Pandora Radio Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pandora Radio Statistics: Ever since its inception in the year 2000, Pandora Radio has been one of the foremost companies in the global online music streaming business. All these years, the service has grown to become a broad-reaching music streaming platform in which millions of people throughout the United States. The service was well known for the first and foremost Invention the Music Genome project busy at work in the advancement of a music recommendation system that aims to place songs into a category based on more than just simple genre, instrument or lyrics.

With this, Wanda could enhance the experience of radio by allowing its users to create the radio stations of their choice according to selecting particular songs or artists, as well as recommending additional details not limited to the user’s listening preferences. As of 2024, Pandora radio statistics, like those of its competitors, face some challenges from others, such as providers of music subscription services, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Nevertheless, it remains relevant due to its existing clientele37, which inserts ‘and provides unique features’ here, e.g., offering custom radio stations and connecting well with smart devices.

This paper gives an insight into the main aspects of Pandora radio statistics within the demographic and economic state of its operations in the year 2024: user statistics, its revenue performance, and trends in user engagement.

Editor’s Choice

Pandora Radio statistics reveal that it has the largest online radio service, with approximately 2 million active sessions daily.

active sessions daily. By 2023, Pandora is projected to derive its primary revenue from advertising, with following closely behind, expected to generate $1.6 billion and $524 , respectively.

and , respectively. Amidst a shift in user preferences, with 14 million paid subscribers out of 60 million users

paid subscribers out of users Pandora has been attracting defectors from Pandora as the latter is in its base annually.

Apple is making strides in the U.S. music market.

Notably, over 10% of WMG’s annual revenue originates from licensing royalties for music on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

of WMG’s annual revenue originates from licensing royalties for music on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Despite the decrease in ad-supported listener hours and monthly active users, its extensive app reach remains unparalleled.

Sirius XM purchased Pandora for a substantial $3.5 in February 2019.

in February 2019. Recent Pandora Radio statistics indicate that in 2023, Pandora boasted 47 million users, with a million registered radio users.

with a million registered radio users. The platform witnessed a reduction in average monthly listening time per user to 5 and 41 minutes, accompanied by a million proactive users.

The vast majority of the app’s listeners, 89% , hail from the U.S., and users use the app an average of 43 times per month.

, hail from the U.S., and users use the app an average of 43 times per month. In terms of revenue generation, it raked in $6.45 million through the Google Play Store in 2023, with traffic accounting for the bulk of its earnings at 88%.

through the Google Play Store in 2023, with traffic accounting for the bulk of its earnings at Users typically spend minutes per session on the app.

In Q2 2022, Pandora accumulated .84 listening hours, and users engaged with the platform for an average of 2 hours daily. Its million users, the distribution skews slightly towards users at 53.65%.

Apple Music’s streaming services contributed significantly to the financial landscape, generating $5.02 million in revenue.

in revenue. YouTube accounts for 48.00% of Pandora’s social media referral traffic.

of Pandora’s social media referral traffic. The age group of 25 34-year-olds represents the user demographic at 24.33%.

Pandora caters to millions of paid subscribers, with a base consisting of 59% women and 41% men.

Pandora Radio Statistics By Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Pandora Radio statistics, its revenue reached $2.113 billion in 2023, which is slightly higher than the $2.098 billion recorded in 202.

Despite a modest increase, Pandora has maintained a year-over-year revenue growth trend.

Following its acquisition by XM in February 2019, Pandora has shown steady revenue growth annually.

Notably, it has had a persistent upward revenue trend after the acquisition.

Pandora Ration Quarterly Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the latest Pandora Radio statistics, in December 2023, the approximate monthly number of active users in the United States exceeded 46 million.

This online radio service has continually recorded a quarterly decline in the number of users; therefore, within the last two years, the service has lost more than ten million subscribers in the United States.

At the moment, Pandora can only be accessed in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

This service was founded in 2000, and in 2010, Pandora Internet radio was dominant in its segment, with many subscribers.

By the end of the year 2016, the total number of active subscribers reached 81 million.

However, by June 2016, Spotify had surpassed 100 million audience members, all of whom were based in a considerably larger operation, mostly in Europe, certain countries from South America, and other parts of the world.

Pandora Radio Revenue By Source

(Reference: statista.com)

Pandora Radio statistics show that the company’s total advertising spending in the 2023 fiscal year was 1.6 billion US dollars.

In 2023, saw a slight downturn with 524 million US dollars.

Internet radio, music streaming, and personalised recommendation services were first provided on July 21, 2005.

As of Q1 2020, the number of active users stood at approximately. Over 60 million active users were reported at that time.

Earnings of Pandora in the early years: In 2007, the company’s all-source revenue stood at 4.18 million US dollars.

Understanding revenue growth by the end of FY 2019 In the fiscal year 2019, Pandora’s annual revenue amounted to 1.72 billion US dollars, of which 1.2 billion US dollars came from advertising sales.

Number of paying subscribers at Pandora in 2018: Pandora had approximately 6.92 million paying users.

Pandora’s most advertisement-reliant users accounted for a great percentage of the revenues earned from subscription services, which had a low percentage contribution earning subscription services.

Pandora Radio Total Listening Hours

(Reference: statista.com)

The latest Pandora radio statistics reveal that the number of hours listened to by users under the total ad-supported category on Pandora, the American music broadcasting and streaming service, decreased from 14.8bn in 2018 to 10.48bn in 2023.

Owned by Sirius XM since 2019, the company only operates within the borders of the United States whilst facing international competition from the likes of Spotify.

Number of Employees of Pandora Radio

(Reference: statista.com)

Pandora Radio statistics clearly show how the number of employees working in Pandora A/S, a worldwide jewellery fabrication company, has changed from 2010 to 2023.

As time went by, the company developed and implemented new strategies, which led to an increase in the number of employees.

It is also evident that the global jewellery business has improved over the years, as there were a total of 27,480 employees working for, out of, and within Pandora A/S by the year 2023.

This pattern suggests that the company has the potential to mobilise its human resources whenever needed by business development and market potential.

Pandora Radio Visitors

Last month’s website analytics revealed an astonishing 98.87% of Pandora visitors coming from the U.S., thus signifying a 0.71% reduction in the number of visitors.

Out of these, 19% of the respondents were from Puerto Rico, which indicated an increase of 13.36% in visitors.

Canada had 0.08% of total visitors, which depicts a growth drop of 25-71%.

In comparison to this, the United Kingdom registered a total usage of 0.6% in the share of total visitors using the website, illustrating a decrease in the share of users of 14.62%. 0.06% of the total visitors consisted of Plumbing visitors, with an increased percentage of 76.96%.

The other countries together accounted for roughly 0.74% of visitors.

According to the latest Pandora radio statistics, 28.3% of visitors accessed Pandora using their mobile devices, and 71.7% accessed it on their desktops in the last month.

There was also a time when there were 3.5 million Pandora users on mobile devices and 8 million Pandora users on desktop devices.

America again attracted the most traffic at 95.6 %, which equalled 11.2 million users.

Out of these, 72.42% were desktop users, and 27.58% were mobile users.

In Canada, 98.7K users accounted for 0.84% of total visitors, with 91.52% being desktop users and 8.48% being mobile users.

For Puerto Rico, 82.3K users were recorded, with a composition of desktop and mobile of 6.51% and 93.49%, respectively, which equals 0.7% of total visitors.

Pandora Radio statistics show that the United Kingdom had a user count of 46.1K, which was in contrast to 0.39% of total wants, wherein 41.23% used desktops and 58.77% used mobiles.

Of the total visitors, France had 38.9K visitors, which accounts for 0.33% of total visitors, out of whom 69.39% were desktop users and 30.61% were mobile phone users.

Pandora Radio Statistics By Demographics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Pandora Radio statistics show that Individuals of different ages would like Pandora.

The biggest listener group is aged from 25 to 44 years and accounts for 24.33 %.

Even more, 94 % of the total listeners are between the ages of 18 and 24.

15-24 years old 25-34 years old 35-44 years old Point 3% of people aged thirty-five to

44 listen to them, while those in the 45-44 decade account for 88%.

In addition, people aged between 65 and 69 make up 14.58 % of the total population, while some are 65 and above.

Pandora’s Market Share

Pandora Radio statistics show that Pandora is anticipated to have an approximately 7% market presence in the United States’ music streaming sector by the end of 2024.

This is a decrease from over 10% in 2018, attributed to escalating competition from Spotify and Apple Music.

Spotify dominates the U.S. services market with a share exceeding 31%.

Apple Music, which holds an estimated 18% market share in 2024, secures the second position.

Pandora VS Spotify

Spotify

Spotify, a Swedish-based streaming app for audio and music content, has about 456 million active monthly users worldwide. Its library contains 82 million songs and record labels.

Spotify’s headquarters are in Stockholm, Sweden, where it has been performing amazingly and is offered worldwide.

Although Pandora’s subscription fees are lower than those of Spotify, the latter international service offers a freemium version and a three-month trial for a dollar.

Also, with Spotify’s prices, users can skip any number of songs as they please. In addition, users can access a classic type of radio, and the application is available in iOS, Android, and desktop versions. Still, it does not have a parental control feature.

Users can make any number of playlists, and the song library, at about 70 million, is bigger than Pandora’s.

All kinds of music can be found, and subscribers to the Spotify Premium service can also save music for later use without Internet access.

The sound quality is better than that of Pandora, and you can listen to the radio without paying for it.

Spotify also makes music sharing easier and is more flexible and universal than other related applications.

Spotify’s market share is higher than that of any other competitor; hence, it is the leading radio internet music application in America.

Pandora

Pandora’s database consists of about 50 million songs.

It is only within 24 hours that one can skip up to 30 times, out of which six skips are allowed for every hour.

A maximum of 30 skips is allowed in one day, but depending on the hours elapsed, these skips can be divided into six.

The users can not make the playlist.

In addition to Android, mobile, and desktop, It is also used through television.

Pandora has features that limit access to inappropriate content for children.

This service is offered only in select countries.

It is a very useful radio music service that provides music depending on the listener’s search.

This service extends to providing listening facilities even when there is no internet connection.

In most instances, Pandora is a platform that is supported by advertisements.

While Spotify’s market control is the highest, Pandora’s is the least in comparison.

Pandora avails two weeks of free subscriptions in addition to providing other paid-for services.

Commercial breaks occur at interval variations.

Pandora’s Future Outlook

With an increase in the market’s competitive forces, Pandora is likely to sustain a constant market share in US music streaming over the years.

This unique service offering, whereby users can create their radio stations, is very useful, especially to those users who wish to listen completely.

The advertisement has been a full earnings part of the monetisation model for the company, so the competitive advantage of looking at the users on the free model is one of the most striking competitive advantages of the company.

The advertisement has been a full earnings part of the monetisation model for the company, so the competitive advantage of looking at the users on the free model is one of the most striking competitive advantages of the company. It is assumed that further investment in acquiring more customers and better advertisement technologies will help Pandora rise more, although slowly, than its rivals.

Conclusion

Pandora Radio is expected to still dominate the US music streaming industry in the year 2024. Pandora Radio statistics show that with the invasion of larger competitors like Spotify and Apple Music, Pandora’s strong market presence is anchored on its loyal users, huge ad-supported model, and consistent subscription revenue. Pandora does not have the largest market share, but it can still be considered among the best platforms for internet music and radio streaming.

Pandora has features that in most music and radio applications, do not exist. There are additional features available to users depending on the subscription plan, and similar to Netflix, one account allows up to six users. At the moment, content consumption through Pandora is possible only in a few countries, with the statistics showing that Americans account for the highest share of the audience.

Furthermore, most subscriptions are quite cheap. As music can rejuvenate one’s mind, if you have Pascal in your country, make sure you get a subscription and make good use of it.

Shared On:



Sources Businessofapps Toneisland Techjury Techreport Emarketer Marketingscoop Enterpriseappstoday Vpnalert Expandedramblings Statista

FAQ . What is the user base and demographic profile of Pandora Radio in the year 2024?



In 2024, the total number of active users of Pandora will be 46 million, of which 89% are located in the United States. The age group of listeners between 25 and 34 is the largest, accounting for 24.33% of the total users. 59% of the audience using Pandora are female, while males account for 41%. How does Pandora monetise her services, and what has been her revenue performance in the year 2023?



Pandora’s most important revenue generation method is advertising, which brought in about $1.6 billion in the year 2023. There were also some subscription revenues, which accounted for $524 million. The total revenue earned by the platform during the financial year 2023 was $2.113 billion, and it has been on an upward trajectory since joining Sirius XM in 2019. What makes Pandora different or better than other services, such as Spotify or Apple Music?



Due to its Musical Genome Project, users benefit from the variety of good available music when looking for recommendation resources. Other applications allow listeners to design their radio stations based on personal preferences. Despite its limited geographical availability – in places such as the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand only – Pandora’s subscription plans are cheaper compared to Spotify’s, offering Netflix–like household sharing options. What is Pandora’s share in the United States music streaming market, and what is expected in the near future?



As of 2024, Pandora has around 7% of the music streaming market share in the US, down from 10% in 2018. How Pandora is it different from other similar services?



Pandora features an offline mode which permits listening to music without providing a streaming connection depending on subscription. However, while such service as Spotify is equipped with a staggering song library containing 82 million tracks, users of Pandora only have access to approximate 50 million songs.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza