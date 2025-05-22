Most Popular Programming Languages Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Most Popular Programming Languages Statistics: Programming languages allow us to communicate with computers, enabling the creation of scripts, programs, and applications. Each language has its syntax, symbols, and keywords for writing code. Even a small mistake, like a misplaced comma, can cause the code to fail. These languages are also essential for building websites.

Each language has specific advantages and disadvantages when it comes to application, but with the right skills and techniques, coding can be enjoyable. Let’s take a look at the most recent statistics for the most popular programming languages.

Editor’s Choice

Based on the Most Popular Programming Languages Statistics 2023, Python became the most widely used language, with a growth rate of +7.8 % over the last five years.

According to the Statista survey, the JavaScript community contributed 57.8% of software developers worldwide in 2023.

TypeScript is used at a 67.1% usage rate worldwide

As per the Online Historical Encyclopedia of Programming Languages, around 8,945 programming languages have been created.

Russia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China have the highest number of programming languages offered for jobs.

Java has captured 50% of the market in 162 countries

As of today, Java is being used in more than 3 billion devices.

General Programming Languages Statistics

Coding Learning Methods Among Developers By Age

According to the chart below, online resources such as videos, blogs, or forums were the most popular way of learning programming languages in all age groups in 2023.

Less than 18 years 18 to 24 years 25 to 34 years 35 to 44 years 45 to 54 years 55 to 64 years 65 years and above Online Resources (blogs, forum,s videos) 88.34% 84.15% 79.9% 80.39% 79.46% 73.91% 63.83% Online Courses or certification 39.5% 47.89% 51.98% 51.42% 48.53% 45.95% 36.26% Schools / universities/ colleges 32.22% 62.05% 55.01% 44.34% 37.36% 38.93% 40.29% Books/ Physical Media 36.13% 37.64% 48.27% 61.12% 71.35% 77.07% 80.04% Coding Bootcamp 10.36% 11.25% 10.65% 9.08% 7.24% 7.51% 5.73% A friend or family member 19.33% 14.34% 11.25% 10.34% 7.72% 5.47% 4.74% On-the-job training 6.44% 32.17% 51.37% 53.85% 54.86% 55.2% 50.4% Colleague 4.02% 17.31% 26.73% 27.87% 25.41% 21.93% 16.03% Hackathons (virtual/in-person) 8.51% 10.86% 8.74% 6.94% 4.88% 3.22% 1.79%

(Source: statista.com)

Popular Uses of AI in Workflow Development

(Reference: statista.com)

Around the world in 2023, writing code, debugging, getting help, and documenting code were the most popular uses of AI in the development workflow, with 82.55%, 48.66%, and 34.37% usage rates at current times, respectively. On the other hand, deployment and monitoring, committing and reviewing mode, and testing code may be of interest to use

Top Programming Languages Used By Developers Globally

According to the Most Popular Programming Languages Statistics 2023, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, and Python were the leading languages among developers.

Programming Language Rate of Usage JavaScript 63.61% HTML/ CSS 52.97% Python 49.28% SQL 48.66% TypeScript 38.87% Bash/Shell (All shells) 32.37% Java 30.55% C# 27.62% C++ 22.42% C 19.34% PHP 18.58% PowerShell 13.59% Go 13.24% Rust 13.05% Kotlin 9.06% Ruby 6.23% Lua 6.09% Dart 6.02% Assembly 5.43% Swift 4.65% R 4.23% Visual Basic (.Net) 4.07% MATLAB 3.81% VBA 3.55% Groovy 3.4% Delphi 3.23% Scala 2.77% Perl 2.46% Elixir 2.32% Objective- C 2.31% Haskell 2.09% GDScript 1.71% Lisp 1.53% Solidity 1.33% Clojure 1.26% Julia 1.15% Erlang 0.99% F# 0.97% Fortran 0.95% Prolog 0.89% Zig 0.83% Ada 0.77% OCaml 0.7% Apex 0.66% Cobol 0.66% SAS 0.49% Crystal 0.44% Nim 0.38% APL 0.26% Flow 0.24% Raku 0.18%

(Source: statista.com)

Statistics by Country

Poland

(Reference: statista.com)

In Q2 of 2023, Java was the leading software language with the highest requirement in job offers in Poland, with 22% of the share. In addition, Python and JavaScript also contributed more than 10% each in similar job requirements.

Russia

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Most Popular Programming Languages Statistics 2023, in Russia, JavaScript was the most used language in software companies, with a 65.5% usage rate. It was followed by Java (51%) and Python (50.6%), the top three in a similar category.

Size of Programming Language Communities

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Statista survey, the JavaScript community contributed 57.8% of software developers worldwide in 2023. Furthermore, Java and Python contributed almost 50% each in a similar segment.

The Programming Language Used By Most Popular Websites

Website Front end Back end Database Netflix JavaScript Java, Python PostgreSQL, NMDB Pinterest JavaScript Erland, Elixir, Python (Django) Redis, MySQL WordPress.com JavaScript PHP MarianaDB LinkedIn JavaScript Scala, Java, JavaScript Venice eBay JavaScript JavaScipt, Scala, Java Oracle Database Wikipedia JavaScript PHP MariaDB X JavaScript Ruby (Ruby on Rails), Java, Scala, C++ MySQL YouTube TypeScript, JavaScript Go, Java, Python, C, C++ MariaDB, Vitess, BigTable Etsy JavaScript PHP Redis, MySQL Amazon JavaScript Java, C++, Perl Redshift, RDS/Aurora, DynamoDB Facebook TypeScript, JavaScript, Flow Erland, D, Haskell, Hack/HHVM, Python, C++ Cassandra, MySQL, MariaDB, HBase Google TypeScript, JavaScript Node, Java, C, C++, Go, Python MariaDB, Bigtable

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Top 20 Most Popular Programming Languages

According to the TIOBE Index 2024, the following chart explains the year-wise comparison of the performance of different popular programming languages.

Programming Language May 2024 May 2023 Ratings Change COBOL 20 26 0.85% +0.29% Kotlin 19 33 0.89% +0.52% Rush 18 17 0.93% +0.11% Scratch 17 13 0.93% -0.02% PHP 16 8 0.97% -0.62% Swift 15 14 1.01% +0.09% MATLAB 15 14 1.06% +0.18% Ruby 13 18 1.06% +0.26% Assembly Language 12 10 1.07% -0.13% Delphi/Object Pascal 11 11 1.24% +0.23% Fortran 10 19 1.24% +0.46% SQL 9 9 1.44% +0.03% Go 8 12 1.60% +0.61% Visual Basic 7 6 2.01% -1.83% JavaScript 6 7 3.01% +0.57% C# 5 5 6.49% -0.94% Java 4 3 8.69% -3.53% C++ 3 4 9.53% -2.43% C 2 2 9.98% -3.37% Python 1 1 16.33% +2.88%

(Source: tiobe.com)

Top Programming Languages in Demand By Recruiters

Let’s understand the current trends in the market through these statistics on the Most Popular Programming Languages as determined by recruiters around the world in 2023.

Programming Language Share Javascript 52.93% Java 42.54% Python 39.66% Typescript 31.3% C# 28.18% C++ 23.11% PHP 18.97% C 9.29% Kotlin 8.67% Go 8.43% Bash 6.79% VB.NET 5.15% Swift 5.07% Scala 4.68% Ruby 4.22% Rust 3.75% Dart 3.67% R 3.04% Groovy 1.48% Objective-C 1.48% F# 1.41% Pascal/Delphi 1.01% Clojure 1.01% Perl 1.01% Lua 1.01% Haskell 0.86% OcamI 0.55%

Understanding Programming Languages

Imagine a language that lets you give instructions to a computer, not in ones and zeros, but in a way that resembles human speech. That’s the essence of a programming language. It’s a set of rules and instructions that software developers (also called programmers) use to create programs, websites, apps, and anything else that runs on a computer.

There are hundreds of programming languages out there, each with its strengths and weaknesses. Just like you wouldn’t use French to order pizza in China, the choice of programming language depends on what you’re trying to build.

A World of Languages – Understanding the Differences

Here’s a breakdown of the main types of programming languages:

Imperative: These languages focus on giving step-by-step instructions to the computer, like a recipe. Popular examples include Python, Java, and C++.

These languages focus on giving step-by-step instructions to the computer, like a recipe. Popular examples include Python, Java, and C++. Declarative: Instead of telling the computer how to do something, you tell it what you want the outcome to be. Languages like SQL (used for databases) and HTML (for web pages) fall into this category.

Instead of telling the computer how to do something, you tell it what you want the outcome to be. Languages like SQL (used for databases) and HTML (for web pages) fall into this category. Functional: These languages treat everything as functions, which are self-contained blocks of code that perform specific tasks. Think of them like mini-programs within a program. Haskell and Scala are some examples.

These languages treat everything as functions, which are self-contained blocks of code that perform specific tasks. Think of them like mini-programs within a program. Haskell and Scala are some examples. Object-oriented: This approach breaks down programs into objects, which are like blueprints for real-world things. An object can have data (like properties) and instructions (like methods) that define its behavior. C++, Java, and Python can also be used in an object-oriented way.

These are just the major categories, and there are many subcategories within each. Languages also differ in terms of:

Readability: Some languages are designed to be easy for humans to understand, while others are closer to machine code.

Some languages are designed to be easy for humans to understand, while others are closer to machine code. Performance: How fast and efficiently the code can be executed by the computer.

How fast and efficiently the code can be executed by the computer. Portability: Whether the code can run on different types of computers with minimal changes.

Whether the code can run on different types of computers with minimal changes. Versatility: How well the language is suited for different programming tasks.

The Programming Language Landscape in 2024

The world of programming is constantly evolving, and so are the languages used. Here’s a peek at some trends in 2024:

Growth of High-Level Languages: Languages like Python and JavaScript continue to be popular choices due to their readability, versatility, and large communities of developers. These languages allow programmers to focus on the logic of their program rather than getting bogged down in complex details.

Languages like Python and JavaScript continue to be popular choices due to their readability, versatility, and large communities of developers. These languages allow programmers to focus on the logic of their program rather than getting bogged down in complex details. Demand for Specialization: While general-purpose languages are valuable, there’s a growing demand for languages specific to certain fields like data science (R, Python), mobile development (Swift, Kotlin), and web development (JavaScript).

While general-purpose languages are valuable, there’s a growing demand for languages specific to certain fields like data science (R, Python), mobile development (Swift, Kotlin), and web development (JavaScript). Rise of Cloud-Based Development: Languages that work well with cloud platforms like Google Cloud or Amazon Web Services are gaining traction. These languages often leverage features and functionalities offered by the cloud environment.

Languages that work well with cloud platforms like Google Cloud or Amazon Web Services are gaining traction. These languages often leverage features and functionalities offered by the cloud environment. Focus on Security: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, languages with built-in security features or strong security communities are becoming increasingly important.

Earning Potential: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $100,470 in May 2023. Programmers with skills in in-demand languages can potentially command even higher salaries.

Finding the Right Fit: With so many languages out there, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Here are some tips:

Consider your goals: What kind of programs do you want to build?

What kind of programs do you want to build? Think about your experience level: Some languages are easier to learn than others.

Some languages are easier to learn than others. Research job markets: See which languages are in demand in your field.

The Future of Programming Languages – A Glimpse into 2024 and Beyond

While the current trends in programming languages hold strong for 2024, the future promises even more innovation and change. Here are some exciting possibilities to look forward to:

The Rise of AI-Powered Development: Artificial intelligence (AI) is already starting to play a role in programming. Tools that can suggest code completion, identify bugs, and even generate basic programs are becoming more prevalent. This could lead to faster development cycles and more efficient coding practices.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already starting to play a role in programming. Tools that can suggest code completion, identify bugs, and even generate basic programs are becoming more prevalent. This could lead to faster development cycles and more efficient coding practices. Focus on Developer Experience: As software systems become more complex, there will be a growing emphasis on tools and languages that make it easier and more enjoyable for developers to write and maintain code. This could include features like improved code readability, better debugging tools, and automated testing frameworks.

As software systems become more complex, there will be a growing emphasis on tools and languages that make it easier and more enjoyable for developers to write and maintain code. This could include features like improved code readability, better debugging tools, and automated testing frameworks. Domain-specific languages (DSLs): are specialized languages designed for specific tasks or industries. Imagine a language specifically for building financial models or creating medical simulations. DSLs can increase developer productivity and code quality by providing a tailored set of tools and functionalities.

are specialized languages designed for specific tasks or industries. Imagine a language specifically for building financial models or creating medical simulations. DSLs can increase developer productivity and code quality by providing a tailored set of tools and functionalities. Quantum Computing Languages: While still in its early stages, quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various fields like materials science and drug discovery. New programming languages will be needed to harness the power of quantum computers, opening up entirely new possibilities for programmers.

While still in its early stages, quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various fields like materials science and drug discovery. New programming languages will be needed to harness the power of quantum computers, opening up entirely new possibilities for programmers. The Blurring Lines Between Languages: As technologies evolve, the boundaries between different programming languages may become less distinct. We might see languages that borrow features from each other, allowing for more flexible and powerful development approaches.

Impact on Jobs: These advancements will undoubtedly affect the programming job market. While some jobs may become automated by AI-powered tools, the demand for skilled programmers is likely to remain strong. However, the skillset needed will continue to evolve. Programmers who can adapt to new technologies, work with AI tools effectively, and think creatively will be highly sought-after.

Tips for Staying Ahead of the Curve

Embrace Continuous Learning: The programming landscape is constantly changing. Make it a habit to stay updated on new languages, frameworks, and technologies.

The programming landscape is constantly changing. Make it a habit to stay updated on new languages, frameworks, and technologies. Develop a Growth Mindset: Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and learn new skills. The ability to learn and adapt will be key to success in programming in the future.

Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and learn new skills. The ability to learn and adapt will be key to success in programming in the future. Contribute to Open Source Projects: Participating in open-source projects is a great way to gain experience, learn from other developers, and contribute to the larger tech community.

Conclusion

Concluding the Most Popular Programming Languages Statistics, the numbers prove that the future of programming is bright, and with the right approach, you can be a part of this exciting journey. As new languages and technologies emerge, remember that the core principles of programming – problem-solving, logic, and creativity – will remain essential.

So, keep coding, keep learning, and keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible! Moreover, using recent technology and manual talent, a lot can happen.

Sources Gitnux Guvi Orientsoftware Globalcareercounsellor Scribd Bls

FAQ . What is C++ used for?



C++ is used for scientific computing, system software, embedded systems, high-performance applications, and game development. Which is the easiest computer language to learn?



According to GUVI, Golang, R, Ruby, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, CSS, and C are the easiest computing programming languages to learn for any beginner. Which is the most widely used programming language in 2024?



As of 2024, Python is the most widely used programming language, with a 28.11% market share in 2024.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

