Zee5 Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Zee5 Statistics: Zee5 is counted among the top streaming services in India and is steadily making inroads in the global over-the-top (OTT) space. The OTT platform, which was launched in 2018 by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, offers a huge catalogue of movies, TV shows, web series, and live television in several languages.

It has become quite popular over the years, especially in regions with a significant population of Indian immigrants, due to its large content offering at a low cost. According to Zee5 statistics, there is an upward trend in the adoption of the streaming service in the year 2025. Zee5 in Indian OTT has emerged and is at war with players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Editor’s Choice

In terms of revenue, Zee5 Entertainment made 80.88 billion INR in that year. This is the amount the company grossed from its daily activities, such as advertising and subscriptions.

Zee Entertainment has assets worth 107.2 billion INR. As would be expected of net worth, it is the total assets of the company less the total liabilities at a particular time, which probably suggests the company's performance over time.

Zee Entertainment commands a 16.7% share in the Indian TV network market. This shows that the company is one of the key players in the Indian television business, as it has captured a larger market share than its competition.

It was estimated that over 40 million households had taken up 80 million OTT subscriptions in 2022.

Zee5 statistics insight reports that the service produced 22 movies in six different languages that year.

Zee5's customer retention rate is about 65.9% monthly. Users of Zee5 binge-watch nearly 160 billion minutes of content.

The service has more than 4,500 movie titles, 20+ lifestyle programs, over 100 awards and events shows, 150+ digital launches, 50+ kids content (36+ in cinemas released), 1000+ music programs, 800+ series, 200+ reality content shows, and 23+ news channels.

According to Zee5 statistics, about 76.2% of impatient viewers finish the content they begin. As of the second quarter of 2021, Zee5 Space held the second position in the ranking of the entertainment networks in India.

The user base's gender composition is 34.97% Female and 65.03% Male. Zee5 creates 500 new content hours every week and has 41 global channels and 48 local channels.

Key Facts

According to the report dated March 2022, Zee5 had around 104.8 million paid subscribers across 170+ countries.

According to Zee5 Statistics, the website www.zee5.com had approximately 32.2 million users in October 2022, an increase of 20.3% from 26.8 million users in September 2022.

In August 2022, the app had 18 million visits from around the entire world.

As per traffic growth, more than half (67.95%) of this traffic was generated through organic search, and the rest (32.05%) was paid traffic, which is a 7% growth from September 2022.

In October 2022, organic visits improved to 24.8 million, while 548.4K visits came from paid searches, representing a growth of 32.4% in paid visits.

The website of Zee5 possesses 2.1 million backlinks and has a 70% bounce rate.

Each user stays on the site for around 15 minutes and 48 seconds, with total viewing hours of 152 minutes in a month, which is an increase of 36% from the average hours viewed before.

According to Zee5 statistics, Zee5 was the second-biggest entertainment platform in India in the second quarter of 2021.

In 2022, Zee5 will have 45+ original titles under its belt and a weekly reach of over 600 million viewers worldwide.

160 billion minutes of video content were consumed, and 65.9% of users were found to be active on the platform monthly, with 76.2% finishing up the content they had started.

With the collaboration of some of the big TV manufacturers, Zee5 users have increased their content consumption by threefold.

In the year 2022, nearly 40 million households subscribed to 80 million OOT subscriptions.

The service boasts over 5,000 movie titles.

According to Zee5 statistics, Zee5.com recorded 48.6 million and 35.1 million unique global visitors in July and August 2023, respectively, reflecting a total traffic decline of 27.8%

Zee5 and Other OTT Platform Unique Visitors

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Zee5 statistics, in April 2022, the platform was the sixth-ranked OTT platform, with 37 million unique visitors.

The same period’s top three OTT platforms were YouTube, 451 million; MX Player, 168 million; and Hotstar, 144 million.

This shows that there are other competitors in the market, and although Zee5 is not one of the top platforms, it still has a fair share of the audience.

Zee5 Language Users

(Source: .enterpriseappstoday.com)

Zee5 statistics have reported that viewers from Punjab who joined its services accounted for 26% of the total audience, with languages like Bangla, Tamil, and Hindi accounting for 14%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.

