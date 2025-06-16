TripAdvisor Statistics By Country, Revenue, Users And Demographics (2025)

Introduction

TripAdvisor Statistics: TripAdvisor is one of the world’s largest travel sites, and it will not change the way users travel. There’s a wealth of reviews and, hence, millions of users on the site. They will use the information learned from these reviews.

TripAdvisor, founded in February 2000 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, operates worldwide with its flagship site available in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages. As of 2023, it hosts nearly 1 billion user-generated reviews and opinions across about 8 million listings—including hotels, restaurants, attractions, and more. In 2023, its platform attracted around 294 million unique visitors across the website and app, generating total revenue of US$ 1.788 billion in that year.

The company employed 2,845 staff in 2023. In 2024 alone, its community contributed 79.7 million new submissions, comprising 31.1 million reviews and 38.1 million other contributions. However, in 2024, TripAdvisor also removed 2.7 million fraudulent reviews, equivalent to nearly one in twelve submissions.

hence, both travelers and companies that offer travel services will benefit from them. Below is a comprehensive report on TripAdvisor statistics for 2024.

Editor’s Choice

The recent TripAdvisor statistics state that 45% of travelers are planning to take three or more trips, while 46% plan to do at least one foreign trip.

The Study of Travel Experience Report 2024 from Tripadvisor has identified three top factors influencing destination choice: natural attractions are the most important to 45% of travelers, cultural or historical features entice 42% of travelers, and museums and art galleries make up 29% of them.

Speaking about reviews, a massive 71.01% accounted for maximum ratings, which is 5/5. Around 11.65% were rated 4 out of 5, while numbers 5.37%, 4.03%, and 7.94% bore 3, 2, and 1-star ratings, respectively.

Approximately 1.3 million fake reviews were detected and removed, with 72% of them reported as false yet not read.

The Tripadvisor Review Transparency Report 2023 showed that in 2022, most reviews were on accommodations (40.30%), followed by restaurants and experiences, with 38.43% and 20.84%, respectively, of total reviews by category.

TripAdvisor Statistics 2022 showed stunning engagement with 31630924 photos and videos uploaded, 3897341 forum posts, 30244481 reviews submitted, and 941509 Q&A contributions by the users of the platform.

In the definition of booking decisions by trip usage photo submitted by users, 76% of Tripadvisor users have derived the chosen most important defining factor.

TripAdvisor has surpassed 1 billion reviews and ratings in 2023 from around the world.

reviews and ratings in 2023 from around the world. TripAdvisor statistics reveal that Reviews about serious safety incidents are approximately 10 times more likely to obtain clicks than those without safety incidents.

Meanwhile, 96% of travelers using Tripadvisor prefer to read reviews before booking accommodation or planning trips. TripAdvisor started in 2000 from a tiny office above a pizza shop in Massachusetts and has grown into a major player in the online travel market.

of travelers using Tripadvisor prefer to read reviews before booking accommodation or planning trips. TripAdvisor started in from a tiny office above a pizza shop in Massachusetts and has grown into a major player in the online travel market. By 2023, the branded sites of Tripadvisor offered over eight million listings that covered experiences, accommodations, restaurants, airlines, and cruises.

As of 2022, Tripadvisor restructured into three major divisions: Tripadvisor Core, which comprises branded hotels and media advertising; Viator, which is entirely for travel experiences; and TheFork, whose responsibility is dining.

TripAdvisor statistics show that TripAdvisor Core, which was the most profitable of the three in 2023, saw an increase of 50% in year-on-year revenue growth, while Viator was the most profitable segment in the year 2023.

Tripadvisor's revenue across the globe came to around US$1.788 billion, making it the highest ever generated by the company in a single financial year by 2023, with the contributions of the U.S. accounting for two-thirds of the total.

Tripadvisor's net income for the record-high year fell by 50% compared to the prior year. Like every other organization, Tripadvisor did not miss out on ranking in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

It scored 76, which is a higher score than Priceline but lower than Expedia.

, which is a higher score than Priceline but lower than Expedia. According to TripAdvisor statistics that took place in December 2023, around 12% of U.S. consumers relied on TripAdvisor for bookings relating to hotels and private accommodation, while around 33% relied on Expedia. In Italy, Tripadvisor outshined Expedia in the online hotel and accommodation booking score by four percentage points.

Total Number Of Visits To The Travel And Tourism Website Tripadvisor.com Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

TripAdvisor statistics show that TripAdvisor.com noted a drop in traffic in October 2024 relative to the previous month, hitting around 130 million visits.

Consequently, the site maintained its position among the most visited travel and tourism websites in the world in 2024, which goes to prove its continued relevancy and popularity in the industry.

Leading Travel Website

(Reference: statista.com)

The above TripAdvisor statistics reveal the travel websites patronized by users across the United States in April 2018 based on the percentage of online viewers who patronized them.

At that time, 18% of online users visited TripAdvisor, which is one of the best-visited sites.

Position 4 was taken by Hotels.com with a reach of 11% in the United States, which gives it a considerable but much smaller footprint.

Management Review On TripAdvisor Ratings

(Reference: statista.com)

These TripAdvisor statistics show in an abstractly generalizing manner that the totality of responses given by accommodation management to guest reviews affected the TripAdvisor cross-site rating.

In September 2014, accommodations that responded to about 40%-65% of their reviews had an average TripAdvisor rating of 4.05.

Here, it implies that the review response would tend to engage guests and have positive perceptions of the accommodation, possibly improving the rating.

TripAdvisor By Country

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

For the last six months, which is a period connected to TripAdvisor, the United States had 44.34% of the total number of devices, amounting to 63.1 million devices.

TripAdvisor statistics indicate that among these, 50.84% were desktop users, whereas the remainder, 49.16%, had accessed the platform through mobile means. Compared to this, the UK and Canada only account for 3.66% each to have generated 5.2 million devices.

In the case of the UK, 28.41% of the traffic is from desktops, while 71.59% are from mobile devices. For Canada, 20.42% of the traffic comes from desktops and 79.57% from mobiles.

Following them, too, were Germany and India, clutching 3.24% and 2.78%, respectively, of total traffic, which equated to 4.6 million devices and 4 million devices.

Germany saw 27.52% of desktop traffic to 72.48% of mobile traffic, while the stronger preference of India leaned with just 11.58% through desktops and 88.42% from mobile sources.

TripAdvisor Revenue

Year Revenue (USUS$mm) 2009 352 2010 485 2011 637 2012 763 2013 945 2014 1246 2015 1492 2016 1480 2017 1556 2018 1615 2019 1560 2020 604 2021 902 2022 1492 2023 1788

(Source: businessofapps.com)

Revenue growth and fluctuations are shown for TripAdvisor over the years.

TripAdvisor statistics state that the company earned US$352 million in 2009, which grew steadily over the years to US$1.246 billion by 2014 and US$1.492 billion in 2015.

Revenues fell slightly to US$1.480 billion in 2016, but it rebounded again to US$1.556 billion in 2017, peaking at US$1.615 billion in 2018.

In 2019, revenue dropped slightly again to US$1.560 billion before suffering a sharp drop-off in 2020 to US$604 million, driven primarily by the global COVID-19 pandemic that decimated much of the travel industry.

In 2021, however, the company did recover partially with an income of US$902 million, followed by a strong rebound in 2022 to revenue of US$1.492 billion. By 2023, TripAdvisor will boast the highest revenue in its history: US$1.788 billion.

TripAdvisor Users

Year Users (mm) 2016 115.5 2017 170.1 2018 205.2 2019 225 2020 107.6 2021 185.4 2022 228.9 2023 294.4

(Source: businessofapps.com)

The above TripAdvisor statistics depict the increasing trend and variations in TripAdvisor’s user demographics over the years, which are measured in millions (mm).

The number of users on the platform reached 115.5 million in 2016, which gradually increased to 170.1 million in 2017 and 205.2 million in 2018.

The user base was 225 million by 2019; however, that number crashed down to 107.6 million in 2020 due to the global travel restrictions placed as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovery began in 2021, as the user count reached 185.4 million and continued to soar to a high of 228.9 million in 2022.

Then, in 2023, TripAdvisor attained yet another peak, reaching up to 294.4 million users, thus demonstrating a healthy post-pandemic uptick, as well as growth.

TripAdvisor Operating Income

TripAdvisor, Inc.’s Global Operating Income In Million USD 2008 124.88 2009 168.18 2010 226.3 2011 272.76 2012 296.3 2013 294.57 2014 340 2015 232 2016 166 2017 124 2018 183 2019 187 2020 -329 2021 -131 2022 101

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

This keenly lays out TripAdvisor’s worldwide operating income, which they have measured in millions of dollars over the years.

TripAdvisor statistics show that from 2008 to 2012, the operating income of the company increased from 124.88 million dollars in 2008 to 296.3 million dollars by 2012.

In 2013 and 2014, operating income increased again, reaching US$294.57 million and US$340 million, respectively.

In 2015, however, the decline in operating income commenced, with only US$232 million recorded, decreasing further to US$166 million in 2016 and ending up at US$124 million in 2017.

It was again able to recover partially from the decline in 2018 and 2019, with operating income valued at US$183 million and US$187 million, respectively.

The year 2020, however, marked two plummets as operating income went down to a reported US$329 million loss, a behavior much ascribed to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the loss was narrowed to US$131 million, and by 2022, the company had moved back to its plus side with an operating income of US$101 million.

A highly fluctuating peak of financial worth manifests, with all the above caused by external and market influences.

Market Cap Of Leading Online Traveling Companies

(Reference: statista.com)

Leading online travel firms in the world, as of September 2023, vary greatly in market capitalisation.

TripAdvisor statistics state that the USA’s Booking Holdings, which occupies the first floor and has a market capitalization of US$112.79 billion, was followed by another from the USA, Airbnb, with a market cap of US$91.09 billion.

The third-largest travel company is Trip.com Group, which operates out of China, valued at US$23.2 billion.

Some of the other notable players are Expedia Group from the USA, valued at US$15.33 billion, and Taiwan’s Tongcheng Travel Holdings at US$5.06 billion. The Indian company.

MakeMyTrip is valued at US$4.09 billion, while TripAdvisor, also from the USA, stands at US$2.21 billion. Lower mass market caps can be found among hundreds of small companies like Webjet from Australia (US$1.68 billion), eDreams Odigeo from Spain (US$852 million), or Despegar from Argentina (US$498 million).

Companies like Trivago from Germany and Lastminute.com Group from the Netherlands are valued at US$383 million and US$295 million, respectively.

Other companies included in this list are On the Beach Group from the UK (US$246 million).

Hostelworld Group is from Ireland (US$193 million), Yatra Online is from India (US$157 million), and Travelzoo is from the United States, which has the smallest market cap at US$89 million.

TripAdvisor’s Most Popular Trip Activity

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

As reported in the “Experience of Travel Study report for 2024” by Tripadvisor, it seems that 44% of travelers will spend less on dining out so that they will have more money available for travel.

Busying cuts included less spending on food deliveries, with 42% reporting that they spend less on this service, and 36% expect to scale back their costs on clothing and accessory purchases.

In addition, 33% are now willing to spend less on rideshares, taxis, or entertaining events, implying that traveling is a top priority over all other spending habits.

TripAdvisor’s Most Expensive Cruise Trips

(Reference: statista.com)

TripAdvisor statistics depict that TripAdvisor’s most costly luxury cruise as of October 2024 is a dreamy 154-night long-distance cruise round-the-world that amounts to as much as US$97,000 per person. This journey is aboard the Seven Seas Mariner, operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The next most expensive in the category was a 116-night cruise on that ship, priced at around US$96,000 per person.

Of the leading top-rated luxury cruise brands on the globe, Celebrity Cruises, owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, garnered the highest passenger capacity for 2023 over the likes of Viking Cruises and Cunard, a brand under the Carnival Corporation & plc.

Also, in that year, Celebrity Cruises had the largest number of ships operating in the luxury cruise segment, ahead of Ponant, a part of the Groupe Artémis, and Silversea Cruises, also a Royal Caribbean company.

In terms of the world cruise market, the number of ocean cruise passengers increased remarkably in 2023, with figures going past 30 million. Still, it is expected to continue shooting forward, with around 36 million passengers projected for 2024.

TripAdvisor Demographics

(Reference: statista.com)

TripAdvisor statistics indicate that demographically, a majority of the users- about 32%- are between 18 and 24 years old, while those aged between 25 and 34 form the bulk of users.

Further, 19.25% of users are 35 to 44 years old, compared to other users aged between 45 and 54, whose percentage is 15.80.

Users aged 55 to 64 years account for around 12.79% of the total user base, while those aged above 65 years represent 9.58% of the total user base.

Conclusion

TripAdvisor is yet again at the top of the travel industry through a high user base, trusted reviews, and innovative features. The platform extends its reach while evolving along with the needs of today’s travelers and thus assumes an essential role in shaping the global travel experience for all. According to TripAdvisor statistics, with substantial mobile reach, an increase in subscription services, and a major focus on sustainability, TripAdvisor has secured the right ingredients for sustained growth in the next few years.

Travelers and businesses are bound to anticipate such ongoing personalization, focusing more on even more meaningful travels through the site.

FAQ . What destinations seem to be popular among TripAdvisor users in 2024?



The Top Three Factors Influencing Destination Choice: Natural Attractions (45% of Travelers), Cultural or Historic Sites (42%), and Museums and Art Galleries (29%) via TripAdvisor’s Experience of Travel Study Report 2024. How many reviews and ratings does TripAdvisor stand at in 2023?



As of 2023, TripAdvisor was already counted among the world’s number-one travel sites, with 1 billion reviews and ratings, including everything from accommodation, dining, and experiences. What percentage of TripAdvisor users use reviews before making a booking?



Almost 96% of TripAdvisor users read the reviews before travelling or reserving accommodations, signifying how important it is to use the content created by other aspiring travellers in determining travel choices. How has TripAdvisor’s revenue turned out for the year 2023?



This year should be termed the best year in TripAdvisor revenue as they made some US$1.8 billion. The U.S. made up two-thirds of that, though net income was halved from a year earlier. What will probably be the demographics of TripAdvisor users in 2024?



A huge percentage of TripAdvisor users, which is about 32%, come within the age brackets of 18 to 24 years, and a considerable percentage, that is, about 25%, is attributed to those who fall within the ranges of 25 to 34 years. Those aged 45 years and above account for approximately 40% of the platform users.

Barry Elad Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value. When not evaluating applications or programs, Barry enjoys experimenting with new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child.

