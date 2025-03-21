Butter Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Butter Nutrition Facts: ​Butter is a widely consumed dairy product, rich in calories and fats. A standard serving size of one tablespoon (14 grams) contains approximately 100 calories and 11 grams of fat. In terms of macronutrient composition, butter is predominantly fat, with negligible amounts of protein and carbohydrates. The fat content includes about 51 grams of saturated fat, 21 grams of monounsaturated fat, and 3 grams of polyunsaturated fat per 100 grams.

Additionally, butter contains 215 milligrams of cholesterol per 100 grams. These nutritional characteristics underscore the high-calorie density of butter, necessitating mindful consumption, particularly for individuals monitoring their dietary fat and calorie intake.​

Health Benefits of Butter

Eating butter regularly can prevent tooth decay

Maintains gastrointestinal health

A limited amount of butter can aid in weight management

Helps the overall growth of children

Packed with nutrients that help form calcium

Improves immune system

Prevents cancer

Improves the health of nails, hair and skin

Butter Nutrition Facts Statistics

1 tablespoon (14 grams) of salted butter contains approximately 102 calories .

of salted butter contains approximately . Butter is composed of approximately 11.52 grams of fat , making it a high-calorie food.

, making it a high-calorie food. It contains 7.29 grams of saturated fat , accounting for the majority of its fat content.

, accounting for the majority of its fat content. 2.99 grams of monounsaturated fat are present in 1 tablespoon of butter.

of monounsaturated fat are present in 1 tablespoon of butter. The polyunsaturated fat content is 0.43 grams .

. Butter includes 0.47 grams of trans fat per tablespoon.

per tablespoon. The water content in butter is approximately 16% .

. Protein content is minimal, at only 0.12 grams .

. Carbohydrates are present in trace amounts, approximately 0.01 grams .

. Sugar content is also 0.01 grams per tablespoon.

per tablespoon. Butter contains 0 grams of fiber.

Read Below Nutrition Facts

Types of Butter

#1. Compound Butter

(Source: keviniscooking.com)

This type of butter is regular butter and has a pale cream colour and points of spices and herbs.

It has a slight spice and herb-like taste.

It can be used as an ingredient in meat, cooked fish, and vegetables.

#2. Amish Butter

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

It is made from cow milk and has a deep yellow colour.

It tastes milky and has a somewhat acidic flavour.

It is used for apple dumplings, pies, or any other traditional Amish recipes.

#3. Smen Butter

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

Smen butter is commonly used in cuisines of North Africa and the Middle East.

It is made from fermenting Moroccan butter.

It comes with a soft yellow colour and has a strong cheesy flavour.

It can be used as a spread.

#4. Browned Butter

(Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com)

Brown butter is made from advanced heating melted butter until it forms a milk-solid texture. Therefore it gets an amber colour and tastes like caramel and nutty.

It acts as a perfect ingredient for brownies, pancakes, waffles, cookies and granola.

#5. Clarified Butter / Ghee

(Source: thekitchn.com)

Clarified butter/ghee has a saffron yellow colour and is made by skimming the milk solids of melted butter.

It tastes somewhat roasted, grassy and nutty.

It is a great fit for sauteing vegetables or fish.

#6. Plant-based Butter

(Source: myrecipes.com)

As the name suggests, the butter is vegan-friendly and it is usually made using ingredients such as palm or avocado oil, olive, coconut or almond.

It has a cream-like colour and tastes exactly like real butter.

It can be used for vegan-friendly diet dishes.

#7. Grass-Fed Butter

(Source: draxe.com)

This butter is made from cow milk and it is one of the healthiest butters around the world.

It has a sunny yellow colour and tastes creamy.

It is used for making pasta sauce, cookies, biscuits and roasting fish or vegetables.

#8. Goat Butter

(Source: vivasanint.com)

Goat butter is made from goat milk and comes in a cream colour.

It is used for dressing vegetables and butter-based cookies.

It has a mildly tangy flavour.

#9. Sweet Cream Butter

(Source: 12taste.com)

Sweet cream butter is used for brownies, biscuits, frostings, or muffins and comes in salted and unsalted types.

According to its type, the butter has its flavour.

It has an ivory colour.

#10. Cultured Butter

(Source: abeautifulplate.com)

Cultured butter is commonly used for soups, galettes, risottos and coffee cakes.

It comes with a cream colour and tastes somewhat acidic.

Cultured butter is also known as artisan butter.

#11. Salted Butter

(Source: exportersindia.com)

For every 4 oz of butter, ¼ teaspoon of salt is added which becomes a salted butter.

It comes with a pale yellow colour and has a mild cream flavour.

#12. Whipped Butter

(Source: savoringthegood.com)

Whipped cream has a nitrogen gas that makes it airy and fluffy.

It tastes somewhat oily and has a pearl colour.

It acts as a spread on pancakes, bread and waffles.

#13. Unsalted Butter

(Source: thekitchn.com)

Unlike salted butter, it has not added salt and has a sweet cream flavour.

It comes with pale yellow colour and acts as a great ingredient in cakes, pancakes, cookies, slices of bread and bread pudding.

#14. European- Style Butter

(Source: thekitchn.com)

This butter has a high amount of fat and low moisture.

It has a golden yellow colour and creamy flavour.

It can be used for pie dough, puff pastry, croissants and biscuits.

#15. Spreadable Butter/Margarine

(Source: biggerbolderbaking.com)

Spreadable butter or margarine has a creamy and somewhat oily taste.

It is smooth in texture and therefore has the only use of spread on vegetables, pancakes or waffles.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Butter by Brands

Land O’ Lakes

(1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Light Butter 5.00 – – 50 Spreadable butter with canola oil 11.00 – – 100 Fresh buttery taste spread 8.00 – – 70

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Smart Balance

(1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Light Buttery Spread with Flax Oil 5.00 – – 50 Margarine 9.00 – – 80 37% light buttery spread 5.00 – – 45

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Country Crock

(1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Omega Plus light 5.00 – – 50 Shedd’s Spread Light Spreadable Magazine 5.00 – – 50 Shedd’s Spread 7.00 – – 60

(Source: fatsecret.com)

I can’t believe It’s not butter

(1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Fat-Free Spread – – – 5 Original Spread 8.00 – – 80 Light Soft Spread 5.00 – – 50

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Jif

(2 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter 16.00 7.00 7.00 190 Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter 12.00 15.00 8.00 190 Creamy Peanut butter 16.00 7.00 7.00 190

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Kraft

(1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Light Crunchy Peanut butter 7.60 6.90 3.00 115 Unsweetened Unsalted Peanut butter 9.00 2.00 4.00 90 Light smooth peanut butter 6.00 5.00 3.00 80

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Skippy

(2 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Extra Crunchy Super Chunk Peanut Butter 16.00 7.00 8.00 190 Creamy Peanut butter 16.00 7.00 7.00 190 Super Chunk Reduced Fat Peanut butter 12.00 15.00 7.00 180

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Other types of Butter

(1 tbsp serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Peanut Butter 8.06 3.13 4.01 94 Fruit Butter – 7.70 0.07 31 Cashew Butter 7.91 4.41 2.81 94 Almond butter 9.46 3.40 2.41 101 Clarified butter ghee 12.73 – 0.04 112 Honey butter 5.86 8.89 0.09 85 Garlic Butter 11.52 0.01 0.12 102 Vegetable Oil Butter Spread 8.61 – 0.09 76 Whipped Butter 7.62 0.01 0.08 67 Butter Margarine Blend 11.35 0.14 0.07 101 Reduced Calories Vegetable Oil-butter spread 7.00 0.14 0.14 63 Salted Butter, 1 oz 22.99 0.02 0.24 203 Salted Butter, 1 pat 4.06 – 0.04 36 Salted Butter, 1 tbsp 11.52 0.01 0.12 102 Salted Butter, 1 stick 91.65 0.07 0.96 810 Regular butter, 1 stick 91.65 0.07 0.96 810 Regular butter, 1 tbsp 11.52 0.01 0.12 102 Regular butter, 1 oz 22.99 0.02 0.24 203 Regular butter, 1 pat 4.06 – 0.44 36 Butter Spread 11.52 0.01 0.12 102 Peanut Butter and Jelly, 1 tbsp 3.47 7.72 1.74 65 Peanut Butter Fudge, 1 piece 3.65 14.68 1.54 96 Peanut Butter Cookies, 1 serving 3.78 9.42 1.54 76 Peanut butter sandwich, 1 serving 16.89 37.94 12.23 342 Peanut butter and Jelly Sandwich, 1 serving 14.23 42.23 10.32 327 Peanut Butter Sandwich Cracker, 1 serving 1.72 4.09 0.80 35 Smooth Peanut butter, 1 tbsp 8.06 3.13 4.01 94 Smooth Peanut butter, 2 tbsp reduced fat 11.02 11.55 8.39 168 Smooth Peanut butter, 2 tbsp 16.12 6.26 8.03 188 Smooth Peanut butter, 1 tbsp reduced fat 5.51 5.78 4.20 84 Chunky peanut butter, 2 tbsp 15.98 6.90 7.70 188 Chunky peanut butter, 1 tbsp 7.9 3.45 3.85 94 Regular peanut butter, 2 tbsp 16.12 6.26 8.03 188 Peanut butter reduced fat, 2 tbsp 12.24 12.83 9.32 187 Peanut butter with reduced sodium, 2 tbsp 15.97 7.02 7.68 203 Almond Butter, 1 oz 16.75 6.02 4.28 179 Almond Butter, 1 tbsp 9.46 3.40 2.41 101 Almond Butter, 1 tsp 3.15 1.13 0.80 34 Almond butternuts with salt added 9.46 3.40 2.41 101 Almond Nut paste 3.94 6.78 1.28 65 Marzipan Paste 3.94 6.78 1.28 65 Almond butter nuts without salt added 9.46 3.40 2.41 101

