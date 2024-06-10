Golf Industry Statistics By Region, Demographics, Highest Paid Golfers, Gender And Income Level

Introduction

Golf Industry Statistics: Golf is one of the most luxurious games played today. Golfers of all ages enjoy professional competitions. Traditionally, golf is played mainly by wealthy families because of the high expenses of equipment and memberships.

However, golf is a game of mental agility and physical skills that allows players to drop the ball in the holes with fewer strokes. Due to its cost, the Golf industry has already become a billion-dollar industry. Let’s look at Golf Industry Statistics 2024 to understand the current trends in the market.

In 2023, 26.5 million Americans aged 6+ played on a golf course, while 18.4% took part in off-course activities such as golf entertainment, indoor golf simulators, driving ranges, etc.

According to Golf Industry Statistics 2024, country clubs and golf courses in the USA are estimated to generate $24.7 billion in revenue in the mentioned period.

In 2023, there was an 8% increase in rounds played because of better weather conditions during the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

Based on a report by NGF, in the USA, around 123 million, or one-third of the population aged 5 and more, watched golf online or on television, listened to golf podcasts, or read about the game.

As of 2023, in the USA, most people who have some level of interest in golf are between 35 and 44 years old, contributing 15%.

Only 11% of Americans are avid golf fans, while 21% are casual fans. However, the majority of them are not fans at all.

In the USA, in 2023, 72.8% of golfers were white, while 8.9% were black or African American. 7.5% and 3.7% belong to Hispanic or Latino and Asian.

Golf Industry Statistics by Demographics show that people with an interest in golf have a high income, which accounts for 25% of total fans.

of total fans. In 2024, the golf apparel market is expected to grow by 4%.

In 2023, 3.4 million people played on the golf course for the first time in the previous year, and 3.5 million juniors also played for the first time.

General Golf Industry Statistics

According to Golf Industry Statistics 2024, country clubs and golf courses in the USA are estimated to generate $24.7 billion in revenue in the mentioned period.

60% of golfers use media coverage and social media to reach more people.

Based on a report by NGF, in the USA, around 123 million, or one-third of the population aged 5 and more, watched golf online or on television, listened to golf podcasts, or read about the game.

In 2023, 26.5 million Americans aged 6+ played on a golf course, while 18.4% took part in off-course activities such as golf entertainment, indoor golf simulators, driving ranges, etc.

Golf Industry Statistics show that 3.4 million people played on the golf course for the first time in the previous year, and 3.5 million juniors also played for the first time.

In 2024, the golf apparel market is expected to grow by 4%.

In 2023, there was an 8% increase in rounds played because of better weather conditions during the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

As of today, there are more than 32,000 golf facilities in the world.

Golf Equipment Market By Region

Worldwide

The global golf Equipment market is expected to generate a revenue of $25 billion in 2024.

The per-person revenue, in terms of the entire population, is estimated to amount to $3.29 in 2024.

In addition, in relation to worldwide comparison, China is projected to generate the highest revenue in the current year, $8,876 million.

The worldwide golf equipment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.63% between 2024 and 2028.

Asia

As of 2024, the Asian golf equipment market is estimated to generate a revenue of $17 billion.

Moreover, the market will grow at an annual rate of 5.77% between 2024 and 2028.

The per-person revenue compared to the entire Asian population is projected to amount to $3.83.

Africa

The golf equipment market in Africa is expected to generate a revenue of $2 billion in 2024.

In relation to the entire African population, the per-person revenue is projected to amount to $1.24.

Between 2024 and 2028, the revenue is estimated to grow at an annual rate of 812%.

Americas

In the mentioned year, the market is estimated to generate a revenue of $4 billion and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.90% by 2028.

In 2024, the per-person revenue is projected to amount to $4.01.

Australia And Oceania

As of today, the Australia and Oceania market is estimated to generate a revenue of $235 million, with a growth rate of 4.46% by 2028.

Furthermore, the per capita revenue is estimated to be $5.41 in 2024.

Europe

Between 2024 and 2028, the European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15%.

Furthermore, as of today, the expected generation of revenue is $2 billion.

By The Level Of Golf Interest Among Americans By Demographics

By Age

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, in the USA, most people who have some level of interest in golf are aged between 35 and 44, contributing 15%. Furthermore, individuals aged 18 to 34 represent 13% of those who have shown interest in being avid fans. However, most of them are casual fans, representing 84% collectively. A large number of them said that they are not fans of golf.

By Gender

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on gender, in 2023, male avid fans had the highest share compared to females, 18% and 4%, respectively. Moreover, 28% and 15% each reported to be casual fans. On the other hand, a large number of females said they were not fans, which accounts for 54% of males.

By Income Level

(Reference: statista.com)

Golf Industry Statistics by Demographics show that people with an interest in golf have a high level of income, which contributes 25% of total fans. In addition, there are 14% and 12% of individuals from medium and low levels of income.

By Golfer Demographics In The USA

(Reference: zippia.com)

According to Golfer Demographics Statistics 2023, the industry is male-driven, with 71.6% male and 28.4% female golfers.

By Race

Golfer Race Percentages White 72.8% Black or African American 8.9% Hispanic or Latino 7.5% Unknown 6.8% Asian 3.7% American Indian and Alaska Native 0.3%

(Source: zippia.com)

In the USA, Golf Industry Statistics 2023 reported that 72.8% of golfers are white, while 8.9% are black or African American. 7.5% and 3.7% belong to Hispanic or Latino and Asian. In addition, 0.3% represents American Indian and Alaska natives.

By Education

Golfer Degree Percentages Bachelor’s 82% High School Diploma 8% Master’s 8% Associate 3%

(Source: zippia.com)

82% of golfers in the USA have a bachelor’s degree. In addition, 16% collectively have either a high school diploma or a master’s degree. 3% of the golfers have earned their associate degree.

Share Of People In The USA Who Have An Interest In Golf

(Reference: statista.com)

Only 11% of Americans are avid golf fans, while 21% are casual fans. However, the majority of them are not fans at all.

Analysis Of Golf Course And Country Club Market Size

Year Market Size in billion US dollars 2013 27.36 2014 27.32 2015 27.88 2016 28.45 2017 28.45 2018 28.56 2019 28.48 2020 27.51 2021 27.46 2022 27.07 2023 27.24

(Source: statista.com)

The above chart, based on a report by Statista in accordance with Golf Industry Statistics, shows that the golf industry was slightly affected during the pandemic. However, in the following years, it has been able to recover the losses but has not yet reached its pre-pandemic market size.

Highest Paid Golfers

Based on a report by Forbes, the following is the list of golfers who became highest paid in 2023.

Golfer On-Course Off-Course Dustin Johnson $106 million $5 million Phil Mickelson $105 million $2 million Rory Mcllroy $40 million $40 million Brooks Koepka $71 million $6 million Cameron Switch $70 million $6 million Tiger Woods $15 million $60 million Bryson DeChambeau $70 million $1 million Patrick Reed $50 million $3 million John Rahm $27 million $25 million Scottie Scheffler $35 million $15 million Jordan Spieth $17 million $30 million Sergio Garcia $44 million $3 million Joaquin Niemann $40 million $3 million Talor Gooch $39 million $2 million Abraham Ancer $37 million $2 million Bubba Watson $36 million $3 million Branden Grace $33 million $1 million Xander Schauffele $23 million $10 million

(Source: forbes.com)

Golfers With Most Masters Tournament Wins Between 1934 And 2024

Based on the Statista report, the following chart shows the golfers with the highest masters tournament wins between the mentioned years.

Golfer Number of Wins Jack Nicklaus 6 Tiger Woods 5 Arnold Palmer 4 Jimmy Demaret 3 Sam Snead 3 Gary Player 3 Nick Faldo 3 Phil Mickelson 3 Scottie Scheffler 2 Horton Smith 2 Byron Nelson 2 Ben Hogan 2 Tom Watson 2 Seve Ballesteros 2 Bernhard Langer 2 Ben Crenshaw 2 Jose Maria Olazabal 2 Bubba Watson 2

(Source: statista.com)

How Golf Is Adapting To The Modern World

Golf, a game of precision and patience, boasts a rich history and a dedicated following. But, like any sport, it needs to evolve to stay relevant. Let’s delve into the origins of this green pastime, explore why it skews towards higher income brackets, and examine the exciting trends shaping the golf industry in 2024, with a special focus on how VR, AR, and AI are poised to revolutionise the game.

A Brief History Of Golf: From Shepherds To Swanky Courses

The exact origins of golf are murky, but most historians believe it emerged in Scotland sometime during the 15th century. Back then, shepherds used rudimentary tools like sticks and pebbles to hit stones around their grazing lands. Over time, the game became more formalised, with standardised clubs and leather-covered balls replacing makeshift equipment. By the 17th century, golf courses with designated holes started appearing in Scotland.

The sport then journeyed across the pond, finding a foothold in North America in the 18th century. Initially an activity enjoyed by the wealthy elite, golf gradually gained popularity throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Today, it’s played worldwide by people from all walks of life, although participation rates do vary depending on income levels.

Green Fees And Greenbacks: Why Golf Skews Wealthy

There’s no denying that golf has a reputation for being a rather expensive sport. Here’s a breakdown of some factors contributing to this perception:

Course Fees: Playing a round of golf, especially at prestigious courses, can cost a significant amount. Green fees, which are the charges for playing a course, can range from $20 to hundreds of dollars depending on location, course reputation, and amenities offered.

Playing a round of golf, especially at prestigious courses, can cost a significant amount. Green fees, which are the charges for playing a course, can range from $20 to hundreds of dollars depending on location, course reputation, and amenities offered. Equipment Costs: A good set of golf clubs can cost anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars. In addition, the cost of balls, shoes, gloves, and other accessories, as well as the initial investment, can be substantial.

A good set of golf clubs can cost anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars. In addition, the cost of balls, shoes, gloves, and other accessories, as well as the initial investment, can be substantial. Time Commitment: A typical round of golf can take 4-5 hours, which can be a luxury for people with busy schedules. Additionally, practising and honing your skills requires further time and dedication.

A typical round of golf can take 4-5 hours, which can be a luxury for people with busy schedules. Additionally, practising and honing your skills requires further time and dedication. Membership Costs: Many private clubs offer exclusive access to their courses and facilities, but membership comes with a hefty annual price tag, often reaching into the five-figure range.

While these factors contribute to the sport’s association with affluence, there are efforts to make golf more accessible. Public courses offer lower green fees, and budget-friendly equipment options are available. Additionally, initiatives like social golf leagues and shorter format games are making the sport more approachable for a wider audience.

Trends Shaping The 2024 Golfing Landscape

The golf industry is experiencing a period of adaptation. Here are some key trends shaping the game in 2024:

Embracing Technology: Golf is no stranger to technology, with innovations like GPS-enabled watches and distance-measuring devices already commonplace. Now, advancements in VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are poised to change the way the game is played and practised significantly.

Golf is no stranger to technology, with innovations like GPS-enabled watches and distance-measuring devices already commonplace. Now, advancements in VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are poised to change the way the game is played and practised significantly. Focus on Pace of Play: Concerns about slow play have plagued golf for years. Courses are implementing strategies to speed up rounds, such as shorter formats, limited mulligans (redos), and ready golf (hitting when ready, not waiting for your turn).

Concerns about slow play have plagued golf for years. Courses are implementing strategies to speed up rounds, such as shorter formats, limited mulligans (redos), and ready golf (hitting when ready, not waiting for your turn). Sustainability Efforts: Environmental consciousness is a growing concern, and golf courses are looking for ways to reduce their water usage and maintain a healthy ecological balance. Sustainable course management practices and innovations in recycled water usage are gaining traction.

Environmental consciousness is a growing concern, and golf courses are looking for ways to reduce their water usage and maintain a healthy ecological balance. Sustainable course management practices and innovations in recycled water usage are gaining traction. Growing Popularity of Topgolf: Topgolf, a chain of entertainment complexes that combine golf with food, drinks, and a social atmosphere, has seen a surge in popularity. This format caters to a younger demographic and offers a more casual and social way to experience the sport.

VR, AR & Amp; AI: The Future Is On The Tee Box

The integration of VR, AR, and AI promises to transform the future of golf. Here’s how:

VR Golf Simulators: Imagine practising your swing on a world-famous course from the comfort of your home. VR simulators create immersive golf experiences, allowing players to hone their skills, analyse their swing mechanics through virtual feedback, and even play rounds on virtual courses. This technology can make practising more accessible and convenient, especially for those with limited time or living in areas with harsh weather conditions.

Imagine practising your swing on a world-famous course from the comfort of your home. VR simulators create immersive golf experiences, allowing players to hone their skills, analyse their swing mechanics through virtual feedback, and even play rounds on virtual courses. This technology can make practising more accessible and convenient, especially for those with limited time or living in areas with harsh weather conditions. AR Course Navigation: AR overlays can revolutionise the way golfers navigate the course. Imagine seeing real-time yardages, wind direction, and hazard information superimposed on your view through smart glasses or a phone app. This can significantly enhance course strategy and improve shot selection.

AR overlays can revolutionise the way golfers navigate the course. Imagine seeing real-time yardages, wind direction, and hazard information superimposed on your view through smart glasses or a phone app. This can significantly enhance course strategy and improve shot selection. AI-Powered Swing Analysis: Swing mechanics are crucial for consistent and powerful shots. AI-powered systems can analyse a golfer’s swing using sensors in clubs or video recordings. The AI then provides detailed feedback on factors like clubhead speed, impact position, and swing path. This personalised data can help golfers identify weaknesses and make targeted improvements in their technique.

Swing mechanics are crucial for consistent and powerful shots. AI-powered systems can analyse a golfer’s swing using sensors in clubs or video recordings. The AI then provides detailed feedback on factors like clubhead speed, impact position, and swing path. This personalised data can help golfers identify weaknesses and make targeted improvements in their technique. Smart Clubs and Personalized Coaching: Imagine golf clubs that can collect swing data and provide real-time feedback on your swing mechanics. AI-powered coaching platforms can analyse this data and suggest personalised drills and practice routines tailored to your specific needs and playing style. This level of personalised coaching can significantly accelerate a golfer’s improvement journey.

Imagine golf clubs that can collect swing data and provide real-time feedback on your swing mechanics. AI-powered coaching platforms can analyse this data and suggest personalised drills and practice routines tailored to your specific needs and playing style. This level of personalised coaching can significantly accelerate a golfer’s improvement journey. Enhanced Fan Engagement: AI can personalise the viewing experience for golf fans. Imagine receiving real-time statistics on a player’s performance, shot probabilities based on historical data, and even AI-powered predictions for the outcome of a tournament. This level of interactivity can make watching golf more engaging and exciting for spectators.

The Broader Impact Of Tech Integration

The benefits of VR, AR, and AI extend beyond individual golfers and fans. These technologies can also positively impact the golf industry as a whole:

Improved Course Management: AI can analyse weather patterns, golfer behaviour, and course data to optimise course maintenance and resource allocation. This can lead to more efficient water usage, healthier playing surfaces, and, ultimately, a more sustainable golf industry.

AI can analyse weather patterns, golfer behaviour, and course data to optimise course maintenance and resource allocation. This can lead to more efficient water usage, healthier playing surfaces, and, ultimately, a more sustainable golf industry. Increased Participation: By making golf more accessible and engaging through technology, the industry can attract new players, especially younger generations. VR simulators, AR overlays, and gamified learning experiences can make the sport more fun and appealing to a wider audience.

By making golf more accessible and engaging through technology, the industry can attract new players, especially younger generations. VR simulators, AR overlays, and gamified learning experiences can make the sport more fun and appealing to a wider audience. Enhanced Revenue Streams: The development of VR experiences, AR applications, and AI-powered coaching platforms can create new revenue streams for the golf industry. Additionally, these technologies can attract sponsorships and partnerships with tech companies, further boosting the industry’s financial health.

Conclusion

Based on the findings of Golf Industry Statistics, the future of the golf industry is bright and expected to undergo a tech-driven transformation. The integration of VR, AR, and AI promises a bright future for golf. By making the sport more accessible, engaging, and data-driven, these technologies can attract new players, improve the experience for existing golfers, and ensure the sustainability of the industry.

As technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative applications that will transform the way we tee off, swing, and, ultimately, enjoy the game of golf.

Sources Gitnux Ngf Playtoday Zipdo Statista

