Salad Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Salad Nutrition Facts: Salads are a versatile component of a balanced diet, offering a range of nutritional benefits that vary based on their ingredients. A standard serving of mixed salad greens, approximately one cup, contains about 9 calories, 0.13 grams of fat, 1.76 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.84 grams of protein. The nutritional profile of a salad can change significantly with the inclusion of various toppings and dressings. For example, adding cheese, eggs, and meats can increase both protein and fat content.

Incorporating vegetables such as spinach, arugula, and kale enhances vitamin and mineral intake, providing essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and potassium. However, the addition of dressings can substantially increase calorie content; certain dressings may add up to 256 calories per serving.

Therefore, when constructing a salad, careful selection of ingredients is crucial to align with individual dietary goals and nutritional needs

What is Salad?

Salad is one of the healthiest dishes served with meals. It is a blend of vegetables seasoned with healthy toppings. Salads can be served at any time during a meal, this includes dessert salads (includes fruit, gelatin, whipped cream or sweeteners), Side salads (includes coleslaw or potato salad), Main course salads (includes eggs, cheese or legumes, and other high protein foods), and appetiser salad (includes small portion of salads). Salads are packed with vitamins and minerals, protein and water content. Consuming these on a regular basis improves overall health. In addition, salad is the best choice for weight loss management.

Salad Nutrition Facts

Caesar Salad

One cup ( 100 grams ) of Caesar salad without chicken contains 190 calories .

) of Caesar salad without chicken contains . It provides 4 grams of protein , contributing to the dish’s minimal protein content.

, contributing to the dish’s minimal protein content. The carbohydrate content is 8 grams per 100 grams serving.

per 100 grams serving. The fat content is 16 grams , which accounts for the majority of the calorie value.

, which accounts for the majority of the calorie value. Most of the calories in Caesar salad are derived from the dressing and croutons.

Caesar salad dressing is typically prepared using anchovy paste, egg yolks, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, and Parmesan cheese.

Some variations include chicken, which increases the protein content.

The primary vegetable component is romaine lettuce, often combined with croutons.

Pasta Salad

One cup (204 grams) of pasta salad with Italian dressing contains 269 calories .

of pasta salad with Italian dressing contains . It provides 43 grams of carbohydrates , which is relatively high due to its grain-based ingredients.

, which is relatively high due to its grain-based ingredients. The protein content is 7.5 grams per serving.

per serving. It contains 7.5 grams of fat .

. Pasta salad typically includes pasta, mozzarella cheese, and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives, all tossed in a tangy Italian dressing.

As a grain-based dish, it delivers more calories and carbohydrates compared to many green salads.

Chef Salad

One serving of chef salad (weighing 249 grams ) contains 371 calories .

(weighing ) contains . The salad provides 31 grams of fat , making it a high-fat meal.

, making it a high-fat meal. It delivers 15 grams of protein , largely due to the inclusion of turkey and ham.

, largely due to the inclusion of turkey and ham. The carbohydrate content per serving is 8 grams .

. Typical ingredients include lettuce, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs.

A cold meat such as ham, turkey, chicken, or tuna is commonly added to increase protein.

Common dressing choices include ranch, Thousand Island, or blue cheese.

Greek Salad

One serving of Greek salad (319 grams) contains 211 calories .

(319 grams) contains . It provides approximately 15 grams of fat , primarily from olive oil , olives , and feta cheese .

, primarily from , , and . The protein content is around 6 grams per serving.

per serving. The total carbohydrate content is 13 grams per serving.

per serving. Greek salad contains a moderate amount of heart-healthy fats, supporting cardiovascular health.

Compared with other salads, it is relatively low in calories and carbohydrates.

Cobb Salad

One serving of Cobb salad weighs 206 grams .

. It provides approximately 290 calories per serving.

per serving. The protein content is 16 grams , making it higher in protein compared to many other salads.

, making it higher in protein compared to many other salads. It contains 23 grams of fat , primarily due to ingredients like bacon and avocados.

, primarily due to ingredients like bacon and avocados. The carbohydrate content is 5 grams per serving.

per serving. Cobb salad typically includes protein-rich ingredients such as eggs, chicken, or turkey.

High-calorie ingredients like bacon and avocados contribute to its total energy value.

It is commonly served with red wine vinaigrette, though other dressings may also be used.

Health Benefits of Salad

Salad is a natural source of fibre.

Salad aids in managing blood sugar, and maintaining weight

It also regularise bowel movement and prevents cancer

Daily salad consumption increases healthy fat in the body.

Increases levels of vitamins, and minerals in the body

Strengthens bones

Increases muscle strength and performance

Improves skin tone and protects heart health

Salad Facts

Lettuce is the second most popular type of salad in the United States of america.

On average, Americans consume around 30 pounds of lettuce every year.

The first ever lettuce consumers are said to be ancient kings of Persia 2,500 years ago.

China holds the top place for largest spinach producer for having 90% share of global production.

While preparing, calories in salads increase more than double cheeseburgers.

The Cobb salad is named after Rober Cobb which was invented in a Hollywood restaurant.

The custom of serving salad beforehand was started by the medical practitioner Hippocrates.

The largest ever salad was made in Romania in 2012 that weighed 41,998 pounds.

Every week, more than 20 million servings of salads are consumed.

The Salads served by Mcdonald’s have more bad fat than their own burgers.

The word Salad is derived from the Latin word “herba salta”, meaning salted herbs.

Nutritional Facts and Calories in Salad by Types

Vegetable Salad Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Lettuce Salad with Tomato 0.15 3.17 0.76 15 Lettuce Salad with egg, Cheese, Tomato and / Carrots 2.48 2.48 2.63 41 Lettuce Salad with eggs, tomato/carrots (without Cheese) 2.40 3.19 3.28 47 Lettuce Salad with Cheese, Carrots and / Tomato 5.53 2.90 4.60 78 Lettuce Salad with Avocado, Carrots and / Tomato 3.01 4.61 0.98 45 Mixed Salad Greens 0.13 1.76 0.84 9 Lettuce Salad with assorted vegetables including tomato and or Carrots 0.12 2.77 .063 12 Lettuce Salad with assorted vegetables 0.11 2.32 0.55 11

Salad Variants Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Carrot Salad 29.50 40.22 2.43 416 Broccoli Salad 27.10 20.56 3.78 330 Apple Salad 20.59 15.02 2.06 242 Macaroni / Pasta Salad 18.82 40.67 6.66 358 Kidney Bean Salad 15.45 45.11 12.75 358 Chinese Cabbage Salad 5.94 4.06 0.86 69 Seven-Layer Salad 25.61 7.54 5.66 281 Tropical Fruit Salad 0.26 57.47 1.05 221 Tuna Salad with Egg 26.89 13.02 28.52 408 Potato Salad with Egg 13.61 30.80 5.35 262 Pea Salad with Cheese 47.49 18.21 18.85 571 Tuna Salad with Cheese 30.62 14.29 30.04 451 Potato Salad 20.50 27.92 6.70 358 Greek Salad 7.28 3.38 6.99 106 Egg Salad 67.18 4.28 20.42 706 Bean Salad 4.56 14.93 4.30 114 Tuna Salad 22.92 14.48 29.68 383 Pea Salad 41.88 21.91 10.61 501 Cabbage Salad or Coleslaw 23.64 14.08 2.36 269 Garden Salad 2.48 2.48 2.63 41 Caesar Salad with Crispy Chicken 14.72 22.52 24.76 294 Caesar Salad with grilled chicken 6.47 11.41 28.53 196 Caesar Salad with Romaine, 1 oz 4.02 1.85 1.43 48 Caesar Salad with Romaine, 1 side salad 12.61 5.80 4.48 151 Caesar Salad with Romaine, ½ cup 7.65 3.52 2.72 92 Caesar Salad with Romaine, 1 cup 15.30 7.04 5.43 184 Chicken Salad 31.50 2.55 29.48 417 Chicken Garden Salad 1.30 1.74 11.08 65 Oriental Chicken Garden Salad 4.76 5.09 9.75 102 Chicken Salad with Egg 28.59 2.84 27.59 384 Tuna Salad with Egg 26.89 13.02 28.52 408 Tuna Fish Salad 18.98 19.29 32.88 383 Tuna Salad 22.92 14.48 29.68 383 Tuna Salad with Cheese 30.62 14.29 30.04 451 Potato Salad with Egg 13.61 30.80 5.35 262 Potato Salad side dish 17.20 38.60 4.36 325 German Style Potato Salad 2.17 29.15 4.41 154 Potato Salad, 1 oz 2.32 3.17 0.76 41 Potato Salad, ½ cup 10.25 13.96 3.35 179 Potato Salad, ¼ cup 5.12 6,98 1.68 89 Vegetable Salad with Egg 3.86 3.17 5.84 68 Potato Salad with Egg 13.61 30.80 5.35 262 Lettuce Salad with Egg 2.40 3.19 3.28 47 Chicken / Turkey Salad with Egg 28.59 2.84 27.59 384 Pasta or Macaroni Salad with Egg 22.82 32.50 9.35 372 Seven Layer Salad with Egg 25.61 7.54 5.66 281 Tuna Salad with Egg 26.89 13.02 28.52 408 Egg Salad, 1 oz 8.58 0.55 2.61 90 Egg Salad, 1 large egg 24.81 1.58 7.54 261 Egg Salad, 1 medium egg 20.58 1.31 6.26 216 Egg Salad, 1 extra large egg 24.81 1.58 7.54 261 Pasta Salad with Egg 22.82 32.50 9.35 372 Pasta Salad with Tuna 16.18 34.50 12.51 335 Pasta Salad with Shrimp 16.69 35.42 10.48 335 Pasta Salad with Chicken 23.61 26.55 17.89 391 Pasta or Macaroni Salad 18.82 40.67 6.66 358 Pasta Salad with Meat 14.43 31.75 11.79 304 Pasta Salad with Oil and Vinegar dressing 10.09 34.25 5.82 250 Pasta Salad with Egg and Tuna 19.20 27.01 15.40 343 Pasta Salad with Crab meat 16.69 35.17 10.62 333 Pasta Salad with Cheese 19.51 36.76 10.21 359 Taco Salad, 1 cup 9.85 15.72 8.82 186 Taco Salad, 1 oz 2.11 3.38 1.89 40 Taco Salad, ½ cup 4.92 7.86 4.41 93 Taco Salad with Chilli Con Carne 8.75 17.71 11.61 193 Taco Salad with Beef, Corn Chips and Cheese 11.43 11.98 10.47 190 Taco Salad with Cheese in fried flour tortilla 14.94 13.26 7.76 215 Taco Salad with beans, beef and Cheese in fried flour tortilla 13.12 14.70 9.53 212 Greek Salad, 1 oz 1.96 0.91 1.89 29 Greek Salad, ½ cup 3.64 1.69 3.50 53 Greek Salad, ¼ 1.82 0.85 1.75 27 Greek Salad, 1 cup 7.28 3.38 6.99 106 Greek Chicken Salad 32.00 32.00 38.00 584 Reduced Fat Greek Salad 7.00 13.00 8.00 140 Greek Pasta Salad 14.00 14.00 4.00 200 Greek Orzo Salad 23.00 47.00 210.00 420

Salad with Meat Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Cobb Salad 12.36 5.83 8.04 161 Chicken or Turkey Salad 31.50 2.55 27.12 395 Beef Salad 38.26 2.55 33.45 495 Chicken or Turkey Garden Salad 1.13 2.13 9.49 58 Ham Salad 30.21 2.55 27.12 395

Seafood Salad Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Shrimp Salad 15.89 4.46 23.59 258 Salmon Salad 29.52 6.43 27.37 406 Seafood Garden Salad 1.35 2.52 6.94 50 Lobster Salad 13.47 6.35 11.10 189 Crab Salad 27.77 4.18 27.60 381

Salad Dressing (1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Peppercorn dressing 8.23 0.47 0.16 76 Vinaigrette dressing 4.17 1.53 0.06 43 Russian dressing 3.93 4.65 0.24 53 Sweet and Sour dressing – 0.59 0.02 2 Fat free mayonnaise dressing 0.43 2.48 0.03 13 Coleslaw Dressing 5.34 3.81 0.14 62 Bacon and Tomato dressing 5.25 0.30 0.27 49 Blue and Roquefort Cheese dressing 7.84 1.11 0.72 76 Caesar dressing 8.48 0.46 0.18 78 Ranch dressing 7.71 1.00 0.15 73 Salad dressing 6.17 1.41 0.13 60 Creamy dressing 7.74 0.70 0.05 72 Italian dressing 4.17 1.53 0.06 43 French dressing 7.17 2.49 0.12 73 Thousand Island dressing 5.61 2.34 0.17 59

