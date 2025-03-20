Oatmeal Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Oatmeal Nutrition Facts: The global oatmeal market is expected to reach $6.5 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The entire market includes oatmeal food items such as granola bars, cookies, baked goods, and muffins. The growth factor for an increase in sales is the healthy lifestyle being adopted by people around the world. As of 2022, North America was the largest market for oatmeal.

Oatmeal is the healthiest type of cereal grain, with the lowest calories and the most nutrients. We have gathered some details on oatmeal’s calories, which will aid in your daily diet plan.

What is Oatmeal?

Oatmeal is the preparation of oats that are de-husked, steamed, and flatted. Oats are packed with vitamins, minerals, and many other nutrients. The consumption of oats is beneficial for reducing cholesterol as well as managing insulin in the body. Oats can easily satisfy hunger and are aided in weight loss. Moreover, oats can be turned into many mouth-watering recipes.

Oats were found in ancient China around 7000 B.C. They are said to be considered weeds. In Canada and the United States of America, they are used for animal feed.

Health Benefits of Oatmeal

Eating oats regularly can reduce childhood asthma.

Oat-based skin products can aid in skin care.

Oatmeals are a great choice in diet to lose weight

They can also control blood sugar levels.

Moreover, they can reduce cholesterol levels

These oats are packed with a good amount of beta-glucan

Blood pressure levels are managed

Oatmeals are also rich in antioxidants

In addition, oats are also nutritious.

Provide hunger satisfaction and a full tummy for hours.

Types of Oatmeal

#1. Steel-cut Oats (time needed to cook 15 to 20 minutes, features – chewy and toasty )

(Source: homemadefoodjunkie.com)

The steel-cut oats come with smaller cut pieces that have a chewy and nutty texture as cooked. It has a longer cooking time and is suitable for meatloaf, black pudding, Irish oatmeal, or binding stuffing.

#2. Rolled Oats (time needed to cook 1 to 2 minutes, features – creamy and mild )

(Source: goodness.com.au)

These oats have a quicker cooking time and provide a smooth texture once cooked. Originally, they come with a steamed and flattened process. They are a great fit for overnight oats, cookies, quick breads, and granola.

#3. Scottish Oats (time needed to cook 10 minutes, features – ultra-creamy, and mild )

(Source: jessicagavin.com)

Scottish oats are round in shape and once cooked they form a fine and meal-like texture. These oats go well with cereal bars, Scottish oatcakes, or traditional porridge.

#4. Instant Oats (time needed to cook – instant, features – creamy, mild and slightly toasty)

(Source: rockrunonline.com)

As the name suggests, instant oats are already cooked, dried, and thinly rolled. This process makes them instant oats which need only milk or hot water. These are well suited for baking or oatmeal.

#5. Whole Oat Groats (shape – long, rice-like grain and beige, features – toasty and nutty)

(Source: cookermentor.com)

One of the most nutritional types of oats is Whole Oat Groats. They are slightly processed and have maximum nutritional content. Once cooked, these form a chewy texture. Best suited for stews, grain bowls, salads, slow-cooked oatmeal or cereal.

#6. Oat Flour (Features – nutty, toasty and mild)

(Source: organicfacts.net)

Oat flour is simply a fine powder made by grinding oats. It features a gluten-free substitute for wheat flour and is best suited for dishes such as thickening soups, cookies, cakes, quickbreads, and pancakes.

What Makes Oatmeal Unhealthy?

Unbalanced amount of protein added to the oatmeal.

A too-plain plate of oatmeal

Instant oats are unhealthy

In addition, flavored oatmeals are also termed unhealthy

Excessive amount of added dried fruits on top

Adding artificial sweeteners or just too much sugar

Eating excessive Oatmeal such as rather than 1 cup, people go with 2 cups.

How Many Calories in Oatmeal?

Oatmeal Nutrition Facts

Brand/ Type Total serving Calories Cracklin Oat Bran 1 serving (37.5g) 149 calories Oatibix 1 biscuit (24g) 101 calories Oatmeal 1 cup (175g) 656 calories Quaker Oatmeal 1 serving (37.5g) 139 calories Quaker Oatmeal 1 serving (37.5g) 148 calories Oatmeal 100 grams 68 calories Oatmeal 1 oz, yields (177g) 120 calories Oatmeal 1 packet, dry, yields (177g) 120 calories Oatmeal 1 cup cooked (234g) 158 calories Oatmeal 1 cup, dry, yields (501g) 339 calories Archway Home Style Cookies (100g) 421 calories Archway Home Style Cookies 1 serving (25g) 105 calories Archway Home Style Cookies Iced Oatmeal 1 serving (28g) 122 calories Archway Home Style Cookies Iced Oatmeal (100g) 435 calories Kashi Heart to hEART golden Brown Maple Instant Cereal Oatmeal (100g) 376 calories Kashi Heart to hEART golden Brown Maple Instant Cereal Oatmeal 1 packet (1 NLEA serving) (43g) 162 calories Kashi Heart-to-Heart Oatmeal (100 grams) 374 calories Maypo Cereals (100 grams) 385 calories Maypo Cereals 1 cup (94g) 362 calories Maypo Cereals 0.5 cup (47g) 181 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal Cinnamon and Spice (100g) 369 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal Cinnamon and Spice 1 packet (1 NLEA serving) (43g) 158 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal (100g) 367 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal 1 packet (41g) 151 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal Dinosaur Eggs 1 packet (50g) 195 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal Dinosaur Eggs (100g) 389 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal Express (100g) 371 calories QUAKER Instant Oatmeal Express 1 container (54g) 200 calories Quaker Instant Oatmeal Fruit and Cream Variety of Flavours (100g) 376 calories Quaker Instant Oatmeal Fruit and Cream Variety of Flavours 1 packet (33g) 124 calories Quaker Instant Oatmeal Organic Regular 1 packet (41g) 151 calories Quaker Instant Oatmeal Organic Regular (100g) 367 calories Quaker Instant Oatmeal Raisin with Date and Walnut (100g) 371 calories Quaker Instant Oatmeal Raisin with Date and Walnut 1 packet (37g) 137 calories Quaker MultiGrain Oatmeal (100g) 333 calories Quaker MultiGrain Oatmeal 0.5 cup (1 NLEA serving) (40g) 133 calories Quaker Oatmeal Express Golden Brown Sugar (100g) 372 calories Quaker Oatmeal Express Golden Brown Sugar 1 container (55g) 205 calories

Sources of Nutrients in Oatmeal

(Source: bajajfinservmarkets. in)

100 grams of Oats contains nutrition of protein 17 gm, calories 389, fat, Sugar 0 gm, Carbohydrates 66gm, Fibre 10 gm, and Water 8 to 10%. Other Nutritional components in Oatmeal are Vitamin B1, Copper, Selenium, Zinc, Manganese, Magnesium, and Phosphorus.

Easy Oatmeal Recipes

Baked Oatmeal

(​​Source: cookingclassy.com)

Ingredients: 1 small apple, ½ cup raisins, 1 cup steel cut oats, 1 tbsp cinnamon, 1 cup walnut pieces, pure maple syrup, 2 large eggs, ¼ cup natural peanut butter, 1 ½ cup low-fat milk, 1 cup ground flax seed, salt according to taste.

1 small apple, ½ cup raisins, 1 cup steel cut oats, 1 tbsp cinnamon, 1 cup walnut pieces, pure maple syrup, 2 large eggs, ¼ cup natural peanut butter, 1 ½ cup low-fat milk, 1 cup ground flax seed, salt according to taste. Instructions: Take a large bowl, cover oats with water, and soak it overnight in the refrigerator. Then preheat the oven to 375 F. Drain off the water and add pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, nutmeg, ½ tbsp cinnamon, and salt according to taste. Take another bowl beat the eggs lightly and blend with milk and peanut butter. Mix both bowls. Then add cinnamon and apple. Then divide the blend into 12 medium-sized muffin cups. Top each of them with apple cinnamon and mixture and cook for 20 minutes or the toothpick comes out clean. And serve.

S’mores Oatmeal

(​​Source: parmesanprincess.com)

Ingredients: 1 tbsp mini divided chocolate chips, ½ cup water or milk, kosher salt, 2 graham crumbled and divided graham crackers, 1 c old fashioned rolled oats, 2 tbsp divided mini marshmallows.

1 tbsp mini divided chocolate chips, ½ cup water or milk, kosher salt, 2 graham crumbled and divided graham crackers, 1 c old fashioned rolled oats, 2 tbsp divided mini marshmallows. Instructions: Heat the medium saucepan on high heat and bring the milk to a boil. Add salt and oats to stir and reduce the high heat to low. Let it cook for 5 minutes or until it becomes creamy or tender. Add graham crackers, mini chocolate chips, and marshmallows and blend for 1 minute. Then serve the oatmeal bowl by adding the toppings of remaining graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate chips.

Oatmeal Pancakes

(Source: indianhealthyrecipes.com)

Ingredients: 1 tbsp sugar, 1 ½ tbsp baking powder, 1 tbsp salt, 1 1 /2 cups oats flour, ⅛ tsp baking powder, 1 cup milk, 1 ½ cups oats flour, ⅛ tsp cinnamon, 1 ½ tbsp melted butter, 2 large eggs, ¼ cup chocolate syrup.

1 tbsp sugar, 1 ½ tbsp baking powder, 1 tbsp salt, 1 1 /2 cups oats flour, ⅛ tsp baking powder, 1 cup milk, 1 ½ cups oats flour, ⅛ tsp cinnamon, 1 ½ tbsp melted butter, 2 large eggs, ¼ cup chocolate syrup. Instructions: Powder the 1 ½ cups of oats into fine flour. Measure 1 ½ cups of the powdered oats into a mixing bowl. Then add salt, cinnamon, and baking powder. Take another bowl and add eggs, melted butter, sugar vanilla, and milk, and blend until well mixed. Then add flour to the previous mixture and combine until well mixed. Keep it aside for 8 to 1-0 minutes.

Then grease a pan and put it on heat. Once it is hot, pour the prepared ¼ cup of batter and spread it gently. Cook well from both sides, then serve with chocolate syrup on top.

Conclusion

In conclusion, about Oatmeal Nutrition Facts, Oatmeal is a bag of nutrients and a multifaceted breakfast choice. It contains antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, and other required nutrients that balance overall health and make it a perfect fit for any diet plan. It also has multiple recipes that can satisfy hunger, and the calories in Oatmeal do not increase weight but rather reduce it.

Not only this, but low-calorie oats also help lower blood sugar levels and decrease the risk of heart disease. Oats are gluten-free and a perfect substitute for wheat grains. While you count the calories in oatmeal, we are going to make raisin cookies to enjoy with our book-reading sessions.

FAQ . How to prepare healthy oatmeal?



The healthiest way to prepare oatmeal is that it can be added in milk with some fresh fruits as toppings. Moreover, limiting the overall amount of oatmeal could lead to a healthy diet. How to store oatmeal?



Oats can be stored in cool and dry places. Once the package is opened, try to finish it as soon as possible before they change their taste. Moreover oats can be stored in air tight containers to keep them fresh as long as possible. What is the best time to eat oatmeal?



There is no best time to eat oatmeal. But if you want to be energetic throughout the day, you can consume it during breakfast, as it will provide some crucial nutrients such as magnesium, fibre, and carbohydrates. You can eat these during dinner or lunch as well. Is oatmeal a good choice to lose weight?



Studies have shown that oatmeal is a good choice to lose weight, and reduce blood sugar. Oats are said to be the healthiest grains in the world. Is oatmeal good to lose belly fat?



Oatmeal contains a good amount of fibre as well as some digestive enzymes, thus no caloric intake is processed. Therefore, it is aided in weight loss.

