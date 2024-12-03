Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Statistics By Treatment, Clinical Trials, Intervention And Regions

Introduction

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Statistics: Cannabinoid pharmaceuticals have emerged as one of the critical segments within the healthcare and wellness domains. Such development has been on consumer demand, production research, and policy change. Deriving from cannabinoids, notably CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), these drugs offer primary treatment for pain control, neurological disorders, and mental health therapies.

The article provides an in-depth analysis of key figures of Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics for the year 2023 on market sizes, growth rates, regional contributions, and consumer trends.

Editor’s Choice

Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics estimated that the worldwide Pharmaceutical Cannabis market will earn a revenue of $2.01 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% from 2024 to 2029.

in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of from 2024 to 2029. The market is expected to grow to $2.52 billion by 2029.

by 2029. The United States will be leading all the global markets, with an expected revenue contribution of $913.10 million from the United States for the forecasted year 2024.

from the United States for the forecasted year 2024. Per capita, it will generate $1.86 thousand per person in 2024 based on population figures. The USA dominates in research and development, setting standards globally and encouraging innovation in the Pharmaceutical Cannabis market.

in 2024 based on population figures. The USA dominates in research and development, setting standards globally and encouraging innovation in the Pharmaceutical Cannabis market. Poland leads with 46% acceptance, Germany follows with 39% , and the United States comes with 35% acceptance.

acceptance, Germany follows with , and the United States comes with acceptance. Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics reveal that Bet Jazz Pharmaceuticals sponsored more than 1/3rd of clinical trials that involved cannabis, with most other sponsors being academic institutions.

of clinical trials that involved cannabis, with most other sponsors being academic institutions. Combination of Cannabis and THC accounted for the largest share at 34.5% of cannabis clinical trials, while CBD alone accounted for 32.9% .

of cannabis clinical trials, while CBD alone accounted for . Jazz Pharmaceuticals, through its subsidiaries GW Research Ltd. and GW Pharmaceuticals Ltd., topped the medical cannabis patent landscape in treating epilepsy as of May 2023.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics show that Europe’s Pharmaceutical Cannabis market is estimated at US$640.40 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$815.40 million by 2029, with Germany leading in the area of medical research and legalization.

in 2024 and is expected to grow to by 2029, with Germany leading in the area of medical research and legalization. It is expected for North America to generate revenue within the range of US$1.02 Billion in 2024, which will grow up to US$1.27 billion in 2029, a market increase driven by growing research and medical end-use applications.

in 2024, which will grow up to in 2029, a market increase driven by growing research and medical end-use applications. In the EMEA region, the Pharmaceutical Cannabis market is likely to be US$165.40 million by 2024, with the leading country in R&D activity being Japan.

by 2024, with the leading country in R&D activity being Japan. The total number of registered medical marijuana clients in Canada increased to about 248,000 by March 2022, significant progress from 24,000 clients in 2015. By 2022, the market size was CAD 430 million .

by March 2022, significant progress from clients in 2015. By 2022, the market size was CAD . Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics expected that the Pharmaceutical Cannabis market in the APAC regions will give US$202.20 million of revenue in 2024 and US$248.40 million , with signs showing that Australia and Thailand will be the leading countries doing R&D activities by 2029.

of revenue in 2024 and , with signs showing that Australia and Thailand will be the leading countries doing R&D activities by 2029. Legalized medical marijuana is found in 38 states and the District of Columbia and is mainly utilized as an analgesic and in symptom amelioration due to such illnesses as cancer and glaucoma.

states and the District of Columbia and is mainly utilized as an analgesic and in symptom amelioration due to such illnesses as cancer and glaucoma. The support of the public for medical marijuana in the U.S. has been 77% and above since 2011.

and above since 2011. Chronic pain is ultimately the top indication for cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, representing 40% of prescriptions, while the second and third are epilepsy and mental health, representing 18% and 25% , respectively.

of prescriptions, while the second and third are epilepsy and mental health, representing and , respectively. Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics state that in 2022, an additional 100,000 new patients accessed medicinal cannabis in Europe. Thus, approximately 342,000 medical users currently use it.

new patients accessed medicinal cannabis in Europe. Thus, approximately medical users currently use it. The number of medical cannabis users in Europe is expected to have surpassed the 500,000 mark in 2023 with the increment of countries legalizing and existing ones maturing.

mark in 2023 with the increment of countries legalizing and existing ones maturing. In 2022, Spain legalized medical cannabis for specific medical conditions within its public health system.

Announced plans to legalize cannabis for medical uses such as trauma treatment due to the war by the Minister of Health of Ukraine. Latin America also passed its first medical-legal cannabis laws in both Costa Rica and Panama. Malaysia’s Ministry of Health will legalize medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is available in the United Kingdom only for very severe forms of epilepsy, for nausea or vomiting induced by chemotherapy, or for stiffness or spasms caused by multiple sclerosis (MS).

In 2023, Europe was the biggest revenue share market at 41.9% of the worldwide market because cannabis consumption was increasing, awareness was growing, and attitudes were becoming increasingly favorable toward cannabis and its products. The other major contributor to this market has been North America, one of the first continents to legalize both medical and recreational use of cannabis.

of the worldwide market because cannabis consumption was increasing, awareness was growing, and attitudes were becoming increasingly favorable toward cannabis and its products. The other major contributor to this market has been North America, one of the first continents to legalize both medical and recreational use of cannabis. Prominent players in this domain are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., and Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Statistics By Treatment

(Source: statista.com)

According to Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics, the willingness to use medical marijuana for treatment is quite low compared to other countries.

The highest figure between the selected countries is recorded by Poland, with an acceptance level of 46 % of respondents.

Germany came in second with 39 %, while the United States has 35 % accepting it for medical treatments.

The United Kingdom has 28 % acceptance; that is even above the Netherlands, which stands at only 26 %.

France and Spain have even further diminished proportions, namely 23 and 22 %, respectively.

South Korea shows the lowest level of openness within the surveyed countries, allowing only 13 % of respondents to consider medical marijuana for treatment.

Popular Methods Of Cannabinoid Synthesis Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics show that in 2021, yeast-synthesized cannabinoids made up around half of the world’s synthesized cannabinoids, thereby making it the most widely used method in producing cannabinoids.

Chemical synthesis only resulted in about 20% of synthesized cannabinoids. This year, the data outlined the different cannabinoid synthesis methods and their distribution around the world.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals By Clinical Trials

(Reference: statista.com)

Of the one-third of over 500 clinical trials with cannabis sponsorship worldwide during this period, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the number one cannabis-related pharmaceutical company, held more than a third of all clinical trials involving cannabis sponsorship worldwide between 2010 and 2023.

The other sponsorships were rather fragmented and were mainly driven by academe. It only includes sponsors above five trials, from which the data is derived to show the distribution of sponsorship concerning cannabis.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics show that various other sponsors conducted clinical trials involving cannabinoids, with Jazz Pharmaceuticals holding the highest share at 33.5%.

The next sponsors are the New York State Psychiatric Institute, with 8.4%, the University of Colorado, Denver, 6.7%, and the University of California, San Diego, 6.1%.

Yale University Weighs in at 5% of trials, Hadassah Medical Organization with 4.5%, and the Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research, each with 4.5%.

NYU Langone Health and the University of California, Los Angeles, contribute 3.9%, while Radboud University Medical Center and Pure Green represent 3.4% each.

The University of Florida, Wayne State University, and the University Health Network in Toronto each sponsor 2.8% of cannabinoid clinical trials. These %ages reflect the distribution of sponsorship in some leading institutions and organizations.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Clinical Trials By Intervention

(Reference: statista.com)

Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics state that around 10% of cannabis clinical trials included Sativex as an intervention from 2010 until 2023. This statistic captures the percentage participation of clinical trials in cannabis worldwide between 2010 and 2023, segmented according to the intervention.

The data represents the distribution of cannabinoid clinical trials by the various intervention types.

By far, the largest share (34.5%) is made up of combinations of CBD and THC, together with other cannabinoids.

Alone, CBD accounts for 32.9% of trials, whereas Sativex is the intervention in 9.7% of trials and Epidiolex in 8.6%. Dronabinol has 6.3% trial involvement, while nabilone has 4.2%.

Alone, THC comprises 3.9%.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Patents Under Jazz Pharmaceuticals By Patent Family

Patent family Number of patents Use of cannabinoids in the treatment of epilepsy 99 Cannabidiol-type cannabinoid compound 33 Use of cannabidiol in the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex 25 Use of cannabidiol in the treatment of seizures associated with rare epilepsy syndromes related to genetic abnormalities 22 Use of one or a combination of phytocannabinoids in the treatment of epilepsy 18 Cannabinoid formulations 18 Cannabinoid-containing plant extracts as neuroprotective agents 17 Use of cannabidiol in the treatment of epilepsy 17 A pharmaceutical composition comprising the phytocannabinoids cannabidivarin (CBDV) and cannabidiol (CBD) 14 Cannabinoids for use in the treatment of neuropathic pain 13 Oral cannabinoid formulations 13 Use of the phytocannabinoid cannabidivarin (CBDV) in the treatment of epilepsy 12 Use of cannabidiol in the treatment of seizures associated with rare epilepsy syndromes related to structural abnormalities of the brain 11

(Source: statista.com)

As of May 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals was the dominant player in the patent landscape in medical cannabis through its subsidiaries GW Research Ltd. and GW Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

One of the significant areas that their patent focuses on is the use of cannabinoids in treating epilepsy.

They would have close to a hundred active or recently pending patents in that area.

GW Pharmaceuticals was the world’s largest cannabis-specialized pharmaceutical company until 2021 when it was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition further cemented the authority of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the medical cannabis domain.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals By Regions

Europe

In the year 2024, the Pharmaceutical Cannabis market shall generate revenues amounting to US$640.40 million across Europe.

Furthermore, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 4.95%, reaching a market value of US$815.40 million by 2029.

According to Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics, the highest revenue generation will come from the United States, reaching a total of US$913.10 million in 2024.

On average, Europe is expected to generate US$4.37k per citizen in 2024.

The European pharmaceutical cannabis market has been rapidly growing, with Germany leading efforts in medical research and legalization.

North America

In 2024, the market for Pharmaceutical Cannabis in North America is estimated to generate a revenue of US$1.02 billion and an annual growth rate of 4.48% (CAGR 2024-2029), which will bring the market volume to US$1.27 billion by 2029.

Per capita revenue in North America is projected at US$1.25k in 2024.

The United States appears to be especially witnessing notable development in the pharmaceutical cannabis sector as a function of increased research, liberalization, and medical applications.

Asia

Asia is anticipated to produce about US$165.40 million in revenue from the Pharmaceutical Cannabis market in 2024 and will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.35% to reach a market worth US$204.60 million by 2029.

The average revenue per capita will constitute US$2.45k in 2024.

Currently, Japan leads in terms of research and development in pharmaceutical cannabis, thereby expectedly boosting the future growth of the market in the region.

Canada

In March 2022, up to 248,000 clients were registered to use medical marijuana in Canada, as opposed to 24,000 as of June 2015. That is much improvement.

The estimated market size of medical marijuana in Canada was around CAD 40 Billion in 2015 and will reach around CAD 430 Million mark by 2022.

The approximate number of medical marijuana grower-distributors in Canada around 2020 was about 500. Almost 200 of these were Ontario-based.

The average price of one gram of medical marijuana in regulated dispensaries in large cities ranged from 5 to 20 Can$. Canadian companies have been Tilray, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, and Sundial Growers among the Best 10 cannabis-focused-market-capitalized companies as of January 2023.

To start with, from 2001 to 2020, 10% of the overall cannabis patents filed across the globe were filed in Canada.

APAC

The Pharmaceutical Cannabis market in the APAC region is expected to earn revenues totaling around US$202.20 million in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% from 2024 to 2029, reaching a value of US$248.40 million by 2029.

The per capita revenue reached for APAC is expected to be US$4.31k in 2024.

In particular, Australia and Thailand stand out in their contributions to pharmaceutical cannabis R&D in APAC.

United States

Medical marijuana has been legalized or approved for use in 38 states plus the District of Columbia, and it is used for treating symptoms related to diseases such as cancer and glaucoma, mainly for pain relief.

More than 79% of people have backed medical marijuana since 2011.

As of 2021, the legal medical marijuana patient rate in Oklahoma was more than 9%.

Louisiana and Alaska had the rate of medical marijuana patients notified by less than 0.1% as of 2021.

A majority of medical marijuana patients would probably very highly recommend it to friends or family members.

Many states reported increased medical marijuana consumption and sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big pharmaceutical companies are deeply involved in the business of medical marijuana.

Consumer Trends

Oral medications were 45% of total sales, stemming from capsules and tinctures. Topicals accounted for 20%, and they were used for localized pain relief.

Inhalable Products represented 15%, which is likely increasing for immediate relief applications.

Age Groups:

Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics reveal that Among those patients who used cannabis therapy, a lot were aged 40-60 years, accounting for 52%, and the next largest group was aged 20-39 years, which accounted for 35%.

There are 55% of cannabinoid pharmaceutical users are women, focused mostly on anxiety and sleep disorders.

Chronic Pain is the most common indication, accounting for 40% of prescriptions.

Epilepsy is 18% of the market; Epidiolex is the flagship product.

Mental Health 25% usage, including anxiety and depression.

Future Outlook And Challenges

By 2025, the worldwide cannabinoid pharmaceuticals market is predicted to be worth $18.7 billion, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 14%.

There is a great deal of advancement, but the inconsistent policies in different parts of the world slow down the market progress.

Social stigma continues in the area of cannabis use, which impacts adoption rates, particularly in conservative locales.

Limited access to high-quality raw materials affects production in many developing market regions.

Conclusion

According to Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical statistics, cannabinoid pharmaceuticals are growing strong and fast acceptance in both medical and consumer sectors. As research progresses and changes in regulation flow, this market is going to be even more important to future healthcare systems worldwide.

Just two years from now, cannabinoid pharmaceuticals hold a market value close to $19 billion and are shaping the definition of modern-day medicine with solutions to some of the most pressing health challenges.

FAQ . How much is the projected market size of the pharmaceutical cannabis industry in 2024? In 2024, the global pharmaceutical cannabis market is forecasted to generate revenues of about $2.01 billion, with a CAGR of 4.63% to reach some $2.52 billion by 2029. Which regions are leading the pharmaceutical cannabis market? The United States is the largest contributor to the pharmaceutical cannabis market, with revenues expected to be worth $913.10 million in 2024. Europe is projected to generate $640.40 million, while the APAC region, particularly Australia and Thailand, is seeing significant growth in research and development. What are some of the most common uses of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals? Chronic pain is the most frequent indication for cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, making up about 40% of prescriptions. Other notable uses are epilepsy (18%) and mental disorders, such as anxiety and depression (25%). To what extent can one say that there is an increasing global acceptance of the use of medical cannabis? Germany (39%) and Poland (46%) are at the top of the acceptance scale for medical cannabis, which currently also includes the United States (35%). South Korea (13%) and France (23%) do not so positively reflect the views people have about the countries’ acceptance of medical marijuana use and legislation. What are the most important challenges that limit the growth of cannabinoids as pharmaceuticals? Some of these include Most countries having eexposedambiguous laws in the region or even in the states, social stigma surrounding the use of cannabinoids, and poor access to quality raw materials in developing markets. Regardless of these factors, market growth will take off by significant margins over the next few years.

