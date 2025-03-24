Ice Cream Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Ice Cream Nutrition Facts: Ice cream is a popular dessert enjoyed worldwide, known for its creamy texture and sweet flavor. A standard serving size of 100 grams of vanilla ice cream contains approximately 201 calories, comprising 11 grams of total fat, 23.6 grams of carbohydrates, and 3.5 grams of protein. The fat content includes about 6.8 grams of saturated fat, contributing to 34% of the recommended daily intake.

Additionally, this serving provides 44 milligrams of cholesterol and 80 milligrams of sodium. Sugar content is significant, with 21 grams per 100 grams, accounting for a substantial portion of the carbohydrate content. Despite being a treat, ice cream offers some nutritional benefits, such as 128 milligrams of calcium (13% of the daily value) and 199 milligrams of potassium (6% of the daily value) per 100 grams. However, due to its high calorie and sugar content, moderation is advised when incorporating ice cream into a balanced diet.

Ice Cream Nutrition Facts

Premium vanilla ice cream contains 210 calories, 13 grams of total fat, 70 mg of cholesterol, 3 grams of protein, 20 grams of total carbohydrates, and 19 grams of sugar per 1/2-cup (92-gram) serving.

Regular vanilla ice cream contains 140 calories, 7 grams of total fat, 30 mg of cholesterol, 2 grams of protein, 17 grams of total carbohydrates, and 14 grams of sugar per 1/2-cup (65-gram) serving.

Low-fat vanilla ice cream contains 130 calories, 2.5 grams of total fat, 10 mg of cholesterol, 3 grams of protein, 17 grams of total carbohydrates, and 13 grams of sugar per 1/2-cup (65-gram) serving.

No-added-sugar vanilla ice cream contains 115 calories, 5 grams of total fat, 18 mg of cholesterol, 3 grams of protein, 15 grams of total carbohydrates, and 4 grams of sugar per 1/2-cup (65-gram) serving.

Most ice creams provide approximately 6% of the Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus and 10% of the DV for calcium per 1/2-cup (65-gram) serving.

Many ice cream varieties contain 12–24 grams of added sugar in a 1/2-cup (65-gram) serving.

The recommended limit for added sugar is below 10% of daily calories, equivalent to 50 grams for a 2,000-calorie diet.

1–2 small servings of ice cream can contribute significantly toward the daily sugar limit.

Excessive sugar intake has been associated with health risks such as obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver disease.

Sweeteners like sugar alcohols, commonly found in no-added-sugar ice creams, may lead to digestive discomfort, including bloating and gas in sensitive individuals.

Premium ice cream is generally richer in calories, fat, and sugar due to enhanced processing for creaminess.

Low-fat or no-sugar-added ice creams may still contain similar calorie levels as regular varieties.

Pros of Ice Cream

It is believed that ice cream helps to maintain the testosterone level in the body.

It can also manage oxygen circulation as well as maintain pH balance in the body.

The nutrient profile in this confectionery item provides energy to the body.

Scientists say that, when we eat cold, our body loses more calories, therefore, it is said that ice cream can help you lose weight.

It can strengthen your bones.

Ice makes one happy.

Boosts energy and improves immunity.

Ice cream has a good amount of vitamins and minerals.

Cons of Ice Cream

Gives excessive sugar leading to unbalanced blood sugar levels.

Increased risk of diabetes.

Overconsumption can lead to weight gain

Types of Ice Creams

#1. Booza

(​​Source: urbandaddy.com)

Origin : Booza is a traditional Middle Eastern ice cream, tracing its origins back to the Levant region, particularly in countries like Syria and Lebanon.

Texture : Notable for its elastic and chewy texture, which distinguishes it from more conventional ice creams. This unique consistency is due to the inclusion of mastic, a resin that provides stretch, and sahlab, a type of orchid root flour.

