Introduction

AstraZeneca Statistics: In 2024, AstraZeneca reported total revenue of USD 54.1 billion, marking a 21% increase from the previous year. The company’s pre-tax profit rose by 38% to USD 8.7 billion. Oncology remained the largest revenue contributor, generating USD 6.34 billion in Q4 2024, a 27% year-over-year increase.

In the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CVRM) segment, revenue reached USD 3.14 billion in Q4 2024, a 16% year-over-year increase. The respiratory and immunology segment also saw significant growth, with revenue of USD 2.13 billion in Q4 2024, up 27% from the previous year.

AstraZeneca’s oncology pipeline achieved notable milestones in 2024. The company presented positive findings from three key studies at the 2025 ASCO meeting. The Matterhorn trial showed that adding Imfinzi to standard chemotherapy and surgery reduced cancer recurrence by 29% in patients with gastric and gastroesophageal cancer. The Destiny Breast-09 study indicated that Enhertu combined with Perjeta could extend progression-free survival in newly diagnosed HER2-positive breast cancer patients to 40.7 months, compared to 26.9 months with standard chemotherapy. Additionally, camizestrant, an oral treatment for advanced breast cancer, demonstrated a 56% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in patients with ESR1 gene mutations.

In the cardiovascular domain, AstraZeneca entered a USD 2 billion licensing agreement with China’s CSPC Pharmaceutical Group to develop an experimental drug for dyslipidaemia. The company also acquired biotechnology firm EsoBiotec for up to USD 1 billion to enhance its cell therapy capabilities, particularly in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In this article, we shall discuss the key AstraZeneca statistics for the year 2024 in terms of financials, revenue streams, and regional market share, among others.

Editor’s Choice

AstraZeneca Key Facts

Revenues for AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish biopharmaceutical company, remain on the rise, reaching approximately $44 billion in 2023 for the sixth year in a row.

The hardest hit therapeutic area remained oncology, which accounted for over one-third of the firm’s overall revenue.

In particular, Tagrisso, an antineoplastic agent used in the treatment of lung cancer and also one of the top-selling drugs of AstraZeneca, was responsible for earnings of $5.8 billion.

Other top-selling drugs included Farxiga, Imfinzi, Soliris, and Symbicort. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that AstraZeneca became widely known due to its COVID-19 vaccine during 2020-2021, before which the company was not a leading vaccine manufacturer.

Due to the pandemic, the company has decided to intensify its focus on vaccines and immunotherapy.

In addition, AstraZeneca invests a significant part of its revenue into R&D.

This is well known for AstraZeneca statistics that the company invests more than 20% of its revenue – in some years nearly 30% – back into research & development.

In 2023, around €11 billion was allocated for R&D purposes, which classifies it as one of the pharmaceutical companies with quite a high R&D to revenue ratio.

AstraZeneca has managed to create many innovative pharmaceuticals and has one of the biggest and most up-to-date R&D systems in the world.

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, was one of the most popular vaccines in the world, with many pre-orders placed for it. This vaccine was first developed at the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford, and in April 2020, AstraZeneca formed a partnership with Oxford in which it took charge of trials, production, advertisement, and distribution.

The company, being socially responsible, made its vaccine available at no profit, and since it does not need to be stored in extremely low-temperature conditions, it became a vaccine that was easy to use in countries without such supply chains, many of them being developing countries.

AstraZeneca Revenue Statistics

These AstraZeneca statistics show the total revenue for AstraZeneca from the year 2006 to 2023.

AstraZeneca plc, one of the ten largest companies in the world in prescription drug sales, is a global corporation with its base in London, UK.

AstraZeneca deals in primary areas such as malignancies, heart and blood disorders, digestive system, infectious diseases, brain disorders, and respiratory, as well as inflammatory conditions.

In partnership with the University of Oxford, it also created one of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines. In the year 2023, the revenue of AstraZeneca reached almost 44 billion U.S. dollars.

AstraZeneca Revenue By Region

AstraZeneca’s revenue in outsourcing countries, especially the United States, was over $19 billion in 2023 alone. This, of course, demonstrates the critical role of the American market in the overall business of the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

However, what distinguishes AstraZeneca from many other big pharmaceutical companies is the fact that in addition to North America and Europe, such regions as the Far East, Southeast Asia, and South America also form a sizeable portion of its revenue.

Thus, in addition to its well-established market in high-income countries, AstraZeneca has an overwhelmingly wide market in low-income regions, which has played a significant role in the diversification and enhancement of its global revenue.

The AstraZeneca statistics presented in the evidence also show the geographical distribution of the revenue that AstraZeneca has realized between the years 2013 and 2023 to indicate the company’s wide geographical scope.

AstraZeneca R&D Expenditure

These AstraZeneca statistics show AstraZeneca’s dedication to innovation and ascertain the percentage of its revenue spent on R&D each year from 2006 to 2023.

In the year 2023, A cobalt blue 95% oxidized azobenzene crystal of 47 cm3 volume was made by investing 25% of 100% of total revenue underwent considerable expenses in R&D, which underscores the company’s strategy when it comes to finding and creating new drugs.

By investing a large proportion of its revenue in R&D, AstraZeneca seeks to always have a ready supply of new innovative drugs in all the various therapeutic areas, thereby protecting the long-term growth and competitiveness of the company in the pharmaceutical sector.

AstraZeneca Revenue By Therapy Area

The presented AstraZeneca statistics depict the revenues of AstraZeneca for the years 2022 and 2023 by therapeutic area with emphasis on the oncology division, which made remarkable gains over the period under review.

In 2023 alone, revenue from the oncology division stood at an excess of $17 billion, representing available treatment for different kinds of malignancies.

Such indicates how critical the oncology division is to AstraZeneca’s business, as it takes up a considerable share of the total revenue for the enterprise.

This segment has contributed to the firm’s growth over the years, aided by critical oncology products in its pipeline.

AstraZeneca Operation Porfit

The existing evidence tracks the operating profit of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, one of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in the world by prescription drug revenue, from 2006 to 2023.

Operating profit hit around $8.2 billion for AstraZeneca in 2023, its highest profit since 2011.

Operating profit includes earnings from primary business operations only and disallows interest and tax treatment.

This recent figure further illustrates the encouraging performance and growth of AstraZeneca in its key geographies, such as oncology, respiratory, and other treatments.

AstraZeneca Product Crestor Revenue

The AstraZeneca statistics illustrate the revenue intake as well as the geographical difference in sales of Crestor, the salient cholesterol-lowering drug of AstraZeneca, from 2018 to 2023.

Most of the revenue from the international sales of Crestor in 2023 came from emerging markets.

This figure stands at 862 million US dollars, the highest sales figure recorded in the year.

This shows that there is increasing market growth and demand for Crestor in the emerging markets, which is now better than it used to be in the older markets.

The trend is consistent with AstraZeneca’s strategy of broadening the scope of its activities and sources of income to include the expanding markets.

AstraZeneca Vaccine Common Adverse Events

As of December 12, 2021, Spain had a total of 6,409 case reports of pyrexia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine created by Oxford and AstraZeneca.

Fever was by far the most reported adverse effect, as was the case for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, followed in order of frequency by headache with about 4,700 case reports and myalgia with nearly 2,900.

By that time, more than 9.7 million doses of the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine had been administered in this country.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Delivered Worldwide

According to AstraZeneca statistics, nearly 18% of the total number of AstraZeneca vaccines that have been distributed worldwide have been received by high-income countries and 15.9% of Upper middle-income countries.

In stark contrast, almost two-thirds of the vaccines were given to lower-middle-income nations.

This fact reveals the vaccination policy on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines across regions as defined by country income group as of the same date.

Number of Animals Used By AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca statistics offer insight into the number of animals used by AstraZeneca in conducting its research activities between 2006 and 2023.

In the year 2023, the organization used roughly 123,000 animals for the company’s research activities.

This information is indicative of the extent to which the company employs animal models during the process of developing and testing its therapeutic drugs, which is a standard practice within the pharmaceutical industry before the commencement of human trials.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, AstraZeneca completed its takeover of Gracell Biotechnologies, Inc. (Gracell), a biotech firm that is still undergoing clinical trials to develop novel cell-based therapies for both oncological and autoimmune conditions.

This is a strategic acquisition for AstraZeneca, which adds to its growing focus on cell therapies, especially with regard to AZD0120 (formerly dubbed GC012F), a new CAR-T therapy that is already in the clinic.

Particularly, this one has applications in multiple myeloma and other hematologic malignancies in addition to autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The upfront cash payment for the acquisition was around $1.0 billion, jumping the total transaction value, including possible future payments, to about $1.2 billion if every condition is satisfied.

In addition, upon acquisition, AstraZeneca also received Gracell’s cash and cash equivalents of $209 million as of the date of the deal.

In the same month, AstraZeneca also finished buying Icosavax, Inc., located in the US, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that harnesses a protein virus-like particle platform to create unique vaccines.

The upfront cash consideration for this acquisition was close to $0.8 billion, and the total transaction value could be approximately $1.1 billion, which would include contingent payments that are likely to be made at the maximum possible level.

At the closing of the transaction, AstraZeneca also gained Icosavax’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which summed up to $192 million.

In March 2024, AstraZeneca declared a definitive agreement to acquire Amolyt Pharma, which is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing therapies for rare endocrine disorders.

The proposed acquisition seeks to advance AstraZeneca’s late-stage pipeline of drug development for rare diseases as well as strengthen its bone metabolism franchise through the addition of eneboparatide, also referred to as AZP-3601, a therapeutic investigational peptide that is under development in Phase III clinical trials and focuses on important treatment gaps in hypoparathyroidism.

The immediate cash consideration for this purchase is $0.8 billion at closing. The overall value of the deal, including any possible future payments, is expected to be around $1.05 billion.

AstraZeneca plans to consolidate all remaining interests in Amolyt Pharma as a cash and debt-free transaction.

The completion of the acquisition is expected to take place on or before the third quarter of 2024, subject to normal closing conditions, including approvals from regulatory authorities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AstraZeneca’s statistics for the year 2024 illustrate a commendable financial position, an effective product mix, and a strong presence in all geographies. The company’s dedication to research and development and collaborations gives it the necessary tools to stay at the top of the biopharma business.

FAQ . What was the overall revenue earned by AstraZeneca in the year 2024, and how does it compare with the values of previous years?



Total revenue in the year 2024 increased to $44 billion, which is a 12% increase from the year before it, making this the sixth year in a row for the company’s expansion in revenues. How much of their budget was devoted to research and development R&D activities by AstraZeneca in the year 2024?



Thus, in 2024, the sum of 8.5 billion dollars was directed towards research and development by AstraZeneca, which accounts for approximately 25 % of the total revenue. This figure serves to illustrate the firm’s passion for the growth of its products. Which of the therapeutic areas was the most lucrative for AstraZeneca in terms of revenues in 2024?



The stainless steel market was the biggest segment, zone akababalisha $17 billion or 40% oozing from the total revenue. Other notable areas comprised cardiovascular and renal drugs, which were $10 billion (23% of revenue) and respiratory medicines, which were $6.5 billion (15% of revenues). What were the key areas around the world that contributed to AstraZeneca’s revenue in 2024?



The greatest proportion of revenue came from North America, which generated $15 billion (35% of total revenues), followed by Europe ($11 billion or 26%), and Asia-Pacific ($8 billion or 18%). Moreover, China experienced a remarkable increase of 17% as a result of the high demand for cancer and diabetes medication. What other latest acquisitions did AstraZeneca undertake in the year 2024, and what was the aim of those acquisitions?



AstraZeneca finished the acquisition process of Gracell Biotechnologies for approximately $1.2 billion and Icosavax, Inc. for about $1.1 billion in 2024, and they also declared signing an agreement to acquire Amolyt Pharma for $1.05 billion or thereabouts. These acquisition strategies expand AstraZeneca’s market and R&D scope in cell therapy, vaccines, and orphan drugs

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm.

