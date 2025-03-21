Orange Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Orange Nutrition Facts: Oranges are among the most widely consumed fruits globally, valued for their vibrant color, juiciness, and rich nutrient profile. A medium-sized orange, weighing approximately 140 grams, provides 60 to 73 calories, depending on the variety. This serving offers 1.3 grams of protein, 14.8 to 16.5 grams of carbohydrates, 2.8 grams of dietary fiber, and minimal fat content at 0.2 grams.

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, delivering between 70 to 92 percent of the recommended Daily Value per fruit. They also contain essential minerals such as calcium and potassium. In the United States, per capita orange consumption is approximately 20.5 kilograms annually, reflecting the fruit’s popularity.

Globally, orange production was estimated at 50.32 million metric tons in the 2021/2022 season, with projections indicating a decrease to just over 47 million metric tons in 2023/2024. These statistics underscore the orange’s significance in diets worldwide, both for its nutritional benefits and widespread appeal.​

Orange Nutrition Facts

One orange weighing 140 grams contains approximately 66 calories .

contains approximately . Water accounts for 86% of the total weight of a 140-gram orange.

of the total weight of a 140-gram orange. The vitamin C content in one orange is 92% of the Daily Value (DV), significantly contributing to immune function, collagen synthesis, and iron absorption.

content in one orange is of the Daily Value (DV), significantly contributing to immune function, collagen synthesis, and iron absorption. Carbohydrates are present at 14.8 grams per orange.

are present at per orange. Each orange contains approximately 12 grams of natural sugar .

of . The fiber content per orange is 2.8 grams .

content per orange is . Protein is found at 1.3 grams per orange.

is found at per orange. Folate accounts for 9% of the DV in one orange.

accounts for of the DV in one orange. Potassium is present at 5% of the DV.

is present at of the DV. Calcium is also provided at 5% of the DV.

is also provided at of the DV. The fat content in one orange is minimal at 0.2 grams.

You May Also Like to Read Below Nutrition Facts

Types of Oranges

#1. Cara Cara Navel Orange

(Source: buchanansplants.com)

This type of orange is a combination of blood orange and navel orange.

It is also called red-fleshed navel orange.

Inside the orange, the flesh is deep red has a sweet taste, and is low in acid.

While eating you can also feel the taste of blackberry and cherry.

#2. Clementine

(Source: cottagefarmsdirect.com)

These oranges are easy to peel and look cute from the outside.

They have a juicy and sweet flavor in addition to a low acid content.

Moreover, they appear glossy but smooth from the outside and have a deep orange color inside.

Clementine oranges are a mixture of sweet orange and mandarin orange.

#3. Trifoliate Orange

(Source: jgi.doe.gov)

These Trifoliate oranges hail from Korea and northern China.

They are extremely tiny in size which is preferred to marmalade.

#4. Seville Orange

(Source: simplyrecipes.com)

These oranges are high in acidity and, therefore are somewhat difficult to peel off.

They are also called sour oranges.

Moreover, they are used during the making of salad dressings, marmalade, and sauces.

#5. Bergamot Orange

(Source: kmitrade.com)

These oranges are more bitter and high an acidic taste.

Similar to lime, they come in green and yellow colors on the outside and inside respectively.

They are mostly used in the making of perfumes as well as as an essence for Earl Grey Tea.

#6. Mandarin

(Source: momobud.sg)

Mandarin Oranges are also called sweet oranges.

But in reality, they are more tasteless.

These are low in acidic taste as well.

Therefore, the deterioration is typically low in these types of oranges.

They are preferred to eat rather than add in juices.

#7. Tangerine

(Source: guardian.ng)

Although these Tangerine oranges are smaller in size, they are sweeter than other oranges.

Their texture is soft and thin.

Moreover, they are naturally colored in deep orange skin and have extremely high Vitamin C.

#8. Acid-Less Orange

(Source: getgreenbewell.com)

As the name suggests, these oranges are low in acidic taste and also have lesser flavor compared to others.

These are preferred to direct consumption than juices.

#9. Navel Orange

(Source: zonefresh.com.au)

One of the most popular types of oranges is Navel Oranges.

Once peeled, you can see the mini orange at the bottom.

They are seedless and easy to peel.

Moreover, they are low in acidic taste but high in Vitamin C.

Once you eat them, you can feel the sweet juice of Navel Oranges lingering in your mouth.

#10. Blood Orange

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

These Blood Oranges are smaller than the navel but bigger than tangerines.

They are extremely juicy and easy to peel off.

The taste that lingers in the mouth is also unique.

These oranges can be used for sauces, marmalade, salads, and juices.

Benefits of Eating Oranges

Eating oranges every day can help the vision to stay healthy

It can reduce the risk of diagnosing colon cancer

It may aid in treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Increases Electrolyte balance in the body.

Manages anemia

Vitamin C can help in boosting the immune system.

It can prevent Kidney Stone

Reduces risk of diabetes

Supports heart health

Reduces cholesterol levels

Manages blood pressure levels

Promotes anti-aging properties

Reduces weight loss

Disadvantages of Eating Oranges

The disadvantages of eating oranges are observed only if overconsumption is observed.

Increased risk of sunburn

It can cause diarrhea

Dehydration is commonly observed

Vitamin C can cause insomnia

Excessive level of vitamin C leads to muscle weakness

On the other hand, it can lead to constipation

The acid in oranges can cause acid reflux

Increased level of nausea

Dizziness

Few individuals can experience weight gain

Skin problems such as redness or discomfort

Increased or longer headaches

Moreover, excessive Vitamin C causes upset stomach, or tooth enamel damage

Increased risk of kidney stones

Allergic reactions such as swelling, difficulty breathing, hives, etc

Calories in Oranges

By Calorie amount per 100 grams

100 grams of Navel Oranges contain 49 calories.