Fat free Dressing (1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories French dressing 0.04 5.14 0.03 21 Creamy dressing 0.46 3.40 0.24 18 Italian dressing 0.12 1.22 0.14 7 Ranch dressing 0.27 3.71 0.04 17 Thousand Island dressing 0.23 4.68 0.09 21

Reduced Fat Dressing (1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Ranch dressing 2.60 2.43 0.15 33 French dressing 2.15 4.68 0.09 37 Italian dressing 0.96 0.69 0.07 11 Thousand Island dressing 1.97 3.33 0.13 31

Reduced / low calorie dressing (1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Creamy dressing 2.10 1.05 0.22 24 Italian dressing 2.80 0.94 0.04 28 French dressing 2.08 4.32 0.06 32 Caesar dressing 0.66 2.79 0.04 16 Salad dressing 1.62 2.38 0.12 24 Thousand Island Dressing 2.01 3.40 0.13 31

Commercially Available Salads

Wendy’s

The Taco Salad at Wendy’s contains 690 calories, making it the highest-calorie option among their salads.

The Jalapeño Popper Salad provides 660 calories.

The Southwest Avocado Salad has a total of 570 calories.

The Apple Pecan Salad contains 550 calories.

The Parmesan Caesar Salad is the lowest in calories with 440 calories.

Wendy’s salads often include ingredients such as cheese, avocados, and tortilla chips, which contribute to their higher calorie content.

These salads should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s Famous House Salad contains 290 calories and 17 grams of fat when served without dressing.

When served with Italian dressing, the salad contains 370 calories and 25 grams of fat.

The salad includes chopped lettuce, tomatoes, olives, croutons, red onions, and pepperoncini peppers.

Low-fat Italian or oil and vinegar dressing options are available as alternatives to the standard Italian dressing.

Subway

The Veggie Delite salad contains 50 calories when ordered as is.

The Turkey Breast salad provides 110 calories.

The Black Forest Ham salad contains 120 calories.

The Oven Roasted Chicken salad has 130 calories.

The Cold Cut Combo salad includes 160 calories.

The Steak & Cheese salad offers 200 calories.

The Sweet Onion Teriyaki salad contains 210 calories.

The Italian BMT salad provides 240 calories.

The Meatball Marinara salad has 290 calories.

The Spicy Italian salad includes 300 calories.

The Tuna salad contains 310 calories.

The Chicken & Bacon Ranch salad has the highest calorie count at 460 calories.

Panera Bread

The Southwest Chile Lime Ranch Salad with Chicken contains 670 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken contains 580 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken contains 530 calories in a full-sized portion.

The BBQ Chicken Salad contains 510 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken contains 430 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Greek Salad contains 400 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken contains 360 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Caesar Salad with Chicken contains 470 calories in a full-sized portion.

The Caesar Salad contains 330 calories in a full-sized portion.

Mayo-based Salads

Tuna Salad

One cup (238 grams) of tuna salad contains approximately 466 calories.

It provides 24 grams of protein, making it a high-protein food.

The fat content is 38 grams, primarily due to the mayonnaise.

It contains 7 grams of carbohydrates.

Tuna salad is typically made with mayonnaise and tuna, and may include celery, onions, relish, or pickles.

It is commonly consumed in green salads, sandwiches, pita bread, or wraps.

Egg Salad

One cup (222 grams) of egg salad contains approximately 571 calories.

It provides around 23 grams of protein, contributing to its nutritional value.

The fat content in one cup is approximately 51 grams, making it relatively high in fat.

Carbohydrate content is minimal, with only 2 grams per serving.

Chicken Salad

One cup (226 grams) of chicken salad contains 531 calories.

It provides 42 grams of fat, making it a high-fat option.

The protein content is 32 grams, contributing to its high-protein profile.

It contains only 6 grams of carbohydrates, indicating a relatively low-carb composition.

Macaroni Salad

One cup (204 grams) of macaroni salad contains 451 calories.

It provides 50 grams of carbohydrates, making it higher in carbs compared to other mayonnaise-based salads.

The fat content in one serving is 24 grams.

It contains 9 grams of protein, which is relatively low due to macaroni being the main ingredient.

Adding hard-boiled eggs or chicken breast can significantly increase the protein content per serving and help create a more balanced meal.

Common ingredients include elbow macaroni, mayonnaise, onions, celery, peppers, and pickles. Potato Salad One cup (275 grams) of potato salad contains approximately 462 calories.