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Butter Substitute / low-calorie butter Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Miyoko’s European-style cultured vegan butter, 1 tbsp 10 – – 90 Land O’ Lakes, butter with olive oil and sea salt, 1 tbsp 10 – – 90 Kerrygold, reduced fat Irish butter, 1 tbsp 8 – – 80 Melt Organic, salted butter sticks made from plants, 1 tbsp 9 – – 80 Miyoko’s Oat Milk Butter, 1 tbsp 9 – – 80 Smart balance, organic buttery spread, 1 tbsp 9 – – 80 Wayfare, plant-based and dairy-free, butter salted and whipped, 1 tbsp 7 – – 60 Benecol light, butter spread 5 – – 50 It’s Just! Organic Grass-fed butter powder, 1 tbsp 6 – – 50

(Source: thedietchefs.com)

Butter Market Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

As of 2022, the top three countries with the highest per capita butter consumption are New Zealand (6.17 kg), Belarus (4.72 kg) and India (4.56 kg).

On the other hand, the lowest per capita consumption was observed in Brazil (0.4 kg), Argentina (0.22 kg) and China (0.18 kg).

Tasty Butter Recipes

#1. Cranberry Butter

(Source: cincyshopper.com)

Ingredients: Zest of an orange, /2 cup orange juice, 2 stick softened butter, ¾ cup cranberries.

Zest of an orange, /2 cup orange juice, 2 stick softened butter, ¾ cup cranberries. Instructions: Take a saucepan and add cranberries and orange juice until tender. Once done, set it aside to cool. Once cooled, blend the cranberry mixture and butter until smooth. Then transfer the Cranberry butter into a jar and serve.

#2. Maple Butter

(Source: bakeschool.com)

Ingredients: ¼ tsp canola oil, 500 ml pure maple syrup

¼ tsp canola oil, 500 ml pure maple syrup Instructions: Take a deep saucepan and add maple syrup and oil and boil the mixture on medium-high heat until the temperature reaches 235°F. Once done, immediately transfer the mixture to a stand mixer bowl and put the bowl in a big ice bag until the temperature reaches 60°F. Then beat the mixture using the paddle attachment on low speed until it reaches a sesame butter colour. It could take 30 minutes. Once done, transfer the mixture into a jar and store it in a fridge.

Take a deep saucepan and add maple syrup and oil and boil the mixture on medium-high heat until the temperature reaches 235°F. Once done, immediately transfer the mixture to a stand mixer bowl and put the bowl in a big ice bag until the temperature reaches 60°F. Then beat the mixture using the paddle attachment on low speed until it reaches a sesame butter colour. It could take 30 minutes. Once done, transfer the mixture into a jar and store it in a fridge. What Do you get? Calories (56), Carbohydrates (14g), Sugar (12g)

#3. Cinnamon Butter

(Source: thereciperebel.com)

Ingredients: 1 pinch salt, ¼ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup honey (uncreamed), 1 tsp ground cinnamon, ½ cup unsalted butter at room temperature.

1 pinch salt, ¼ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup honey (uncreamed), 1 tsp ground cinnamon, ½ cup unsalted butter at room temperature. Instructions: Take a medium bowl and beat sugar, honey, cinnamon and butter until smooth. Then add salt and beat again. According to the taste, add ingredients and beat again. Once done, you can store it at room temperature for 1 to 2 days.

Take a medium bowl and beat sugar, honey, cinnamon and butter until smooth. Then add salt and beat again. According to the taste, add ingredients and beat again. Once done, you can store it at room temperature for 1 to 2 days. What Do you get?: Calories (90), Carbohydrates (10g), Fat (5g), Sugar (10g)

Conclusion

In conclusion about butter nutrition facts, Butter has an important place in cuisines around the world. Many food trends and innovations will come and go, but the importance of butter will never be reduced. With its creamy texture, softness and versatility, butter has gained popularity among all ages. Today it is used by skilled chefs as well as home cooks.

Butter is its substitute for people who follow vegan diets and still taste the same. Irrespective of the calories in butter, it is savoured by millions of people from all corners of the world. What’s your take on butter?

Shared On:



FAQ . Is butter good for health?



Butter can be good only if the consumption is limited. It has calcium and is low in carbohydrates. One of the important health benefits that it can provide is to build calcium for bones.Therefore butter is considered healthy. What is the difference between butter and margarine?



Butter is made from milk or cream and margarine is a mixture of oils that are unsaturated fat. Compared to butter, margarine is considered healthy because it is low in saturated fat and provides health benefits to the heart. How much butter can I eat in a day?



To follow a balanced diet, eating 1 to 2 teaspoons of butter (14 to 28 grams) is considered healthy. Is butter good for the diet?



Butter is packed with nutrients and has n number of health benefits. Therefore, consuming 1 to 2 teaspoons of butter in a day while on a diet will have no side effects. Which type of butter is healthier?



Plant based butter which is made using olive or avocado oil is a healthier option.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza