2Checkout Statistics and Facts (2025)

2Checkout Statistics: 2Checkout, rebranded as Verifone, is a global payment platform that has experienced significant growth and recognition in the e-commerce industry. As of 2023, the platform serves over 400,000 customers worldwide, offering support for more than 45 payment methods and operating in over 180 regions.

In September 2023, the website attracted approximately 1.3 million visitors, with desktop users accounting for 65.8% (approximately 5.6 million) and mobile users comprising 34.2% (approximately 2.9 million) of the traffic over the last six months of that year. The platform’s versatility is evident in its compatibility with various business sizes, from small-scale industries to large enterprises, and its support for over 30 languages.

In 2024, 2Checkout was recognized as a leader in G2’s Summer Grid reports for Subscription Management Software and Subscription Billing Software, reflecting its robust capabilities in these domains. These statistics underscore 2Checkout’s expansive reach and its pivotal role in facilitating global digital commerce.

India contributes the highest share to 2Checkout at 16.6%, followed by the United States (14.2%), China (13%), Pakistan (9.3%), and Egypt (8.7%).

Japan experienced a 40% increase in online sales through 2Checkout compared to the previous year.

Other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain, have also shown strong growth in digital sales.

Demographically, 32.23% of 2Checkout users belong to the 25-34 years age group, making it the largest segment.

Males constitute 67.86% of the platform’s users.

Users aged 18-24 years represent 21.4%, while 20.41% belong to the 35-44 years age group.

Users aged over 65 years account for 5.35% of the total user base.

The United States contributes 14.38% of 2Checkout’s website traffic, a slight decline from the previous year.

China’s website traffic has increased to 10.98%, reflecting a rise in e-commerce adoption.

India has experienced a marginal decline in website traffic, along with countries like Pakistan.

2Checkout offers three plans: 2SELL (for physical goods), 2SUBSCRIBE (for subscription services), and 2MONETIZE (for digital distribution).

By industry, computer electronics leads with 18.5%, followed by science and education (7.34%).

Business and consumer services make up 67.23% of 2Checkout’s platform utilization.

Affiliate marketing sales have grown by 24% with 2Checkout, contributing to digital commerce expansion.

Conversion rates vary across devices, business types, and services, with some top merchants achieving up to 25% higher conversion rates and global revenue growth.

80% of the population engages in online shopping, 66% visit store outlets, and 53% shop using mobile phones.

The 2Checkout website has 9.4 million backlinks collected so far.

The bounce rate on the platform’s website is 54.37%.

Notable customers using 2Checkout include Shopify, WooCommerce, Zoho, OpenCart, Magento, LemonStand, and BigCommerce.

Direct traffic contributes 50.59% to the 2Checkout website, while referrals account for 43%.

Search engine traffic accounts for 12.13%, while social media contributes 1.93%.

Email and display ads generate 3.57% and 0.35% of traffic, respectively.

YouTube is the largest contributor among social media platforms, driving 59.18% of traffic.

WhatsApp contributes 13.80%, followed by Facebook (6.91%), Discord (4.63%), and Twitter (4.01%).

Other social media platforms contribute 11.46% of traffic.

As of March 7, 2025, 2Checkout is installed on 1,263 e-commerce stores in the United States.

51.5% of these U.S. stores operate on Shopify.

Globally, 2Checkout is used by 3,833 live websites, with 9,097 additional sites having used it historically.

2Checkout ranks as the 11th most popular payment processor in the United States.

During the last six months of 2023, 2Checkout recorded 8.5 million visits, with 65.8% of traffic from desktop users and 34.2% from mobile users.

The platform supports over 45 payment methods and operates in more than 180 countries.

In the United States, 55.36% of 2Checkout’s customer base (635 customers) is located.

Geographical Distribution Of 2Checkout

(Source: tradersunion.com)

2Checkout statistics show that the final geographical dispersion of 2Checkout transactions in 2024 indicates a tremendous and diverse global spread. The foundation of this discovery is evident in the share of contributions from a substantial number of these countries.

The largest share is from India (IN) at 16.6%, which signifies a robust representation of the platform in the Indian market, which is rapidly expanding in the e-commerce sector.

Next is the United States (US), which contributes 14.2% of all transactions and indicates good performance within this recently emerged market in North America, where e-commerce activity is high and a mature digital ecosystem exists.

Following that is China (CN), which has a catalogue of transactions totalling 13%. This speaks of the significance of this market, which is indeed the largest and fastest-growing online retail market worldwide.

China has many regulatory hurdles and is also highly competitive, as there are many domestic payment system providers, but it’s a fact that 2Checkout has an attractive market share.

Pakistan (PK) follows with 9.3%, which represents a sizeable population using digital payment solutions and online business, a steadily growing environment within the country.

Egypt (EG) is also represented with 8.7% as a country with a fast-growing e-commerce development in recent years, which further counts as a strong regional market in North Africa.

Bangladesh (BD) contributes another 6% to the gross, reflecting the increasing embrace of digital payment services in the country as driven by an ever-strengthening e-commerce business.

Taiwan (TW), at 5.2%, and Morocco (MA), at 5.1%, also have very healthy figures, further showing the stronger presence of 2Checkout in these regions, where online shopping is gaining prominence.

With 5% attributed to the country of Albania (AL), the remaining space of the platform reflects further the extension into smaller, emerging markets of Eastern Europe.

The other 46.9% come from a variety of other countries, thus further showing the platform’s broad reach around the globe and relevance concerning the myriad businesses it supports.

2Checkout Statistics Country By Digital Sales

(Source: martech.zone)

The above 2Checkout statistics state that some of the countries where English is widely spoken as a second and even a third language accounted for 21.4% of overall global sales in digital commerce. Such nations are France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, the UAE, Belgium, and Germany.

This way, they have all achieved a standing increase of about 20% compared to the digital sales of the previous financial year through the 2Checkout platform. The move is seriously monumental, particularly in a shift toward digital commerce, and with the pandemic matters, these countries have aptly been portrayed as adopting online business models and even taking 2Checkout’s solutions as part of those.

The highest increase in digital sales was registered by Japan, where a significant rise of 40% was witnessed. The United Kingdom saw a 34% increase in online sales within the year, while Australia saw a 32% increase. The Netherlands, United States, Italy, and Spain are closely followed, with growth rates of 31%, 30%, 30%, and 27%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Canada, France, and Germany also registered significant increases in terms of digital sales, such as 27%, 26%, and 25%, respectively. All of this now points toward what will be seen as a global phenomenon in digital commerce.

2Checkout Statistics By Demographics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

As per the2Checkout statistics (Verifone), 21.40% of users internationally aged between 18 and 24 years are in percentage terms.

The percentage of users between the age group of 25 and 34 is larger than any other age group, as they comprise 32.23% of the total user base.

Users aged 35 to 44 form 20.41% of the overall users, while the 45 to 54 age group includes 12.51%. The number of people using the platform within the age group of 55 to 64 is 8.10%.

Last but not least, the group of users over 65 accounts for 5.35% of those in the total user base. In terms of gender distribution, 67.86% of 2Checkout users are male, while the other 32.14% are female.

2Checkout Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above 2Checkout statistics data shows the statistics of countries where 2Checkout’s website traffic is directed and also reveals the change in the percentage of traffic sharing from the earlier period.

Of all the website traffic on 2Checkout, 14.38% comes from the United States, which indicates a drop of 14.71% compared to the previous traffic share. This has led to a somewhat reduced appeal or may reduce traffic from the U.S., which could be due to several factors, like increased competition or trend change in payment processing in the region.

China accounts for 6.64% of the traffic on the platform, with a significant increase of 10.98% in the traffic share. This shows a promising upward trend in the adoption of the platform in China, which may correlate to the growing e-commerce market and greater need for cross-border payment solutions within the country.

It is 5.11% of the total traffic that comes from India, but this has shown a decline from the previous period compared to the traffic share of 2.63%. Even though India is a huge market for 2Checkout, this minor drop might be due to something local, like new emerging payment systems or market saturation.

Traffic on the 2Checkout website is shared between Pakistan, which occupies 4.45% but is seeing a decline of 9.05% now. Such a case could indicate some problems in the market, like electronic access, political internal instability, or competitive challenges from local payment schemes.

Germany is part of the 4.36% of traffic that the website of 2Checkout has, and it has increased by 17.92%. This means that there are better chances for the site to increase its business in Germany, having such an increase demand for international payment solutions, being growing in e-commerce.

2Checkout Payment System

2Checkout statistics state that it provides three plans for its clients: 2SELL, 2SUBSCRIBE, and 2MONETIZE. Each plan serves a different set of businesses that are almost tailor-made to suit their needs.

2SELL is the ideal plan for businesses selling physical goods over the internet- a strong technology stack with a wealth of plugins is available so that business owners can create all sorts of financial-and marketing strategies.

The transaction fee for this plan is 3.5% + US$0.35 per successful transaction. The 2SUBSCRIBE plan caters to businesses that offer subscription-based services or digital goods. This plan is equipped with a technology stack designed to handle recurring payments and powerful tools for engaging with an audience.

The transaction fee for this plan is 4.5% + US$0.45 per successful transaction. The 2MONETIZE plan supports digital distribution businesses; it allows backend automation and customers’ conversion rates to be optimised. The fee for 2MONETIZE is 6.0% + US$0.60 per successful transaction. It is free to register on the platform.

The moment a business owner picks out a plan, he can work with the technical department team of 2Checkout to integrate the payment system into their website(s) at no upfront charge. Charges only accrue as soon as the first transaction happens successfully.

No other payments or hidden fees exist. All the features, services, and plugins associated with the selected plan are available from the start.

The system is straightforward for business owners to scale, change plans, or even disconnect from the platform when the need arises.

2Checkout Statistics By Top Industry

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

2Checkout is widely used in all sectors around the globe. Computer electronics account for 18.50% of total usage on the platform, topping the list.

Science and education make up 7.34% of the contribution, and 3.67% are contributions from businesses and other consumer services. Other businesses also constitute 67.23% of the total usage of 2Checkout.

According to 2Checkout statistics, the platform has at least 661 unique domains that use the same platform.

In addition, all these changes in online payment modes lead to an increase in affiliate marketing sales by 24%. This shows the positive effect of 2Checkout on digital commerce.

Conclusion

2Checkout played a vital role in accommodating businesses of all countries to move to the online world. While there are a lot of online payment platforms, each offering its own features, choosing one usually depends on the size of the business and its needs. 2Checkout statistics state that 2Checkout (now Verifone) is used widely in the USA, but it faces serious competition from other big names like PayPal, Stripe, and Amazon Pay. Nevertheless, 2Checkout (now Verifone) is still regarded as one of the top solutions for online payments.

Sources SimilarWeb Martech 2checkout 2checkout Putler

FAQ . What is 2Checkout(Verifone)? What will it evolve into in 2024?



A payment processing platform that is now 2Checkout and got rebranded to Verifone is complete to serve all the needs of various businesses, including transaction management, subscription handling, and sales optimisation. By 2024, the plat will form greatly advanced both in technology offerings and geographical coverage. These great services sought to simplify online commerce and become a key instrument of business during this phase of connecting business to digital solutions. 2Checkout also planscustomisemize and tailor-make packages for organisations like 2SELL, 2SUBSCRIBE, and 2MONETIZE for specific industries, providing seamless and scalable integration of online payments. How well does 2Checkout do in terms of geographical distribution and market reach?



GeographicaIndiaIndis takes number one with 16% of transaction share, while followed as the second best in the geographical distribution, the United States, which accounts for 14%. Lastly, Chin appears to have 13 % as a benchmark for further growth in these above-marketed areas. Some true gems on the list include countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Taiwan, and Morocco. What’s the new demographic trend and site visits for 2Checkout?



The platform’s user demographics define that most participants, 32.23%, fall under the age of 25-34 years, while those aged 18-24, and 20.41%, account for 21.4% of users above the age of 35. The user base consists of mostly males, which constitutes 67.86%. As per the traffic analysis, the United States visits the site more than any other country, but the number is decreasing when compared with other previous years. However, China is increasing its traffic with higher figures, which indicates a promising adoption of its already booming e-commerce market. What monetary contributions does 2Checkout pose toward the growth of digital commerce in different countries?



In fact, 2Checkout is a major contributor toward the growth of digital commerce, with Japan expected to record about 40% growth in online sales through the platform by 2024. An impressive upsurge was also noted in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, and Italy, with an increase between 27% and 34%. The trends reflect the adaptability of the platform to global dynamism towardigitisationon, spurred by pandemic changes in consumption patterns. What industries benefit the most from 2Checkout, and how does it support them?



2Checkout is used largely in computer electronics industries; however, science and education and business and consumer services are popular industries. The platform is able to specifically create tailored plans for business needs: 2SELL for the sale of physical goods, 2SUBSCRIBE for subscription services, and 2MONETIZE for digital distribution. Its technology stack is ideal for integration, recurring payments, and converter optimisation, thus making it suitable for businesses to digitise their commerce activities.

