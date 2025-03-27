Salad Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits
Updated · Mar 27, 2025
Editor
Introduction
Salad Nutrition Facts: Salads are a versatile component of a balanced diet, offering a range of nutritional benefits that vary based on their ingredients. A standard serving of mixed salad greens, approximately one cup, contains about 9 calories, 0.13 grams of fat, 1.76 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.84 grams of protein. The nutritional profile of a salad can change significantly with the inclusion of various toppings and dressings. For example, adding cheese, eggs, and meats can increase both protein and fat content.
Incorporating vegetables such as spinach, arugula, and kale enhances vitamin and mineral intake, providing essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and potassium. However, the addition of dressings can substantially increase calorie content; certain dressings may add up to 256 calories per serving.
Therefore, when constructing a salad, careful selection of ingredients is crucial to align with individual dietary goals and nutritional needs
What is Salad?
Salad is one of the healthiest dishes served with meals. It is a blend of vegetables seasoned with healthy toppings. Salads can be served at any time during a meal, this includes dessert salads (includes fruit, gelatin, whipped cream or sweeteners), Side salads (includes coleslaw or potato salad), Main course salads (includes eggs, cheese or legumes, and other high protein foods), and appetiser salad (includes small portion of salads). Salads are packed with vitamins and minerals, protein and water content. Consuming these on a regular basis improves overall health. In addition, salad is the best choice for weight loss management.
Salad Nutrition Facts
Caesar Salad
- One cup (100 grams) of Caesar salad without chicken contains 190 calories.
- It provides 4 grams of protein, contributing to the dish’s minimal protein content.
- The carbohydrate content is 8 grams per 100 grams serving.
- The fat content is 16 grams, which accounts for the majority of the calorie value.
- Most of the calories in Caesar salad are derived from the dressing and croutons.
- Caesar salad dressing is typically prepared using anchovy paste, egg yolks, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, and Parmesan cheese.
- Some variations include chicken, which increases the protein content.
- The primary vegetable component is romaine lettuce, often combined with croutons.
Pasta Salad
- One cup (204 grams) of pasta salad with Italian dressing contains 269 calories.
- It provides 43 grams of carbohydrates, which is relatively high due to its grain-based ingredients.
- The protein content is 7.5 grams per serving.
- It contains 7.5 grams of fat.
- Pasta salad typically includes pasta, mozzarella cheese, and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives, all tossed in a tangy Italian dressing.
- As a grain-based dish, it delivers more calories and carbohydrates compared to many green salads.
Chef Salad
- One serving of chef salad (weighing 249 grams) contains 371 calories.
- The salad provides 31 grams of fat, making it a high-fat meal.
- It delivers 15 grams of protein, largely due to the inclusion of turkey and ham.
- The carbohydrate content per serving is 8 grams.
- Typical ingredients include lettuce, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs.
- A cold meat such as ham, turkey, chicken, or tuna is commonly added to increase protein.
- Common dressing choices include ranch, Thousand Island, or blue cheese.
Greek Salad
- One serving of Greek salad (319 grams) contains 211 calories.
- It provides approximately 15 grams of fat, primarily from olive oil, olives, and feta cheese.
- The protein content is around 6 grams per serving.
- The total carbohydrate content is 13 grams per serving.
- Greek salad contains a moderate amount of heart-healthy fats, supporting cardiovascular health.
- Compared with other salads, it is relatively low in calories and carbohydrates.
Cobb Salad
- One serving of Cobb salad weighs 206 grams.
- It provides approximately 290 calories per serving.
- The protein content is 16 grams, making it higher in protein compared to many other salads.
- It contains 23 grams of fat, primarily due to ingredients like bacon and avocados.
- The carbohydrate content is 5 grams per serving.
- Cobb salad typically includes protein-rich ingredients such as eggs, chicken, or turkey.
- High-calorie ingredients like bacon and avocados contribute to its total energy value.
- It is commonly served with red wine vinaigrette, though other dressings may also be used.
Health Benefits of Salad
- Salad is a natural source of fibre.
- Salad aids in managing blood sugar, and maintaining weight
- It also regularise bowel movement and prevents cancer
- Daily salad consumption increases healthy fat in the body.
- Increases levels of vitamins, and minerals in the body
- Strengthens bones
- Increases muscle strength and performance
- Improves skin tone and protects heart health
Salad Facts
- Lettuce is the second most popular type of salad in the United States of america.
- On average, Americans consume around 30 pounds of lettuce every year.
