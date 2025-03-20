Adyen Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Adyen Statistics: Adyen, a prominent Dutch payments company, reported robust financial performance in 2024. The company’s net revenue increased by 23% year-on-year, reaching EUR 2.0 billion, driven by expanded partnerships and a diversified customer base. This growth was accompanied by a 33% rise in processed payment volumes, totaling EUR 1.29 trillion. The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 49.7%, up from 45.7% in the previous year.

Regionally, the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segment remained a key contributor, with net revenue growing by 27% year-on-year. North America also demonstrated significant progress, achieving a 21% increase in net revenue, reflecting Adyen’s commitment to strengthening its presence in this strategic market.

The company’s platforms division, offering end-to-end payment solutions, experienced a 44% year-on-year growth, with 25 platforms processing over EUR 1 billion, up from 17 platforms in 2023. These figures underscore Adyen’s effective diversification strategy and its ability to capture a larger share of consumer spending across various regions and platforms.

Adyen’s net revenue for the full year 2024 was EUR 1,996.1 million (USD 2.13 billion), reflecting a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

The company’s processed payment volume reached EUR 1,285.9 billion (USD 1.37 trillion) in 2024, marking a 33% year-on-year growth.

Point-of-sale volumes for the year totaled EUR 232.7 billion (USD 248.29 billion), up 46% from the prior year.

In the second half of 2024, Adyen’s net revenue amounted to EUR 1,082.7 million (USD 1.16 billion), representing a 22% increase year-on-year.

The processed volume for H2 2024 was EUR 666.4 billion (USD 710.84 billion), a 22% rise compared to the same period in the previous year.

Total point-of-sale volumes in H2 2024 were EUR 137.1 billion (USD 146.27 billion), reflecting a 48% year-on-year increase.

Adyen’s EBITDA for the full year 2024 was EUR 992.3 million (USD 1.06 billion), up 34% from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 50%.

In H2 2024, the company’s EBITDA reached EUR 569.2 million (USD 607.61 million), a 35% increase year-on-year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 53%.

The free cash flow conversion ratio for H2 2024 was 88%, with capital expenditures constituting 5% of net revenue.

Between FY14 and FY23, Adyen’s revenue experienced a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.2%, while operating income grew at 54.5%.

By FY23, Adyen had a net revenue of EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.71 billion) and an operating income of EUR 681.8 million (USD 729.53 million), maintaining a high operating margin of 42%.

Adyen holds EUR 8.3 billion (USD 8.88 billion) in cash and short-term investments and has zero total debt; however, its lease liabilities amount to EUR 223.1 million (USD 238.72 million).

Adyen’s market capitalization is expected to reach EUR 35.4 billion (USD 37.88 billion) by July 15, 2024.

The stock price has ranged between EUR 602.8 (USD 645.00) as its lowest point over the past 52 weeks and EUR 1,699.2 (USD 1,818.14) as its highest.

Currently, Adyen’s stock is trading at EUR 1,139.4 (USD 1,219.16).

In terms of valuation, Adyen is priced at a TTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 35.6x, compared to the three-year average of 61.4x.

This year’s TTM EV/Sales multiple stands at 16.8x, while the three-year average is 34.7x.

In 2023, the largest revenue component was settlement fees, comprising 57% of total revenue.

Processing fees accounted for 28% of revenue, while other services such as fraud prevention tools and analytics contributed 15%.

Adyen processed approximately 12 billion payment transactions during the second half of 2023, reflecting a 27% year-over-year increase.

Adyen’s stock price in the Netherlands saw a 25% drop in early 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak but later rebounded to EUR 1,516.6 (USD 1,624.37) by September 2022.

The company’s IPO, held in June 2018, was valued at EUR 7.1 billion (USD 7.61 billion).

Adyen processed 23% more transactions in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

In October 2023, Adyen was valued at USD 21.71 billion.

Adyen supports more than 250 payment methods and conducts transactions in 187 currencies.

In 2022, Adyen’s total transaction volume exceeded EUR 325.8 billion (USD 349.37 billion), reflecting a 60% growth from the prior year.

Notable companies using Adyen include Spotify, LinkedIn, Uber, and Microsoft.

Adyen operates over 12,141 domains and ranks among the top 20 payment service providers in several countries.

In H2 2024, the EUR ope, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region contributed 58% to net revenue, experiencing a 27% year-on-year growth.

North America’s net revenue grew by 21% year-on-year in H2 2024, accounting for 27% of the company’s net revenue.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region saw a 12% increase in net revenue during H2 2024, contributing 10% to the overall net revenue.

Latin America’s net revenue declined by 1% in H2 2024; however, on a constant currency basis, it showed a 12% growth, contributing 5% to net revenue.

The Digital segment processed EUR 383.5 billion (USD 411.87 billion) in H2 2024, a 13% increase year-over-year.

The Unified Commerce segment reported a processed volume of EUR 194.2 billion (USD 208.45 billion) in H2 2024, reflecting a 35% year-on-year growth.

The Platforms segment experienced a 44% increase in processed volume in H2 2024, totaling EUR 88.5 billion (USD 95.07 billion).

In 2023, 8.18% of Adyen’s users were from the United States, with a minimal growth of 0.11%.

The Netherlands accounted for 7.34% of Adyen’s users, experiencing a decline of 12.19%.

Among Adyen’s users, 55.22% were male and 44.78% were female.

The largest user age group was 25-34 years old (32.44%), followed by 35-44 years old (20.52%), while users aged 18-24 accounted for 22.56%.

Adyen’s website received 41 million visitors in October 2022, with the highest traffic of 47.6 million in August 2022.

85% of Adyen’s website traffic comes from organic sources, while 15% originates from paid channels.

Air travel accounts for 12.16% of referral traffic to Adyen, followed by video game consoles at 11.97% and marketplace sites at 8.97%.

Social media referral traffic is dominated by Facebook (36.51%), YouTube (26.04%), and LinkedIn (12.13%).

The retail, food, beverages, and hospitality industries saw a 67% revenue increase after adopting digitalization.

According to Adyen’s Retail Report 2024, 45% of retail businesses worldwide have been victims of cyber-attacks or data breaches, with an average loss of USD 2.98 million per company.

Consumer fraud surged in 2023, affecting 35% of consumers, compared to 23% in 2022.

The average loss per fraud victim amounted to USD 808.42, a 234% increase from the previous year.

Businesses with high growth expectations in 2024 suffered the highest fraudulent losses, totaling USD 196.4 billion.

Despite increasing fraud incidents, only 64% of businesses have robust online fraud prevention systems, reflecting an improvement from the previous year.

Adyen Revenue By Segments

The model of revenue generation for Adyen is based on various fees charged for its payment gateway and acquiring services.

Adyen statistics indicate that in 2023, the largest component of its revenue is represented by settlement fees, which comprise a good 57% of revenue.

This is the charge taken for transferring amounts from customers’ payment methods to merchants, much of the time involving currency conversions for cross-border transactions.

Processing fees represent the 28% remainder and are often tied to the technical side of payment transactions.

The remaining revenue source, about 15%, came from other services, such as value-added products like fraud prevention tools and analytics.

These proportions have remained unchanged over the last three years, indicating that Adyen is stable in its business model and readily addresses both the technical and financial sides of payment processing.

Adyen Number Of Transactions

Adyen statistics reveal that In the second half of 2023, approximately 12 billion payment transactions were processed by Adyen across the globe during the reporting period, representing around 27% growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

This reflects that the Dutch payment gateway is still growing onward as it has done since 2020 when its transaction volume began to grow rapidly.

Adyen works primarily in back-end payment processing for domestic mid-market companies and global merchants using all their methods and currencies.

In fact, unlike platforms such as PayPal, Adyen caters to a different market segment with its online transactions.

As a result, Adyen got itself an IPO valuation of 7.1 billion euros (about US$8.3 billion) in June 2018 for a unique business model. At that time, it was the only company here in Amsterdam among the Fintechs that was funded more than Adyen by any venture capital firm.

Fintech activities in the Netherlands are mostly shown in digital payments. Notable examples are two B2C solutions: iDEAL and Tikkie.

While iDEAL was developed by the Dutch consumer banks and is a direct purchase method for online shoppers to make payments by their bank account, it will transact 2018 around 524 million transactions.

Meanwhile, Tikkie is an application for payment by ABN AMRO that just allows customers to send payment requests through WhatsApp using iDEAL.

As of 2019, Tikkie had already attached five million users to its platform, comprising 4,000 B2B users. However, it has no information on the number of transactions carried out through Tikkie.

Adyen Stock Price

Adyen statistics show that Adyen’s stock, which is listed on the AEX stock exchange in the Netherlands, registered a height of 676 revenue fall of nearly 25% between February and March 2020.

Mostly, it was due to fears emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, which put consumers on heightened alert and caused a possible recession.

Early predictions claimed that the Dutch economy could experience a slowdown in growth as a result of the virus. However, by 12 September 2022, Adyen’s stock price shot back to 1,516.6 euros.

Adyen Website Traffic By Country

As per the Adyen statistics, Germany ranks first among Adyen users with 12.33% of the total, albeit this is a decrease of 0.95%.

The United Kingdom follows, registering 9.84% of the total population that uses Adyen for online payments.

The percentage of the population using this service in France is approximately 8.53%. It registered an increase of 1.86%, while the UK had a lower increment of 0.27%.

The United States has around 8.18% of its population using this service, which is just a slight hike of 0.11%.

The Netherlands have 7.34% of the population using Adyen but has gone through the deepest loss in its adoption by different users, which is at -12.19%. Others altogether undertake the remaining 53.79% of the Adyen user base.

Adyen Demographics And Market Growth

Out of Adyen’s customers, 55.22% are above the gender male, while 44.78% are female. Defining their age range, only 22.56% of them are actually aged between 18-24 years, and the biggest number – 32.44% – belong to the age category of 25-34.

A similar percentage on the 20.52% – age figures in years 35-44. The 45-54 years age group accounts for 12.74%, while the Baby Boomers (aged 55-64) comprise 7.21%. Those aged 65 years and above account for 4.52%.

As far as traffic is concerned, www.Adyen.com had a total of 41.0 million visits in October 2022, slightly less than 43.3 million in September, with the apex at 47.6 million visits in August 2022.

In 2022, Adyen was responsible for more than 60% excess transaction value than the previous year.

For the first half of 2021, the amount of payments was EUR216 billion but grew to EUR300 billion during the second half.

The first examination of 2022 showed that transaction values had achieved EUR325.8 billion.

A few notable companies that rely on Adyen for payment processing include Spotify, LinkedIn, Booking.com, Uber, and eBay, among the 100 others, Microsoft, Etsy, Gap Inc., and Evernote.

Out of the 12,141 unique domains operated by Adyen, it ranks 17th in the Netherlands, 15th in Malaysia, 13th in Hong Kong, and 12th in China in terms of payment services.

In Taiwan, it has a fifth ranking. As of August 2023, Adyen’s platform received 79.9 million visits worldwide.

Adyen statistics state that the first half of 2023 saw a 23% increase in the company’s transaction processing compared to the same half of 2022.

Adyen was valued at USD 21.71 billion as of October 2023.

The platform claims more than 250 payment methods and transactions in 187 currencies. From this, 84.82% of the traffic to the Adyen website is organic, whereas 15.18% is paid traffic.

Adyen Referral Traffic

The above Adyen statistics show that Air travel websites are now responsible for 12.16% of all referral traffic to Adyen. Video game consoles and accessories are responsible for 11.97% of all referents.

Marketplace sites and restaurants & delivery represent 8.97% and 8.51%, respectively, while fashion and apparel make up 7.95%. The remaining 50.44% is made up of other sources.

Facebook accounted for 36.51% of overall social traffic. YouTube bagged 26.04%, while LinkedIn had 12.13%. WhatsApp and Scribd contributed 6.80% and 4.97%, respectively, with others totalling 13.54%.

Retail reports from Adyen tell you that companies in food, beverages, hospitality, and retail all experienced a 67% boost in revenues after investing in digitalisation.

Adyen’s Retail Report 2024

According to Adyen statistics for 2024, more than 45% of retail businesses globally have experienced cybercrimes, data breaches, or fraud within the year.

Retail has suffered huge losses. The average amount attributed to fraudulent activity over the last year by a retailer is approximately $2,984,232.18.

The report also indicates a dramatic increase in consumer fraud, with an average loss per victim pegged at $808.42-up 234% from $242.28 a year ago.

This was just one of many alarming facts on the trend with regard to fraud in the consumer segment, which in total cost the retail industry $429 billion in 2022.

For every $2.98 million lost on average to fraud at a company, luxury fashion retailers lost $3.97 million, and health and beauty brands lost $3.94 million.

The report prepared by the Centre for Economic Business and Research (Cebr) notices a worrying trend in businesses that expect growth at a rapid pace.

2024 forecasted the highest fraudulent losses – $196.4 billion – to companies that expected revenue growth of 100% or more.

Adyen warns companies that have set their sights on rapid growth and should always ensure that the business and the customers are secure.

It is now affecting consumers as well; as per the report, 35% of consumers have stated they had been victims of payment fraud in the last twelve months, versus 23% in 2022.

On average, $ 808.42 was lost per payment fraud victim around the globe, the number south of previous years.

Payments fraud is usually defined as the unauthorised use of one person’s credit or debit card details or a person’s checking account information to make purchases.

However, with all this increased fraudulent activity, a mere 64% of businesses have effective fraud prevention systems in place, a modest climb from the previous year’s figure of 60%.

Conclusion

Platforms like Adyen provide online payment processing in various currencies and make life easy for you. Indeed, according to Adyen statistics, the site stands apart from other competitors with on-board unique features. Also, there are no charges for account opening; people get membership free and incur costs only on transaction fees. Since many online payment platforms exist, the user likely chooses one that best serves the preferred fit.

