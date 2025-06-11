Gluten Free Diet Statistics By Benefits, Market Size And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics: Over the last ten years, the gluten-free diet trend has gained a lot of traction, and its consequences have reached people who do not have gluten intolerance. The gluten-free diet was invented to cater to the needs of patients who have celiac disease or gluten allergies. Now, most consumers who desire healthier diets or better digestion practice this diet.

Forecasting the gluten-free diet market in 2024 reveals a healthy incline owing to factors such as consumer knowledge, product reach, and more market players producing gluten-free options. The following section presents the main figures characterizing the gluten-free diet statistics business in 2025.

Gluten-free diet statistics show that the global market for gluten-free products was estimated to be worth about €7.5 billion in the year 2023, and over the forecast period, it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% .

in the year 2023, and over the forecast period, it is likely to grow at a . With more consumers turning towards gluten-free foods, the market is expected to reach more than $8.2 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Health consciousness, which accounts for nearly 35% of the purchases of gluten-free products, is a driving factor of this trend, even among people who do not have celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

of the purchases of gluten-free products, is a driving factor of this trend, even among people who do not have celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Among gluten-free consumers, 26% explained that this diet was included in solving digestive problems and controlling inflammatory processes.

explained that this diet was included in solving digestive problems and controlling inflammatory processes. Gluten-free diet statistics demonstrate that in the year 2024, 12% of Americans will be on a gluten-free diet, as opposed to 7% in 2020.

of Americans will be on a gluten-free diet, as opposed to in 2020. In Europe, the demand for gluten-free foods has increased by 15% in the last two years, showing a greater acceptance across different segments of the population.

in the last two years, showing a greater acceptance across different segments of the population. Celiac disease is estimated to exist in about 1% of the general population, which translates to 78 million people in the year 2024.

of the general population, which translates to people in the year 2024. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity is estimated to affect approximately 6% of the United States population and thus increases the market for gluten-free products.

of the United States population and thus increases the market for gluten-free products. Between 2022 and 2027, the global gluten-free pasta market is projected to be valued at a little less than $1.16 billion .

. Gluten-free diet statistics reveal that the global gluten-free ready-to-eat meals market is estimated to be valued at about $1.05 billion .

. The trend is similar in the case of America, where, as per a survey conducted in 2022, only about 5% of people tend to eat gluten-free food products with every shopping that is done.

of people tend to eat gluten-free food products with every shopping that is done. Again, we have, in this case, which excludes gluten, the children’s food category, which was valued at 447.6 billion U.S. dollars .

. Most consumers, around 40%, purchase gluten-free products in large and regional supermarkets. In the world, 46.1% of people are following gluten-free diets completely.

of people are following gluten-free diets completely. On average, two-thirds of customers look for gluten-free groceries.

of customers look for gluten-free groceries. Gluten-free diet statistics indicate that 80% of globally manufactured food products contain gluten.

of globally manufactured food products contain gluten. In addition to living gluten-free, many people are pursuing other diets, such as keto or low carb (10.1%) , intermittent fasting (10.1%) , the Mediterranean diet (7.6%) , vegan, vegetarian, or pescatarian diets (6.7%) , slimming worlds (5%) , and other diets (3.5%) .

, intermittent fasting , the Mediterranean diet , vegan, vegetarian, or pescatarian diets , slimming worlds , and other diets . The value of the gluten-free market was 6.7 billion U.S. dollars as of 2022, with gluten-free diet statistics projections that it will increase to 7.2 billion U.S. dollars as of 2023.

as of 2022, with gluten-free diet statistics projections that it will increase to as of 2023. Interestingly, 47.9% of the respondents who have been on a gluten-free diet reported that they have been diagnosed with celiac disease, which primarily motivates their abstinence from gluten-containing foods.

Gluten-Free Diet Market Value

Gluten-free diet statistics show that the gluten-free food sector on a global scale is estimated to develop remarkably between the years 2022 and 2032. This is projected to increase from $6.7 billion to an estimated $14 billion.

The exposure to gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley, has raised health concerns for a couple of years.

Although the most common form of food containing gluten is bread and its related products, gluten is found in a variety of food and drink products.

In the next few years, the corresponding figures for the gluten-free food market will be: in 2024, the market will reach $7.74 billion; in 2025, $8.32 billion; in 2026, $8.95 billion; in 2027, $9.62 billion; in 2028, $10.34 billion; in 2029, $11.12 billion; in 2030, $11.95 billion; and in 2031, $12.85 billion.

The term Gluten-Free means that the composed products do not contain gluten. Such products, gluten-free ones, have also appeared on the American food market but not earlier than in the second part of the 20th century.

An example of gluten-free products that originated in the United States is gluten-free oats, where careful selection of grains and processing has made it possible to win all gluten proteins in oats completely.

In the United States, the dynamic of gluten-free product sales is not so optimistic.