Furthermore, viewership also included 9% Oriya and 5% Telugu speakers.

In contrast, viewers who spoke Kannada (-1%), Marathi (-2%), Bhojpuri (-8%), and English (-28%) recorded a negative slope in viewership.

In addition, at least 22 films in 6 different languages were distributed, while 41 international and 48 Indian channels were made available.

As of now, it has more than 270,000 hours of content, and 500 hours of new content is created every week.

In addition to the above, Zee5’s content library consists of over 4500 movie titles, more than 20 lifestyle programs, over 100 awards and events shows, over 150 digital premieres, more than 50 kids content, 36 theatricals over 1000 music, 800 television series, more than 200 reality series, and over 23 news channels.

Average Time Spent on Zee5 and Other OTT Platforms

(Reference: statista.com)

Zee5 statistics reveal that in April 2022, YouTube had the highest average viewing time across all major OTT platforms in India.

The average time spent on YouTube by women is 819 minutes, compared to 720 minutes for men on the app.

It was also observed that women tended to spend more time on each of the travelling OTT platforms than men.

Zee5 Female Users Statistics

(Reference:.enterpriseappstoday.com)

Zee5 statistics reveal the age-wise segmentation of female viewers in India for over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

There was a rise of 42 female users between the ages of 6 to 14 years.

The maximum user base consists of females aged 15 to 24, and there are 3693 registered users.

On the other hand, 2307 users were in the female age group, ranging from 25 to 34.

These statistics suggest that most of the female users of OTT content were aged 15 to 24.

Zee5 Website Traffic By Region

(Source: semrush.com)

According to Zee5 statistics, 31.87% of users worldwide are desktop users, while 68.13% are mobile users.

To add on, India has the highest share, 79.68%, of the total user base of Zee5, comprising 24.63 million users. 31.84% are desktop users, and 68.16% are mobile users.

In the US, 771.76 thousand users exist, with a total percentage reaching approximately 2.5%. The ratio between desktops and smartphones is roughly the same: 51.54% of users are desktop users and 48.46% mobile users.

Within the UAE, 547.5K users, or 1.77% of total users, 17.85% of users access Zee5 using a desktop, and 82.15% use a mobile device.

In Saudi Arabia, among the 516.43K users (2.25%), 94.38% are reported as mobile users, while 5.62% are desktop users.

India has an 81.11% share of the global users of Zee5, with the share of users growing by 14.55%. The next region is the USA at 5.13%, with the share increasing by 11.93%. Bangladesh and the UK generate 2.27% and 1.70% of the user base, with increases of 22.42% and 16.09%. Canada has a 1.47% share of users, but there is a decrease of 11.92% share.

The remaining countries recorded an 8.32% user base for Zee5. Additionally, it is worth noting that Zee5 has a vast reach in South Korea, where it provides 1,70,000 hours’ worth of content and adds 100+ hours’ worth each day.

Zee5 Demographics

Zee5 statistics report that it supports 20 UI and content languages as well as 90 Live TV channels.

The highest percentage of viewership comes from the age group of 18 to 24, with 37.48% of the total viewers, and the second age group is those aged 25 to 34, with 33.46% of the viewers’ share.

47% of users belong to the 35- to 44-year-old group, while an additional 7.44% belong to the 45- to 54-year-old group.

54% are in the 55-to-64-year-old group, while 3.61% are 65 and older.

Zee5 Revenue Statistics

Zee5’s overall network performance is predicted to be close to $200 million in 2024. This translates to an increment of about 15% compared to the revenue income in 2023, which stood at $174 million.

Advertising constitutes a considerable fraction of the total revenue.

For the ensuing year, Zee5 is expected to earn close to $120 million from its advertisement-based model, which accounts for 60% of the platform’s revenue share.

This is an indication of Zee5’s ability to appropriately embrace wider audience targeting strategies without undermining the content accessible to users in the free tier, especially in a country like India, where ad-supported streaming is prevalent.

Zee5’s subscription is expected to contribute about $80 million in 2024. This particular sector has experienced steady growth, buoyed by the rise in premium subscriptions.

As of 2024, Zee5 has around 25 million paying consumers, an increase from 22 million in 2023.

The platform has increased its premium subscribers by 13.6% between 2023 and 2024, which has enabled revenue growth.

Zee5’s user base is impressive, with more than 100 million monthly active users, and it is also a great source of ad revenue. This is because it managed to attract many advertisers, even more so because they want to reach a wide range of customers, like in India, which is a growing digital advertising market.

Through Zee5, it has entered all markets by re-licensing many of its contents because of the linguistic diversity of the Indian population. This has led to growth in revenues from both subscriptions and advertising in foreign markets.

Zee5’s strategy also involves creating original content, which enables it to attract subscribers and advertisers. By the end of 2024, the platform had launched over 100 original series and films, boosting user activity and, thereby, revenue.

Future Trend

In 2024 and beyond, Zee5 is expected to maintain its growth trend, owing to heightened investment in technology and content.

The platform is also increasing its focus on developing regional content and forging international partnerships to draw in more users.

Considering the forecast of further growth of the global OTT market, especially in North America and Europe, Zee5’s ability and willingness to capture both the domestic and international markets will be stronger in the following years.

Zee5’s user base, content library, and revenue are increasing, and those factors combined suggest the operation will be a powerhouse in the OTT market in 2024.

With over 100 million monthly active users, an estimated revenue of $200 million, and an expanding global appeal, Zee5 is set for even greater success.

Conclusion

In the past, television as a source of entertainment was all that existed. Today, the internet is filled with numerous over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Zee5, for instance, has a great emphasis on Indian language content, hence its popularity in India. One of the major aspects that captivate customers to Zee5 is the fact that a person can watch the serials on the site before even the show airs on television, which makes many of them paid subscribers.

According to Zee5 statistics, Zee5 can also be used on a variety of devices, depending on the subscription plan bought by the user. Coming under India’s largest entertainment communication group, the Zee network, which comprises television, print, cinema production, and an OTT platform, Zee5 is among the best OTT services in India.

Sources Semrush Banshee Metrohk Umbel Statista Enterpriseappstoday

FAQ . What is Zee5, and what content is available on it?



Zee5 is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service launched in 2018 by Zee Entertainment Enterprises. It provides a huge repository of movies, TV shows, web series, and live TV in different languages, with the Indian language content being the largest in the library. How many users and subscribers does Zee5 have?



In 2024, Zee5 had close to 25 million paying subscribers outside India and more than 100 million active users per month. The number of users on the platform, particularly the paid subscribers, has grown rapidly. What is the revenue model for Zee5?



Zee5’s revenue generation model consists of both subscriptions and ads. In 2024, it is forecasted to generate about $120 million from the advertising-based model and nearly $80 million from subscriptions, which illustrates different ways of generating revenue. What are the comparative evaluations of Zee5 with respect to other OTT applications in the country?



In April 2022, Zee5 ranked as the sixth-most popular OTT in India with 37 million unique visitors, after more popular options such as YouTube, MX Player, and Hotstar. Nevertheless, Zee5 still manages to hold a large market, especially among people who speak languages other than English. What other intentions does Zee5 have with regard to growth?



Zee5 anticipates maintaining this growth trend in the future by investing in technology and content, enhancing its focus on regional content creation, and forming international alliances. The platform’s strategy is to diversify its content to domestic and international levels in readiness for the expansion of the sectors available for over-the-top content.

Pramod Pawar Pramod Pawar brings over a decade of SEO expertise to his role as the co-founder of 11Press and Prudour Market Research firm. A B.E. IT graduate from Shivaji University, Pramod has honed his skills in analyzing and writing about statistics pertinent to technology and science. His deep understanding of digital strategies enhances the impactful insights he provides through his work. Outside of his professional endeavors, Pramod enjoys playing cricket and delving into books across various genres, enriching his knowledge and staying inspired. His diverse experiences and interests fuel his innovative approach to statistical research and content creation.

More Posts By Pramod Pawar