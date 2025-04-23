Facial Recognition Statistics By Revenue, Market Share and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Facial Recognition Statistics: A facial recognition system is a mechanism that is proficient in matching a human face from a video frame or a digital image against a database of faces. Such a structure is practically employed to validate users through ID verification services and also works by detecting and measuring facial characteristics from a given image.

It has already found a way into our lives, and bearing in mind the growth of the popularity of self-service apparatus reliant on its use, it is important to communicate the matter of its responsible use. In this blog, we shall shed light on Facial Recognition Statistics.

Visa offices also use facial recognition technology to enhance the security of highly sensitive official documents.

Amazon’s facial recognition technology, Rekognition, has incorrectly matched almost 28 people in the United States Congress with criminal headshots.

By 2023, Customs and Border Protection had also used a biometric facial recognition system to process over 300 million travelers and stop almost 1,800 pretenders from entering the United States.

8% of the population said that facial recognition technology should be restricted at the workplace, and just 4% said that it should be restricted at borders.

The automotive market's top brands are also using face recognition software to personalize the driving experience, as per the facial recognition statistics.

The market for computer-based vision, which includes facial recognition, was valued at $11.94 billion and is expected to reach $17.38 billion by 2023, growing at an annual rate of 7.8%.

Gender identification is 99% accurate for white men but has nearly a 35% error rate for darker-skinned women.

San Francisco was the very first city in the United States to ban police use of facial recognition.

The market for facial recognition is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The worldwide facial recognition technology industry is estimated to be valued at $9.93 billion in 2024.

The facial recognition technique in the iPhone X Face ID attribute has an almost 0.5% false reject rate.

What is Facial Recognition?

Facial recognition is a technique where a person’s face is used to open an electronic device. This technique is a type of biometric security. Exceptionally high-end security is achieved through facial recognition. It is very common to be called FaceID. Many smartphones have this type of security installed on them. The twist is that some smartphones accept facial recognition with open eyes, and some even accept an image with closed eyes.

General Facial Recognition Statistics

According to Markets and Markets, the facial recognition industry’s revenue is predicted to reach $8.5 billion by 2025, a notable increase from $3.8 billion in 2020.

According to Grand View Research, North America held 39% of the facial recognition industry share.

The Grand View Research states that the facial recognition industry is estimated to grow at a 14.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

According to Capers, the emotional detection or emotion recognition industry is projected to reach $92 billion by 2024.

As per Liu, 86% of the people in the United States are well-known for facial recognition innovations, and 13% need to gain knowledge.

Smith has stated that almost 74% of the United States population thinks facial recognition is effective in properly recognizing individuals.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)

The above chart shows the statistics and predictions for the United States’ facial recognition market between 2020 and 2030.

Between 2020- 2030, the facial recognition industry is predicted to grow at a 10.0% CAGR.

According to Statista, almost 64 nations have adopted artificial intelligence view technology by using facial recognition systems.



It is estimated that by 2025, almost 90% of new cars will have facial recognition technology implanted.

Presently, China has 200 million observation cameras with facial recognition capacities.

Nearly 71% of retail business decision-makers see facial recognition as an essential security tool.

(Source: financesonline.com)





Around 47% of the population believes that facial recognition should be used in general stores to track pilferage.

According to statistics, privacy-related issues are the major reason why around 52% of customers do not use facial recognition.

The high facial recognition formula reveals a 0.08% false match rate.

Around 94% of iTunes users have selected to use facial recognition for payment in Apple Pay.

The facial recognition correctness for top-performing calculations grew 20-fold over the years.

Roughly 54% of United States citizens support the use of facial recognition systems in law enforcement.

The facial recognition system decreased fraudulent log-ins in AirAsia by 61%.

As per the facial recognition statistics, 84% of the United States Customs and Border Protection airport biometrics trail in Q4 were from facial recognition.

By 2021, around 1 billion smartphones will have installed facial recognition systems.

The facial recognition industry is estimated to grow from $3.2 billion to $7.0 billion by 2024 at a 16.6% CAGR.

Global Facial Recognition Market Statistics

The worldwide comparison shows that the U.S. is the largest industry for this technique, generating $1850 million in value.

The Asian facial recognition industry is predicted to be valued at $1.21 billion by 2023 and grow at a 14.07% CAGR.

The American and European facial recognition industries are valued at around $2.16 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively.

At the same time, the African industry has a revenue of $100.90 million and is predicted to grow at a 14.4% CAGR and reach $259 million.

(Source: market.us)

The value created from the facial recognition system reveals a proper increase in routing, a 14% CAGR over the estimated years.

In 2022, it stood at $5 billion, marking the start of its growth.

Succeeding years have experienced consistent growth, with a value reaching almost $6 billion in 2023, and in 2024, it increased to $7 billion.

According to the Facial Recognition statistics, the trend continues as the technology’s eminence strengthens.

The accumulated $8 billion in 2025 increased to $9 billion in 2026.

The preceding years show an ethical progression, with a value of $10 billion in 2027.

The prediction for the sustaining years is around $11 billion in 2028 and $13 billion in 2029.

As technology develops, facial recognition gets even more financially independent.

Assembling $14 billion in 2030 and increasing rapidly to $17 billion in 2031.

According to Market.us, the growth route remains vigorous, and revenue will reach $19 billion in 2032.

The developing financial landscape scores the facial recognition system’s developing amalgamation across the various sectors and markets.

By 2023, Customs and Border Protection had also used a biometric facial recognition system to process over 300 million travelers and stop almost 1,800 pretenders from entering the United States.

The facial recognition statistics state that CBP has unified facial biometrics in all the international airports, and 46 airports exist, which is known as Simplified Arrival.

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The above chart shows where face recognition system usage will be banned globally in the coming years.

Almost half of the people believe that facial recognition technology should be banned from being used in mass surveillance by the police.

Nearly 49% of people believe that facial recognition technology should be banned on social media.

Whereas 36% of the people thought that access to school, school meals, or other services should avoid using facial recognition technology and should be restricted.

Around 9% of people think that facial recognition technology should be banned from access to government services.



Around 16% of respondents stated that any usage of facial recognition technology is acceptable.

Customs and Border Protection extended facial biometrics to almost 38 seaports and all the land ports at the northern and Southwest Border entry ports.

The INTERPOL Face Recognition System is a unique worldwide criminal database that includes facial images from almost 179 nations.

7 out of 10 governments use facial recognition differently.

Luxembourg and Belgium are the nations that are known worldwide to have banned facial recognition.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)



Almost 70% of the police have returned to facial recognition systems in some form.

Almost 60% of the nations use the facial recognition system at very few airports.

Around 20% of the nation uses facial recognition systems in many schools.

Roughly 80% of the nation utilizes facial recognition systems in many financial/banking companies.

Roughly 440% of the nations have opted for facial recognition in their offices and workplaces.

Around 20% of the nations use facial recognition techniques on certain buses, and even 30% have it in many subways and trains.

Image Recognition Statistics

Image recognition technology is rapidly evolving and becoming more common in various fields. Based on research from LLCBuddy, this summary provides a clear overview of the important trends and attitudes toward this technology in 2023.

The market for facial recognition is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Facebook’s DeepFace has a 97% accuracy rate in determining if two photos show the same person.

The best facial recognition systems can identify people with an accuracy of up to 96%.

By 2021, facial recognition was implemented at the top 20 U.S. airports for all international passengers, including Americans.

86% of Americans are familiar with facial recognition technology.

56% of Americans believe law enforcement will use facial recognition appropriately.

74% think the technology accurately identifies people.

Only 32% of people are comfortable with private companies using facial recognition.

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The above chart shows the total number of facial recognition techniques adopted since 2019 and expected to be implemented by 2028.

According to statistics, the market revenue of the facial recognition industry will reach $12.67 billion by 2028.

16% of Americans believe government use of this technology should be strictly limited.

62% of people think customer satisfaction would improve if hotels used facial recognition to identify visitors.

41% are more likely to stay at hotels with automatic facial recognition.

59% of Americans agree that police should use facial recognition if it has a 100% accuracy rate.

76% support using the technology to identify terrorists during an ongoing incident.

59% favor its use to assess security risks in public areas.

Gender identification is 99% accurate for white men but has nearly a 35% error rate for darker-skinned women.

The facial recognition market in the 3D sector led with 36% of the global revenue share in 2020, followed by retail and e-commerce at 21%.

Using facial recognition in retail settings can reduce violent incidents by 91%.

30% of Americans think it’s appropriate to use facial recognition for tracking employee attendance.

34% of Americans disagree with using facial recognition to improve security in residential buildings, while 30% find it appropriate.

By 2025, 74% of hotel owners believe everyone will use biometrics to identify hotel staff.

The market for computer-based vision, which includes facial recognition, was valued at $11.94 billion and is expected to reach $17.38 billion by 2023, growing at an annual rate of 7.8%.

The facial recognition industry is projected to generate $7 billion in sales by 2024, growing at an annual rate of 1.6%.

In June 2019, Somerville, Massachusetts, became the second city in the U.S. to ban facial recognition technology.

Image recognition technology is advancing rapidly and being integrated into various sectors, from law enforcement to retail and hospitality.

Public opinion is divided. There is significant support for its use in security and safety, but there are also concerns about privacy and bias.

The market for this technology is growing significantly, indicating its increasing role in our daily lives and business operations.

Types of Companies Using Facial Recognition

In developed and developing nations, where the population in stores is generally stealing and committing fraud, these are now supposed to be managed by facial recognition in stores like Walmart and Target.

The airports need to increase the space by a higher percentage. Thus, when differentiating a person’s documents, his face is also analyzed.

Hotels use facial recognition systems to prevent any unauthorized person from entering their offices and rooms.

Visa offices also use facial recognition technology to enhance the security of highly sensitive official documents.

The banking sector also allows its consumers to access their data just after being acknowledged by facial recognition software.

The automotive market's top brands are also using face recognition software to personalize the driving feel, as per the facial recognition statistics.

Tablets, smartphones, iPads, and Laptops are also secured by the technique of facial recognition software.

According to face recognition statistics, 32% of customers in many markets are okay with private organizations using face recognition technology.

Facial Recognition in Business Statistics

30% of the house owners say yes to installing the security camera at the entrance, while 34% say no to this technology.

By 2025, hotel companies that use facial recognition systems will be safe in the business and will grow in importance by almost 74%.

Retail stores using facial recognition tactics is the way to reduce illegal activities by almost 91%.

According to a study in Spain, almost 70% of Automated Transmission Machine users wish to use a facial recognition system rather than insert the PIN when withdrawing money.

A significant 62% of customers are willing to use facial recognition technology in hotels to improve their experience and ensure better security.

When faced with the option, 41% of customers are more likely to choose hotels that implement high-end security measures, such as facial recognition technology for checking in.

The technology is highly efficient, taking only two seconds to recognize an individual, which can significantly speed up the check-in process.

A substantial 83% of the U.S. population is open to engaging with businesses that utilize facial recognition technology, indicating a strong overall acceptance and potential for widespread adoption.

Facial Recognition and Security Statistics

A recent market research study found that adults over the age of 30 are more supportive of certain technologies than younger adults aged 18 to 29.

Specifically, 56% of people in the United States trust that the government is planning to implement security measures in public places.

Only 1% of Americans suggest using surveillance cameras for this purpose.

Furthermore, in 2019, U.S. airports began using facial recognition technology. Interestingly, 59.4% of the U.S. population supports police officers using facial recognition data to track suspects.

Conclusion

Facial recognition technology (FRT) is becoming increasingly widespread, with the market expected to grow substantially from USD 3.2 billion in 2019 to USD 7.0 billion by 2024, reflecting an annual growth rate of 16.6%. By 2020, it was estimated that 1 billion smartphones would feature facial recognition. During the fourth quarter of 2020, 84% of biometric matches at U.S. Customs and Border Protection airports were conducted using this technology.

The future of facial recognition technology looks bright, with continuous advancements and growing integration across different sectors expected to drive further expansion.

FAQ

What factors affect the accuracy of facial recognition?



The conditions of the face of the patients, camera quality, camera user position setting

produce, capturing environment, and other types of errors.

What percent of facial recognition is accurate?



The facial recognition system is overall around 99% accurate. However, our industry as a

whole still needs to secure the extra section.

Barry Elad is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value.

