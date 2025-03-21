Butter Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Butter Nutrition Facts: ​Butter is a widely consumed dairy product, rich in calories and fats. A standard serving size of one tablespoon (14 grams) contains approximately 100 calories and 11 grams of fat. In terms of macronutrient composition, butter is predominantly fat, with negligible amounts of protein and carbohydrates. The fat content includes about 51 grams of saturated fat, 21 grams of monounsaturated fat, and 3 grams of polyunsaturated fat per 100 grams.

Additionally, butter contains 215 milligrams of cholesterol per 100 grams. These nutritional characteristics underscore the high-calorie density of butter, necessitating mindful consumption, particularly for individuals monitoring their dietary fat and calorie intake.​

Health Benefits of Butter

  • Eating butter regularly can prevent tooth decay
  • Maintains gastrointestinal health
  • A limited amount of butter can aid in weight management
  • Helps the overall growth of children
  • Packed with nutrients that help form calcium
  • Improves immune system
  • Prevents cancer
  • Improves the health of nails, hair and skin

Butter Nutrition Facts Statistics

  • 1 tablespoon (14 grams) of salted butter contains approximately 102 calories.
  • Butter is composed of approximately 11.52 grams of fat, making it a high-calorie food.
  • It contains 7.29 grams of saturated fat, accounting for the majority of its fat content.
  • 2.99 grams of monounsaturated fat are present in 1 tablespoon of butter.
  • The polyunsaturated fat content is 0.43 grams.
  • Butter includes 0.47 grams of trans fat per tablespoon.
  • The water content in butter is approximately 16%.
  • Protein content is minimal, at only 0.12 grams.
  • Carbohydrates are present in trace amounts, approximately 0.01 grams.
  • Sugar content is also 0.01 grams per tablespoon.
  • Butter contains 0 grams of fiber.

Read Below Nutrition Facts

Types of Butter

#1. Compound Butter

Compound-butter - Butter Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: keviniscooking.com)

  • This type of butter is regular butter and has a pale cream colour and points of spices and herbs.
  • It has a slight spice and herb-like taste.
  • It can be used as an ingredient in meat, cooked fish, and vegetables.

#2. Amish Butter

Amish-butter - Butter Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

  • It is made from cow milk and has a deep yellow colour.
  • It tastes milky and has a somewhat acidic flavour.
  • It is used for apple dumplings, pies, or any other traditional Amish recipes.

#3. Smen Butter

Smen-Butter - Butter Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

  • Smen butter is commonly used in cuisines of North Africa and the Middle East.
  • It is made from fermenting Moroccan butter.
  • It comes with a soft yellow colour and has a strong cheesy flavour.
  • It can be used as a spread.

#4. Browned Butter

Browned-butter

(Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com)

  • Brown butter is made from advanced heating melted butter until it forms a milk-solid texture. Therefore it gets an amber colour and tastes like caramel and nutty.
  • It acts as a perfect ingredient for brownies, pancakes, waffles, cookies and granola.

#5. Clarified Butter / Ghee

Clarified-butter-Ghee

(Source: thekitchn.com)

  • Clarified butter/ghee has a saffron yellow colour and is made by skimming the milk solids of melted butter.
  • It tastes somewhat roasted, grassy and nutty.
  • It is a great fit for sauteing vegetables or fish.

#6. Plant-based Butter

Plant-based-butter-

(Source: myrecipes.com)

  • As the name suggests, the butter is vegan-friendly and it is usually made using ingredients such as palm or avocado oil, olive, coconut or almond.
  • It has a cream-like colour and tastes exactly like real butter.
  • It can be used for vegan-friendly diet dishes.

#7. Grass-Fed Butter

Grass-Fed-butter

(Source: draxe.com)

  • This butter is made from cow milk and it is one of the healthiest butters around the world.
  • It has a sunny yellow colour and tastes creamy.
  • It is used for making pasta sauce, cookies, biscuits and roasting fish or vegetables.

#8. Goat Butter

Goat-butter

(Source: vivasanint.com)

  • Goat butter is made from goat milk and comes in a cream colour.
  • It is used for dressing vegetables and butter-based cookies.
  • It has a mildly tangy flavour.

#9. Sweet Cream Butter

Sweet-cream-butter

(Source: 12taste.com)

  • Sweet cream butter is used for brownies, biscuits, frostings, or muffins and comes in salted and unsalted types.
  • According to its type, the butter has its flavour.
  • It has an ivory colour.

#10. Cultured Butter

Cultured-butter

(Source: abeautifulplate.com)

  • Cultured butter is commonly used for soups, galettes, risottos and coffee cakes.
  • It comes with a cream colour and tastes somewhat acidic.
  • Cultured butter is also known as artisan butter.

#11. Salted Butter

Salted-butter

(Source: exportersindia.com)

  • For every 4 oz of butter, ¼ teaspoon of salt is added which becomes a salted butter.
  • It comes with a pale yellow colour and has a mild cream flavour.

#12. Whipped Butter

Whipped-butter

(Source: savoringthegood.com)

  • Whipped cream has a nitrogen gas that makes it airy and fluffy.
  • It tastes somewhat oily and has a pearl colour.
  • It acts as a spread on pancakes, bread and waffles.

#13. Unsalted Butter

Unsalted-butter

(Source: thekitchn.com)

  • Unlike salted butter, it has not added salt and has a sweet cream flavour.
  • It comes with pale yellow colour and acts as a great ingredient in cakes, pancakes, cookies, slices of bread and bread pudding.

#14. European- Style Butter

European-Style-butte

(Source: thekitchn.com)

  • This butter has a high amount of fat and low moisture.
  • It has a golden yellow colour and creamy flavour.
  • It can be used for pie dough, puff pastry, croissants and biscuits.

#15. Spreadable Butter/Margarine

Spreadable-buttermargarine

(Source: biggerbolderbaking.com)

  • Spreadable butter or margarine has a creamy and somewhat oily taste.
  • It is smooth in texture and therefore has the only use of spread on vegetables, pancakes or waffles.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Butter by Brands

Land O’ Lakes
(1 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Light Butter5.0050
Spreadable butter with canola oil11.00100
Fresh buttery taste spread8.0070

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Smart Balance
(1 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Light Buttery Spread with Flax Oil5.0050
Margarine9.0080
37% light buttery spread5.0045

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Country Crock
(1 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Omega Plus light5.0050
Shedd’s Spread Light Spreadable Magazine5.0050
Shedd’s Spread7.0060

(Source: fatsecret.com)

I can’t believe It’s not butter
(1 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Fat-Free Spread5
Original Spread8.0080
Light Soft Spread5.0050

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Jif
(2 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter16.007.007.00190
Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter12.0015.008.00190
Creamy Peanut butter16.007.007.00190

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Kraft
(1 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Light Crunchy Peanut butter7.606.903.00115
Unsweetened Unsalted Peanut butter9.002.004.0090
Light smooth peanut butter6.005.003.0080

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Skippy
(2 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Extra Crunchy Super Chunk Peanut Butter16.007.008.00190
Creamy Peanut butter16.007.007.00190
Super Chunk Reduced Fat Peanut butter12.0015.007.00180

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Other types of Butter
(1 tbsp serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Peanut Butter8.063.134.0194
Fruit Butter7.700.0731
Cashew Butter7.914.412.8194
Almond butter9.463.402.41101
Clarified butter ghee12.730.04112
Honey butter5.868.890.0985
Garlic Butter11.520.010.12102
Vegetable Oil Butter Spread8.610.0976
Whipped Butter7.620.010.0867
Butter Margarine Blend11.350.140.07101
Reduced Calories Vegetable Oil-butter spread7.000.140.1463
Salted Butter, 1 oz22.990.020.24203
Salted Butter, 1 pat4.060.0436
Salted Butter, 1 tbsp11.520.010.12102
Salted Butter, 1 stick91.650.070.96810
Regular butter, 1 stick91.650.070.96810
Regular butter, 1 tbsp11.520.010.12102
Regular butter, 1 oz22.990.020.24203
Regular butter, 1 pat4.060.4436
Butter Spread11.520.010.12102
Peanut Butter and Jelly, 1 tbsp3.477.721.7465
Peanut Butter Fudge, 1 piece3.6514.681.5496
Peanut Butter Cookies, 1 serving3.789.421.5476
Peanut butter sandwich, 1 serving16.8937.9412.23342
Peanut butter and Jelly Sandwich, 1 serving14.2342.2310.32327
Peanut Butter Sandwich Cracker, 1 serving1.724.090.8035
Smooth Peanut butter, 1 tbsp8.063.134.0194
Smooth Peanut butter, 2 tbsp reduced fat11.0211.558.39168
Smooth Peanut butter, 2 tbsp16.126.268.03188
Smooth Peanut butter, 1 tbsp reduced fat5.515.784.2084
Chunky peanut butter, 2 tbsp15.986.907.70188
Chunky peanut butter, 1 tbsp7.93.453.8594
Regular peanut butter, 2 tbsp16.126.268.03188
Peanut butter reduced fat, 2 tbsp12.2412.839.32187
Peanut butter with reduced sodium, 2 tbsp15.977.027.68203
Almond Butter, 1 oz16.756.024.28179
Almond Butter, 1 tbsp9.463.402.41101
Almond Butter, 1 tsp3.151.130.8034
Almond butternuts with salt added9.463.402.41101
Almond Nut paste3.946.781.2865
Marzipan Paste3.946.781.2865
Almond butter nuts without salt added9.463.402.41101

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Butter Substitute / low-calorie butterFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Miyoko’s European-style cultured vegan butter, 1 tbsp1090
Land O’ Lakes, butter with olive oil and sea salt, 1 tbsp1090
Kerrygold, reduced fat Irish butter, 1 tbsp880
Melt Organic, salted butter sticks made from plants, 1 tbsp980
Miyoko’s Oat Milk Butter, 1 tbsp980
Smart balance, organic buttery spread, 1 tbsp980
Wayfare, plant-based and dairy-free, butter salted and whipped, 1 tbsp760
Benecol light, butter spread550
It’s Just! Organic Grass-fed butter powder, 1 tbsp650

(Source: thedietchefs.com)

Butter Market Statistics

per-capita-consumption-of-butter-worldwide-in-2022-by-country

(Source: statista.com)

  • As of 2022, the top three countries with the highest per capita butter consumption are New Zealand (6.17 kg), Belarus (4.72 kg) and India (4.56 kg).
  • On the other hand, the lowest per capita consumption was observed in Brazil (0.4 kg), Argentina (0.22 kg) and China (0.18 kg).

Tasty Butter Recipes

#1. Cranberry Butter

Cranberry-Butter

(Source: cincyshopper.com)

  • Ingredients: Zest of an orange, /2 cup orange juice, 2 stick softened butter, ¾ cup cranberries.
  • Instructions: Take a saucepan and add cranberries and orange juice until tender. Once done, set it aside to cool. Once cooled, blend the cranberry mixture and butter until smooth. Then transfer the Cranberry butter into a jar and serve.

#2. Maple Butter

Maple-Butter

(Source: bakeschool.com)

  • Ingredients: ¼ tsp canola oil, 500 ml pure maple syrup
  • Instructions: Take a deep saucepan and add maple syrup and oil and boil the mixture on medium-high heat until the temperature reaches 235°F. Once done, immediately transfer the mixture to a stand mixer bowl and put the bowl in a big ice bag until the temperature reaches 60°F. Then beat the mixture using the paddle attachment on low speed until it reaches a sesame butter colour. It could take 30 minutes. Once done, transfer the mixture into a jar and store it in a fridge.
  • What Do you get? Calories (56), Carbohydrates (14g), Sugar (12g)

#3. Cinnamon Butter

Cinnamon-Butter

(Source: thereciperebel.com)

  • Ingredients: 1 pinch salt, ¼ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup honey (uncreamed), 1 tsp ground cinnamon, ½ cup unsalted butter at room temperature.
  • Instructions: Take a medium bowl and beat sugar, honey, cinnamon and butter until smooth. Then add salt and beat again. According to the taste, add ingredients and beat again. Once done, you can store it at room temperature for 1 to 2 days.
  • What Do you get?: Calories (90), Carbohydrates (10g), Fat (5g), Sugar (10g)

Conclusion

In conclusion about butter nutrition facts, Butter has an important place in cuisines around the world. Many food trends and innovations will come and go, but the importance of butter will never be reduced. With its creamy texture, softness and versatility, butter has gained popularity among all ages. Today it is used by skilled chefs as well as home cooks.

Butter is its substitute for people who follow vegan diets and still taste the same. Irrespective of the calories in butter, it is savoured by millions of people from all corners of the world. What’s your take on butter?

FAQ.

Is butter good for health?



Butter can be good only if the consumption is limited. It has calcium and is low in carbohydrates. One of the important health benefits that it can provide is to build calcium for bones.Therefore butter is considered healthy.

What is the difference between butter and margarine?



Butter is made from milk or cream and margarine is a mixture of oils that are unsaturated fat. Compared to butter, margarine is considered healthy because it is low in saturated fat and provides health benefits to the heart.

How much butter can I eat in a day?



To follow a balanced diet, eating 1 to 2 teaspoons of butter (14 to 28 grams) is considered healthy.

Is butter good for the diet?



Butter is packed with nutrients and has n number of health benefits. Therefore, consuming 1 to 2 teaspoons of butter in a day while on a diet will have no side effects.

Which type of butter is healthier?



Plant based butter which is made using olive or avocado oil is a healthier option.

Joseph D'Souza
Joseph D'Souza

