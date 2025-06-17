Moz Pro vs SpyFu Statistics – Which Is Better? (2025)

Introduction

Moz Pro vs SpyFu Statistics: SpyFu and Moz Pro are two tools that are compared quite often in the realm of SEO tools. Moz Pro remains a solid tool for the traditional SEO metrics, such as Domain Authority, site audits, and keyword research. SpyFu is all about deep competitive analysis, historical data, and PPC keyword insights.

This article presents a detailed comparison of Moz Pro vs SpyFu statistics backed by numbers, percentages, and real-world sources for 2024–2025.

Moz Pro has a better overall market share ( 1.08% ) in SEO and SEM over SpyFu’s ( 0.15% ), indicating an industry presence and influence.

) in SEO and SEM over SpyFu’s ( ), indicating an industry presence and influence. Source says Moz Pro is being used by about 3,002 customers, whereas SpyFu reports a customer base of only 405 , demonstrating wider adoption for the former.

customers, whereas SpyFu reports a customer base of only , demonstrating wider adoption for the former. In the segment of companies with 10–50 employees, SpyFu reports more users ( 139 ) than Moz Pro ( 41 ).

) than Moz Pro ( ). In mid-sized companies ( 50–200 employees), SpyFu leads with 124 users versus Moz Pro’s 50 .

employees), SpyFu leads with users versus Moz Pro’s . At the enterprise level ( 5,000–10,000 ), there are 7 SpyFu users against 6 for Moz, but above 10,000 , SpyFu claims 20 companies while Moz Pro has 11.

), there are 7 SpyFu users against 6 for Moz, but above , SpyFu claims companies while Moz Pro has 11. Compared with Spy, however, Moz Pro usage is more evenly distributed across industries, with the most use in marketing & advertising ( 34 ), IT services ( 19 ), and internet ( 16 ).

), IT services ( ), and internet ( ). SpyFu has a deeper penetration in tech-heavy industries, with marketing and advertising ( 149 ), information technology ( 68 ), and computer software ( 49 ) being the major industries.

), information technology ( ), and computer software ( ) being the major industries. Moz Pro gets 20.08% of its web traffic from the U.S. (a 5.45% increase), whereas SpyFu gets 35.66% (a decrease of 24.45% ) from the U.S.

of its web traffic from the U.S. (a increase), whereas SpyFu gets (a decrease of ) from the U.S. India is another prominent traffic source from which SpyFu gets more traffic (16.25%) than Moz Pro (12.10%), although both have downward trends in important international markets.

Market Share

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

By the year 2025, Moz has fresh estimates indicating a 1.08% market share in the combined SEO and SEM arenas.

SpyFu holds about 0.15%. This situation, therefore, shows that Moz is much more established overall than SpyFu in the space.

A study conducted by G2 shows that the two tools are particularly favoured by small businesses. According to the Cooles Gadget data, Moz Pro vs SpyFu statistics show that 58.1% of user reviews for Moz Pro are from small business users, while for SpyFu, this figure jumps to 73.1%, indicating that it is especially popular amongst small businesses.

According to Enlyft, 158 companies are currently using Moz Pro for SEM activities, which represents a minuscule market share of 0.01% in the segment. SpyFu, on the other hand, has around 428 companies willing to engage in SEM, interacting with it, representing a marginally larger market share of 0.02%.

6sense data Moz Pro vs SpyFu statistics indicate that Moz has approximately 3,002 active customers, while SpyFu has around 405. This would mean that Moz not only has a larger presence in the market but also a much broader and diverse customer base compared to SpyFu.

Moz Pro vs SpyFu Customer Base

(Source: 6sense.com)

Moz counts 2,976 customers to its name, whereas SpyFu has 404 customers.

Looking at placement in the Search Marketing category ranked by customer count, Moz comes in at 10th place overall, which is reflective of strong adoption by the market.

SpyFu, with a smaller user base, ranks 17th in that same category. This means that Moz has a drastically larger number of users while simultaneously being higher in the competitive chain of search marketing tools.

Moz Pro vs SpyFu Company Usage By Employee Size

Company Size MozPro Users SpyFu Users 1-10 19 68 10-50 41 139 50-200 50 124 200-500 13 44 500-1,000 7 35 1,000-5,000 7 38 5,000-10,000 6 7 >10,000 11 20

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

According to the company’s use by employee size, SpyFu enjoys more fame among smaller companies than Moz Pro.

For companies with an employee size of 1–10, 68 use SpyFu, while only 19 use Moz Pro.

In the range of 10–50 employees, SpyFu yet again stands tall with 139 users as compared to Moz Pro’s 41.

The same pattern has run in the next one, i.e., for 50–200, where SpyFu is 124 while Moz Pro is 50.

In medium businesses (200–500 employees), SpyFu is used by 44 as opposed to 13 for Moz Pro.

The pattern continues for companies with 500–1,000 employees, with SpyFu having 35 users and Moz Pro having 7. For businesses with 1,000–5,000 employees, 38 SpyFu users hold a small lead over 7 Moz Pro users.

This dissimilarity, however, diminishes for big companies. For companies with 5,000–10,000 employees, Moz Pro is used by 6 companies versus 7 for SpyFu.

For companies with above 10,000 employees, SpyFu seems to be more widely used, standing at 20, with Moz Pro following closely at 11.

Overall, SpyFu finds higher usage amongst smaller enterprises, whereas Moz Pro has relatively constant usage in early- to late-stage enterprises.

Moz Pro vs SpyFu Industry Usage

Moz Pro

(Reference: enlyft.com)

SpyFu

(Reference: enlyft.com)

According to Enlyft, Moz Pro vs SpyFu statistics state that Moz Pro finds use in a wide variety of industries, with the marketing and advertising sector exhibiting the highest number of users: 34.

It is also commonly used in IT and services (19), internet-related companies (16), and computer software (13).

There are other sectors, such as financial services (7) and retail (6), while other industries that use Moz Pro in smaller numbers include healthcare (5), automotive (4), design (3), and health, wellness & fitness (3).

SpyFu, on the other hand, enjoys higher utilisation in marketing and advertising, with 149 users in tow, showing much appeal in that particular industry.

Again, some of the larger areas of adoption are IT services (68), internet businesses (29), and computer software companies (49).

Other fields include engagement in education (9), financial services (8), healthcare (9), higher education (7), and health, wellness, and fitness (7).

The SpyFu name occupies its respective muscle in marketing-heavy and tech-oriented kinds of fields more so than Moz Pro and shows greater participation in education and healthcare sectors.

Website Traffic By Country

Moz Pro

(Source: similarweb.com)

SpyFu

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to Similarweb, Moz Pro vs SpyFu statistics reveal that most of Moz Pro’s website traffic comes from the United States, with 20.08%, an increase of 5.45%. India follows with 12.10% of the traffic, a drop of 10.15%.

Pakistan accounts for 7.04% of the traffic; however, it has lost 18.61%.

The UK accounts for 5.47% of traffic but suffers a slight decline of 4.47%, while Nigeria sees a steeper drop of 30.30%, to 3.81%.

SpyFu, conversely, gains a 35.66% larger traffic share from the US but has observed a sharp decline of 24.45%.

India contributes 16.25% with a slight decrease of 3.03%.

The United Kingdom constitutes approximately 6.52% of traffic, experiencing a downfall of a considerable 36.31%.

Australia is ranked at 3.28%, with a boost of 7.80%, and in this, it is the only market that has grown significantly.

Canada brings in 2.77% of traffic, though with a substantial 60.75% fall.

All in all, we can see a decline in traffic on both platforms in several key markets, with SpyFu suffering major losses in Canada and the U.K., while Moz Pro is growing stronger in the U.S.

Marketing Channels

Moz Pro

(Source: similarweb.com)

SpyFu

(Source: similarweb.com)

Almost half of Moz Pro traffic is direct (47.08%), indicating substantial brand awareness. Organic searches go hand-in-hand with direct at 38.81%, speaking to how well Moz SEO can compete.

Referral traffic is 7.53%, paid search is at 4.13%, social is at 2.03%, display advertising is at 0.32%, and finally, email marketing is at 0.10%.

SpyFu, on the other hand, seems to enjoy even greater brand loyalty and several repeat uses, with direct accounting for 54.88% of traffic.

Organic accounts for 31.26%, just short of Moz, although SpyFu has more paid, at 7.09%. Referrals account for 4.91%, social and media 1.53%, display ads and banners 0.26%, and emails even less, that is, 0.08%.

There is a heavy reliance on direct and organic channels in both tools, although SpyFu leans more toward paid search than Moz.

Website Demographics

Moz Pro

(Source: similarweb.com)

SpyFu

(Source: similarweb.com)

Approximately 64.93% of the visitors to the Moz Pro site are male, whereas 35.07% are female.

Among the various age groups, the majority of users fall within the 25-34 category at 27.85%, followed by 35-44 at 19.01% and 45-54 at 15.54%.

Users between the ages of 55-64 constitute 14.25%, those above 65 make up 12.39%, and the youngest group, 18-24, accounts for 10.97%.

SpyFu attracts a comparatively higher percentage of male users, i.e., 72.23% male visitors and 27.77% female visitors.

Among various age groups, 55-64 is the highest at 20.25%, followed by those above 65 at 18.35%. 16.73% are 45-54, 19.68% are 25-34, 13.75% are 35-44, and 11.24% are 18-24.

This indicates that SpyFu serves an older audience than Moz Pro, which caters to the younger professionals.

Conclusion

Moz Pro vs SpyFu Statistics: SpyFu and Moz Pro present diversified SEO solutions. With their tools, Moz Pro enjoys a much wider market presence and is thus best suited for companies that require heavy site auditing, local SEO, and full-featured optimisation tools. The all-in-one SEO platform from Moz offers businesses strong audit features, local optimisation, and complete toolkits, but mainly at a higher price.

SpyFu, given its competitive intelligence aspect, unlimited export capability, and cheaper price, is best suited for smaller businesses or marketers with a focus on PPC and competitor analysis.

FAQ . Which tool has a greater market share and user base for Moz Pro and SpyFu?



Moz has a vastly higher market share of 1.08%, whereas SpyFu lags way behind with only 0.15% in the SEO/SEM area. Such a company also has a wider base, at almost 3,002 customers versus SpyFu’s 405. Ranking 10th in Search Marketing by customer count, MOZ is ahead of SpyFu, which ranks 17th. Which platform is the most popular among small businesses?



SpyFu has a heavier adoption by smaller companies. For companies with 1–10 employees, SpyFu has 68 users as opposed to 19 for Moz Pro. In the range of 10–50 employees, SpyFu is leading with 139 users as

opposed to 41 users for Moz. Overall, 73.1% of SpyFu reviews come from small business users, versus 58.1% for Moz. How do the two platforms differ in terms of industry usage?



In terms of industries, Moz Pro shows higher diversity in their customer base, whereby marketing & advertising (34) leads, followed by IT services (19) and Internet companies (16). SpyFu, on the other hand, is more concentrated in technology-intensive industries, especially marketing & advertising (149), IT services (68), and software (49). It is also the preferred option among educational institutes and healthcare industries, more so than Moz Pro. What are the key differences in their website traffic and marketing channels?



Moz Pro receives 20.08% of its traffic from the United States; meanwhile, 38.81% of its traffic comes from organic search, emphasising strong SEO. In comparison, SpyFu receives 35.66% of its traffic from the United States; however, this has sharply dropped by 24.45%. SpyFu relies more on paid search (7.09%) as against Moz’s 4.13%, suggesting it invests more in advertising. What do audience demographics reveal about each tool’s users?



The audience for Moz Pro tends to be younger. The biggest group is aged between 25 and 34 (27.85%) and has a male-to-female ratio of 65:35. SpyFu has an older demographic, the big age groups being between 55 and 64 (20.25%) and 65 and older (18.35%). It is comprised of 72.23% males and 27.77% females.

Barry Elad Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value. When not evaluating applications or programs, Barry enjoys experimenting with new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child.

