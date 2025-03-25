Indian Food Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Indian Food Nutrition Facts: Indian cuisine offers a diverse array of dishes, each with unique nutritional profiles influenced by ingredients and preparation methods. For instance, a serving of Chicken Biryani contains approximately 1,142 calories, 54 grams of fat, and 14 grams of sugar. In contrast, a serving of Vegetable Biryani provides about 905 calories, 18 grams of fat, and 13 grams of sugar.

A typical meat samosa contains around 320 calories, while a vegetarian version has approximately 260 calories. Dal, a staple lentil dish, offers about 37 calories per 35.67 grams, along with essential proteins and fibers. Rajma, a kidney bean curry, provides approximately 140 calories per 100 grams and is rich in protein and complex carbohydrates.

Traditional Indian spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander not only enhance flavor but also contribute antioxidants beneficial for heart health and blood sugar regulation. However, certain dishes may be calorie-dense due to the use of ghee, cream, and fried components. For example, a serving of Chicken Pakoras contains about 225 calories and 15 grams of fat.

Understanding these nutritional aspects can aid individuals in making informed dietary choices while enjoying the rich flavors of Indian cuisine.

Indian Cuisine

One of the tastiest food cultures around the world belongs to Indian cuisine. It has 8,000 years of history. Indian cuisine is said to be tasty because of the spices used in the food dishes. Indian states have their traditional speciality dishes.

In addition, Indian food is greatly influenced by religion and other cultural choices. Some of the top Indian spices that give a mothering taste to food are cumin, garam masala, ginger, garlic, fenugreek, and curry leaves. Indian cuisine is not only enjoyed in India but also admired in foreign countries as well.

The most important thing about calories in Indian food is that it is high because of the majority of the ingredients used.

Indian Food Facts

India is considered to be the Spice Capital of the World.

There are more than 200 Indian desserts called Mithais.

In India, as it may seem, not everyone is vegetarian.

Chai with cardamom powder is an ancient drink of India.

Typically, Indians eat more rice than wheat.

According to Ayurveda, the crucial tastes or rasas essential for every meal are Sweet, Salty, Sour, Pungent, Bitter and Astringent and Indian cuisine has all of them.

Dal khichadi is India’s undeclared National dish.

Samosa was introduced in India during the Delhi Sultanate.

Mithais have utmost importance during celebrations in India.

Calories in Indian Food by Type

Indian bread Calories Pav, 1 serving 180 Naan, 1 serving 262 Aloo Paratha, 1 serving 170 Roti, 1 serving 100 Bread, 1 serving 45 Small poori, 1 serving 75 Butter naan, 1 serving 310 Any paratha, 1 serving 150 Kulcha, 1 serving 290

Indian Snack Items Calories Pakodas, 50g 175 Vada, 1 serving 70 Vegetable Samosa, 1 serving 260 Pani Puri or Bhel, 1 serving each 150 Indian Sweets, 1 piece 150 Falooda, 1 glass 300 Fried Nuts, 1 cup 450 Meat Samosa, 1 serving 320 Kabab, 1 plate 150 Mathri, 50g 200 Potato Vada, 60g or 3 pieces 170 Upma, 1 katori or 130g 210 Roasted Makhana, per serving 68 Dahi Vada, per serving 149 Onion Bhaji, per plate 104 Masala Papad, per serving 66 Maggie, 1 bowl 260 Vermicelli, 1 bowl 140

Indian meal items Calories Mutton Biryani, 1 cup 225 Chicken Curry, 1 serving 225 Tandoori Chicken, 1 serving 260 Chicken Tikka masala, 1 plate 457 Vegetable rice, 1 plate 200 Sambar, 1 cup 150 Dal or any lentils, 1 cup 150 Masala dosa, 1 serving 250 Idli, 1 serving 100 Papad, 1 serving 45 Plain dosa, 1 serving 120 Palak Paneer, 1 cup 280 Onion Sabji, 1 plate 190 Dal Makhani, low fat, 100g 117 Dal Dhokli, 100g 105 Dal Khichadi, 100g 215 Phulka, 1 serving 60 Chapati, 1 serving 60 Sabji, 1 cup 150 Shahi Paneer, 95g 263 Mutter Paneer, 100g 147 Patta Gobi, 100g 74 Vegetable Kofta Curry, 100g 147 Vegetable Korma, 100g 88 Chole,100g 74 Aloo Curry, 100g 105 Rajmah, 100g 102 Mashed potato, 1 cup 100 Tandoori Momos, 1 plate 394 Steamed Momos, 1 plate 175 Chole Bhature,1 plate 1022 Pav Bhaji, 1 plate 401

Other items Calories Ghee,100 ml 920 Cucumber Raita, 1 tbsp 20 Lime Pickle, 1 tbsp 70 Jam, 1 tbsp 30 Lassi, 1 glass 69 Buttermilk, 1 glass 15 Raitha, 80 ml 112 Garlic Rasam, 2 pieces 36 Kheer, 1 cup 95 to 120

Indian Sweets Calories Besan ladoo, 2 pieces 340 Boondi laddoo, 2 pieces 410 Ras Malai, 1 cup 250 Jalebi, per plate 459 Halwa, 1 piece 570 Barfi, 1piece 103 Coconut burfi, 2 pieces 387 Kaju burfi, 2 pieces 320 Chocolate burfi, 2 pieces 240 Gulab Jamun, 2 pieces 350 Jamon, 40g 143 Gujia, 2 pieces 300 Kaju Katli, 1 piece 92

Indian States and Their Traditional Food Dishes

States and Food items Food dishes Misal Pav (Maharashtra) Ingredients: Spicy curry, Pav, Sev, onions, coriander, Lemon (Source: travelandleisureasia.com) Momos (Sikkim) Ingredients: All-purpose flour, vegetables, cheese, paneer or chicken (as per choice) (Source: thespruceeats.com) Chila (Chhattisgarh) Ingredients: Cereal, or lentil fours, millet flour or cream of wheat, onion, spices, herbs, gram flour, tomato (Source: cgpsc.info) Pork with Bamboo shoots (Nagaland) Ingredients: Bamboo shoots, chillies, ginger, fish or pork (Source: ukhrultimes.com) Tunday Kebab (Uttar Pradesh) Ingredients: melted ghee, plain yoghourt, buffalo meat, onions, lime, vinegar, mint (Source: herzindagi.com) Bisi Bele Bath (Karnataka) Ingredients: Chana dal, carrots, grain rice, peas, bell peppers, jaggery (Source: indianhealthyrecipes.com) Thukpa (Arunachal Pradesh) Ingredients: Buckwheat noodles, dry fish or yak meat (Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com) Bajra Khichdi – (Haryana) Ingredients: mung lentils, pearl millet, spices, herbs and ghee (Source: jagran.com) Bhutte Ka Kees (Madhya Pradesh) Ingredients: Corn cobs, ginger paste, green chillies, ghee (Source: abplive.com) Kangshoi (Manipur) Ingredients: soaked kidney beans, green beans, onions (Source: rootsandleisure.com) Jadoh (Meghalaya) Ingredients: Potato, carrot, cinnamon, bay leaves, basmati rice (Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com) Daal Baati Churma (Rajasthan) Ingredients: Green moong dal, whole wheat flour, chana dal, rava, urad dal (Source: secondrecipe.com) Appam (Kerala) Ingredients: Puffed rice, sugar, butter, coconut, instant yeast (Source: traditionallymodernfood.com) Chenna Poda (Odisha) Ingredients: Milk, cashew nuts, cottage cheese, paneer, rice flour / rava, lemon juice (Source: vegrecipesofindia.com) Rugra (Jharkhand) Ingredients: Onions, tomatoes, rug, chillies, ghee (Source: womenfitness.org) Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag (Punjab) Ingredients: Sarson ka saag, palak saag, bathua saag, red pepper, makki (Source: bigbasket.com) Dhokla (Gujarat) Ingredients: Gram flour, sugar, lemon juice, water (Source: recipes.timesofindia.com) Kosha Mangsho (West Bengal) Ingredients: Mutton, potato, onion, garam masala (Source: whiskaffair.com) Pongal (Tamil Nadu) Ingredients: rice, ghee, black pepper, turmeric (Source: recipes.timesofindia.com) Rogan Josh (Kashmir) Ingredients: Mutton, dahi, fennel seeds, bay leaf, yoghurt. ginger (Source: archanaskitchen.com) Litti Chokha (Bihar) Ingredients: Choka, whole wheat, brinjal, pickle masala, chickpea flour, ginger (Source: onewholesomemeal.com) Papaya Khar (Assam) Ingredients: raw papaya, chillies, mustard oil, panch phoran (Source: facebook.com) Pootha Rekulu (Andhra Pradesh) Ingredients: raw rice, ghee, powdered sugar or jaggery (Source: amazon.in) Dhaam (Himachal Pradesh) Ingredients: mutter paneer, dal, sambar, chickpeas, rice, rajma (Source: holidify.com) Fish Curry (Goa) Ingredients: Garlic, tamarind, coconut milk, kingfish, tomato paste (Source: whiskaffair.com) Hyderabadi Biryani (Telangana) Ingredients: Carrots, cucumbers, cooked rice, saffron, chicken thighs, fried onions (Source: charcoaleats.com) Chakhwi (Tripura) Ingredients: Pork, lime leaves, ginger, banana stem, rice flour powder (Source: allaboutdelicacies.food.blog) Kafuli (Uttarakhand) Ingredients: Rice flour, curd, ginger, spinach/methi leaves, green chillies, mustard oil (Source: archanaskitchen.com)

(Source: holidify.com)

Indian Food Health Benefits

Rich in Nutrients: Many Indian dishes are prepared with a wide range of vegetables, legumes, and grains which are high in dietary fiber and essential nutrients.

Many Indian dishes are prepared with a wide range of vegetables, legumes, and grains which are high in dietary fiber and essential nutrients. Antioxidant Properties: Indian food often includes spices such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, and green chilies, which are known for their antioxidant properties. These help in fighting inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Indian food often includes spices such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, and green chilies, which are known for their antioxidant properties. These help in fighting inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer. Enhances Digestion: The use of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and asafoetida is common in Indian cooking. These spices aid in digestion and can improve the functioning of the digestive system.

The use of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and asafoetida is common in Indian cooking. These spices aid in digestion and can improve the functioning of the digestive system. Heart Health: Indian cooking uses heart-healthy spices and ingredients. For example, garlic has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Indian cooking uses heart-healthy spices and ingredients. For example, garlic has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Weight Management: Traditional Indian meals include a balanced proportion of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, which can aid in weight management. The high fiber content also helps in feeling full and reduces overeating.

Traditional Indian meals include a balanced proportion of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, which can aid in weight management. The high fiber content also helps in feeling full and reduces overeating. Blood Sugar Control: The inclusion of complex carbohydrates like whole grains and legumes in Indian meals helps in the slow release of glucose into the bloodstream, which can aid in maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

The inclusion of complex carbohydrates like whole grains and legumes in Indian meals helps in the slow release of glucose into the bloodstream, which can aid in maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Immunity Boosting: Many Indian spices and herbs like turmeric and ginger are known for their immune-boosting properties. They help in strengthening the immune system and warding off colds and infections.

Many Indian spices and herbs like turmeric and ginger are known for their immune-boosting properties. They help in strengthening the immune system and warding off colds and infections. Mental Health Benefits: Ingredients like turmeric contain curcumin, which has been linked to improved brain function and lower risk levels of brain diseases.

Some Statistics on Online Food Ordering in India

As of April 2023, the top online food ordering apps in India by preference were Zomato (81%), Swiggy (74%), and Dunzo (4%). Some studies show that separate brand-wise apps have low demand as compared to collective online food ordering apps. Considering this, Faasos (3%), and other apps share only 2% of online orders for Eat Fit, EatSure, Box 8 etc.

Tasty and Healthy Indian Recipes

#1. Butter Chicken

(Source: wellplated.com)

Ingredients:

(To marinate chicken)

½ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp cumin, 1 tsp ground ginger, ¾ tsp black pepper, 2 tsp cumin, 1 tbsp lemon juice, ¼ plain Greek yoghourt, ¼ tomato paste,¼ tsp cayenne pepper, 1 tsp ground coriander, 2 tsp garam masala,2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes.

(For cooking)

1/2 cup water, 2 tbsp light brown sugar, 1 tbsp canola oil, 1 diced small onion, ½ cup plain Greek yoghurt, 5 minced garlic cloves, 1 tbsp canola oil

Instructions

Take a small bowl and add cut pieces of chicken. Marinate the chicken using mentioned ingredients for marinating purposes. Coat the chicken well enough and leave aside for 30 minutes.

Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat and add canola oil. Then add onion and cook until the onion turns red. Add garlic and repeat the process. Once done, add the marinated chicken to the skillet and add brown sugar. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Then add water and yoghurt, mix the entire mixture and cook on medium-low heat until the chicken is cooked and the sauce is thickened. Add salt and pepper according to taste and serve hot.