The important factor for the increase in sales of gluten-free foods is that such gluten-free offerings are dedicated to individuals with clinical gluten intolerance rather than the general population.

In 2016, gluten-free products, which showed an improvement of only 6% over the previous one, were reported to be on sale in the US market.

Conversely, the sale of gluten-free products in the United States advanced dramatically by 81% between 2012 and 2013.

Most of the gluten-free market share in the USA is occupied by bakery products and dairy/dairy substitutes.

Gluten-free foods are the food for people who have celiac disease, which is an inherited disease where, as a result, people eat gluten-containing foods, and women with dieting and health concerns.

In a 2017 survey carried out by GlutenFree.com, 31% of the respondents who consumed gluten-free bread in the United States claimed that they did so for lifestyle reasons rather than health concerns.

Market Value Of Gluten-Free Baby Food

The evaluation of the gluten-free baby food market was forecasted to be close to $447.6 million by the year 2022.

These Gluten-free diet statistics prove a significant increase of nearly $318 million after the year 2017, especially among gluten-free options suited for toddlers and infants.

This is primarily driven by the growing concern of parents and guardians of infants about gluten intolerance and celiac disease, which has prompted the desire for gluten-free products.

In addition, with gluten-free diets assumed to be healthy options and individual adoption of the diets, the target market for gluten-free foods has shifted from adults only to include baby foods, hence this remarkable growth in the market.

Rise Of The Gluten-Free Diet

While more and more Americans are choosing gluten-free diets, the prevalence of celiac disease—an autoimmune condition where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine—has not increased over the last five years.

At present, gluten-free eating is practiced by 3.1 million Americans, and most (72%) belong to the so-called “PWAGs:” People Without Celiac Disease Avoiding Gluten.

This segment has been on the rise since 2009, owing to the fears regarding the health effects of gluten intolerance.

Many describe these celiac-free gluten consumers as ‘gluten phobic’ or excessively health-conscious, while others claim they jump on the gluten-free bandwagon without proper appreciation of the facts.

The Mayo Clinic, however, cautions that whether there are clear health advantages of gluten avoidance is still in doubt and warns against such diets, especially because of the danger of deficiencies in iron, calcium, and dietary fiber.

Nonetheless, many individuals suffering from gluten sensitivity but not celiac disease claim that they have undergone complete symptom relief after abstaining from gluten-containing foods.

Emerging evidence seems to suggest that gluten intolerance could exist without a celiac diagnosis, though the underlying mechanisms are yet to be fully elucidated.

Gluten-free diet statistics anticipated that the scientific investigations regarding non-celiac gluten intolerance would sharply increase in the next few years, which, one hopes, will put to rest the question as to whether gluten-free diets are just another fad or are, in fact, beneficial for health.

Share Of US Consumers Of Gluten-Free Diet

Gluten-free diet statistics show that in both Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, the percentage of U.S. consumers following gluten-free diets has remained consistently at 11%, even though there are overall varying tendency values.

The food avoidance behaviors differ greatly and may be due to allergies, ethics, or just a dislike of certain specific foods.

There is also information that concerns what practices are typical among American consumers in terms of certain dietary patterns and how many adhere to no such requirements at all.

This survey covers the period of quarters 1-4, 2019-2024, and includes between 4,182 and 10,051 U.S. respondents every quarter, and with its focus on consumers, belongs to Statista Consumer Insights.

The findings are based on more than 2 million interviews and thus provide unique and rich information about American consumers’ profiles and eating patterns.

Types Of Gluten-Free Diet

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics state that around 46.1% of people practice only a gluten-free diet.

In contrast, only 10.9% of the consumers considered undergoing a gluten-free diet alongside weight-loss schedules such as Weight Watchers.

Moreover, many people also blend gluten-free consumption with other eating systems such as Keto or Low Carb (10.1%), Intermittent Fasting (10.1%), Sun diet (7.6%), Vegan, Vegetarian, and Pescatarian diets (6.7%), Slimming World diet (5%), and many other types of eating regimes (3.5%).

Reasons To Follow A Gluten-Free Diet

Among those who adhere to a gluten-free diet, a considerable portion, 47.9%, do so as a result of having celiac disease.

Furthermore, 31.1% of people consider themselves gluten intolerant. Around 4% are suffering from some form of autoimmune disease, while 5.9% are in the process of recovering from leaky gut syndrome.

Another 4.5% do not know the exact cause but still live gluten-free. At the same time, 3% of the consumers state that their purpose is to lose weight and eat healthy, and only 2.2% of them are wheat-allergic individuals who are on this diet.

Gluten-Free Product Categories

Bakery Items: Representing nearly a third of the total market for gluten-free goods, bakery items such as muffins, bread, cakes, etc., are the most sought-after items in the gluten-free category.

Snacks and Confectionery: The gluten-free snacks segment is increasing by 11% year on year due to increasing demand primarily among the youthful population and was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion by the end of the year 2024.

Dairy Alternatives: This segment is witnessing a strong growth pattern, especially among health-conscious individuals with multiple dietary needs, as there has been a year-on-year growth of 7% in gluten-free dairy products.

Consumer Spending On Gluten-Free Products

In the year 2023, the average U.S. consumer is expected to spend approximately $450 every year on gluten-free products, which is a 5% increase when compared with 2023.

This project projects a wider consumer trend of primary overspending for specialized health products.

Gluten-free households tend to spend an additional $100 on groceries compared to non-gluten-free families, brought about by the high prices of gluten-free foods.

Only the retail gluten-free market in the USA is worth over $4.5 billion, which is more than 60% of the total market revenue worldwide.

Market Growth Projections

The gluten-free market in the United States is expected to reach more than $6.5 billion by the year 2027. In the last five years, gluten-free food sales increased by an average of 12.6% each year.

The gluten-free industry will grow at a CAGR of 9.6% between the years 2020 and 2025.

The global market for gluten-free baked goods is projected to be worth USD 4.08 billion in 2024, whereas gluten-free pasta is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.3% over the same period.

Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of gluten-free bread products is also projected in the following years.

The expansion of the market for gluten-free snacks is expected to see growth reaching $6.43 billion by 2025.

The sale of gluten-free flour is also on the rise, with the characteristics of a 9.2% compound annual growth rate.

According to gluten-free diet statistics, the gluten-free categories of the breakfast cereals market are forecasted to record a 12.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Likewise, the sales of gluten-free dog foods are also increasing at a rate of 19% recorded in 2020. The value of the global gluten-free food industry is expected to reach more than $29 billion by the year 2030.

Likewise, the market for gluten-free pizza is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between the years 2021 and 2026.

On a different note, Europe is expected to account for nearly 30% of the global market for gluten-free products by the year 2025.

The Australian gluten-free beer market grew 23.7% in 2020, whereas the market for gluten-free meat substitutes is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027.

The gluten-free baby food segment is estimated to be worth 431.55 million dollars by 2027 and is growing alongside the introduction of gluten-free products in the Middle East and Africa at 9% CAGR.

The gluten-free chocolate market is expected to witness a rise in growth at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The gluten-free pet food market in Europe is estimated to be over €270 million by 2025.

There is also rapid penetration of gluten-free products in the Asia Pacific, with a 33% CAGR.

An estimate of 14.5 billion dollars will be accruing in the gluten-free snacks market as of 2026, while proteins global forecast gluten-free nutraceuticals market growth is approximately 8.2% between 2021 and 2028.

Gluten-free diet statistics expect that the gluten-free cosmetics market will amount to $ 8.3 billion, and the market share of gluten-free ready meals will go up by 5.3%.

Throughout the forecast period, the global gluten-free probiotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5%.

The gluten-free nut butter category is expected to shift considerably, with an estimated CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026. Globally, the gluten-free bakery industry is likely to exceed $4.78 billion by 2027.

Conclusion

All in all, the Gluten-free diet statistics are not merely a fad; it is a change that has come to stay with the consumers’ eating habits. Due to this rising demand, especially in North America and Europe, the gluten-free market provides significant growth potential to producers, sellers, and manufacturers of new products.

FAQ . What is the projected value of the global gluten-free market over the coming years?



The gluten-free market on a global scale is projected to grow, with the figures standing at around $8.2 billion by the year 2024, and with the estimates stretching over the next ten years, the figures are expected to rise to about $29 million dollars by the year 2030. This increase arises due to high adoption rates of gluten-free goods across the world, including bakery, snack, and infant food categories, among others.Best restaurants near me Why do consumers choose to follow a gluten-free diet?



There are varying factors that motivate people to go gluten-free. 47.9 % say it is because of celiac disease, others stating gluten intolerance – 31.1%, autoimmune diseases – 4%, leaky gut syndrome – 5.9%, dieting, and health benefits. Very many people who do not have any gluten allergy turn to it due to tummy and health problems as well. Which regions are seeing the highest demand for gluten-free products?



North American and European countries are the most dominant regions in carrying out gluten-free product purchases, with the latter estimated to account for 30% of the global gluten-free market by the year 2025. Furthermore, the demand in the Asia Pacific region is also increasing, with a projection of 33% CAGR, whereas in Australia, there has been a growth in the consumption of gluten-free beers. What are the key sub-segments of the gluten-free foods industry?



The gluten-free foods market casing includes, but is not limited to, bakery products (bread, muffins, cakes, etc.), snacks and confectioneries, dairy-free alternatives, and baby food, among others. Bakery products account for a third of the market alone, and gluten-free snacks are growing at an astonishing annual rate of 11%. How did consumers’ expenditure on gluten-free products change in the US?



In 2023, the average American consumer spent approximately $450 on gluten-free products annually, which is 5% higher than last year’s figures. In the US, where gluten-free products are Purchased 200% more Than non-gluten-free products for gluten-free households, an additional $100 is still incurred in groceries compared to non-gluten-free households.