It provides around 43 grams of carbohydrates, contributing to its high energy content.

The fat content is about 31 grams, indicating a relatively high fat composition.

Potato salad contains approximately 4 grams of protein, making it low in protein.

Due to its high levels of carbs, calories, and fat, potato salad should be consumed in moderation or served as a side dish with nutrient-dense foods.

Healthy Salad Recipes

#1. Shrimp and Avocado Salad

(Source: eatingwell.com)

Ingredients:

¼ cup fresh lime juice, 3 small ripe and cubed avocados, ½ cup thinly sliced radishes, 12 cups mixed green, chopped fresh cilantro, 1 pound, large peeled, deveined cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped, ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions, 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger, ¾ tsp salt, ¼ tsp crushed red pepper.

Instructions

Take a small bowl and add avocados, radishes, shrimp, and scallions, gently mix them together. Take another small bowl and whisk together ginger, salt, sugar, lime juice, oil and crushed red pepper. Then add the wet mixture to the first bowl. Once done, serve the salad.

What do you get?

Protein (21g), Carbohydrates (17g), Fat (25g), Calories (367)

#2. Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

(Source: eatingwell.com)

Ingredients: 2 cups shredded cooked chicken, ¼ tsp salt, ½ tsp sugar, 1 grated garlic clove, 3 tbsp lemon juice, ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, ½ tsp dried oregano, ¼ tsp ground pepper, 4 cups baby spinach, 4 cups torn green leaf lettuce, ½ cup slivered red onion, ⅓ cup sliced pepperoncini, ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese, 1 cup halved grape tomatoes, 1 cup halved and sliced cucumber, and 2 tbsp toasted unsalted sunflower seeds.

Instructions

Whisk together garlic, oregano, salt, sugar, lemon juice, oil and pepper in a bowl. Then add spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, chicken, onion, pepperoncini and lettuce. Toss everything together. Then sprinkle sunflower seeds and feta and serve.

What do you get?

Protein (49g), Carbohydrates (14g), Fat (24g), Calories (466)

#3. White bean and veggie salad

(Source: eatingwell.com)

Ingredients: ¼ tsp kosher salt, 1 tbsp red wine vinegar, ⅓ cups rinsed and drained canned white beans, 2 cups mixed salad greens, ¾ cups veggies as per choice, 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil, ½ diced avocado, ground pepper according to taste.

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine each and every ingredient, canned white beans, salad greens, veggies of your choice, avocado, and mix with ground pepper, kosher salt, red wine vinegar, and virgin olive oil. Then transfer the mixture onto a serving plate then serve fresh.

What do you get?

Protein (10g), Carbohydrates (30g), Fat (25g), Calories (360)

Conclusion

Salads are an excellent choice for any diet. Depending on the ingredients, the number of calories in a salad varies, but they are full of nutrients. There are many types of salads, such as potato salad, green salad, vegetables salad, pasta salad, protein salad, and each of these you pick is going to benefit your health.

Moreover, these dishes are easy to make, and toppings or dressings add savory tastes. Incorporating the habit of consuming salads every day will naturally heal your body and keep it on healthy tracks forever.

FAQ . What is salad dressing?



Salad dressing is simply a blend of vinegar, oil, spices etc which improves the taste of a salad. Some of the healthy salad dressing are balsamic vinaigrette, avocado lime, lemon vinaigrette, honey mustard, greek yoghourt ranch and sesame ginger. How much salad should I consume everyday?



Salad is easy to digest therefore on average you should eat 7 to 10 cups of salad every day. This way the amount of nutrients in the body will be maintained naturally. Which is the healthiest salad?



Power salad is said to be one of the healthiest salads of all time. It includes lettuce, basil, cucumber, onions, avocados, feta cheese, chickpeas, and some of the green vegetables. This type of salad has a lot of carbohydrates and nutrients. What is the best time to eat salad?



There is no specific time to eat salad, but research says that eating salad after a meal can aid in easy digestion. You are going to get health benefits for consuming salad either way. Are there any types of salads?



The ingredients in the salad decided the type. Adding spinach, lettuce or any leafy greens become green salad, adding fruits, along with sweeteners becomes fruit salad. Vegetable salad has ingredients such as cucumber salad, onion and tomato etc. In addition, adding any creativity will give a culinary dish effect to the salad dishes.

