Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Statistics By Generation, Buying Categories And Demographics (2025)

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Statistics: Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the year in which shopping activities broke all records on highly popular eCommerce platforms, such as the purchase of gas, groceries, house rent, and other daily expenditure costs, consumers still went completely wild during the annual shopping sprees of BFCM (Black Friday and Cyber Monday). With the increasing demand for eCommerce, most Americans had to shop online in 2023, which described an alteration in shopping habits.

Standing in crowds long before a store opens has certainly lost some appeal over the past few years. Above all, these Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics represent trends in shopping defined along the BFCM week 2024.

According to Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics, In 2024, four out of ten online shopping sites in the U.S. had the highest growth rates in marketing mega-sales awareness because 44% of respondents learned about the deals from ads or social media, while 39% said they found it from retailer websites and apps.

of respondents learned about the deals from ads or social media, while said they found it from retailer websites and apps. Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, U.S. consumers’ average spending is set to increase by about 15% to around US$650 on account of discounts and deals.

to around on account of discounts and deals. In 2024, 75% of Gen Z consumers are slated to celebrate Black Friday, while it is primarily of interest to Baby Boomers, with 45% shopping online and 35% going to physical outlets.

of Gen Z consumers are slated to celebrate Black Friday, while it is primarily of interest to Baby Boomers, with shopping online and going to physical outlets. The biggest shopping categories for Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases were clothing, electronics, and shoes, with 41% shopping online, 25% in-store, and 28% undecided.

shopping online, in-store, and undecided. Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics reveal that Key consumer dissatisfaction during BFCM comes to 59% of shoppers saying their discounts weren’t attractive, 53% complaining about items sold out, and 18% commenting on long queue times.

of shoppers saying their discounts weren’t attractive, complaining about items sold out, and commenting on long queue times. 17% had slow website load times, and 10% mentioned discount codes not working.

had slow website load times, and mentioned discount codes not working. There was variation in discount by category and day, peaking at an average of 27.3% discount on the day of Cyber Monday, with electronics reaching up to 31.4% .

discount on the day of Cyber Monday, with electronics reaching up to . Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics state that there are more men than women who prefer to shop on Black Friday ( 78% vs. 62% ) and who prefer shopping for electronics on Cyber Monday ( 79% vs. 64% ).

) and who prefer shopping for electronics on Cyber Monday ( ). The five-day shopping spree after Thanksgiving will continue to enjoy growth, and the NRF estimates total holiday sales in 2024 will amount to between US$980 and US$990 billion.

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Key Facts

The day after Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November, is remembered for kicking off the Christmas shopping season in America and popularly referred to as Black Friday. Initially, Black Friday was celebrated in the US and spread to many other nations around the world.

In the United Kingdom, black Friday sales have reached a boom in recent years, where shoppers expect to spend more than nine billion British pounds in 2024 Black Friday.

In other parts of the world, other events are found within November that are similar to shopping activities depending on the culture and traditions of the people in that region.

For example, in China, singles celebrate a day known as Singles’ Day on the 11th of November, which has developed into one of the biggest shopping days all over the world. In Mexico, “El Buen Fin,” meaning “the good weekend,” is celebrated just before the Mexican Revolution Day and is quite similar to Black Friday, as it brings discounts and longer shopping hours.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics show that for the year 2024, it is predicted that the e-commerce revenue originating from Thanksgiving weekend, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, will exceed US$30 billion.

About how U.S. consumers allocate some of their personal budgets regarding spending for Thanksgiving, around 32% plan to spend more than US$100 this year.

In terms of commodities, apparel, and electronics are always ahead in the shopping spree for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, even for the ardent shoppers who want to visit stores personally.

While conventional shopping for such items is already hyped, online mediums have a very big contribution in raising awareness, getting more than 40% of U.S. consumers to discover mega sales events like Black Friday through social media, advertisements, or even websites of online marketplaces.

In 2024, trend-setting events involving both online and physical retailers will be highly popular with consumers.

Since the pandemic, the shopping activity during Black Friday and even for the online-only Cyber Monday event has gone off the charts, with nearly half of U.S. consumers wandering into the shopping spree this year.

Black Friday And Cyber Monday Statistics

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics shopping reveal that almost 164 to 174 million Americans engage in shopping between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

During this season, 43% of consumers opted for electronics on Cyber Monday, with about 200 million people buying in-store between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For the BFCM season, total revenue reached an all-time high of US$211.7 billion in 2022. Last year, during Cyber Week, mobile devices made up 76% of traffic due to shoppers being too busy or working on their computers to get out to shop.

Furthermore, 53% of Americans purchased shoes, apparel, and accessories on Black Friday, compared with 49% who bought electronics and 39% who bought toys.

Despite more shoppers in 2022 than in 2021, Americans planned to spend an average of US$500 during the BFCM season. In fact, according to a general survey, 74% of respondents agree that online shopping offers better deals than a physical store.

The data also showed that an estimated four businesses out of five held a campaign in that period.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics show that In 2023, there was an increase of 9% in online sales, while in-store sales recorded a meager increase of 1.1%.

In 2023, a record 200.4 million Americans shopped during BFCM weekend, with 134.2 million shopping on e-commerce websites.

The busiest day for shoppers inside the store was Friday of Black Friday, with 76.2 million shoppers expected to be counted as foot traffic during that day.

Most of this traffic occurred in the afternoon, falling between 2 PM and 3 PM. To further corroborate this figure, 78% of shoppers also maximized the advantages of Small Business Saturday.

While mobile phone conversion rates were lower than desktop in 2023, companies grew by 35% in terms of discount offerings from 2022.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics state that in 2023, 78% of consumers cited increased living costs as the reason for spending less this holiday season, while 67% said that higher grocery expenses would cause them to spend less, and 60% said that they would spend less due to high inflation.

Black Friday And Cyber Monday Awareness Channels

(Reference: statista.com)

Behold, some pretty terrific stuff is coming from the e-media, especially when it comes to mega-sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics state that in 2024, the United States set a new record when online shopping sites even became the leading source for finding out about mega sales.

According to the research, 44% of respondents would most probably see ads or social media for Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Meanwhile, 39% are interested in coming to retailer websites and apps as prime hunting grounds for information on such events.

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Consumer Spending

(Source: statista.com)

The average expenditure per consumer in the U.S. is likely to soar by 15% on an annual basis in that period, falling between November 28 and December 2, according to the Deloitte analysis in October 2024.

This means approximately US$650 of spending on the holiday, with potential reasons behind increased prices over the past few years because of crises, such as those caused by the wars in Ukraine and the world COVID-19 pandemic: it implies that at least such consumers would take a wild break in spending during Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Possibly, it is further encouraged by compelling promotions on the very bulky discounts and special offers in retail and e-commerce.

Data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) further represents the trend of consistent consumer activity.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics on November 28, 2023, showed that pretty much 200 million “shoppers” bought such items as electronics, clothing, and shoes during five days, as opposed to 197 million last year. Black Friday led the counts, followed by Saturday and then Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday has entered the retail lexicon comparatively recently, in 2005, thanks to the NRF, while Black Friday has a much older story.

The name was coined by traffic police in Philadelphia in the 1950s to describe the congestion that followed Thanksgiving. In the 1980s, however, it evolved into something much more positive, with the sales numbers indicating businesses moving “into the black.”

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday By Generation

(Source: statista.com)

In the last few months, approximately three-fourths of American Gen Z consumers said they are going to shop on this year’s Black Friday, according to a Statista Consumer Insights survey conducted in late October.

All this spells great promise for both online organizations and brick-and-mortar retailers. The survey also found that, while Black Friday is still the preferred shopping date among the older generations, Cyber Monday, with its increased emphasis on online shopping, actually appeals to all except Baby Boomers.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics show that Markedly, 45% of Baby Boomers (those born between 1960 and 1964) will do their shopping on Cyber Monday, while only 35% of them will visit a store on Black Friday.

Conversely, some or even most Gen Z shoppers (59%) would use Cyber Monday for really good savings. The five-day period immediately following Thanksgiving continues to be a critical moment in holiday spending.

According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) figures, 200 million Americans shopped between November 23 and November 27, 2023, a 1.5% increase (three million shoppers) compared to one year earlier. NRF also suggests that total spending for the 2011 holiday shopping season (November 1 to December 31) will reach anywhere between US$980 to US$990 billion.

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Buying Categories

(Reference: statista.com)

Falling on the fourth Friday of November is the grand Black Friday; three days later comes Cyber Monday.

These two workdays are among the largest in the United States. As per the Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics released, e-commerce sales worth a whopping US$19.6 billion were recorded over the Thanksgiving Weekend alone in 2021.

As per a Statista survey, American shoppers willing to avail themselves of discounted prices have listed their top intended purchases; clothing has the highest rank, followed, at some distance, by electronics and shoes.

Further, this survey presented preferences for shopping, with 41% considering online shopping, 25% shopping in physical stores, and 28% undecided.

Further projections by the National Retail Federation (NRF) expect total holiday sales between Nov 1 and Dec 31, ranging from 980 billion dollars to 990 billion dollars.

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Shopping Reasons

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

As per the Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics, a good percentage of the consumers, 59%, reported that they were actually not satisfied with their shopping experience on either day due to not offering attractive discounts.

In addition, 53% of customers were interested in buying some items on sale but were disappointed that the items were sold out in a flash.

Similarly, 35 out of 100 consumers have experienced the same cash register. Shopping woes did not end there, as 18% of shoppers also complained about long queues at stores.

Even on the virtual front, 17% thereof bemoaned their slowness in the loading speed of the websites, making their online shopping experience miserable.

Last, 10% of Americans even complained that the discount codes did not work for them.

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Statistics by The Rate Of Discount By Category

Day Discount Saturday, November 23 Electronics: 26.7%

Toys: 28.2%

Apparel: 22.7%

Average: 25.87% Sunday, November 24 Electronics: 26.9%

Toys: 28%

Apparel: 24.2%

Average: 26.37% Monday, November 25 Electronics: 27.1%

Toys: 27.4%

Apparel: 23.7%

Average: 26.07% Tuesday, November 26 Electronics: 27.5%

Toys: 26.1%

Apparel 22.4%

Average: 25.33% Wednesday, November 27 Electronics: 31.4%

Toys: 27.1%

Apparel: 23.4%

Average: 27.3%

The discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 varied according to day and product category, exhibiting different trends for each day.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics indicate that for November 23, 2023, the last day before Black Friday, average discounts were 25.87%, with the best ones in toys, which had an average discount of 28.2%.

On November 24, Black Friday, some more favorable deals were available, giving the average discount at that date as 26.37%.

The electronics were discounted at 26.9%, and the apparel was discounted at 24.2%. All stayed the same for Saturday, November 25, averaging 26.07%, with electronics again leading with 27.1%.

By Sunday, November 26, the average discount dipped a bit further to 25.33%, although the electronics were still strong at 27.5%.

On Monday, November 27 (Cyber Monday), the discounts skyrocketed to an average of 27.3%, mostly because of the electronics at 31.4%, making it the best day for tech deals.

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Statistics By Demographics

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Black Friday vs Cyber Monday statistics, electronic equipment, clothing, and toys are the three popular categories for men and women.

Research shows that relatively more men visit Black Friday stores than women, at an impressive 78%, while women only visit at 62%; 79% of men versus 64% of women also prefer electronics on Cyber Monday.

Conclusion

Black Friday versus Cyber statistics revealed the collected and analyzed data at the end of the year to ascertain the level of American preference during the festive season about online and physical shopping- the former being the more attractive shopping option compared to queuing up outside stores.

As was visible from figures released this year, electronics, apparel, and accessories took the top slots among consumer choices during that BFCM week. Some nuances affect consumers’ decisions to shop at home or in retail shops, although reduced prices and offers influence consumer decisions regarding going online or on foot.

Sources Enterpriseappstoday Savemycent Statista Statista Statista Parisjc Statistics Demandsage Demandsage

FAQ . Which shopping category is the most popular on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2024?



Clothing, electronics, and shoes were the top shopping categories on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024. About 41% of the consumers preferred to shop online, while only 25% preferred physical shopping. Meanwhile, 28% were yet to make up their mind. What were Americans’ primary ways of discovering deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2024?



In the year 2024, ads or social media sources reflected that 44% of the consumers learned of deals, while 39% knew deals through retail websites and apps. It was reported that online channels served as the primary source of information about these mega-sale times. What were the typical discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2024?



In 2024, the average discount during Black Friday was 26.37%, which consisted of electronics at 26.9% and toys at 28%. However, Cyber Monday saw higher discounts, which averaged 27.3%, with electronics peaking at 31.4%. What was the difference in consumer spending between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 from previous years?



Consumer spending between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday grew by around 15% to just about US$650 per shopper, keeping up with the higher discount and deal, notwithstanding critical issues like inflation and the rising cost of living. How do the generations differ by gender and age in shopping preferences during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?



In 2024, Gen Z-born 75% were shopping on Black Friday, while Baby Boomers were somewhat cooler on Black Friday and were more interested in shopping online on Cyber Monday (45% shopping online) than Black Friday (35% shopping in stores). Men were found to shop on Black Friday compared to 62% of women. In contrast, 79% of men preferred electronics sales on Cyber Monday compared with 64% of women.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

