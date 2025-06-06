Patreon Statistics By Revenue, Country, Income And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Launched in 2013, Patreon set out to empower creatives by providing a platform to monetize their content directly through fan support. Within just 18 months, it had attracted 125,000 patrons, with total monthly payments reaching the USD 1 million milestone. Today, Patreon continues to grow, supporting over 240,000 creators and more than 8 million active patrons.

In 2024, Patreon is expanding as a leading platform where artists, musicians, writers, and other creatives can generate income through monthly subscriptions, offering a sustainable alternative to ad-based revenue models. This publication explores key statistics for Patreon in 2024.

Editor’s Choice

Patreon statistics reveal that, as of 2024, more than 250,000 creators have been able to use Patreon to monetize their work. That suggests an increase of about 15% from the figures of the previous year, 2023.

creators have been able to use Patreon to monetize their work. That suggests an increase of about from the figures of the previous year, 2023. Patreon had 8 million active subscribers in 2024, 10% higher than in the previous year. These subscribers support different creators by buying monthly subscriptions that range from a dollar to a few hundred dollars.

active subscribers in 2024, higher than in the previous year. These subscribers support different creators by buying monthly subscriptions that range from a dollar to a few hundred dollars. “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” was the most listened-to podcast on Patreon as of June 2023, with 66,119 paying patrons.

paying patrons. The maintenance phase followed closely with 46,132 patrons, and Chapo Trap House had 43,608 patrons.

patrons, and Chapo Trap House had patrons. Depending on the content format, 40% of creators on Patreon chose video, while 17% chose writing.

of creators on Patreon chose video, while chose writing. Creators were able to disclose that 40% and above of their gross earnings came from the platform, with only 11% of the earnings coming from related employment and 8% from commission.

and above of their gross earnings came from the platform, with only of the earnings coming from related employment and from commission. Creators made a total of $23.6 million on Patreon in January 2024, a decrease from $24.18 million in 2020.

on Patreon in January 2024, a decrease from in 2020. To date, more than $ 413.3 million has been made by the company through various Patreon rounds, and most of that money has been used to improve the esteem of the users.

has been made by the company through various Patreon rounds, and most of that money has been used to improve the esteem of the users. In 2023, more than 38,000 creator pages were analysed, resulting in the suspension of accounts for breach of community standards. 28.87% of traffic was from the U.S.

creator pages were analysed, resulting in the suspension of accounts for breach of community standards. of traffic was from the U.S. Then there is the UK and Germany. Over one million people have downloaded the platform’s mobile application, and about 35% of the activity is through mobile devices.

of the activity is through mobile devices. Since its inception, users on the Patreon platform have earned more than four billion US dollars in total.

The platform’s payouts are expected to be over $700 million in 2024 alone, an increase of 20% from 2023.

in 2024 alone, an increase of from 2023. With different earnings heavily juxtaposed, it is evident that the average monthly earnings of a full-time creator hover at the rate of $3000 , with the best of the best creators earning somewhere above $10 thousand every month.

, with the best of the best creators earning somewhere above every month. 5% of the monthly revenue is paid to Patreon by the creators.

of the monthly revenue is paid to Patreon by the creators. This plan cuts 8% of the creator’s earnings every month.

of the creator’s earnings every month. And for those who want to use the best services that will come with personal managers, the company charges 12% .

. Also, the number of creators on partitions per annum is increasing at a rate of 12-15% .

. This is indicative of an increasing phenomenon where economies are moving to regimes where individual creators are the main focus of marketers, as there is less dependence on big corporations, and individual support from fans is encouraged.

Patreon statistics show that Podcasts, videos, writing, and music are among the most common categories of content on Patreon. Out of all the creators on such platforms in 2024, it was the podcasters who had the highest rise at 20%, in addition to 2023’s figures on the growth of the subscriber base.

in addition to 2023’s figures on the growth of the subscriber base. More than 60% of Patreon’s creators are located in the US, but the share of non-American creators is increasing rapidly. About 25% of the total creators are represented by Europe and Canada, whereas the rest of the creators are 15% from other regions.

of Patreon’s creators are located in the US, but the share of non-American creators is increasing rapidly. About of the total creators are represented by Europe and Canada, whereas the rest of the creators are from other regions. Patreon statistics indicate that Patreon as a company is also going to earn more than 100 million dollars from the commissions charged by the creators for making use of the platform in the year 2024.

dollars from the commissions charged by the creators for making use of the platform in the year 2024. At the start of 2024, the valuation of Patreon stands at around $4.5 billion owing to the fact that investors believe the platform has a long growth and profitability curve.

Leading Content Creators Worldwide On Patreon

(Reference: statista.com)

Patreon is a platform for social media content funds, helping paywall service design and management for creative individuals.

Therefore, on this site, users can offer their patrons or supporters a monthly paid subscription to receive exclusive content, watch video,s and listen to podcasts ahead of time, or do so without advertisements.

According to Patreon statistics, which were last updated in June 2023, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast had the most paying patrons, 66,119, who supported the creative activities of the podcast’s founders.

The maintenance Phase has 46132, and Chapo Trap House has 43608.

Popular Content Format On Patreon

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Patreon statistics carried out in the year 2022 on the content creators in the site, among the users of the site in general, 40% of the content creators preferred video as their main content.

The most preferred writing content was written by 17% of the creators.

Also, the fact that the content creators earned more than 40% of their total income from the Patreon of the site used came to light.

Income Generated By Patreon Content Creators Globally

(Reference: statista.com)

Patreon statistics show that in 2022, a survey of digital content makers on Patreon showed how more than 40% of their income was attributed to the platform, while only 11% of creators’ earnings were from barricade jobs that were in line with their creative work.

Furthermore, commissions accounted for roughly 8% of their earnings on Patreon.

Creator Earnings on Patreon

(Reference: backlinko.com)

In January 2024, the total earnings of the creators on Patreon stood at $23.6 million.

However, this does not account for the ones who have hidden their earnings; hence, the real figures might differ.

In January 2023, the creators’ earnings stood at $24.18 million; hence, the total payouts were reduced by 2.4%, meaning that there was a small decrease in the monthly earnings for the creators in the year that had just ended.

Patreon Monthly Creators

(Reference: graphtreon.com)

Patreon statistics show that the highest-paid creators can earn between 500,000 and above annually, while some creators, on the other hand, earn between 5,000 and 20,000 every month.

Normally, monthly payouts across the platform are estimated to be between 2000 and 50,000 dollars, depending on the subscriber base and the membership levels offered by creators.

The platform’s range of creators includes those involved in textile art in theatre, content in the form of audio podcasts, video essays, and drawing and painting.

For example, one of the prominent creators in the drawing and painting genre has over 14804,172 paid members, and his monthly payouts have exceeded 24,007,580 dollars.

Patreon Revenue Statistics

Patreon has achieved a total funding of $413.3 million in 10 funding rounds.

Patreon statistics stated by Crunchbase, among other prominent investors who participated in the Series F of $155 million in April 2021, are Tiger Global Management, Lone Pine Capital, and Woodline Partners.

The purpose of this investment is to enhance the experience of creators and patrons alike on both mobile and desktop screens.

So far, Patreon has completed five acquisitions. The first of these was the purchase of Subbable, a video subscription service, in March 2015.

This was succeeded by Kit, a product-sharing platform powered by users, and Memberful, a software for paying creators, both purchased in 2018.

In the year 2021, the company brought Clear Talent, a technology hiring agency, on board. The most recent purchase was that of Moment House in the year 2023, which is a ticketed live-streaming events platform.

According to Patreon statistics by Comparably, the average salary of Patreon employees is $149,622, which is approximately $71 per hour.

Generally, the most compensated position is that of the General Counsel, who earns more than three hundred thousand dollars per year, while at the bottom of the pay bracket are Administrative Assistants, who earn approximately $45,000 per annum.

It is worth noting the fact that even though those working in the marketing department earn less than those in the engineering department on average, that is not the case with the figures fronted, which are $199,868 and $196,330 for marketing and town planning, respectively.

Nevertheless, it is essential to note that in 2022, those who invested in Patreon had to accept a lot of harm. The valuation of the business decreased by 70% from four billion dollars in April 2021 to lower than one and a half billion dollars.

Such decline can be explained by certain external factors, especially bearing in mind that economic activities were greatly distorted by the pandemic and the boom e-commerce platforms had in the subsequent lockdowns.

Following that, about 80 employees or 17% of the total workforce were laid off in September 2022.

Similarly, as part of the company’s retrenchment strategy, all operations in Berlin and Dublin were shut down to reduce the partnership operations for creators, which had been hit hard by the economic downturn.

Patreon Safety And Trust Statistics

According to Patreon statistics, Patreon permits users aged 13 and above, though only those seeking to be creators or patrons may do so once they reach the age of 18.

Participation is permissible for those under 18 only with the consent of a parent or guardian. ‘Safe for all Ages’ is defined as creators whose works do not contain or feature any sexually explicit or nude content.

On the other hand, creators who make audio, video, or written works that contain nudity or graphic sexual content fall under the categories ‘Adult/18+’ or ‘Sexually Graphic Works’, which takes effect in 2024.

These creators are required to undergo an age verification process; however, other documents can be issued to those without a government-issued ID.

As part of the trust and safety policies, Romanian Patreon imposes an obligation on the creators of sexually explicit content to obtain formal consent from all human participants, the form of which can be obtained in the Help Center.

In Patreon’s Transparency Report, published in 2024, the estimated number of creators’ pages submitted for review by the company was more than 38,000 in 2023, which resulted in 3,638 account closures due to rule infractions.

Moreover, 3,089 creator accounts were either deleted or instructed to alter their content.

The most frequent breach was the protection of minors (2,629 instances), followed by obscene content (2,217 instances) and other illegal or controlled enterprises (431 instances).

Patreon Platform Usage

Patreon’s mobile application has surpassed one million downloads to date, wherein 35% of the overall activity on the platform is carried out through the mobile version.

The platform has over 50 million visits on a monthly basis, with an average duration spent on the site of 4 minutes and 31 seconds, and the average number of pages viewed by a user on a single visit is approximately 3.74 pages.

The aggregation of users who visited the site gave it a 39.85 % bounce rate, with the following observations: direct traffic—42.7%, Search—24.3%, Social—18.7%, and Referral—9.3 %.

Regarding the ratings for these applications, the Android version of the Patreon app has a rating of 4.1 stars, while the iOS version rates better at 4.7 stars.

The company is also very active on the App Store and enjoys an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Additionally, the company is connected with more than a thousand apps and claims royalties for the website, which ranks 380th in the world.

Patreon Statistics By Country

According to Patreon statistics for January 2023, the greatest contribution of desktop traffic to Patreon.com was from the United States, which reached 27.91% of all visitors.

In total, 28.87% of all the traffic directed to Patreon came from the U.S.

Afterwards, visitors from the United Kingdom had a 5.97% share, while Germany had 4.65%, making it the third country, and Canada had 4.06%, followed by France at 2.93%, respectively. And the rest of the countries put together accounted for 53.51% of the overall traffic.

According to Patreon statistics, by 2022, creators were using the Patreon platform in 180+ countries, and therefore, it was present in all the countries.

40% or more of both creators and patrons were outside the U.S.

Also, due to the global nature of the business, Patreon has to adhere to foreign policies and specific economic sanctions and does not allow any transactions in the regions of Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, and Donetsk, as well as Luhansk regions.

Patreon Marketing Channels

Patreon.com was mostly visited due to direct traffic, which accounted for 57.90% of the sources from a desktop perspective in January 2023.

Second is social media, which accounts for 21.37% of the traffic.

According to Patreon statistics, YouTube contributed the most traffic to social websites, followed by Twitter and Pinterest. However, most of the users were on the desktop version of Patreon.

As for the creators on Patreon, 50% work with videos and more than 30% are musicians.

On social media, Patreon’s Instagram account has an impressive number of over 164.87k followers, while the Twitter account has approximately 1.18 million followers.

YouTube has the highest prevalence of patrons for musicians and video creators on sites such as Patreon. In contrast, Deviant Art has 21% of visual artists’ fans, and Twitter accounts for 18% of the game developers’ followers. Most fans of authors and podcasters come from Facebook.

Out of the share of the earnings, a small fraction, only 7% of the revenue of the Patreon creators is derived from subscriptions on other sites.

Among creators, 8% prefer solitary work and wait for other people to do customer interactions for them. Visual artists, however, are very different, as 94% of them do everything on their own.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patreon continues to be a major player in the creator economy, with millions of dollars made by the creators from their fans every month. According to Patreon statistics, the increase in the number of creator-centred services and the number of subscribers ready to support independent creators is expected to foster the growth of Patreon by 2025.

The platform intends to roll out new functionalities designed to enhance interaction and provide greater value to both the creators and their subscribers. As the platform changes, growth and engagement will continue to increase for both the creators and the subscribers within this exciting ecosystem.

Shared On:



Sources Prosperityforamerica Patreon Backlinko Ecommercebonsai Influencermarketinghub Bloggingwizard Skillademia Medium Quickcreator Graphtreon

FAQ . Who or what is the sheltering roof of Patreon, and how does it extend its helping hand to the creators?



Patreon is a website enabling artistic members, i.e. painters, composers, book authors and even podcasters, among others, to earn spending money based on a subscription plan. Creators, instead of filling the gaps with ad revenues, wish to give certain special content to their loyal followers for a fee that is charged on a monthly basis. The site does accommodate content creators of diverse aspects, although most of its participants are for video, podcast, writing and music. How much are Patreon accounts ‘patrons’?



The earnings of creators on this platform called Patreon depend very much on the content produced and the number of their subscribers. Usually, a full-time creator manages to earn something like $3,000 each month, but the highest-ranking creators earn way more than $10,000 every month. Who are the most successful content categories and content producers on Patreon?



In the year 2024, the activities that most members of the Patreon chose include the podcasts, the videos, the texts and the music. The greatest growth was seen among the podcasters, who managed to increase their subscriber base by 20%. Some of the famous content creators, for instance, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, boasted of more than 66,000 paid patrons in June 2023. Video is still the preferred format, and content is produced by 40% of creators, followed by text- 17%. What are some of the sources of traffic for Patreon, and what tactics do creators use to engage their audience?



In January 2023, it was found that 57.9% of all desktop users’ traffic on the Patreon platform was direct traffic, while 21.37% came from social channels. The leading social media source of traffic to the platform is YouTube, Followed by Twitter and Pinterest. This is also the case with other creators who use these social media platforms, with musicians and video content creators having more of an audience on YouTube. What age and sex are those who use Patreon and flow traffic to it on a global scale to be looking at – countries in which the traffic is ranked?



In the year 2024, it is expected that more than 60% of the creators on the Patreon platform will be located in the United States. However, the geographical presence of these creators is increasing, with patrons from 180 different countries. Europe and Canada are responsible for providing 25% of the creators, while the other 15% of the creators come from other locations.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar