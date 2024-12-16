Authorize.Net Statistics By Country, Demographics, Market Share And Usage Trends

Introduction

Authorize.Net Statistics: Authorize.Net, a top payment gateway under Visa, continues to be a favorite among small and medium businesses (SMBs) to date. Its strong payment processing, security features, integrations, and overall service make it a strong contest in the digital payment ecosystem.

Here, we have dissected the Authorize.Net Statistics performance and top metrics going into 2024 for you.

In America, 17% of digital payment users know the brand.

of digital payment users know the brand. According to Authorize.Net Statistics, only 4% have reported liking the brand; however, 24% of this 17% , namely an even smaller number, acknowledge having a positive perception.

have reported liking the brand; however, of this , namely an even smaller number, acknowledge having a positive perception. Even its usage in the U.S. is at a paltry 3% , while 18% of the awareness goes to the extent of actually using the service.

, while of the awareness goes to the extent of actually using the service. Loyalty among users is rather high, with 33% of them revealing that they would return to Authorize.Net.

of them revealing that they would return to Authorize.Net. Authorize.Net Statistics reveal that much little media exposure to this brand, with 4% of U.S. users saying they have heard anything about the brand from any media or advertising recently.

of U.S. users saying they have heard anything about the brand from any media or advertising recently. In terms of global usage, 93.24% of Authorize.Net users come from within the United States.

of Authorize.Net users come from within the United States. In traffic, an interesting feature of Authorize.Net is that over half of visits to its site ( 53.8% ) are from desktops, as against 46.2% from mobile phones.

) are from desktops, as against from mobile phones. The site is also mainly accessed from the U.S. ( 93.01% ), with smaller shares coming from India and Canada.

), with smaller shares coming from India and Canada. It should be noted that organic traffic accounts for a significant portion of visits, including 94.7% of overall visits.

of overall visits. Authorize.Net Statistics conducted on user demographics report that the age categories have a fair representation. The largest mass of users is the 25-34 age group, which constitutes 21.87% of the users.

of the users. 6.2% increase in backlinks, while the social media traffic benefits from the main sources, which are YouTube ( 37.69% ), Facebook ( 29.78% ), and Twitter ( 17.20% ). Authorize.Net has a market share of 1.5% worldwide in the eCommerce dimension, which gives an idea of its competitiveness along with the digital payment platforms.

increase in backlinks, while the social media traffic benefits from the main sources, which are YouTube ( ), Facebook ( ), and Twitter ( ). Authorize.Net has a market share of worldwide in the eCommerce dimension, which gives an idea of its competitiveness along with the digital payment platforms. The platform is, by now, running well with e-commerce platforms because of need, with WooCommerce leading the store adoption (11,753 stores), followed by Custom Cart (4,544 stores) and Magento (2,457 stores). Authorize.Net is highly present in America, even though the rest of the world has quite mixed results.

Authorize.Net Brand Awareness, Usage, Popularity, Loyalty, And Buzz

Authorize.Net Statistics show that Brand awareness of Authorize.Net among digital payment users was 17% in the US. The indicator is derived from aided brand recall as it involves showing the logo and written form of the brand to subjects.

It is known that only 4% of digital payment users from the US like Authorize.Net. Amongst the 17% of subjects who are cognizant of the brand, 24% assert to have liked it.

The brand penetration by Authorize.Net in the US is 3%, suggesting that 18% of the known people actually use the services.

Also, about 1% of digital payment consumers will go back to Authorize.Net. This turns into about 33% of users showing loyalty relative to the 3% user share.

Buzz is low on Authorize.Net. In August 2022, just 4% of digital payment users in the US said that they interacted in some way with the brand through media, social media, or advertising over the past three months. Among those aware of the brand, 24% recalled such interactions.

Authorize.Net Usage Trends

United States 93.24% Canada 1.74% Sweden 0.34% Palestine 0.33% Korea, Republic of 0.32% Other 4.03%

Authorize.Net Statistics state that out of the total population standing at 93.45% of the entire population of the United States, this country is stated to use the Authorize.Net platform the most worldwide.

The score, however, had a decline; it is currently down by 2.29%, so the user count is slightly lower.

Canada and Sweden stand next to the U.S. as Authorize.Net countries outside the U.S. and contribute to the worldwide 1.74% and 0.34% user %, respectively.

Both nations are in a lot of trouble because of the decrease in their user counts; Canada saw a 24.50% decrease, while Sweden saw a 13.89% decrease.

Other countries, such as Palestine and others, have cumulatively contributed 4.03%, with Palestine contributing alone at 0.33% of users.

Palestine recorded a 7.30% decline in user numbers. South Korea, which has 0.32% of users, has seen growth of 5.00%, indicating rising interest in the platform.

Authorise. Net is mainly attracting audiences in the banking and credit and lending segments, software programming and development, and news and media publishing.

The platform has a complete array of 37 features and supports transactions in 14 currencies, making it more versatile and adaptable for international markets into which Authorize.Net is moving.

All of this indicates the clear-cut way of Authorize.Net’s dominance in the U. S. and different performances across global regions.

Authorize.Net Customer’s Product & Services

There are a plethora of products and services in the portfolio of different customers who come to the platform for needs regarding payments through Authorize.Net.

Authorize.Net Statistics indicate that by far, marketing services have captured the attention of 378 customers, while digital marketing has 316 customers. This directly indicates the importance of online advertising and campaign management.

Search engine optimization is equally necessary for increasing visibility on search engines, with 259 customers utilizing it.

Social media marketing is a service recorded by 231 customers, indicating how much value companies place on these sites, like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, to engage customers.

Web design services with functional and aesthetically appealing websites also take part in this satisfaction, with 211 customers served.

Also, these services have digital facets along with an education base. This combines 207 businesses with Authorize.Net to make payment and management solutions available.

Also, social media management is another avenue, though different from marketing and service to 190 customers, mainly focusing on community engagement, content scheduling, and analytics.

Authorize.Net Web Traffic By Country

Authorize.Net Statistics state that the average visits to Authorize.Net’s website are 46.2% from mobile devices and 53.8% from desktops.

Among the visitors, it accounts for 93.01% of the visits across the globe, where there are 3.5 million visits in the United States alone; 50.84% are from desktops, while 49.16% access the platform via mobile devices.

Both India and Canada account for 1.94% and 1.55% of the global website traffic, respectively. In India, the website attracts around 72.1K visitors, 86.92% of which use desktops and 13.08% of which use mobile devices.

In Canada, traffic is accounted for by 57.5K users, where 89.22% use desktop only and 10.78% use mobile devices.

The other smaller countries with totals of 0.51% are the United Kingdom and the Philippines. In the UK alone, 19.1K users access the website exclusively through the desktop.

A similar situation goes for the Philippines, where 19K users are restricted to desktop access. Neither country makes use of mobile applications to make payments via Authorize.Net.

On a global level, Authorize.Net reported a total of 3.7 million site visits at the close of September 2022- an increase from the previous month’s 3.2 million.

As for the record-breaking July traffic, the site received more than 5.5 million visits. This is how demographics flow for the audience: 48.39% are females, while 51.61% are male.

Furthermore, the platform’s traffic is quite organic -94.70 % comes from organic sources, while 5.30 can only be defined as paid campaigns.

Authorize.Net Demographics

Authorize.Net statistics on users can be classified into different cohorts according to their ages. Amongst all the users, 9.98% are 18 to 24 years old. People aged between 25 and 34 comprise the largest part of users, as they represent 21.87% of the total population.

Those who fit into the age cohort of 35 to 44 years account for the second-largest share, 20.86%. Among the boomers, 21.13% are aged 45 to 54 years, with another 16.57% aged 55 to 64 years. Those aged over 65 years also contribute a significant figure of 9.57% to the user base.

In terms of backlinks, Authorize.Net has 29.1 million backlinks; this represents a growth rate of 6.2%. As far as social marketing is concerned, YouTube profitably contributes 37.69% of all the organic traffic that the platform gets, with Facebook and Twitter contributing 29.78% and 17.20%, respectively.

The remaining emergency sources are Reddit (11.29%), LinkedIn (2.99%), and other social networking sites (1.04%). The average time spent by visitors on the site is 7:55 minutes, with an average of 5 page views per session.

The bounce rate is reported to be 38.91%. Thus, worldwide, Authorize.Net ranks 15,927th and, in the U.S., it ranks 3,290th–although both caps have lowered slightly by 355 and 91 positions, respectively. For the U.S. category in financial planning and management, this place is the 18th position.

When the comparison of marketing distribution is done, it finds that direct channels bring 55.83% of traffic, while referral channels stand at 36.89%.

Search options contribute 95%; social media consists of only 0.25%. Mail and display marketing create 2% and 0.07%, respectively.

Authorize.Net Customers By Country

Authorize.Net Statistics on the geographical representation of clients at Authorize.Net have shown that the client base is quite stretched across different regions, with a strong concentration in the U.S.

The U.S. tops the list with 35,204 clients, which is the primary market for Authorize.Net. Next comes the United Kingdom, which has 1,630 clients on Authorize.Net, which is the second largest user base but a very far second compared to the big giant U.S.

Canada has 1,398 clients, while Australia and Germany have recorded 1,039 and 514 clients, respectively.

All of these numbers demonstrate the extent of the appeal of Authorize.Net in relatively English-speaking countries and a few choice European markets. The Netherlands and India have distinct diverging pictures.

The Netherlands would show a healthy 438 growth in clients, indicating some steady uptake by the market, while India’s figure would shrink by 340 customers, perhaps indicating some difficulty in penetrating or holding on to that market. As reflected by the numbers.

Authorize.Net has its stronghold in the USA and presents mixed results in other regions of the world.

Most probably, it’s bound to find many more frontiers for expansion in emerging markets as long as strategic adjustments are made with regard to local needs.

Top E-commerce Using Authorize.Net

Platform Number of Stores WooCommerce 11,753 Custom Cart 4,544 Magento 2,457 Shopify 690 BigCommerce 530 Volusion 166 3DCart 159 OpenCart 74 Miva Merchant 67 Ecwid 64 Network Solutions Commerce 31 Drupal Commerce 28 Zen Cart 28 osCommerce 27 Weebly Commerce 27 PrestaShop 24 AmeriCommerce 21 AspDotNetStorefront 18 Squarespace 17 nopCommerce 17

The above Authorize.Net Statistics data lists the best e-commerce platforms connected with Authorize.Net, ranked according to the number of stores that utilize the payment gateway.

On top of this list is WooCommerce, which has 11,753 stores, showing its wide and deep penetration in praise for small and medium-scale businesses on the ground as far as integration capability is concerned.

Custom Cart, which is 4,544 strong, supports entirely bespoke situations for different purposes and indicates the flexibility and customization that Authorize.Net brings to the table.

In sum, this places Magento in a respectable third position, as is evident from the 2,457 stores that are aligned with it, making the platform synonymous with larger and much more feature-rich e-commerce solutions.

Next in line is Shopify, which has 690 stores that appeal to businesses looking for simplicity and scaling. Another popular SaaS e-commerce solution, BigCommerce, counted 530 stores.

Moderately used are smaller players like Volusion (166 stores), 3DCart (159 stores), and OpenCart (74 stores), while Miva Merchant (67 stores) and Ecwid (64 stores) serve niche rather specific segments in the market.

There are legacy and niche solutions, such as Zen Cart, osCommerce, PrestaShop, and Drupal Commerce, with less than 31 stores, more like about 24 to 31.

On a more modest note, Squarespace and nopCommerce both boast of having 17 stores each.

Therefore, this particular pattern offers the wide compatibility and versatility of Authorize.Net to e-commerce platforms and thus opens a very broad spectrum with which businesses can be approached with varying technical requirements.

Authorize.Net Market Share

Authorize.Net Statistics indicate that advanced indexing methodologies and data science are used to track the market representation of 15,000 technology products, including eCommerce solutions from Authorize.Net.

The platform scours billions of associated public documents by collecting critical information about various companies.

Each company, on average, is examined on roughly 100 data fields, thus capturing considerable detail from them. Thus, in the context of eCommerce, the market share for Authorize.Net stands just at about 1.5%.

In other words, it’s quite a small but essential component of the digital payment gateway market. How does the combination of indexing and data science techniques- allow Authorize.Net to monitor continuously competitive positioning and gather intelligence about its position versus other payment solutions in the market? This does keep the company informed concerning trends, customer preferences, and industry dynamics.

Conclusion

It’s known that Authorize.Net feels a bit more brand recognition in the US than globally. The easy and efficient online shopping experience promised by Authorize.Net will see it building a lot more global awareness as time passes. Technology today has penetrated the wider environment of everyday life, and other online payment platforms try their best to see that transactions are made as simple as possible. There is still little competition among these payment systems at present, which will surely change because of the move to paperless transactions across many parts of the world.

As Authorize.Net Statistics indicate, Authorize.Net is pretty much adaptable to solve the most fundamental issues dealing with online payment processing and is, therefore, a good delivery medium for many businesses. Ultimately, the choice of which payment platform to use would depend on specific business needs and objectives.

