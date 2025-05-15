Coca-Cola Statistics By Net Revenue, Advertising Expense, Workforce And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Coca-Cola Statistics: Founded in 1886 by Dr. John S. Pemberton in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company has evolved into one of the world’s largest beverage enterprises. As of 2024, the company reported annual revenues of USD 47.1 billion, marking a 2.86% increase from the previous year. Its extensive portfolio comprises approximately 200 brands, including 30 that each generate over USD 1 billion in annual sales. Operating in more than 200 countries and territories, Coca-Cola serves over 2.2 billion beverage servings daily.

In 2024, the company expanded its global reach by adding over 250,000 new retail outlets and nearly 600,000 new coolers. With a workforce exceeding 69,700 employees, Coca-Cola continues to solidify its position as a leader in the global beverage industry.

This article includes all effective analyses and current trends of the company globally from different insights.

Coca-Cola Statistics show that in the first quarter of 2024, Coca-Cola reported a net revenue increase of 3% to USD 11.3 billion .

to . Operating income for Q1 2024 declined by 36% , primarily due to a USD 765 million charge related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration liability and a USD 760 million non-cash impairment charge.

, primarily due to a charge related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration liability and a non-cash impairment charge. However, on a comparable currency-neutral basis (non-GAAP), operating income grew by 13% .

. Despite the decline in reported operating income, Coca-Cola’s operating margin was 18.9% , down from 30.7% in the prior year.

, down from in the prior year. On a comparable currency-neutral basis (non-GAAP), the operating margin was 32.4% , up from 31.8% .​

, up from .​ Coca-Cola used scannable codes on its packaging to enhance consumer engagement, collect first-party data, and drive transactions, resulting in over 200 active connected packs in more than 40 global markets.

active connected packs in more than global markets. The company achieved an 8% increase in connected customers compared to the prior year, reaching nearly 8 million customers on its B2B platforms.

increase in connected customers compared to the prior year, reaching nearly customers on its B2B platforms. Coca-Cola Statistics further states that recently, in Latin America, Coca-Cola’s digital initiatives enhanced the order capabilities and benefited over 3 million outlets .

. In Japan’s vending channel, the Coke On app has seen significant success, reaching over 50 million downloads and facilitating more than 1 million transactions per day.

transactions per day. The North American region secured the highest revenue, resulting in USD 3.7 billion .

. Approximately 68% of Coca-Cola products contain less than 100 calories per 12-ounce serving.

Coca-Cola Product Portfolio

Soft Drinks: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, and Sprite.

Water and Hydration: Dasani, Smartwater, and Vitaminwater.

Juices and Plant-Based Beverages: Minute Maid, Simply, and Innocent.

Tea and Coffee: Georgia Coffee, Gold Peak Tea, and Honest Tea.

Energy Drinks: Monster and NOS.

By Net Revenue And Operating Income

(Reference: statista.com)

Coca-Cola Company’s net operating revenue in 2023 was around USD 45,754 million, and operating income was USD 11,311 million.

In the first quarter of 2024, Coca-Cola reported a 3% increase in net revenue to USD 11.3 billion.

Organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew by 11%, supported by a 13% increase in price/mix.

Although concentrated sales declined by 2% due to the timing of shipments and one less day in the quarter.

By Quarterly Revenue Analyses

(Source: macrotrends.net)

Coca-Cola reported revenue of USD 11.3 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, reflecting a 2.91% year-over-year increase.

For the twelve months ending March 31, 2024, Coca-Cola reported a net revenue of USD 46.074 billion, reflecting a 5.93% increase compared to the previous year.

In 2023, quarterly revenue and YoY growth rate analyses were Q1: USD 10.980 billion (4.66%), Q2: USD 11.927 billion (5.71%), Q3: USD 11.953 billion (8.04%), and Q4: USD 10.849 billion (7.15%).

By Gross Profit

(Source: macrotrends.net)

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, Coca-Cola reported a gross profit of USD 7.065 billion, reflecting a 6.03% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

Over the twelve months ending March 31, 2024, the company’s gross profit reached USD 27.636 billion, a 9.38% increase year over year.

Coca-Cola Statistics also represents the quarterly gross profits in 2023 were March 31: USD 6.663 billion (4.11%), June 30: USD 7.060 billion (8.70%), September 30: USD 7.296 billion (12.30%), and December 31: USD 6.251 billion (10.74%).

By Net Income

(Source: macrotrends.net)

The above graph describes Coca-Cola’s annual/quarterly net income and growth rate from 2023 to 2024.

In 2023, Q1 = USD 3.107 billion (11.27%), Q2 = USD 2.547 billion (33.70%), Q3 = USD 3.087 billion (9.27%), and Q4 = USD 1.973 billion (-2.86%).

Total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, was USD 3.177 billion, a 2.25% increase from the previous year.

Revenue Distribution Of The Coca-Cola Company By Operating Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, the Coca-Cola Company derived nearly 37% of its total revenue from the North American market.

Furthermore, the company’s other operating segments were Bottling Investments (17.2%), Europe, Middle East & Africa (16.2%), Latin America (12.7%), Asia Pacific (10.3%), Global Ventures (6.7%), and Corporate (0.3%).

Coca-Cola Revenue Statistics By Region

Coca-Cola Statistics further states that in the first quarter of 2024, the North American region secured the highest revenue, resulting in USD 3.7 billion, showing a flat performance compared to the previous year.

Moreover, this region’s operating income declined by 57%, while comparable currency-neutral operating income increased by 11%.

In the same period, other regions’ financial performance is detailed in the table below:

Region Revenue (USD) Unit Case Volume Operating Income Comparable Currency Neutral Operating Income Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2.6 billion Increased by 2%, driven by growth in water, sports drinks, coffee, and tea, especially in Nigeria, Germany, and South Africa. -5% +10% Latin America 1.4 billion Grew by 4%, led by growth in Trademark Coca-Cola and other beverages, with significant contributions from Brazil and Mexico. +10% +17% Asia Pacific 2.2 billion Declined by 2% +16 +17% Bottling Investments 1.0 billion – +13% +19% Global Ventures 0.4 billion – +7% +3%

By Brand Value

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Coca-Cola’s brand was valued at 106.45 billion U.S. dollars, maintaining its valuation from the previous year, resulting in USD 106.1 billion.

This consistency secured Coca-Cola the 15th position in the ranking of the world’s most valuable brands.

Coca-Cola’s Global Workforce Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of the first quarter of 2024, the Coca-Cola Company had approximately 79,100 employees globally.

This figure is consistent with the reported number of employees at the end of 2023, indicating stability in their workforce over the past year.

The number of employees marked a significant decrease from the roughly 150,900 individuals employed by the company in 2011, which remained the highest to date.

Coca-Cola’s Advertising Expense Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Over recent years, Coca-Cola has consistently allocated an average of USD 5.01 billion annually to global advertising by the end of 2023.

The total spending dropped to approximately USD 4.32 billion in 2022 and USD 4.1 billion in 2021.

Coca-Cola Statistics also show that in Q1 2024, Coca-Cola’s advertising expenses saw a significant increase, accounting for USD 1.2 billion.

Coca-Cola Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The total number of website visits to coca-cola.com has reached 7 million, an increase of 16.92% from last month, and a 58.96% bounce rate.

Coca-Cola Statistics 2024: The United States of America had 26.96% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 11.11%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Japan: 8.33% (-20.22%), Vietnam: 5.92% (+46.93%), Spain: 4.99% (+5.39%), Brazil: 4% (+41.75%).

Other countries collectively made up around 49.81% of visitors shared on coca-cola.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of June 2024, traffic to Coca-Cola’s official website is predominantly driven by mobile devices, with 85.18% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 14.82% of the total visits.

Coca-Cola.com users make up around 19.89% of the United States user base, which is 3.47 million. Of these, 77.97% have access to the mobile version, and 22.0% have access to the desktop.

In Japan, the website secured 1.72 million users and 9.84% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 10.93% and 89.07%, respectively.

Mexico and Brazil each have around 1.28 million and 1.06 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 7.36% and 6.07%.

Additionally, coca-cola.com is accessed by desktop and mobile in Mexico (7.09% and 92.91%) and Brazil (12.1% and 87.9%), respectively.

Lastly, Spain had 977.05K users on the website, with a user share of 5.6%, while 14.95% of these came via desktop and 85.05% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2024, male and female users of coca-cola.com were 51.68% and 48.32%, respectively.

The Coca-Cola Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 26.3%.

Around 21.39% of Coca-Cola website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16.89% and 16.67% belong to individuals aged 45 to 54 and 18 to 24, respectively.

However, 12.12% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

People aged 65 years of age and above contributed 6.63% of user shares of coca-cola.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Coca-Cola Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to coca-cola.com, resulting in 32.96%.

Almost 27.66% of the share is comprised of display search traffic searches, while 24.78% is from direct searches.

Others are followed by referrals (11.4%), paid search (0.86%), social (1.65%), and mail (0.68%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Facebook had the highest social media referral rate, with a 37.83% share compared to other social network traffic on the Coca-Cola website.

YouTube and Reddit each contributed a share of 21.13% and 12.89% on coca-cola.com.

Twitter and Instagram accounted for 9.83% and 9.05% of the company’s website traffic in June 2024, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 9.27%.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan’s Total Assets Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc., a major player in the Japanese beverage market, adeptly managed assets valued at nearly 845 billion Japanese yen, equating to roughly 5.7 billion U.S. dollars.

Coca-Cola Global Beverage Sales Volume Growth By Type

Sparkling Soft Drinks

Overall Growth: 2%

Trademark Coca-Cola: 2%

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: 6%

Sparkling Flavors: Even growth, with increases in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America, offset by a decline in Asia Pacific​ Juice, Value-Added Dairy, and Plant-Based Beverages

Overall Growth: 2%, led by North America​

Water, Sports Drinks, Coffee, and Tea

Overall Decline: 2%

Water: Fell by 2%, driven by declines in Asia Pacific and North America.

Sports Drinks: Decreased by 3%, with growth in Latin America and EMEA not sufficient to offset the decline in North America.

Coffee: Reduced by 3%, primarily due to the performance of Costa Coffee in the United Kingdom.

Tea: Increased by 2%, driven by growth in EMEA and Latin America.

Most Well-known Soft Drink Brands Statistics By Brand Awareness

(Reference: statista.com)

Coca-Cola, the flagship brand of carbonated soft drinks from Atlanta, Georgia, enjoys unparalleled recognition in the United States. In 2023, 95% of internet respondents acknowledged its prominence.

In the same period, other leading soft drink brands ranked by brand awareness in the U.S. were Pepsi (95%), Sprite (94%), 7UP (93%), Mountain Dew (93%), Dr Pepper (92%), Sunkist (89%), Canada Dry (87%), A&W (86%), Sierra Mist (85%), Schweppes (73%), Simply (58%), Bai (51%), Orangina (35%), Blue sky (22%), Moxie (22%), and DRY (18%).

Coca-Cola’s Nutrition Facts By Product Type

Coca-Cola Classic (20 fl oz): (Coca-Cola)​​ (Coca-Cola)​

Calories: 240

Sodium: 75mg (3% Daily Value)

Total Carbohydrates: 65g (24%)

Total Sugars: 65g (Includes 65g added sugars, 130%)

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (12 fl oz): (Coca-Cola)​​ (Coca-Cola)

​Sodium: 40mg (2% DV)

Diet Coke (12 fl oz):

Sodium: 40mg (2% DV)

Fanta Grape (20 fl oz):

Calories: 280

Sodium: 65mg (3% DV)

Total Carbohydrates: 74g (27%)

Total Sugars: 73g (Includes 73g added sugars, 147%)

Fanta Pineapple (20 fl oz):

Calories: 300

Sodium: 90mg (4% DV)

Total Carbohydrates: 81g (29%)

Total Sugars: 80g (Includes 80g added sugars, 160%)

Coca-Cola Vanilla (12 fl oz):

Calories: 150

Sodium: 35mg (1% DV)

Total Carbohydrates: 42g (15%)

Total Sugars: 42g (Includes 42g added sugars, 83%)

Coca-Cola Sustainability Statistics

As of 2023, all of Coca-Cola’s packaging is 100% recyclable.

Coca-Cola aims to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

The company’s goal is to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sold by the end of 2030.

Coca-Cola Statistics also elaborates that in 2022, Coca-Cola returned approximately 291 billion liters of water to nature and communities, achieving a balance of 100% of the water used in its finished beverages.

Coca-Cola’s 2030 Water Strategy focuses on improving sustainable access to clean water in water-stressed regions where it operates.

In the same period, the company aimed to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 25%.

Also, set an ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola’s consistent growth and resilience are driven by its strong brand portfolio, commitment to sustainability, and strategic market adaptations. As the company navigates evolving consumer preferences and global challenges, it remains focused on delivering value to shareholders, customers, and communities worldwide.

FAQ . Where does Coca-Cola operate globally?



Coca-Cola operates in over 200 countries and has significant market shares in regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. How is Coca-Cola adapting to digital trends?



Using scannable codes on packaging to engage consumers and collect data.

Digitising customer interactions through B2B platforms, AI-enabled order recommendations, and apps like the Coke On app in Japan. How many cokes are sold a day?



The Coca-Cola Company reports that more than 1.9 billion servings of its beverages are consumed worldwide every day. What makes Coca-Cola so successful?



Coca-Cola is one of the most recognisable brands in the world. Its iconic red and white logo is recognised by 94% of people globally​.

Coca-Cola offers a wide variety of beverages, including soft drinks, water, juices, teas, coffees, and energy drinks.

Coca-Cola tailors its products and marketing strategies to reflect local tastes and cultural preferences.