- The first ever lettuce consumers are said to be ancient kings of Persia 2,500 years ago.
- China holds the top place for largest spinach producer for having 90% share of global production.
- While preparing, calories in salads increase more than double cheeseburgers.
- The Cobb salad is named after Rober Cobb which was invented in a Hollywood restaurant.
- The custom of serving salad beforehand was started by the medical practitioner Hippocrates.
- The largest ever salad was made in Romania in 2012 that weighed 41,998 pounds.
- Every week, more than 20 million servings of salads are consumed.
- The Salads served by Mcdonald’s have more bad fat than their own burgers.
- The word Salad is derived from the Latin word “herba salta”, meaning salted herbs.
Nutritional Facts and Calories in Salad by Types
|Vegetable Salad
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Lettuce Salad with Tomato
|0.15
|3.17
|0.76
|15
|Lettuce Salad with egg, Cheese, Tomato and / Carrots
|2.48
|2.48
|2.63
|41
|Lettuce Salad with eggs, tomato/carrots (without Cheese)
|2.40
|3.19
|3.28
|47
|Lettuce Salad with Cheese, Carrots and / Tomato
|5.53
|2.90
|4.60
|78
|Lettuce Salad with Avocado, Carrots and / Tomato
|3.01
|4.61
|0.98
|45
|Mixed Salad Greens
|0.13
|1.76
|0.84
|9
|Lettuce Salad with assorted vegetables including tomato and or Carrots
|0.12
|2.77
|.063
|12
|Lettuce Salad with assorted vegetables
|0.11
|2.32
|0.55
|11
|Salad Variants
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Carrot Salad
|29.50
|40.22
|2.43
|416
|Broccoli Salad
|27.10
|20.56
|3.78
|330
|Apple Salad
|20.59
|15.02
|2.06
|242
|Macaroni / Pasta Salad
|18.82
|40.67
|6.66
|358
|Kidney Bean Salad
|15.45
|45.11
|12.75
|358
|Chinese Cabbage Salad
|5.94
|4.06
|0.86
|69
|Seven-Layer Salad
|25.61
|7.54
|5.66
|281
|Tropical Fruit Salad
|0.26
|57.47
|1.05
|221
|Tuna Salad with Egg
|26.89
|13.02
|28.52
|408
|Potato Salad with Egg
|13.61
|30.80
|5.35
|262
|Pea Salad with Cheese
|47.49
|18.21
|18.85
|571
|Tuna Salad with Cheese
|30.62
|14.29
|30.04
|451
|Potato Salad
|20.50
|27.92
|6.70
|358
|Greek Salad
|7.28
|3.38
|6.99
|106
|Egg Salad
|67.18
|4.28
|20.42
|706
|Bean Salad
|4.56
|14.93
|4.30
|114
|Tuna Salad
|22.92
|14.48
|29.68
|383
|Pea Salad
|41.88
|21.91
|10.61
|501
|Cabbage Salad or Coleslaw
|23.64
|14.08
|2.36
|269
|Garden Salad
|2.48
|2.48
|2.63
|41
|Caesar Salad with Crispy Chicken
|14.72
|22.52
|24.76
|294
|Caesar Salad with grilled chicken
|6.47
|11.41
|28.53
|196
|Caesar Salad with Romaine, 1 oz
|4.02
|1.85
|1.43
|48
|Caesar Salad with Romaine, 1 side salad
|12.61
|5.80
|4.48
|151
|Caesar Salad with Romaine, ½ cup
|7.65
|3.52
|2.72
|92
|Caesar Salad with Romaine, 1 cup
|15.30
|7.04
|5.43
|184
|Chicken Salad
|31.50
|2.55
|29.48
|417
|Chicken Garden Salad
|1.30
|1.74
|11.08
|65
|Oriental Chicken Garden Salad
|4.76
|5.09
|9.75
|102
|Chicken Salad with Egg
|28.59
|2.84
|27.59
|384
|Tuna Salad with Egg
|26.89
|13.02
|28.52
|408
|Tuna Fish Salad
|18.98
|19.29
|32.88
|383
|Tuna Salad
|22.92
|14.48
|29.68
|383
|Tuna Salad with Cheese
|30.62
|14.29
|30.04
|451
|Potato Salad with Egg
|13.61
|30.80
|5.35
|262
|Potato Salad side dish
|17.20
|38.60
|4.36
|325
|German Style Potato Salad
|2.17
|29.15
|4.41
|154
|Potato Salad, 1 oz
|2.32
|3.17
|0.76
|41
|Potato Salad, ½ cup
|10.25
|13.96
|3.35
|179
|Potato Salad, ¼ cup
|5.12
|6,98
|1.68
|89
|Vegetable Salad with Egg
|3.86
|3.17
|5.84
|68
|Potato Salad with Egg
|13.61
|30.80
