with affordable digital payment solutions.

The largest shareholder in PayPal is Vanguard Group, while BlackRock Fund Advisors comes second.

Around 25,000 people work for PayPal in 24 countries.

Venmo, a PayPal subsidiary, has seen its user base grow from 3 million to 10 million, and by 2019, it had attained 40 million users.

About 80 million people use PayPal’s One Touch feature, which allows them to pay faster without having to log into their accounts every time they want to make a purchase; around 7 million merchants also use this feature.

PayPal Revenue Statistics

(Source: macrotrends.net)

According to PayPal statistics, net revenues in the latest quarter stood at $7.9 billion, which was 8% more than the previous year and 9% more if currency fluctuations were accounted for.

The total payment volume (TPV) for this period was $416.8 billion, representing an 11% rise.

On the other hand, transaction margin dollars grew by 8%, reaching $3.6 billion. GAAP operating income rose to $1.3 billion, showing a 17% increase. Non-GAAP operating income reached as high as $1.5 billion, translating into a revenue increase of 24%.

The GAAP operating margin rose from 15% to 16.8%, and the non-GAAP operational margin swelled from 16.5% to 18.5%.

Shareholders received GAAP EPS of $1.08, representing a 17% increase, while non-GAAP EPS was pegged at $1.19, reflecting a 36% increment.

For the quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, PayPal Holdings recorded revenues of $7.885 billion, representing an 8.21% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Over twelve months from June 30th, 2023, PayPal Holdings’ total income was $31.028 billion, an 8.66% rise from last year’s.

PayPal Holdings’ annual revenue in 2023 stood at $29.771 billion, thereby increasing by 8.19% compared to its previous figures.

In 2022, PayPal Holdings’ annual net income was $27.518 billion, an improvement of 8.46% compared to 2021.

PayPal Holdings’ annual revenue was $25.371 billion in 2021, an 18.26% increase from 2020.

Share Of PayPal In Online Payment Methods

(Reference: statista.com)

In the U.S., PayPal is still the dominant force in online payments. As indicated by the PayPal statistics, 37% of respondents in America have used PayPal at least once within one year. This indicates that PayPal is more than double that of Venmo, which is a peer-to-peer payment platform purchased by PayPal in 2012.

The company has expanded its features beyond person-to-person payments to encompass many others, showing that most internet-based money transfer services are now concentrating on more than one area and taking a full-range approach.

PayPal Users Statistics

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

PayPal statistics reveal that it has 392 million verified customers and manages over 433 million global accounts.

On its 25th anniversary, it is recognized as a global pacesetter in online money transfers.

In Europe alone, more than 300,000 individuals use PayPal daily, especially in Germany and the UK, which are the most active countries.

France is a close second, with 96,124 users consuming each day. Italy comes in behind at 71,811, followed by 69,306 Russians and 55,00 Spaniards.

The most rapidly expanding demographic among PayPal users is the segment above fifty years old, because these days, older adults are more techno-savvy than they were ten years ago.

PayPal statistics expect a user base of 236.7 million by 2024, representing a growth rate of 6%. However, it is estimated that by the end of 2025, PayPal’s core user base will rise to 249.9 million, representing an increase of 5.6%, while online shoppers will increase by 9.1%.

The accessibility of technology and evolving consumer habits have significantly impacted PayPal’s user base.

More than 70% of American adults now use PayPal across various age groups. The platform has also seen an increase in younger users, with children using PayPal to make purchases.

This trend is seen as a way to instill financial responsibility. It provides a secure payment method that gives parents peace of mind while teaching children about online payments and savings.

PayPal Growth Statistics

In PayPal’s case, 36 million traders from over 165 countries are currently utilizing this system, which has led to a resulting CAGR of about 10.76% for the past five years.

For Q4 2023 alone, PayPal processed 6.8 billion business transactions, which is equivalent to an increase of 13% year over year. This has gone beyond the industry’s projections that it would deal with only 6.7 billion during the same period.

Consequently, on average, every active transaction holder at PayPal completes approximately 58.7 transactions in one year, which represents a growth of about 14.2% compared to last year. This figure surpasses that given by the sector at around 56 transactions.

Currently, there are approximately 426 million active PayPal accounts, but recent PayPal statistics show that this population has declined by 0.5% over the last three months.

Over the past five years, consumer accounts have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71 %, accounting for 91.8% of all active accounts.

When it comes to online payments, countries like Germany and Brazil use PayPal more frequently than America, where it is less preferred than other, more popular platforms.

For instance, nearly half (47.16%) of users in Germany used PayPal for their in-store or restaurant payments between April 2022 and March 2023, with 90% stating they use it for online shopping.

After a worldwide drop in users in 2023, Germany remained PayPal’s leading market.

Visitors from over 100 countries have access to one-third of all internet sites supporting the PayPal payment system.

In Germany, the UK, Australia, and Austria, PayPal enjoyed unprecedented market adoption in December 2023.

In the field of online payments, PayPal has the top position, whereas Stripe has 21% of the market share, and Shop Pay comes in last.

People aged between 18 and 34 account for 85% of all PayPal users.

Number Of Websites Using PayPal In Different Countries

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Around 16.8 million sites employ PayPal, with approximately 17,317,147 sites utilizing this service globally.

In the US alone, 1,039,766 websites have indicated that they are using PayPal, while in the UK alone, 308,166 websites are used for making money online.

The number of people who use PayPal globally is expected to hit 236.7 million by the end of 2024 and then increase further to 249.9 million by 2025.

PayPal Retirement Of Office Equipment

(Reference: q4cdn.com)

In 2023, PayPal’s organization phased out 375 metric tons of equipment; 52% were given away or sold for refurbishment and reuse, and the other 48% were handed over to secure disposal agents for disassembly and recycling under responsible e-waste practices.

The Internet Company has required all its authorized IT asset disposal service providers to possess relevant certificates such as R2, e-Stewards, or Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) per proper e-waste management protocols.

PayPal Gender Diversity Statistics

(Source: q4cdn.com)

In 2023, the status of women in PayPal’s global workforce stood at 43%, whereas that of men was 56.9%. There has been a slight increase in the proportion of females compared to previous years, which indicates that the company is making efforts to close the gap between genders within the tech industry.

PayPal plans to raise the percentage of female employees by 47% by 2024 as part of its effort to achieve greater equality among women and men. This move is part of a long-term vision where all genders will have equal chances across varied departments.

In leadership positions during 2023, about 37.9% of PayPal’s staff were females, including some executive and senior managers. This shows that support for female leaders is essential since it mentors them on career growth, enhancement programs, and other rising opportunities that are also available within this organization.

The organization allocated over $10 million US dollars into various initiatives targeted at supporting women and other marginalized communities, which were included in the 2023 expansion plans for diversity and inclusion programs.

Flexible working policies and benefits that promote work-life balance have hallmarked the company; hence, this has enabled it to retain women as well as attract new ones. Parental leave policies (extended) and return-to-work programs alongside flexible working arrangements have made up such elements, to mention but a few.

(Reference: q4cdn.com)

PayPal statistics show that overall, the company has 23.3% women and 30.5% men in the 2023 US Ethnic Diversity role.

In the technical field, 23.2% of the population is women, and 46.0% are men.

Women are also advancing their careers as professionals in this PayPal company by 23.6%, and men have a 30.7% share in the professional field.

In 2023, women made up around 16.5% of PayPal’s leadership positions, including executive and senior management roles.

PayPal’s Stakeholder Statistics

PayPal’s largest stockholder is The Vanguard Group Inc., which has an 8.05% stake and 91.04 billion shares.

Other notable shareholders include BlackRock Fund Advisors, which has a stake of 4.28%; SSgA Funds Management, Inc., which has a stake of 3.91%; and Comprehensive Financial Management, which has a stake of 2.63%.

Furthermore, Geode Capital Management LLC owns 1.83%, Alliance Bernstein LP has 1.51%, and Norges Bank Investment Management comes in third at 1.27%.

Fisher Asset Management LLC (1.24%), Polen Capital Management LLC (1.11%), and Fidelity Management and Research (0.96%) follow.

PayPal’s Competitors

In the domain of online payment processing, Stripe is seen as PayPal’s main rival.

The other major competitors in this market are Cash App, Wise (formerly Transferwise), Skrill, and Western Union.

In 2012, PayPal acquired Venmo, which has subsequently grown rapidly from 3 million users in 2015 to around 52 million by 2020. Venmo is popular, particularly for sharing bills and subscriptions with friends and family members.

PayPal’s subsidiaries include Xoom, Braintree, Zettle, and Honey, which provide specialized services.

Xoom allows for electronic fund transfers and remittances.

Braintree acts as a payment gateway for online transactions.

Zettle provides payment solutions tailored to small businesses.

Honey is a web browser plug-in that enables customers to save money by automatically applying vouchers during e-commerce shopping.

Cryptocurrency Integration

PayPal statistics show that it further broadened its range of services by moving into the cryptocurrency market.

In 2023, PayPal allowed users from various countries to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which generated additional income for the firm.

By the end of 2023, PayPal had executed trading worth more than 10 billion dollars in cryptocurrency deals.

For 2024, it is expected that PayPal will experience an increase in its cryptocurrency services, with transaction volumes estimated to exceed 12 billion dollars.

The firm intends to extend its cryptocurrency services to other nations, thus providing individuals with various ways of managing their virtual money.

PayPal’s Future Growth And Innovations

In the future, PayPal aims to improve its services by incorporating blockchain technology, expanding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offerings, and enhancing user experience through the greater use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2023, PayPal processed above twenty-five billion US dollars in BNPL transactions, which are projected to rise by another three billion to twenty-eight billion US dollars by 2024. This indicates that it is becoming popular over time.

Similarly, PayPal’s success over the coming years will hinge on its renewed commitment to sustainability, in addition to worries about data privacy and security.

The platform is investing in initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing transparency in information management so that it can keep pace with consumers’ increasing demands for ethical and secure finance services.

Conclusion

All in all, this concludes that PayPal statistics clearly stands out as the primary player in the digital payment industry today and will likely remain so tomorrow: according to its 2023 figures, the year-on-year growth of users, the amount of transactions carried out through it and diversity of offerings suggests a continuous upward trend for such an e-business.

Innovation, along with the ability to modify services based on user demands, will determine whether it can keep being one of the most important players on a foreign market level, especially because of entering cryptocurrency or BNPL services.

FAQ . In 2023, how many users did PayPal have, and what is expected of 2024?



PayPal had an active user base of 435 million worldwide in 2023, representing about a 1.4% increase from the previous year’s 429 million users. By the end of 2024, PayPal’s total number of users is expected to be around 450 million, owing to various acquisition strategies and partnerships and increased digital adoption rates. What’s the share that PayPal holds in the global payments industry market when compared to its contemporaries?



PayPal holds a dominant stake in the global payments services industry, with a 42% market share. Some major competitors include Stripe, Cash App, Wise, Skrill, and Western Union. Despite this competition, however, PayPal remains the leading platform, especially within the US, where respondents constitute 37% who have indicated using PayPal services over the last year. How has PayPal’s entry into cryptocurrency and BNPL affected its growth?



In 2023, PayPal added cryptocurrency transactions among its services, bringing in more than $10 billion worth of trading volumes. It expects this to increase to above $12 billion by 2024. In addition to this, in 2023, PayPal processed over $25 billion worth of BNPL transactions, projected to reach about $28 billion by 2024, indicating that these services are gaining popularity. What were PayPal’s revenue statistics and transaction volumes in 2023?



PayPal’s net revenue in the latest quarter of 2023 was $7.9 billion, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The total payment volume (TPV) for this period was $416.8 billion, representing an 11% rise. Transaction margin dollars grew by 8%, reaching $3.6 billion, and the company recorded a GAAP operating income of $1.3 billion, up 17% from the previous year. What steps has PayPal taken towards sustainability and gender diversity in its workforce?



In 2023, PayPal retired 375 metric tons of equipment, with 52% being donated or sold for reuse and 48% responsibly recycled. The company also emphasized gender diversity, with women making up 43% of its global workforce and 37.9% of leadership positions.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