100 grams of Oranges contain 47 calories.

100 grams of Florida Oranges contain 46 calories.

The calorie composition in oranges is distributed as 90.7% carbohydrates, 7.3% protein, and 2.1% total fat.

Calorie Breakdown in Oranges

(Source: calorieking.com)

Revenue from Orange Juice Worldwide

(Source: statista.com)

The top three countries with the highest revenue from Orange juices in 2022 are the United States of America ($9,392,99 million), Germany ($3,002.56), and Canada ($1,609.7 million), followed by other countries as follows

Australia (1,377.15 million)

France (1,376 million)

United Kingdom (1,223.89 million)

Japan (1,086.79 million)

China (997.52 million)

Iran (409.98 million)

Thailand (392,72 million)

Spain (387.41 million)

Switzerland (379.36 million)

Netherlands (364.22 million)

Saudi Arabia (338.05 million)

And South Korea (296.51 million)

Top Orange-producing Countries

In 2022, Brazil was the largest orange-producing country, with a total production of 16.5 million metric tons (MMT).

China ranked second, producing 7.6 MMT of oranges.

The European Union produced 5.9 MMT, making it the third-largest producer.

Mexico followed with an orange production volume of 4.2 MMT.

Egypt produced 3.6 MMT of oranges in the same year.

The United States of America recorded a production of 2.5 MMT.

Global orange production declined by 5% between 2022 and 2023.

Homemade Orange Drinks to Stay Healthy

1. Classic Orange Juice

(Source: unclematts.com)

Ingredients: 4 fresh and thin-skinned oranges.

Instructions:

Rise the oranges initially to remove the dirt. Pat them to dry. Then slice the fruit into two parts. Remove seeds with the help of the knife or spoon whatever best suits you. Then squeeze the slices, or simply put them in a juicer. The juicer will get more juice than doing it manually. I can add sugar to the drink, but it is not recommended to keep the juice healthy. Once you are done with the juicer, pour the liquid into the glasses and enjoy the drink.

2. Orange and Ginger Juice

(Source: sprouts.com)

Ingredients: 4 Small oranges, ¼ cup water, ¾ tbsp honey, and 3 inch-stick of Ginger.

Instructions:

Peel the ginger and make a puree of it using a blender. Remove the skin of the oranges and also remove the seeds. Put them in a blender add water and ginger puree and stir for 1 minute. Strain the juice into a glass and enjoy the drink. If you want honey you can add it later in the glass.

3. Orange and Carrot Detox drink

(Source: vaya.in)

Ingredients: 3 medium-sized carrots, 2 medium oranges, and 1 tbsp chia seeds

Instructions:

Wash the carrots and oranges to remove the dirt and pat them to dry. Peel the skin of both ingredients. Cut the carrot and orange into small pieces and add them to a juicer. Add some water if required. Then add 1 tbsp chia seeds and blend it well. Once done, add it to the glass and serve.

Diet Plan for Weight Loss including Orange

Breakfast: 1 Orange, 1 Slice of Whole Wheat or multigrain bread, 1 small bowl of baked beans, 1 cup of tea or coffee or green tea or any fruit juice without sugar,

Lunch: 1 Orange, 100 Gram Chicken breast or 100-gram paneer, 1 Cup Yoghurt without sugar, 1 Bowl of green salad (broccoli, carrot, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, onion, and beetroot), and Bowl of steamed rice with dal.

Dinner: 1 Slice of multigrain bread, a Small Cup of boiled rice, 2 boiled eggs, and 1 Bowl of green salad (broccoli, carrot, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, onion, and beetroot).

You can skip the consumption of 2 oranges in a day and make 1 orange every day. This diet plan will help you to lose unwanted weight.

Conclusion

Vitamin C is important for the body so that it can keep the skin healthy, and maintain the blood vessels as well as bones and cartilage. Orange is a fruit full of vitamins and minerals. Eating 1 orange every day, or three times a week can keep your body fit. It aids in improving digestive health, brain functions, and managing blood sugar levels as well as reducing kidney stones.

Whether you are on a diet plan or not, you can still eat this fruit for optimum health. We have covered everything in this article about how many calories in an orange will keep you motivated to diet regularly.

Shared On:



FAQ . Should I eat oranges for weight loss?



If you are following a weight loss or weight management diet,Oranges are the perfect fruit to assist in reducing weight. Oranges include a high level of fibre, a better amount of water content and are low in calories. Moreover, the natural sweetness does no harm to the body and much better than processed sugar or sugar substitutes. How many calories are in Orange?



Calories in Orange generally depend on the size, but an average medium sized orange has 60 to 80 calories. Moreover, the type of the orange also varies in calories. How to select and store the oranges?



Oranges which are heavy and have a clear and smooth skin can be purchased. You should avoid purchasing such oranges that have black spots on them. You can store the oranges in two ways, at room temperature or even in the refrigerator for around 2 weeks. Oranges can be kept in ventilated spaces for increased lifespan. Should you consume oranges if you have diabetes?



Yes. You can consume oranges as a fruit but avoid orange juices because they have a high level of sugar content. Oranges are high in fibres, and full of Vitamin C. Therefore, you can freely enjoy these fruits. Which is better: Orange as a fruit or homemade orange juice?



Orange juices at some point require sugar for better taste, while oranges alone can be eaten without adding any sweetener or sugar. Naturally produced fruits are always better even than homemade juices.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza