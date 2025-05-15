Amazing eBay Statistics By Users, Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Amazing eBay Statistics: eBay, founded in 1995, is one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, connecting millions of buyers and sellers across the globe. Known for its wide range of products, from rare collectibles to everyday essentials, eBay has become a household name in e-commerce. With its unique auction-style format alongside fixed-price listings, eBay has transformed the way people shop online.

In addition to its massive user base, the platform attracts more than 109 million unique visitors each month, highlighting its significant influence in the online retail market. This introduction provides a glimpse into the impressive scale and reach of eBay, showcasing why it remains a dominant force in the global e-commerce industry.

By the end of 2024, eBay is expected to generate USD 9.8 billion in total revenue.

in total revenue. By March 2024, eBay had secured over 134 million active buyers globally.

active buyers globally. In Q1 of 2024, eBay’s Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was USD 18.6 billion and is expected to reach USD 74.4 billion by year-end.

and is expected to reach by year-end. Meanwhile, the Electronics & Accessories category remains the top seller, making up around 28% of total sales, followed by Fashion ( 17% ) and Home & Garden ( 14% ).

of total sales, followed by Fashion ( ) and Home & Garden ( ). Amazing eBay Statistics in 2024 show that the eBay app will have over 450 million downloads across the world.

downloads across the world. Moreover, Mobile purchases make up nearly 60% of all transactions on eBay.

of all transactions on eBay. To date, there are approximately 19 million active sellers on eBay.

active sellers on eBay. eBay holds around 4.5% of the global e-commerce market in 2024, trailing behind Amazon but maintaining a strong position in the auction and pre-owned goods segment.

of the global e-commerce market in 2024, trailing behind Amazon but maintaining a strong position in the auction and pre-owned goods segment. The United States remains eBay’s largest market, contributing 35% of its total revenue, followed by the U.K. ( 16% ) and Germany ( 15% ).

of its total revenue, followed by the U.K. ( ) and Germany ( ). Amazing eBay Statistics further states that cross-border trade continues to rise, with 25% of all eBay transactions involving international purchases.

of all eBay transactions involving international purchases. Lastly, eBay’s advertising business is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion in revenue by 2024.

General Amazing eBay Statistics

As of 2024, eBay has 182 million active users globally, maintaining a stable user base that is drawn to both new and used items.

eBay gets over 109 million different people visiting its website every month to shop or browse products.

Moreover, eBay has more than 1.5 billion items available for sale at any given time across its platform.

The eBay mobile app has been downloaded 514 million times by users around the world on their devices.

Amazing eBay Statistics further reports that 62.15 million people use the eBay shopping app on their mobile devices to shop each month.

Around 80% of items for sale on eBay are marked as “New”, meaning they have not been used before.

Moreover, in the U.S., around 56.3% of items sold are brand new, meaning most things sold need to be used.

Around 940,000 eBay sellers use “Promoted Listings” to make their products more visible to potential buyers.

71% of all items bought on eBay are shipped for free, meaning buyers don’t pay for shipping.

Nearly half (46%) of young adults in the U.S. aged 18-24 have purchased second-hand items online.

Amazing eBay Statistics also reports that the average monthly visitors in 2024 will be around 24.1 million.

On the other hand, in 2023, it was around 24.8 million.

eBay Annual Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

By the end of 2024, eBay is expected to generate USD 9.8 billion in total revenue.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2024, the revenue was reported as USD 2.56 billion, and in Q2, USD 2.57 billion.

In 2023, eBay made up around USD 10.112 billion in revenue, a big amount for a marketplace that doesn’t sell directly.

eBay Net Income Statistics

(Reference: cdn.prod.website-files.com)

As per Amazing eBay Statistics, eBay’s annual net income in 2023 accounted for around USD 2767 million.

In addition, in Q1 of 2024, eBay reported a net income of USD 569 million, followed by Q2 (USD 591 million).

By the end of 2024, eBay’s net income is projected to be approximately USD 2.69 billion.

eBay Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) Statistics By Year

(Reference: statista.com)

In Q1 of 2024, eBay’s Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was USD 18.6 billion, and in Q2, USD 18.42 billion.

Similarly, it is expected to reach USD 74.4 billion by year-end.

In 2023, eBay’s Gross Merchandise Volume was around USD 73.20 billion, which decreased slightly from 2022 (USD 73.90 billion).

Amazing eBay Statistics By Users

(Reference: cdn.prod.website-files.com)

In 2023, the average number of users on eBay was 132 million, down from 137.25 million in 2022.

By 2024, it is estimated that there will be approximately 182 million eBay users worldwide.

eBay Active Buyers Statistics By Year

(Source: cdn.prod.website-files.com)

In 2024, eBay remains the second most popular shopping website in the U.S., attracting many visitors regularly.

In the first quarter of this year, the total number of eBay buyers was around 132 million.

Moreover, in 2023, quarterly eBay buyers were followed by Q1 (133 million), Q2 (132 million), Q3 (132 million), and Q4 (132 million).

eBay Sellers Statistics

(Reference: cdn.prod.website-files.com)

As of 2024, there are approximately 19 million active sellers on eBay.

About 80% of eBay’s sellers are small businesses, making it a significant platform for independent merchants.

Around 40% of eBay sellers are from the United States, which means most of the people who sell on eBay are from there.

Meanwhile, active sellers make between USD 10,000 and USD 100,000 a year, depending on the types of products and how much they sell.

Around 4% of eBay sellers are called “Power Sellers” because they have high sales and provide excellent customer service, meeting specific standards.

eBay operates in over 190 markets, allowing sellers to access a global audience.

The top-selling categories for sellers are electronics, which account for around 16% of total sales, clothing and accessories, at 14%, and home and garden items, at about 13%.

By Country

(Reference: cdn.prod.website-files.com)

Amazing eBay Statistics further elaborates that almost 60% of eBay sellers come from the United States or the United Kingdom, making these two countries the largest seller sources.

Furthermore, eBay seller share by country is detailed in the table below:

Country Seller Share United States 31% United Kingdom 29% Germany 15% China 12% Australia 4% Italy 2% Others 7%

eBay Website Traffic Statistics By Device

(Reference: statista.com)

Amazing eBay Statistics show that website traffic on eBay.com in February 2024 was captured the highest by Desktop (321.29 million), followed by Mobile (371.81 million).

The table below shows the other monthly website traffic of eBay.com by device share in 2024:

Months Desktop (millions) Mobile

(millions) March 306.39 383.06 April 307.61 362.8 May 314.18 344.01 June 317.26 357.02 July 308.69 327.36

eBay App Monthly Downloads Statistics In The U.S. By Device

(Reference: statista.com)

As of February 2024, in the United States, iOS device users downloaded the eBay apps around 570,543 times and Android devices (290,333 times).

The total number of downloads in January: iPhones and iPads (577,195) and Android devices (299,571 times).

eBay App Downloads Per Month Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Worldwide, in May 2024, eBay’s mobile app was downloaded 2.37 million times by users on their phones.

Months Number of Downloads

(millions) 2023 2024 January 2.6 2.52 February 2.28 2.37 March 2.40 2.50 April 2.31 2.36 May 2.39 2.37 June 2.20 – July 2.29 – August 2.24 – September 2.22 – October 2.35 – November 2.22 – December 2.55 –

eBay Market Share Statistics In The U.S.

(Source: cdn.prod.website-files.com)

Even though eBay competes with big retailers like Amazon, it still has a strong 18% market share in the U.S. in 2024.

In terms of ranking, Amazon secured the highest position with a share of 54%.

Furthermore, other marketplace shares are followed by Walmart (10%), Etsy (7.5%), Target (4.5%), Wayfair (3%), and others (3%).

eBay Sellers Statistics By Feedback

(Reference: statista.com)

As of August 14, 2024, MusicMagpie was the top eBay seller, receiving more than 102.95K feedback ratings in just one month during the previous 30-day period.

In the same duration, lifetime feedback accounted for up to 18,586.07 feedback.

The table below details all the leading sellers on eBay worldwide:

Feedback One-month Feedback Lifetime feedback second. sale 100.28K 6,106.7K world of books 86.11K 12,876.41K medimops 80.24K 12,028.73K baham_books 47.29K 2,948.78K dscports87 40.44K 1,556.35K thrift.books 36.89K 5,260.07K comc_consignment 30.2K 2,722.68K gremorriscards 29.64K 3,008.28K bullseye_deals 27.01K 606.27K

eBay’s Annual Net Revenue Statistics By Region

According to Amazing eBay Statistics, the United States will have the highest revenue, around USD 5 billion, by 2024.

Similarly, Europe approximately made up around USD 3 billion, with strong markets in the U.K. and Germany.

Furthermore, other regions are estimated to be Asia-Pacific (USD 1.5 billion) and the rest of the world (USD 800 million).

Amazing eBay Statistics By Website Traffic

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of August 2024, the total number of website visits to eBay.com had reached 630.1 million, down 0.42% from last month and securing a 37.25% bounce rate.

Amazing eBay Statistics further show that eBay.com’s desktop traffic went down by 0.42% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Amazing eBay Statistics 2024: The United States had 80.56% of the website’s total Traffic, which has decreased by 1.62%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total Traffic: Canada: 1.36% (+5.12%), Mexico: 1.14% (+0.51%), Japan: 1.06% (+5.59%), and the United Kingdom: 0.75% (+3.53%).

Other countries together made up around 15.12% of visitors shared on eBay.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of August 2024, Traffic to eBay's official website is largely driven by mobile devices, with 51.31% of visitors using mobile devices, while desktop users account for 48.69% of the total visits.

Ebay.com users make up around 71.32% of the United States user base, which is 488.49 million. Of these, 51.84% have access to the desktop version, and 48.16% have mobile devices.

In Mexico, the website secured 13.78 million users and 2.01% user traffic, with Desktop and mobile users being 35% and 65%, respectively.

The United Kingdom and Canada each have around 10.55 million and 9.33 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 1.54% and 1.36%.

In the United Kingdom, around 30.99% and 69.01% of people accessed eBay.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Moreover, in Canada, 53.18% of users accessed the website via Desktop and 46.82% via mobile devices.

Besides, India had 8.11 million users on the eBay website, with a user share of 1.18%, while 22.36% of these came via Desktop and 77.64% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2024, male and female users of eBay.com were 60.32% and 39.68%, respectively.

Similarly, Amazing eBay Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 25.68%.

19.61% of eBay website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16.76% and 14.84% belong to individuals aged 45 to 54 and 18 to 24, respectively.

Around 13.97% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

65-year-old users and those above age contributed 9.13% of user shares of eBay.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

eBay Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to eBay.com, accounting for 62.51%.

Almost 22.13% of the share comprises organic traffic searches, while 7.08% is from referrals.

Others are followed by referrals (5.93%), social media (0.81%), mail (0.16%), and display (0.31%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 49.38% share compared to other social network traffic on the eBay website.

Reddit and Facebook each contributed a share of 17.9% and 14.98% on eBay.com.

In August 2024, Pinterest and Twitter accounted for around 6.48% and 2.55% of website traffic, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 8.7% of the Amazing eBay website.

Reasons for eBay Sellers to Participate in Second-Hand E-commerce 2024

(Reference: statista.com)

As per Amazing eBay Statistics in 2024, the main reason for eBay sellers to participate in second-hand e-commerce is eBay’s ability to keep items out of landfills by 94% (Gen Z sellers) and 90% (Millennial sellers).

Reasons All sellers Gen Z sellers Millennial sellers Selling pre-loved items is sustainable by nature 78% 72% 70% It is easier to sell pre-loved goods on eBay 64% – – To make extra cash – 58% 51%

eBay Shoppers Who Value Sustainability When Buying Second-Hand

(Reference: Statista.com)

A 2024 Statista survey showed that 74% of eBay buyers think buying used items is always a sustainable choice.

Besides, 68% claimed that they feel sustainability is becoming more important to them every year.

Another 63% claimed that sustainability is important to their day-to-day purchasing decisions.

Amazing eBay Statistics By Global Corporate Demography

(Reference: statista.com)

In December 2023, around 42% of eBay’s workers worldwide were women, and 58% were men.

Distribution of eBay employees worldwide by gender and department at the same time is:

Share of Employees Male Female Leaders (directors and above) 34% 66% Tech 73% 27% Non-tech 48% 52%

Distribution of eBay employees in the United States in 2023 by Ethnicity:

Ethnicity eBay Employees Share White 44% Asian 40% Black 6% Hispanic/Latino 8% Two or more races 1% Other 1%

Conclusion

eBay remains a global powerhouse in e-commerce, connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 182 million users, 109 million unique visitors per month, and more than 1.5 billion active listings, it continues to dominate the online marketplace.

Its commitment to diversity, as shown by the 42% of female employees worldwide, reflects eBay’s inclusive approach to fostering a dynamic and progressive workforce. These amazing eBay Statistics state that eBay stays focused on innovation, user satisfaction, and global expansion, solidifying its place as a leading platform for individuals and businesses alike.

