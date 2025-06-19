Renewable Energy Jobs Statistics By Region, Employees, Sector And Trends (2025)

Introduction

Renewable Energy Jobs Statistics: With the start of 2024, renewable energy remains a potent engine of job creation globally. The global demand for renewable energy jobs has increased, leading to the creation of more job opportunities and benefits for the economy, along with government and corporate strategies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

This article discusses renewable energy jobs statistics in 2025, including an upsurge in solar, wind, and other sectors, growth effect with regard to salary, geography of employment, and outlooks, among others.

Editor’s Choice

The expanding global renewable energy market is expected to reach more than 2 trillion U.S. dollars by 2030 due to concerns regarding the environmental effects of fossil fuels, urbanization, and the development of third-world economies.

by 2030 due to concerns regarding the environmental effects of fossil fuels, urbanization, and the development of third-world economies. The growth of the renewable energy market will, in turn, encourage more investment and growth of cleaner energy.

Renewable energy jobs statistics show that global employment in the renewable energy sector stood at approximately 16.2 million in 2023, compared to 7.3 million in 2012.

in 2023, compared to in 2012. The sector employing the most people is the solar photovoltaics industry, which makes the most significant contributions.

More than any other country, China has the highest number of workers employed in renewable power, with an estimated 7.4 million jobs, followed by the European Union and Brazil, with 1.8 million and 1.56 million jobs, respectively.

jobs, followed by the European Union and Brazil, with and jobs, respectively. Renewable energy jobs statistics reveal that in the renewable energy sector, the total number of persons employed worldwide in the year 2022 was 13.7 million , an increase of one million over the prior year.

, an increase of one million over the prior year. The solar photovoltaic sector contributed the largest share, with 4.9 million jobs held by bioenergy, hydropower, and wind.

jobs held by bioenergy, hydropower, and wind. China currently holds the highest number of renewable energy jobs, estimated at over 5.5 million jobs, because of the growth of the oriented solar and wind markets.

jobs, because of the growth of the oriented solar and wind markets. In terms of biofuels, Brazil comes in with about 1.4 million jobs, whereas the European Union accounts for the creation of 1.6 million jobs. Energy-related jobs, on average, vary with geographical regions and industries.

jobs, whereas the European Union accounts for the creation of jobs. Energy-related jobs, on average, vary with geographical regions and industries. At a mature OECD coal supply economy, a coal supply worker makes around 66,390 dollars as opposed to workers in oil and natural gas who earn about 88,320 dollars , like those working in solar photovoltaics, known to earn close to 65,615 dollars , at all levels of the workforce.

as opposed to workers in oil and natural gas who earn about , like those working in solar photovoltaics, known to earn close to , at all levels of the workforce. Renewable energy jobs statistics indicate that in low-income countries, a coal supply player makes roughly USD 23,516 , and a worker in solar PV makes approximately USD 33,779 . IRENA states that there is a possibility of more than 40 million workers employed in the global renewable energy sector as early as 2050.

, and a worker in solar PV makes approximately . IRENA states that there is a possibility of more than workers employed in the global renewable energy sector as early as 2050. The targets set for growth in solar energy and energy storage services are expected to be the major contributor to the increasing employment levels focusing on production, installations, and service provision.

Moreover, the use of electric-powered automobiles and green buildings will increase employment in their associated industries.

Renewable Energy Market Value

(Reference: statista.com)

It is predicted that the renewable energy market at a global scale will still present significant growth in the future with projections indicating that it will control more than two trillion U.S. dollars by the year 2030.

There are several reasons why such growth can be foreseen, including increasing worries about the environmental effects of using fossil fuels, increasing urbanization, and growth rates in the developing regions of the world, in particular.

These factors are encouraging greater investment and development activity in the renewable energy sector, illuminating the ongoing transformation across the world to more efficient energy systems in order to improve supply availability.

Renewable energy jobs statistics indicate that in the year 2023, nearly 473 gigawatts (GW) of fresh renewable electricity generation capability was installed globally, which has raised the total installed capacity to 3,865 GW, an increase of 14% over…. 2022.

This was the highest growth ever recorded for the annual growth of installed capacity. In solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity alone, a staggering 347 GW was deployed, bringing the total installed capacity to 1,411 GW; this figure already overtakes that of hydropower, which is 1,265 GW in capacity.

The subsequent order was for wind power, which installed almost all of its capacity, 1,017 GW, in its facilities, and 115 GW of it was installed in 2023.

Many of the other renewables, such as bioenergy, have less installed capacity and contribute about 149 GW.

Apart from only producing electricity, solar thermal capacity was more than 560 gigawatts thermal by the end of 2023; this is equivalent to 800 million square meters of collector area.

The installed solar thermal capacity from the year 2000 to 2023 grew close to nine times, although, for recent years, the installed annual additions have been lower than half the maximum height of the annual increase, which was in the year 2013.

Production of liquid biofuels had a total output of 170 Billion liters in 2022 compared to 162 Billion liters in 2021, with about two-thirds being Ethanol.

Number Of Renewable Energy Jobs

(Reference: statista.com)

Renewable energy jobs statistics state that as of 2023, global employment in the renewable energy sector reached approximately 16.2 million, demonstrating a consistent increase over the last ten years.

The number of jobs in this industry has more than doubled since 2012, when the total was around 7.3 million.

In 2023, solar photovoltaics remained the largest employer within the industry, outpacing all other forms of renewable energy technologies in terms of job creation.

The unrelenting rise in employment levels in the renewable energy sector shows the increased emphasis placed on clean energy sources and their potential for enhancing the economies of various countries.

Renewable Energy Jobs By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

According to renewable energy jobs statistics, the year 2023 saw more than 16.2 million jobs across the globe in the renewable energy sector, both direct and indirect.

China was the most employable nation when it came to jobs in the renewable energy sector, with approximately 7.4 million jobs available in this field. Thus, it is the nation that employs the most people in the renewable energy sector.

The high employment rate in this area is a result of the country’s heavy spending on wind energy development and the manufacturing and consumption of green energy technologies.

European Union and Brazil have 1812 thousand and 1567 thousand jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Renewable Energy Global Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

Renewable energy jobs statistics reveal that in 2022, the renewable energy industry reached a global employment figure of 13.7 million, which corresponds to an additional one million jobs over the immediately preceding year.

As depicted in the graph, the number of people working in renewable energy has increased progressively in each of the employment sectors since the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) started making annual reports in 2012.

Within the employment sector, the solar photovoltaic industry was the highest contributor to employment numbers, creating 4.9 million jobs within the industry by 2022, with bioenergy, hydropower, and wind energy following suit.

In terms of the increase in the number of workers employed in the industry, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera describes the year 2022 as “exceptional” for the growth of jobs in the renewable energy sector, adding that the prospects of creating millions of additional employment could only materialize if investment in energy transition technologies were made at a much higher level.

Renewable Energy Employees By Sector

(Reference: statista.com)

Renewable energy jobs statistics conducted by the International Renewable Energy Agency indicate that over 13.7 million people work in the renewable energy industry annually worldwide.

Out of this, nearly five million people are engaged in solar photovoltaics, which refers to the technology that converts sunlight into electricity.

The solar sector is unique since there are also an additional 710,000 people engaged in professions in solar thermal science, which comprises heating or cooling using WTS.

Next to solar, bioenergy, which consists of liquid biofuels, solid biomass, and biogas, accounts for approximately 3.6 million jobs.

Employment in the hydropower industry, which is the highest renewable resource in the globe at present, stands at around two and a half million workers.

Ever since IRENA commenced its analyses in the year 2012, the number of persons employed in the industry rose from 7.3 million.

China has well over 5.5 million jobs in the renewable energy sector, the most of any nation, thanks to its expansive solar and wind energy employment.

In biofuels, Brazil has 1.4 million jobs, while in the renewables space, the European Union has around 1.6 million jobs.

Average Earnings of a Worker

(Source: iea.org)

Renewable energy jobs statistics indicate that in 2022, the average annual earnings of a person

working in the energy sector differ inter-regionally and inter-sectorally. The International Energy

Agency (IEA) gives some data on this:

Advanced Economies:

Coal supply: About $66,390.

Oil and natural gas supply: About $88,320.

Solar photovoltaic (PV): Around $65,615.

Wind: About $70,802.

Emerging Markets and Developing Economies:

Coal supply: A little over $23,516.

Oil and natural gas supply: Approximately $43,107.

Solar PV: About $33,779.

Wind energy: approximately $38,384.

Other Renewable Energy Jobs Statistics

Last year, there was an increase in salary adjustments, which made so many employees in the renewable energy sector, 73%, expect to get a raise within the next year.

Renewable energy jobs statistics show that the percentage of renewable energy firms providing international job relocation services has increased from 52% to 58% since 2022.

There has been an 11% increase in employees willing to relocate for lifestyle and cost-of-living reasons, while the motivation to change jobs for career progression has reduced slightly from 58% to 53%.

In the last year, 32% of employees working in renewable energy were contacted and offered higher positions in other companies, with 13% of them having more than 16 job offers.

25% of these calls were made by companies that did or did not specialize in renewable energy. Furthermore, 88 % of the respondents in the survey indicated they would be ready to change jobs.

The invitation to do so thresholds accommodation, comparatively in this case, due to ambitions and desire to immerse in the course of other business activities.

Future Trends

India’s prospects in the renewable energy employment sector are undoubtedly positive. This is due to technological advancements, government backing, and increasing concern for environmental issues among the general public, which will further contribute to the growth of the sector.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) projects renewable energy jobs statistics, which reveal that the global renewable energy sector will be able to support more than 40 million jobs directly and indirectly by the year 2050, while the current number of jobs stands at about 12 million.

Employment growth in this sector is expected to be propelled by solar energy. Because of its ability to produce energy in large sizes, countries with a lot of sunlight are investing in solar technology significantly.

Energy storage is another area with great potential as it will be able to address the concerns of time-variable renewables like solar.

Improvements in battery and other energy storage technologies will create more jobs in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of energy storage.

Moreover, the use of renewable energy in other modes of production, like transportation and building construction, will help in generating more employment opportunities.

The increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) will lead to an increase in the charging of EVs, thereby resulting in the creation of more jobs for the installation and maintenance of the charging ICT.

The same applies to the case of the green jobs market in the construction of energy-efficient enclosures and in rehabilitating the existing ones.

Conclusion

In the year 2024, renewable energy jobs statistics will remain available all over the world, helping local communities and fostering change towards environmentally sound addressment. Renewable job pay, in general, is expected to grow with positive trends in the solar, wind, and bioenergy sectors.

However, filling the skill gaps and having a skilled workforce will be crucial to addressing the needs of the dynamic and sustainable sector in the coming years.

Shared On:



Sources Airswift Solarquarter Iea Weforum Energy Ilo Thegreensolutions Statista Statista

FAQ . What will the global renewable energy job trends be in 2024?



The global renewable energy job market is booming and will reach approximately 16.2 million jobs in 2023. This boom is likely to continue, with forecasts suggesting a growth potential of more than 40 million jobs by 2050. Solar photovoltaics, wind energy, and energy storage technologies are key sectors driving the job market. Which countries have the highest employment rates?



China is the largest renewable energy employer in the world, with approximately 7.4 million jobs. The European Union, with 1.8 million and Brazil, with 1.56 million jobs, are the next in line. There are large-scale projects that compel investments in solar and wind power development, and China is leading over other countries. What are the different levels of employment in the renewable energy market across sectors?



The sector which has the largest number of employees in renewable energy is solar photovoltaics, with almost 5 million people involved in this activity worldwide. Other important biosources are bioenergy (3.6 million jobs), hydropower (2.5 million), and wind energy (over 1 million). Solar thermal also provides considerable employment. How much are renewables workers paid on average?



The average salary for workers in the renewable energy sector is dependent on geography and industry. In developed economies, individuals involved in the solar photovoltaic sector earn about $65,615 a year, while those in wind energy make approximately $70,802. In the developing markets, however, the figures are lower; the solar PV workers, for instance, make about $33,779. What will be the outlook for employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector?



When it comes to employment in the renewable sector, the potential seems richly sustained, especially with newly advanced technologies in areas like solar energy, energy storage systems, and electric cars. More jobs will be created in the areas of manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, as well as in green building and electric vehicle charging systems.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar