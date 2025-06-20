Hot Tub Statistics By Regional, Types, Cost And Drowning (2025)

Introduction

Hot Tub Statistics: The hot tub market is experiencing rapid growth as more people seek ways to relax, improve their well-being, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of their homes. The demand for hot tubs has increased in recent years as they offer a comfortable and soothing experience. Many people realize hot tubs offer health benefits, such as relieving lower back pain, reducing anxiety, and lowering stress levels.

This has made them more popular among consumers looking for wellness solutions. Manufacturers are developing smart hot tubs that can be controlled and monitored using smartphones to meet customer needs. This new technology is further expanding the market. We shall shed more light on Hot Tub Statistics through this article.

Using a hot tub daily may help lower the risk of heart disease by 28% and stroke by 26% .

and stroke by . Regular hot tub use provides similar health benefits to aerobic exercise.

The hot tub industry was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to around $2 billion by 2027.

in 2021 and is expected to grow to around by 2027. The Backstreet Boys hold a Guinness World Record for fitting people from 30 countries into one hot tub.

countries into one hot tub. People who soak in a hot tub before bedtime fall asleep 15 to 30 minutes faster than those who don’t.

to faster than those who don’t. Hot Tub Statistics stated that soaking in a hot tub helps reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels.

If you use a hot tub daily, it should be maintained once a month.

Pregnant women in the first trimester are at twice the risk of certain congenital disabilities if they use a hot tub.

To avoid overheating, limit hot tub sessions to 15 minutes or less.

Hot Tub Health Facts

A Hot Spring customer survey found the main health benefits that encourage people to use hot tubs:

3% of hot tub owners soak in their hot tub at night to fall asleep faster. The body’s temperature increases while soaking and drops afterwards, which helps the body relax and get sleepy.

49% of owners use hot tubs to recover from workouts. Warm water after a gym session or intense exercise helps reduce muscle soreness.

20% of owners use hydrotherapy to heal injuries faster. The water pressure targets sore areas directly, providing pain relief where needed.

The maximum safe temperature for a hot tub is 104°F, but the S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises keeping it at 100°F for safety.

Studies on hot spring therapy (balneotherapy) and mud therapy show that soaking in hot water can lower cortisol levels (the hormone responsible for stress).

Lower cortisol levels can improve sleep, lower blood pressure, and even weight loss.

Hot tubs may help people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by reducing pain and improving mobility.

While long-term research is still ongoing, early studies suggest that hot water therapy works better than no treatment or other pain relief methods in the short term.

General Hot Tub Statistics

The hot tub industry is expected to grow 9.63% annually from 2021 to 2026.

Demand is projected to increase as people resume normal activities after the pandemic, which is a positive sign for the industry.

In the United States, around 4.6% of households and 1.8% of individuals own a hot tub at home. However, this number mainly reflects single-family houses.

Many others enjoy hot tubs at fitness centres, apartment complexes, or wellness clubs.

The global hot tub market is expanding, with 38% of future growth expected from Europe.

Factors influencing sales include household income, home values, and maintenance expenses.

There are approximately 5.8 million hot tubs in the U.S., owned by people of all ages and backgrounds.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that 73% of buyers invest in hot tubs for health benefits or relaxation.

Warm water can ease joint pain, reduce arthritis symptoms, and support muscle recovery.

A survey of 500 U.S. adults found that 8.1% currently own a hot tub, while 18% have previously owned one.

When asked about luxury home upgrades, over 27% of people ranked hot tubs as their first or second choice. This suggests that energy-efficient hot tubs remain in demand, even during economic fluctuations.

Even though the hot tub market is growing, U.S. hot tub production has declined.

Medical spas play a role in the hot tub industry, with U.S. medical spas generating about $1.53 million in annual revenue in 2018. These spas attract customers looking for warm water therapy, relaxation, and wellness treatments.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that Hot tubs can increase business profits, especially for hotels and vacation rentals.

Airbnb data shows that listings with hot tubs get booked 13% more often and can charge $39 extra per night.

Adding a hot tub can make a vacation rental more desirable and increase profitability.

Hot Tub Regional Statistics

#1. North America

North America remains the largest market for hot tubs, holding about 40% of the market share in 2024.

The region leads the industry due to a strong manufacturing network, with the highest number of hot tub producers worldwide.

The market is highly competitive, featuring big, medium, and small manufacturers.

The U.S. hot tub industry depends on Canada and Mexico for trade, and several manufacturing plants are located in these nations.

The residential sector is the biggest contributor, with baby boomers being key buyers due to their focus on wellness and an active lifestyle.

Market penetration is still relatively low, meaning there is huge growth potential.

Some challenges, such as limited space, high energy consumption, and maintenance needs, create consumer barriers and push brands to develop smarter solutions.

#2. Europe

The European hot tub industry has grown strongly, at ~11% annually from 2019 to 2024.

The commercial sector plays a big role in this success, particularly in holiday resorts.

European buyers prefer smaller hot tubs designed for families and small gatherings, matching their lifestyle needs.

The growing awareness of wellness benefits has encouraged more consumers to invest in hot tubs for relaxation and therapy.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that Energy-efficient models are in high demand, as many Europeans prioritize environmental sustainability.

The high-end renovation market is booming, with the U.K. and France as major players.

Europe is a global leader in spa culture, housing one-third of all spa locations worldwide, supporting the market’s steady growth.

#3. Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific hot tub market is expected to grow at ~3% annually from 2024 to 2029.

Expansion is fueled by a rising middle-class population and increasing disposable income, especially in China and India.

Demand is increasing in the home and business sectors, particularly luxury hotels and wellness centres.

Chinese brands are expanding their reach, especially in Australia, offering affordable yet high-quality models.

Technology is transforming the industry, with smart features and energy-saving designs becoming more common.

Combining traditional spa therapies and modern hot tub innovations creates unique business opportunities, especially in countries with strong wellness traditions.

#4. South America

The South American hot tub industry is evolving, with Mexico emerging as a key production hub.

Wellness tourism is increasing in demand, especially in Brazil and Colombia.

Manufacturers invest in new technology to improve hot tub designs and meet changing customer preferences.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that greater competition leads to more innovative and energy-efficient products.

People in cities prefer customizable and eco-friendly hot tubs, boosting sales.

Both homes and businesses drive demand, with luxury hotels and spas leading purchases.

Although economic factors pose challenges, rising income levels and growing interest in wellness support the industry’s long-term growth.

#5. Middle East and Africa

The Middle East & Africa hot tub market is expanding rapidly, thanks to the luxury hotel and spa industry, particularly in the Gulf region.

Dubai is leading the way in spa and wellness development, with numerous luxury spa projects underway.

Both locals and tourists are becoming more interested in relaxation and wellness, increasing demand for high-quality hot tubs.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that consumers in this region prefer high-tech, premium hot tubs, especially in luxury homes and five-star hotels.

The UAE is the biggest spa market in the Middle East, as wealthy residents prioritize health and relaxation.

South Africa is Africa’s most developed hot tub market, thanks to its thriving wellness tourism industry and established spa market.

Government programs supporting wellness and spa development are helping the industry grow.

Hot Tub Cost Statistics

A hot tub can range from $330 to over $25,000, not including setup or upkeep expenses.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that annual maintenance costs are typically between $500 and $1,000, while major repairs can cost $200 to $600, depending on the issue.

Monthly utility expenses include $10 to $50 for electricity and around $20 for cleaning supplies, such as chemicals.

Several factors influence how much a hot tub costs, such as:

Materials used (plastic, resin, or wood)

Size and seating capacity

Above-ground vs. in-ground design

Indoor or outdoor placement

Many buyers prefer energy-efficient features like:

LED lighting

High-efficiency pumps

Advanced insulation

Although these upgrades help cut long-term costs, they can increase the upfront price.

The prices of plastic, resin, and other hot tub manufacturing materials have been increasing.

This increase in production costs may lead to higher retail prices for customers.

Type Cost Saltwater $2,661 to $25,062 Swim-spa $10,000-$50,000 Inflatable $329-$1,814 Portable $3,000 – $10,000 In-ground $5000-$25,000 Above-ground $3000-$12,000

13% of homeowners view their hot tub as a smart investment in their property.

A permanent (in-ground) hot tub can boost a home’s value, with homeowners recouping about 50% of the installation cost when selling.

Movable (above-ground) hot tubs are usually not factored into home appraisals because they are considered personal belongings that owners can take with them when they move.

Hot Tub Drowning Statistics

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids aged 1-4 since they lack swimming skills and water safety awareness.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that 73% of drowning deaths involve children under 5.

80% of emergency room visits for non-fatal pool or hot tub injuries involve kids under 5 years old.

Although younger children are at the highest risk, kids under 15 also face drowning dangers.

Between 2017-2019, 389 deaths were linked to pools or hot tubs.

70% of drowning deaths among kids under 15 happen in private homes, either on their own or at a friend’s or neighbor’s house.

Men are twice as likely to drown in hot tubs compared to women.

Nearly 80% of drowning victims in all water settings are male.

Men tend to take more risks and are more likely to drink alcohol around water.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that 68% of child drowning victims are boys, compared to 32% being girls.

3,500 to 4,000 people drown each year in the U.S., which is about 10 deaths per day.

Hot Tub Statistics stated that 87% of drowning deaths among kids under 5 happen in home pools or hot tubs.

Most drowning accidents occur at the homes of family or friends.

Ways to Prevent Drowning

Always watch children when they are near or in the water.

Set up safety barriers like fences to prevent unsupervised access to pools and hot tubs.

Learn CPR to handle emergencies.

Teach kids how to swim early.

Ensure your hot tub complies with U.S. safety guidelines.

Keep a phone nearby for quick emergency calls.

Use a timer switch to turn off the jets after a certain time

Maintain a water temperature below 104°F to prevent overheating and associated medical issues.

Install safety vacuum-release systems to stop suction accidents with hair or body parts.

Common Hot Tub Injuries

#1. Near-Drowning Injuries

Fluid buildup in the lungs may need medical suction.

Symptoms include bluish skin, trouble breathing, chest pain, and stomach swelling.

Long-term effects can include pneumonia, brain damage, heart failure, or organ problems.

#2. Hot Water Burns

Too hot water can cause burns and damage skin, nerves, and deeper tissues.

A severe burn may require emergency medical treatment.

The CDC advises keeping hot tub water below 104°F to prevent burns.

#3. Slip and Fall Accidents

Wet and slippery surfaces around hot tubs can lead to broken bones, sprains, or head injuries.

Install grip mats and handrails to reduce the risk of falls.

#4. Hair and Jewelry Getting Stuck

Hot tubs have strong suction drains, which can trap hair, jewellery, or body parts.

Check drain covers regularly and keep an emergency shut-off switch readily available.

Types of Hot Tub

Different kinds of hot tubs are available, each with its benefits and drawbacks.

#1. Above-Ground Hot Tubs: These sit on the ground rather than being built into it. They are usually more affordable, easier to move, and often come with advanced features. However, they don’t offer as many customization options as built-in models.

#2. In-Ground Hot Tubs: These are built into the ground and designed to blend with the surrounding area. They cost more and are harder to change once installed, but they offer a high level of customization and are quieter since their equipment can be placed farther away.

#3. Portable Hot Tubs: These above-ground models have all their working parts built inside the unit. They are less sturdy than other options but cheaper and simpler to set up.

#4. Inflatable Hot Tubs: Similar to inflatable pools, these tubs require filling with hot water after inflation. They are one of the most budget-friendly choices, starting at about $1,000. However, they don’t last as long and usually don’t have built-in seating.

#5. Plug-and-Play Hot Tubs: These above-ground models can be plugged into a standard home outlet (110 volts) without special wiring. They are easy to install but take longer to heat and have weaker water jets than other hot tub types.

#6. Swim Spas: These large hot tubs are big enough for swimming. They have a built-in water current that allows users to swim in place. Swim spas offer relaxation and exercise benefits and are typically more affordable than full-sized swimming pools.

Conclusion

The hot tub market is experiencing rapid growth, offering relaxation and health benefits. However, safety is a big concern, especially for young kids and people who use hot tubs while drinking alcohol. While many homeowners view hot tubs as a worthwhile investment, taking proper safety precautions to prevent accidents is essential. As more people purchase hot tubs for therapy and enjoyment, spreading awareness about safety is crucial.

By keeping an eye on children, setting the right water temperature, and using safety barriers, hot tub owners can ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone. We have shed enough light on Hot Tube Statistics through this article.