|5.35
|262
|Lettuce Salad with Egg
|2.40
|3.19
|3.28
|47
|Chicken / Turkey Salad with Egg
|28.59
|2.84
|27.59
|384
|Pasta or Macaroni Salad with Egg
|22.82
|32.50
|9.35
|372
|Seven Layer Salad with Egg
|25.61
|7.54
|5.66
|281
|Tuna Salad with Egg
|26.89
|13.02
|28.52
|408
|Egg Salad, 1 oz
|8.58
|0.55
|2.61
|90
|Egg Salad, 1 large egg
|24.81
|1.58
|7.54
|261
|Egg Salad, 1 medium egg
|20.58
|1.31
|6.26
|216
|Egg Salad, 1 extra large egg
|24.81
|1.58
|7.54
|261
|Pasta Salad with Egg
|22.82
|32.50
|9.35
|372
|Pasta Salad with Tuna
|16.18
|34.50
|12.51
|335
|Pasta Salad with Shrimp
|16.69
|35.42
|10.48
|335
|Pasta Salad with Chicken
|23.61
|26.55
|17.89
|391
|Pasta or Macaroni Salad
|18.82
|40.67
|6.66
|358
|Pasta Salad with Meat
|14.43
|31.75
|11.79
|304
|Pasta Salad with Oil and Vinegar dressing
|10.09
|34.25
|5.82
|250
|Pasta Salad with Egg and Tuna
|19.20
|27.01
|15.40
|343
|Pasta Salad with Crab meat
|16.69
|35.17
|10.62
|333
|Pasta Salad with Cheese
|19.51
|36.76
|10.21
|359
|Taco Salad, 1 cup
|9.85
|15.72
|8.82
|186
|Taco Salad, 1 oz
|2.11
|3.38
|1.89
|40
|Taco Salad, ½ cup
|4.92
|7.86
|4.41
|93
|Taco Salad with Chilli Con Carne
|8.75
|17.71
|11.61
|193
|Taco Salad with Beef, Corn Chips and Cheese
|11.43
|11.98
|10.47
|190
|Taco Salad with Cheese in fried flour tortilla
|14.94
|13.26
|7.76
|215
|Taco Salad with beans, beef and Cheese in fried flour tortilla
|13.12
|14.70
|9.53
|212
|Greek Salad, 1 oz
|1.96
|0.91
|1.89
|29
|Greek Salad, ½ cup
|3.64
|1.69
|3.50
|53
|Greek Salad, ¼
|1.82
|0.85
|1.75
|27
|Greek Salad, 1 cup
|7.28
|3.38
|6.99
|106
|Greek Chicken Salad
|32.00
|32.00
|38.00
|584
|Reduced Fat Greek Salad
|7.00
|13.00
|8.00
|140
|Greek Pasta Salad
|14.00
|14.00
|4.00
|200
|Greek Orzo Salad
|23.00
|47.00
|210.00
|420
|Salad with Meat
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Cobb Salad
|12.36
|5.83
|8.04
|161
|Chicken or Turkey Salad
|31.50
|2.55
|27.12
|395
|Beef Salad
|38.26
|2.55
|33.45
|495
|Chicken or Turkey Garden Salad
|1.13
|2.13
|9.49
|58
|Ham Salad
|30.21
|2.55
|27.12
|395
|Seafood Salad
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Shrimp Salad
|15.89
|4.46
|23.59
|258
|Salmon Salad
|29.52
|6.43
|27.37
|406
|Seafood Garden Salad
|1.35
|2.52
|6.94
|50
|Lobster Salad
|13.47
|6.35
|11.10
|189
|Crab Salad
|27.77
|4.18
|27.60
|381
|Salad Dressing (1 tbsp serving)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Peppercorn dressing
|8.23
|0.47
|0.16
|76
|Vinaigrette dressing
|4.17
|1.53
|0.06
|43
|Russian dressing
|3.93
|4.65
|0.24
|53
|Sweet and Sour dressing
|–
|0.59
|0.02
|2
|Fat free mayonnaise dressing
|0.43
|2.48
|0.03
|13
|Coleslaw Dressing
|5.34
|3.81
|0.14
|62
|Bacon and Tomato dressing
|5.25
|0.30
|0.27
|49
|Blue and Roquefort Cheese dressing
|7.84
|1.11
|0.72
|76
|Caesar dressing
|8.48
|0.46
|0.18
|78
|Ranch dressing
|7.71
|1.00
|0.15
|73
|Salad dressing
|6.17
|1.41
|0.13
|60
|Creamy dressing
|7.74
|0.70
|0.05
|72
|Italian dressing
|4.17
|1.53
|0.06
|43
|French dressing
|7.17
|2.49
|0.12
|73
|Thousand Island dressing
|5.61
|2.34
|0.17
|59
|Fat free Dressing (1 tbsp serving)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|French dressing
|0.04
|5.14
|0.03
|21
|Creamy dressing
|0.46
|3.40
|0.24
|18
|Italian dressing
|0.12
|1.22
|0.14
|7
|Ranch dressing
|0.27
|3.71
|0.04
|17
|Thousand Island dressing
|0.23
|4.68
|0.09
|21
|Reduced Fat Dressing (1 tbsp serving)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Ranch dressing
|2.60
|2.43
|0.15
|33
|French dressing
|2.15
|4.68
|0.09
|37
|Italian dressing
|0.96
|0.69
|0.07
|11
|Thousand Island dressing
|1.97
|3.33
|0.13
|31
|Reduced / low calorie dressing (1 tbsp serving)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Creamy dressing
|2.10
|1.05
|0.22
|24
|Italian dressing
|2.80
|0.94
|0.04
|28
|French dressing
|2.08
|4.32
|0.06
|32
|Caesar dressing
|0.66
|2.79
|0.04
|16
|Salad dressing
|1.62
|2.38
|0.12
|24
|Thousand Island Dressing
|2.01
|3.40
|0.13
|31
Commercially Available Salads
Wendy’s
- The Taco Salad at Wendy’s contains 690 calories, making it the highest-calorie option among their salads.
- The Jalapeño Popper Salad provides 660 calories.
- The Southwest Avocado Salad has a total of 570 calories.
- The Apple Pecan Salad contains 550 calories.
- The Parmesan Caesar Salad is the lowest in calories with 440 calories.
- Wendy’s salads often include ingredients such as cheese, avocados, and tortilla chips, which contribute to their higher calorie content.
- These salads should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.
Olive Garden
- Olive Garden’s Famous House Salad contains 290 calories and 17 grams of fat when served without dressing.
- When served with Italian dressing, the salad contains 370 calories and 25 grams of fat.
- The salad includes chopped lettuce, tomatoes, olives, croutons, red onions, and pepperoncini peppers.
- Low-fat Italian or oil and vinegar dressing options are available as alternatives to the standard Italian dressing.
Subway
- The Veggie Delite salad contains 50 calories when ordered as is.
- The Turkey Breast salad provides 110 calories.
- The Black Forest Ham salad contains 120 calories.
- The Oven Roasted Chicken salad has 130 calories.
- The Cold Cut Combo salad includes 160 calories.
- The Steak & Cheese salad offers 200 calories.
- The Sweet Onion Teriyaki salad contains 210 calories.
- The Italian BMT salad provides 240 calories.
- The Meatball Marinara salad has 290 calories.
- The Spicy Italian salad includes 300 calories.
- The Tuna salad contains 310 calories.
- The Chicken & Bacon Ranch salad has the highest calorie count at 460 calories.
Panera Bread
- The Southwest Chile Lime Ranch Salad with Chicken contains 670 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken contains 580 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken contains 530 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The BBQ Chicken Salad contains 510 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken contains 430 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Greek Salad contains 400 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken contains 360 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Caesar Salad with Chicken contains 470 calories in a full-sized portion.
- The Caesar Salad contains 330 calories in a full-sized portion.
Mayo-based Salads
Tuna Salad
- One cup (238 grams) of tuna salad contains approximately 466 calories.
- It provides 24 grams of protein, making it a high-protein food.
- The fat content is 38 grams, primarily due to the mayonnaise.
- It contains 7 grams of carbohydrates.
- Tuna salad is typically made with mayonnaise and tuna, and may include celery, onions, relish, or pickles.
- It is commonly consumed in green salads, sandwiches, pita bread, or wraps.
Egg Salad
- One cup (222 grams) of egg salad contains approximately 571 calories.
- It provides around 23 grams of protein, contributing to its nutritional value.
- The fat content in one cup is approximately 51 grams, making it relatively high in fat.
- Carbohydrate content is minimal, with only 2 grams per serving.
Chicken Salad
- One cup (226 grams) of chicken salad contains 531 calories.
- It provides 42 grams of fat, making it a high-fat option.
- The protein content is 32 grams, contributing to its high-protein profile.
- It contains only 6 grams of carbohydrates, indicating a relatively low-carb composition.
Macaroni Salad
Healthy Salad Recipes
#1. Shrimp and Avocado Salad
(Source: eatingwell.com)
Ingredients:
¼ cup fresh lime juice, 3 small ripe and cubed avocados, ½ cup thinly sliced radishes, 12 cups mixed green, chopped fresh cilantro, 1 pound, large peeled, deveined cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped, ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions, 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger, ¾ tsp salt, ¼ tsp crushed red pepper.
Instructions
Take a small bowl and add avocados, radishes, shrimp, and scallions, gently mix them together. Take another small bowl and whisk together ginger, salt, sugar, lime juice, oil and crushed red pepper. Then add the wet mixture to the first bowl. Once done, serve the salad.
What do you get?
Protein (21g), Carbohydrates (17g), Fat (25g), Calories (367)
#2. Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
(Source: eatingwell.com)
Ingredients: 2 cups shredded cooked chicken, ¼ tsp salt, ½ tsp sugar, 1 grated garlic clove, 3 tbsp lemon juice, ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, ½ tsp dried oregano, ¼ tsp ground pepper, 4 cups baby spinach, 4 cups torn green leaf lettuce, ½ cup slivered red onion, ⅓ cup sliced pepperoncini, ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese, 1 cup halved grape tomatoes, 1 cup halved and sliced cucumber, and 2 tbsp toasted unsalted sunflower seeds.
Instructions
Whisk together garlic, oregano, salt, sugar, lemon juice, oil and pepper in a bowl. Then add spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, chicken, onion, pepperoncini and lettuce. Toss everything together. Then sprinkle sunflower seeds and feta and serve.
What do you get?
Protein (49g), Carbohydrates (14g), Fat (24g), Calories (466)
#3. White bean and veggie salad
(Source: eatingwell.com)
Ingredients: ¼ tsp kosher salt, 1 tbsp red wine vinegar, ⅓ cups rinsed and drained canned white beans, 2 cups mixed salad greens, ¾ cups veggies as per choice, 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil, ½ diced avocado, ground pepper according to taste.
Instructions
In a small bowl, combine each and every ingredient, canned white beans, salad greens, veggies of your choice, avocado, and mix with ground pepper, kosher salt, red wine vinegar, and virgin olive oil. Then transfer the mixture onto a serving plate then serve fresh.
What do you get?
Protein (10g), Carbohydrates (30g), Fat (25g), Calories (360)
Conclusion
Salads are an excellent choice for any diet. Depending on the ingredients, the number of calories in a salad varies, but they are full of nutrients. There are many types of salads, such as potato salad, green salad, vegetables salad, pasta salad, protein salad, and each of these you pick is going to benefit your health.
Moreover, these dishes are easy to make, and toppings or dressings add savory tastes. Incorporating the habit of consuming salads every day will naturally heal your body and keep it on healthy tracks forever.
FAQ.
Salad dressing is simply a blend of vinegar, oil, spices etc which improves the taste of a salad. Some of the healthy salad dressing are balsamic vinaigrette, avocado lime, lemon vinaigrette, honey mustard, greek yoghourt ranch and sesame ginger.
Salad is easy to digest therefore on average you should eat 7 to 10 cups of salad every day. This way the amount of nutrients in the body will be maintained naturally.
Power salad is said to be one of the healthiest salads of all time. It includes lettuce, basil, cucumber, onions, avocados, feta cheese, chickpeas, and some of the green vegetables. This type of salad has a lot of carbohydrates and nutrients.
There is no specific time to eat salad, but research says that eating salad after a meal can aid in easy digestion. You are going to get health benefits for consuming salad either way.
The ingredients in the salad decided the type. Adding spinach, lettuce or any leafy greens become green salad, adding fruits, along with sweeteners becomes fruit salad. Vegetable salad has ingredients such as cucumber salad, onion and tomato etc. In addition, adding any creativity will give a culinary dish effect to the salad dishes.