: Notable for its elastic and chewy texture, which distinguishes it from more conventional ice creams. This unique consistency is due to the inclusion of mastic, a resin that provides stretch, and sahlab, a type of orchid root flour. Serving Temperature : Typically served slightly warmer than most Western-style ice creams, which enhances its stretchiness and flavor release.

: Typically served slightly warmer than most Western-style ice creams, which enhances its stretchiness and flavor release. Flavors : Commonly infused with regional flavors such as pistachio, rose water, and date.

: Commonly infused with regional flavors such as pistachio, rose water, and date. Nutritional Information (approximate per serving): Calories range from 180-220, with variations depending on added flavors and toppings.

(approximate per serving): Calories range from 180-220, with variations depending on added flavors and toppings. Market Presence: While traditionally found in Middle Eastern markets, Booza is gaining popularity in Western countries, particularly in urban areas with diverse culinary offerings.

#2. Pagoto

(Source: truelocal.com.au)

Origin : Greek

: Greek Description : “Pagoto” is the Greek term for ice cream. Traditionally, it involves rich, creamy textures often incorporating flavors native to the Mediterranean region, such as mastic and salepi.

: “Pagoto” is the Greek term for ice cream. Traditionally, it involves rich, creamy textures often incorporating flavors native to the Mediterranean region, such as mastic and salepi. Characteristics : Texture : Creamy and dense Flavor Profiles : Includes traditional Greek ingredients and flavors like pistachio, honey, and yogurt.

: Popularity : Particularly favored in Greece and among Greek communities worldwide.

: Particularly favored in Greece and among Greek communities worldwide. Serving Methods : Often served in cones, cups, or as part of desserts with fruits and nuts.

: Often served in cones, cups, or as part of desserts with fruits and nuts. Market Niche: Represents a segment of ethnic desserts in global ice cream markets.

#3. Dondurma

(Source: yemek.com)

Origin : Turkey

: Turkey Key Ingredients : Milk, sugar, salep (a flour made from the tubers of orchids), and mastic (a resin that imparts chewiness).

: Milk, sugar, salep (a flour made from the tubers of orchids), and mastic (a resin that imparts chewiness). Texture and Features : Known for its elasticity and resistance to melting, Dondurma is distinguished by its thick, stretchy texture, which is a result of the salep and mastic.

: Known for its elasticity and resistance to melting, Dondurma is distinguished by its thick, stretchy texture, which is a result of the salep and mastic. Cultural Significance : It is a popular treat in Turkish markets, often served with flair by vendors who playfully tease customers with the ice cream’s stretchy properties.

: It is a popular treat in Turkish markets, often served with flair by vendors who playfully tease customers with the ice cream’s stretchy properties. Market Presence : While it is a staple in Turkey, Dondurma has gained international interest, particularly in regions with Turkish immigrant populations. The exact market size can vary, but it maintains a niche segment in global ice cream sales.

: While it is a staple in Turkey, Dondurma has gained international interest, particularly in regions with Turkish immigrant populations. The exact market size can vary, but it maintains a niche segment in global ice cream sales. Consumer Appeal: Appeals to those interested in unique, textural dessert experiences and culturally rich foods.

#4. Glace

(Source: reussir-vos-evenements.ch)

Origin : France

: France Main Ingredients : Cream, sugar, and natural flavorings

: Cream, sugar, and natural flavorings Texture : Smooth and creamy

: Smooth and creamy Serving Temperature : Typically served at -14°C to -12°C

: Typically served at -14°C to -12°C Variants : Includes classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry; often incorporates fruits, nuts, or liqueurs

: Includes classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry; often incorporates fruits, nuts, or liqueurs Market Share : Represents approximately 20% of the premium ice cream segment in Europe

: Represents approximately 20% of the premium ice cream segment in Europe Consumer Demographics: Popular among all age groups, with a particular affinity among consumers who prefer traditional, rich ice cream flavors

#5. Ice Cream Sandwich

(Source: nytimes.com)

Type : A frozen dessert consisting of ice cream between two layers of skin, typically cookie or cake.

: A frozen dessert consisting of ice cream between two layers of skin, typically cookie or cake. Popular Flavors : Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are common fillings.

: Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are common fillings. Market Share : Represents approximately 5% of the ice cream market.

: Represents approximately 5% of the ice cream market. Consumer Demographics : Popular across all age groups but particularly favored by children and teenagers.

: Popular across all age groups but particularly favored by children and teenagers. Nutritional Information : Average of 200-250 calories per sandwich, with variations depending on size and ingredients.

: Average of 200-250 calories per sandwich, with variations depending on size and ingredients. Price Range : Typically priced between $1 and $3 per sandwich in most markets.

: Typically priced between $1 and $3 per sandwich in most markets. Growth Trends: Sales have shown steady growth, with a 3% increase noted over the last year in the United States.

#6. Halvah

(Source: pinterest.com)

Origin : Halvah ice cream is inspired by the Middle Eastern confection made from sesame paste (tahini) and sweeteners. It combines traditional ice cream ingredients with halvah flavors.

: Halvah ice cream is inspired by the Middle Eastern confection made from sesame paste (tahini) and sweeteners. It combines traditional ice cream ingredients with halvah flavors. Ingredients : Primary : Cream, milk, sugar Flavoring : Sesame paste (tahini), pieces of halvah, sometimes honey or vanilla

: Texture and Taste : This ice cream variant is characterized by a creamy texture with a slightly grainy consistency due to the inclusion of sesame paste. The flavor is uniquely nutty and sweet.

: This ice cream variant is characterized by a creamy texture with a slightly grainy consistency due to the inclusion of sesame paste. The flavor is uniquely nutty and sweet. Popularity : While traditional in Middle Eastern cuisines, halvah ice cream is gaining popularity in Western countries, especially among gourmet and artisan ice cream shops.

: While traditional in Middle Eastern cuisines, halvah ice cream is gaining popularity in Western countries, especially among gourmet and artisan ice cream shops. Nutritional Information (per serving, approximately 100g): Calories : 250-300 kcal Fat : 15-20 g Carbohydrates : 25-30 g Protein : 4-5 g

(per serving, approximately 100g): Market Segment : It appeals primarily to consumers interested in ethnic cuisines and unique dessert experiences. This niche market is expanding as global culinary influences become more mainstream in Western diets.

: It appeals primarily to consumers interested in ethnic cuisines and unique dessert experiences. This niche market is expanding as global culinary influences become more mainstream in Western diets. Availability: Primarily available in specialty ice cream parlors and Middle Eastern restaurants, with a growing presence in supermarkets as pre-packaged offerings.

#7. Sorbetes

(Source: gmanetwork.com)

Origin : Commonly known as “Filipino ice cream,” Sorbetes is traditionally made from coconut milk or carabao’s milk.

: Commonly known as “Filipino ice cream,” Sorbetes is traditionally made from coconut milk or carabao’s milk. Texture : It is characterized by its creamy texture, which is slightly denser than regular ice cream made from cow’s milk.

: It is characterized by its creamy texture, which is slightly denser than regular ice cream made from cow’s milk. Flavors : Popular flavors include mango, ube (purple yam), and cheese. These reflect the local produce and culinary preferences of the Philippines.

: Popular flavors include mango, ube (purple yam), and cheese. These reflect the local produce and culinary preferences of the Philippines. Serving Method : Sorbetes is often served in small wafer or sugar cones and can also be found in bread buns, known locally as “pandesal.”

: Sorbetes is often served in small wafer or sugar cones and can also be found in bread buns, known locally as “pandesal.” Market Reach : Primarily found in the Philippines, it is sold both in pint-sized containers in supermarkets and by street vendors using colorful pushcarts.

: Primarily found in the Philippines, it is sold both in pint-sized containers in supermarkets and by street vendors using colorful pushcarts. Cultural Significance : It holds a nostalgic value among Filipinos, often being a treat during local festivities and gatherings.

: It holds a nostalgic value among Filipinos, often being a treat during local festivities and gatherings. Economic Aspect: The affordability of Sorbetes makes it a popular choice among various socioeconomic groups within the country.

#8. Kulfi

(Source: archanaskitchen.com)

Origin: Kulfi originated in the Indian subcontinent during the Mughal Empire in the 16th century.

Kulfi originated in the Indian subcontinent during the Mughal Empire in the 16th century. Ingredients: Traditional Kulfi is made from evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or pistachio nuts.

Traditional Kulfi is made from evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or pistachio nuts. Texture: It has a denser and creamier texture compared to Western-style ice cream, due to its slow freezing process which creates less air incorporation.

It has a denser and creamier texture compared to Western-style ice cream, due to its slow freezing process which creates less air incorporation. Serving Style: Typically served in a solid, cylindrical shape, often on a stick or in small earthenware pots.

Typically served in a solid, cylindrical shape, often on a stick or in small earthenware pots. Varieties: Common flavors include pistachio, mango, rose, and saffron.

Common flavors include pistachio, mango, rose, and saffron. Popularity: It is popular in countries of the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and even has a presence in Middle Eastern countries.

It is popular in countries of the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and even has a presence in Middle Eastern countries. Cultural Significance: Kulfi is often consumed during festivals and celebrations in South Asia and is associated with royal and luxurious dining experiences from its historical origins.

#9. Spaghettieis

(Source: kochrezepte.at)

Origin : Germany

: Germany Introduced : 1969

: 1969 Creator : Dario Fontanella

: Dario Fontanella Description : This unique ice cream mimics the appearance of a plate of spaghetti. Vanilla ice cream is extruded through a machine to create noodle-like strands, topped with strawberry sauce to resemble tomato sauce, and often sprinkled with white chocolate shavings or coconut flakes to mimic Parmesan cheese.

: This unique ice cream mimics the appearance of a plate of spaghetti. Vanilla ice cream is extruded through a machine to create noodle-like strands, topped with strawberry sauce to resemble tomato sauce, and often sprinkled with white chocolate shavings or coconut flakes to mimic Parmesan cheese. Popularity : Particularly popular in Germany and has gained curiosity and followers in various parts of Europe.

: Particularly popular in Germany and has gained curiosity and followers in various parts of Europe. Serving Method : Typically served in a bowl or on a plate to enhance the visual similarity to a traditional spaghetti dish.

: Typically served in a bowl or on a plate to enhance the visual similarity to a traditional spaghetti dish. Cultural Significance: Represents an innovative approach to dessert presentation in German cuisine, blending whimsy with culinary tradition.

#10. Mochi Ice Cream

(Source: kirbiecravings.com)

Origin : Mochi ice cream originates from Japan, combining traditional mochi (a sticky rice cake) with western-style ice cream.

: Mochi ice cream originates from Japan, combining traditional mochi (a sticky rice cake) with western-style ice cream. Composition : Typically consists of a small, round portion of ice cream wrapped in a soft, pounded sticky rice dough.

: Typically consists of a small, round portion of ice cream wrapped in a soft, pounded sticky rice dough. Flavors : Available in a variety of flavors, including vanilla, green tea, strawberry, and chocolate, among others.

: Available in a variety of flavors, including vanilla, green tea, strawberry, and chocolate, among others. Market Presence : Widely popular in East Asia, and has gained significant traction in North American and European markets over the past two decades.

: Widely popular in East Asia, and has gained significant traction in North American and European markets over the past two decades. Consumer Demographics : Appeals primarily to younger consumers and those seeking a fusion of traditional Asian desserts with familiar Western flavors.

: Appeals primarily to younger consumers and those seeking a fusion of traditional Asian desserts with familiar Western flavors. Sales Data: Has shown a consistent annual growth in sales, particularly in the specialty frozen desserts category.

#11. J Cone

(Source: sethlui.com)

Origin: J Cone, also known as Jipangyi Seoul Ice Cream, originated from South Korea.

J Cone, also known as Jipangyi Seoul Ice Cream, originated from South Korea. Shape: This ice cream is famous for its unique “J” shaped cone, which resembles the letter J.

This ice cream is famous for its unique “J” shaped cone, which resembles the letter J. Flavors: Typically, J Cones are filled with a variety of flavors, with vanilla and chocolate being the most common.

Typically, J Cones are filled with a variety of flavors, with vanilla and chocolate being the most common. Serving Style: The ice cream is served within a puffed corn tube, which is both edible and crispy.

The ice cream is served within a puffed corn tube, which is both edible and crispy. Popularity: It gained popularity due to its novel shape and mess-free design, making it a favorite among children and adults alike.

It gained popularity due to its novel shape and mess-free design, making it a favorite among children and adults alike. Nutritional Information: Typically, a J Cone contains approximately 250 calories, with variations depending on the flavor and size.

#12. Soft Serve

(Source: timeout.com)

Texture : Characteristically smoother and lighter than regular ice creams due to being served at a warmer temperature (-4°C to -6°C).

: Characteristically smoother and lighter than regular ice creams due to being served at a warmer temperature (-4°C to -6°C). Fat Content : Typically contains 3% to 6% milk fat.

: Typically contains 3% to 6% milk fat. Serving Method : Dispensed from a machine that incorporates air, increasing its volume by about 30% to 60%.

: Dispensed from a machine that incorporates air, increasing its volume by about 30% to 60%. Popularity : Favored for its creamy texture and quick serving time.

: Favored for its creamy texture and quick serving time. Variants : Commonly available in vanilla, chocolate, and swirl (a combination of both).

: Commonly available in vanilla, chocolate, and swirl (a combination of both). Market Segment: Represents approximately 15% to 20% of the commercial ice cream market.

#13. Fried Ice Cream

(Source: thegunnysack.com)

Origin : Originating from Asia, this dessert is popular in the United States, especially within Mexican restaurants.

: Originating from Asia, this dessert is popular in the United States, especially within Mexican restaurants. Preparation : Typically involves taking a scoop of ice cream, rolling it in a batter or crushed cereal, and quickly deep-frying it to create a warm, crispy exterior around a cold, creamy interior.

: Typically involves taking a scoop of ice cream, rolling it in a batter or crushed cereal, and quickly deep-frying it to create a warm, crispy exterior around a cold, creamy interior. Varieties : Common coatings include cornflakes, breadcrumbs, or cookie crumbs, which are often flavored with cinnamon or vanilla.

: Common coatings include cornflakes, breadcrumbs, or cookie crumbs, which are often flavored with cinnamon or vanilla. Serving : Often served with a drizzle of honey, chocolate syrup, or fruit sauce to enhance its flavor profile.

: Often served with a drizzle of honey, chocolate syrup, or fruit sauce to enhance its flavor profile. Caloric Content: On average, a single serving contains approximately 300-400 calories, depending largely on the type and amount of coating and the size of the ice cream scoop.

#14. Paletas

(Source: animalgourmet.com)

Origin : Paletas originated in Mexico and are a popular type of ice cream in Latin American countries.

: Paletas originated in Mexico and are a popular type of ice cream in Latin American countries. Definition : A paleta is a frozen treat made from fresh fruit and other natural ingredients, including water or milk bases.

: A paleta is a frozen treat made from fresh fruit and other natural ingredients, including water or milk bases. Varieties : Fruit-Based (Agua) : These paletas are made from pureed fruit and water, and often contain pieces of fruit. They are lighter and have a refreshing taste. Cream-Based (Leche) : These include milk or cream in their composition, giving them a richer and creamier texture similar to traditional ice cream.

: Flavors : Common fruit-based flavors include lime, strawberry, mango, and watermelon. Cream-based flavors often feature chocolate, coconut, or nuts.

: Nutritional Content: Typically, fruit-based paletas contain fewer calories than cream-based ones, making them a popular choice for those seeking a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream.

#15. Gelato

(Source: cookingontheweekends.com)

Origin : Italy

: Italy Fat Content : Typically between 4% to 8%, lower than traditional ice cream.

: Typically between 4% to 8%, lower than traditional ice cream. Texture : Denser and smoother, due to a slower churning process that incorporates less air.

: Denser and smoother, due to a slower churning process that incorporates less air. Serving Temperature : Served at a slightly warmer temperature than ice cream, usually around -11 to -14°C (12 to 7°F), which enhances the flavor and texture.

: Served at a slightly warmer temperature than ice cream, usually around -11 to -14°C (12 to 7°F), which enhances the flavor and texture. Flavor Intensity : Higher intensity of flavors compared to regular ice cream, attributed to the lower fat content and higher density.

: Higher intensity of flavors compared to regular ice cream, attributed to the lower fat content and higher density. Common Flavors : Includes traditional Italian flavors like pistachio, hazelnut, and stracciatella.

: Includes traditional Italian flavors like pistachio, hazelnut, and stracciatella. Market Share: Gelato constitutes a significant portion of the frozen dessert market in Europe, with Italy being the largest consumer.

#16. I Tim Pad

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

Origin : Thailand

: Thailand Preparation Method : This ice cream is made by pouring a base of sweet milk on an extremely cold steel surface. The milk is mixed with various ingredients such as fruits, candies, and cookies. As the mixture freezes, it is spread thinly and scraped into tight rolls.

: This ice cream is made by pouring a base of sweet milk on an extremely cold steel surface. The milk is mixed with various ingredients such as fruits, candies, and cookies. As the mixture freezes, it is spread thinly and scraped into tight rolls. Popularity : Gaining international popularity, especially in urban centers worldwide since the early 2010s.

: Gaining international popularity, especially in urban centers worldwide since the early 2010s. Serving : Typically served in a cup, garnished with toppings like whipped cream, more fruits, or drizzles of syrup.

: Typically served in a cup, garnished with toppings like whipped cream, more fruits, or drizzles of syrup. Nutritional Information : Caloric content varies based on ingredients, generally ranging from 200 to 400 calories per serving.

: Caloric content varies based on ingredients, generally ranging from 200 to 400 calories per serving. Market Segment: Appeals particularly to younger demographics and those seeking a visually engaging and customizable dessert experience.

Ice Cream Flavours around the world

Chocolate (Source: joyfoodsunshine.com) Strawberry (Source: allrecipes.com) Vanilla (Source: recipes.timesofindia.com) Butter Pecan (Source: simplyrecipes.com) Mint Chocolate Chip (Source: www.browneyedbaker.com) Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (source: celebratingsweets.com) Rocky Road (Source: browneyedbaker.com) Cookies n’ Cream (Source: chewoutloud.com) Coffee (Source: celebratingsweets.com) Pistachio (Source: tastesbetterfromscratch.com) Chocolate Chip (Source: afoodloverskitchen.com) Butterscotch (Source: recipes.timesofindia.com) Black Currant (Source: indiamart.com) Neapolitan (Source: delicious.com) Cake Batter (Source: onesweetappetite.com) Salted Caramel (Source: thespruceeats.com) French Vanilla (Source: creationsbykara.com) Maple (Source: bojongourmet.com) Chocolate Peanut Butter (Source: barefeetinthekitchen.com) Cherry Vanilla (Source: pauladeenmagazine.com) Blueberry (Source: bakedbyrachel.com) Moose Tracks (Source: whitneybond.com) Black Raspberry Chip (Source: facebook.com) Strawberry Cheesecake Ice cream (Source: barefeetinthekitchen.com) Raspberry Ripple (Source: bbcgoodfood.com) Watermelon (Source: createkidsclub.com) Mango (Source: bakewithshivesh.com) Cotton Candy (Source: princesspinkygirl.com) Pralines n’ Cream (Source: icecreamfromscratch.com) Matcha Green Tea (Source: recipes.timesofindia.com) Banana (Source: veenaazmanov.com) Bubblegum (Source: thegirlinspired.com) Rum Raisin (Source: recipetineats.com) Eggnog (Source: foodiewithfamily.com) Tutti Frutti (Source: secondrecipe.com) Coconut (Source: rachelcooksthai.com) Paan Flavour Ice cream (Source: cookwithmanali.com) Salted Caramel (Source: thespruceeats.com) Peanut Butter (Source: thefirstyearblog.com) Avocado (Source: recipes.timesofindia.com) Lime (Source: itsnotcomplicatedrecipes.com)

Nutritional Facts about Ice Cream

(Source: bajajfinservmarkets.in)

The nutrients in the Ice Cream, such as Sugar, Carbohydrates, Cholesterol, Total fat,

Calories, and protein change according to the flavour and ingredients.

Ice cream made from milk has the following nutrient profiles: Protein (7%), Carbohydrates (46%) and Fat (47%).

(Source: nutritionix.com)

Calories in Ice Cream by Serving Size

Baskin- Robbins 1 scoop (71g) – 170 Calories

Ben and Jerry’s 1 scoop (92g) – 210 Calories

Butter Pecan Ice cream 1 scoop (113g) – 280 Calories

Carvel 1 cup (212g) – 449 Calories

Chocolate Chip Ice cream 1 scoop (72g) – 155 Calories

Chocolate Ice cream 1 scoop (72g) – 156 Calories

Ciao Bella 1 cup (220g) – 240 calories

Coffee Ice cream 1 scoop (72g) – 170 Calories

Cold Stone Creamery 1 scoop (142g) – 329 Calories

Cookie Dough Ice Cream ½ cup (65g) – 130 Calories

Crunchie McFlurry 1 mc flurry (183g) – 318 Calories

Dairy Milk McFlurry 1 mc flurry (183g) – 340 Calories

Dippin Dots 1 cup (170g) – 381 Calories

Double Rainbow 1 scoop (72g) – 185 Calories

Drumsticks 1 cone (141g) – 360 Calories

French Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop (72g) – 145 Calories

Friendly’s 1 scoop (66g) = 140 calories

Healthy Choice 1 bar (64g) – 80 Calories

Hot Fudge Sundae 1 sundae (179g) – 333 Calories

Ice Cream Sandwich 1 bar (112g) – 265 Calories

Ice cream Sundae 1 sundae (178g) – 253 Calories

Ice Milk 1 scoop (103g) – 164 Calories

Magnolia 1 scoop (72g) – 166 Calories

Magnum 1 magnum (86g) – 258 Calories

Magnum Almond 1 magnum (86g) – 258 Calories

Magnum Double Caramel 1 magnum (86g) – 305 Calories

Magnum Double Chocolate 1 magnum (86g) – 327 Calories

Magnum Gold 1 magnum (85g) – 290 Calories

Magnum White 1 magnum (86g) – 255 Calories

McFlurry 1 Mcflurry (134g) – 205 Calories

McFlurry Oreo 1 mc flurry (183g) – 340 Calories

Mini Milk 1 mini milk (25g) – 30 Calories

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice cream 1 scoop (72g) – 172 Calories

Rocky Road Ice Cream 1 scoop (113g) – 290 Calories

Schwan’s 1 scoop (72 calories) – 177 calories

Smarties McFlurry 1 mc flurry (202g) – 400 Calories

Snickers Ice Cream 1 bar (50g) – 180 Calories

Soft Serve 1 cup (86g) – 191 Calories

Solero 1 solero (75g) – 75 calories

Strawberry Ice Cream 1 scoop (75g) – 170 Calories

Sundae 1 scoop (72g) – 155 Calories

Turkey Hill 1 sandwich (70g) – 190 Calories

Vanilla Cone 1 cone (142g) – 230 Calories

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop (72 calories) – 145 calories

Difference Between Frozen Dessert and Ice cream

Frozen Dessert Ice Cream The texture varies but has lower quality than ice cream It is creamy, smooth and rich in texture Contains vegetable oils, stabilisers, cream, emulsifiers and a very small amount of milk as compared to ice cream Ice cream is rich in milk as well as cream. Less healthy Healthier The higher fat ratio between 10% to 18% Lower fat ratio – less than 10% Faster melting rate Lower melting rate A product labelled as a Frozen dessert or Frozen treat A product labelled as Ice cream Includes non-dairy ingredients Includes dairy ingredients (Source: www.bigbasket.com) (Source: papacream.com)

Ice Cream Health Benefits

Ice cream contains important micronutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, riboflavin, and phosphorus, all of which contribute to essential body functions.

Calcium and vitamin D found in ice cream support bone health, with calcium also playing a critical role in the functioning of the heart, muscles, and nerves.

Ice cream is an excellent source of energy, as it contains carbohydrates that are broken down into glucose, the body’s primary energy source used by every cell, especially the brain.

Carbohydrates in ice cream are either used immediately for energy or stored as glycogen for later use when energy levels are low.

Ice cream contains dietary fat, which is essential for energy, vitamin absorption, and the maintenance of 100 trillion cell membranes in the human body.

The fat content in ice cream can promote a feeling of fullness, helping to regulate hunger and satiety cues more effectively than low-fat foods.

Eating ice cream triggers the release of dopamine and serotonin, which are neurotransmitters that enhance mood, support mental alertness, and influence digestion and sleep.

Sharing ice cream can strengthen social bonds, support emotional well-being, and help create lasting memories with friends and family.

Going for ice cream with friends or family is a great way to improve our friendships! Eating is not just about the nutrition in a food, it is also about enjoying time with the people we care about, creating memories, and strengthening these relationships.

Homemade Ice Cream Recipe Without Ice Cream Maker

(Source: youtube.com)

Ingredients: 2 tbsp grated chocolate, 2 tbsp vanilla extract, 1 can of sweetened condensed milk, boiled or chilled

Instructions:

Take a large bowl and add 2 tbsp vanilla extract and cold whipping cream. Beat the mixture using an electric beater. Whip it till stiff peaks appear, and the mixture has become softer. Add cold sweetened condensed milk. Fold the mixture and remove it in a box with a tight lid. Refrigerate it for 7 to 8 hours or until it looks firm or set. Before serving, keep it at room temperature for a few minutes and then sprinkle grated chocolate.

Conclusion

How many calories are in ice cream depends on, the ingredients, method of preparation as well as flavour. Eating ice cream every day is not a healthy option, as it may lead to obesity. Majority of the ice creams are high in calories as well as sugar. The average consumption of ice creams twice a week is healthier and can maintain weight as well as blood sugar levels.

FAQ . Which ice cream flavour is the most consumed in the world?



Vanilla is the most consumed ice cream flavour in the world. Which is the lowest calorie ice cream?



Halo Top’s ice cream is the lowest calorie ice cream in the world. They are available in more than 25 flavours and have only 70 calories per serving. Which is the highest calorie ice cream?



Ben and Jerry’s Peanut butter ice cream is the highest calories ice cream with 1,400 calories for every pint. Where does no sugar added ice cream get its sugary flavour from?



The sugary taste in sugarless ice cream comes from either sucralose or sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohol has a high amount of carbohydrates and can be risky for diabetic patients. Is Ice cream good for your diet?



Ice cream is not an option for dieting at all. It is unhealthy. A single cup of ice cream could include 273 calories, 28 grams of sugar, 14.5 grams of fat and 31 grams of carbohydrates. Moreover, ice creams with no sugar added label has 6 grams of lactose for every serve.