#2. Diet Dal Khichdi

(Source: cookingtheglobe.com)

Ingredients:

For cucumber salad: ½ lemon, juiced, 1 medium tomato, roughly chopped, 1 small handful roughly chopped coriander leaves, ¼ cucumber, seeds removed and cut into small pieces, 1 small handful roughly chopped mint

For khichadi: Salt and pepper according to taste, ⅓ cup basmati rice, 1 tsp turmeric, ½ tsp cinnamon, ½ cup red lentils, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1.5-inch ginger, 1 small onion, finely chopped, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp ginger, 3 crushed garlic cloves, 3.5 cup vegetable broth, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, 4.5 oz spinach, ½ green chillies,

Instructions

Take a large saucepan and heat 1 tbsp olive oil over high-medium heat. Then add onion and cook until it becomes golden brown. Once cooked, add ginger, chilli, cumin seeds, cinnamon, turmeric, and mustard seeds, and cook until it becomes aromatic.

Then add ⅓ cup basmati rice and 1.2 cup red lentils. Stir well for a perfect mixture. Once done, add vegetable broth, nutritional yeast, and salt and pepper according to taste. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 25 to 30 minutes.

Then remove the id, and cook again for 5 to 10 minutes until the flavour has mixed well enough. Add spinach, lemon juice and stir well. Combine the ingredients of the salad and season with pepper and salt. And set aside.

Serve the khichadi hot with salad on top.

What do you get?

Calories (459), Fat (10g), Carbohydrates (77g), Protein (21g)

#3. Chickpea Curry

(Source: notacheftv.com)

Ingredients: 6 tbsp canola oil, 2 tsp ground cumin, 2 tsp ground coriander, 1 medium yellow onion, 4 large garlic cloves, 1 medium serrano pepper, cut into thirds, ¾ tsp kosher salt, 2 tsp garam masala, 2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed, ½ tsp ground turmeric, 1 2 inch piece fresh ginger, 2 ¼ cups no added salt canned diced tomatoes with juice, cilantro for garnishing

Instructions

Pulse garlic, ginger and serrano in a food processor until minced. Add onion and pulse again until finely chopped without the water content.

Take a large saucepan and heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion mixture and cook until it turns golden brown. Add cumin, and turmeric and stir for 2 minutes. Then pulse tomatoes in the food processor until finely chopped. Transfer the mixture to the pan and add salt according to taste. Reduce the heat but simmer and stir the mixture occasionally.

Add chickpeas and garam masala and cook for minutes by stirring occasionally. Serve hot with cilantro on top.

What do you get?

Calories (278), Fat (16g), Carbohydrates (30g), Protein (6g)

Conclusion

One of the flavourful yet healthiest cuisines in the world is called Indian Cuisine. It is packed with multiple ingredients, thus the calories in Indian food have a huge number. Irrespective of the dish, be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, the dishes are full of vitamins and nutrients that are required by the body. Research states that, if you are looking for a healthy diet management plan, then Indian cuisine is a better option.

The masalas or spices used come with health benefits and there’s not a single dish which doesn’t have any spices in it. Indian dishes assure a long-lasting and mouth-watering taste, once you eat them, they will make you lick your fingers!

FAQ . Is Indian food spicy?



Indian food is not spicy at all times. You can make it according to your requirements. But the amount of masalas used during cooking could make it a bit spicy. To reduce spiciness you can use jaggery powder. Why is Indian food unique?



As per the Ayurveda, the rasas essential for every meal are Sweet, Salty, Sour, Pungent, Bitter and Astringent and Indian cuisine has all of it. Moreover, the use of various spices and masalas make it special. Which type of food is most ordered online by Indians?



As of 2023, Biryani is the top choice for online ordering by Indians. Biryani could be vegetarian or non vegetarian and it is made of vegetables, rice, spices, chicken or mutton, and much more. What is the speciality of Indian spices?



Indian spices have their own characteristics and are said to be good for health. The spices have preservatives and antioxidant properties. Each of the spices provides a unique taste to the dish. Is Indian cuisine nutritious?



Indian cuisine is both delicious and nutritious. It has a good amount of vegetables, spices, fibres and protein packed dishes. In case you are looking for a balanced diet, you can choose healthy indian dishes. What affects Indian cuisine?



Indian Cuisine or food largely depends on religious, statewise and cultural terms. The same dish for example, Pav bhaji will have different ingredients according to the states in India.

