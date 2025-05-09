Disney+Hotstar Statistics By Demographics, Revenue, Market Share, Content and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Disney+Hotstar Statistics: OTT (over-the-top) platforms have gained fame since people sought entertainment during the pandemic. OTT platforms face stiff competition from other comparable platforms, and every platform is known for its unique characteristics. Combining Disney’s vast content library with Hotstar’s strong foothold in the Indian market, the platform has seen remarkable growth and popularity. Among all Indian OTT platforms, Disney+Hotstar happens to be the most well-known.

There are different types of movies and Disney-related content for kids. This paper seeks to investigate Disney+Hotstar Statistics such as the features, general data, demographic-based information, data on revenue, regional-wise data, total subscribers, and the traffic received by its official website.

Editor’s Choice

Disney+Hotstar Statistics has around 87 million subscribers globally, and this number will cross 300 million by the end of 2024.

subscribers globally, and this number will cross According to Disney+ Hotstar statistics, Disney+ made approximately $4.41, $4.35, and $4.35 in the first, second, and third quarters of 2022, respectively.

Up until now, the platform has amassed a total of about 583.8 million subscribers since its inception.

subscribers since its inception. Currently, Disney+ Hotstar is operating in only a few countries, but it is anticipated that it will be rolled out in many other nations by the year 2023.

There are 61.7% desktop users and 38.3% mobile users for Display+ Hotstar overall.

desktop users and mobile users for Display+ Hotstar overall. The platform has approximately 7,000 TV episodes and 500 films in its library.

42% were paid subscriptions on this platform (Disney+ Hotstar).

were paid subscriptions on this platform (Disney+ Hotstar). The majority of visitors to this website come from search engines (97.28%) , compared with paid ads (2.72%).

, compared with 60% of traffic towards www.disneyplushotstar.com comes from YouTube links; hence, they refer it directly to us.

You May Also Like To Read

Disney+Hotstar Fun Facts

Disney+ was introduced to customers in the Netherlands and North America on November 12, 2019, following months of pre-release excitement and anticipation.

In response to the increasing competition in the streaming industry, Disney has had to adopt several cost-cutting strategies to ensure the profitability of its direct-to-consumer business since it can’t solely depend on subscriber fees anymore.

One such lake of their brand was an ad-supported tier for Disney+, which launched at the end of 2022. According to forecasts, this platform will likely amass a huge number, exceeding 205 million clients using its ad-supported subscription options by 2028.

Disney+Hotstar Statistics Overview

Disney+Hotstar Statistics market share has already captured 30%.

In 2021, Disney+ separately reached over 100 million subscribers.

The Disney+Hotstar app has been downloaded more than 200 times.

By 2026, Disney+Hotstar Statistics will overtake Netflix’s success and rank first.

The official website has a 52.33% bounce rate.

The yearly plan subscription rate has been increased by 12% in October 2022.

Currently, Disney+Hotstar Statistics is only available in some countries, but it is expected to expand into others by 2023.

The platform captured 13% of the share in terms of new subscriptions in January 2021.

The platform has 45% of users from suburban areas, while 38% come from urban areas.

Whereas 20% of Disney+Hotstar statistics users come from rural regions.

Based on Disney+ Hotstar statistics, there are around 7000 TV episodes and 500 films on it.

Disney+ Hotstar statistics indicate that this platform is India’s leading premium OTT platform.

If we consider global users’ average view time, Disney+ Hotstar users spend about one billion minutes every day watching content from this streaming service.

The Hindi language video is the most viewed on Disney+Hotstar.

As for November 2022, the most popular Disney+ films include Enchanted 2007, The Mighty Ducks 1992, Moana 2016, Polar Bear 2022 and Pinocchio 2022.

Disney+Hotstar supports nine languages.

Disney+Hotstar statistics show that this platform has over 1,00,000 hours of TV programs and films.

Next year, Disney+ will put $15 billion into streaming content alone.

80% of people who subscribe to the service pay $6.99 for it.

Disney+Hotstar lost the digital rights for IPL live streaming to Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18.

The platform targets people between 18 and 35 years old.

As noted in July and August 2023, the site saw 86.8 million and 79.7 million worldwide hits, respectively, a drop of 8.2% overall in unique visitors.

For the last six months of 2023, the maximum number of people on this OTT platform was from mobile devices at 53.6% (42.7 million) compared to desktops at 46.4% (36.9 million).

In addition, this platform received global visits totaling 86.8 million and 79.7 million in July and August 2023, showing an overall decrease in visitors of 8.2%.

Demographics of Disney+ Hotstar

Geographical Demographics of Disney+ Hotstar

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

India is rated first in terms of Disney+Hotstar Statistics, accounting for 86.12 % overall, which is 11.65 % higher than the previous year.

Overall, only 5.44 % of users originate from Indonesia; however, the number of visitors has decreased by about 25.71 %.

On the other hand, Thailand and Malaysia have about 3.79 % and 2.38 % of users, respectively, whose numbers are declining at rates of 9.25% and 13.47%, respectively.

Canadian website operators account for 0.60 % of all websites hosted worldwide, and their share has declined by 4.84 % over time.

A handful of other countries collectively contribute less than 1 % in terms of usage.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Up to October 2023, you have been trained on data. 86.72% of the Indian population utilizes the Disney+ Hotstar Statistics platform, which amounts to around 122 million people, whereas 63.43% can be accessed through desktop and 36.57% via mobile phones. T

Disney+ Hotstar services are used by around 3.05% of Indonesia’s population and 2.07% of its population, leaving us with a total of 4.3 million and 2.9 million, respectively.

In Indonesia, about 28.45% of people access this platform using a desktop, while the remaining 71.55% do it via their cell phones.

On this note, 63.61% of US citizens adopt Disney+’s desktop option, leaving behind 36 % who adopt other gadgets like cell phones.

In Thailand, approximately 2.9 million individuals utilize the service, or 2.07%. Of these, roughly 87.79% log into the desktop version, and around 12% log into the mobile phone version.

Malaysia’s total population is approximately 930,600. Therefore, its share of the population is around 0.66%.

According to statistics shown by Disney + Hotstar, 48.56% of people access the site using a desktop, while 52.44% use a mobile phone.

As stated by Disney + Hotstar, 61.7% of its total users are desktop owners, whereas 38.3% have mobile devices.

Revenue of Disney+Hotstar Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Disney+Hotstar Statistics, India’s leading video OTT provider, reported revenue of over Rs 43.41 billion for the financial year 2023, an increase of over 34% from the previous year.

In 2018, it started at Rs 5.76 billion. Year over year, it is positively increasing its revenue with a good margin.

Disney+ Hotstar statistics show that in 2021, the platform made approximately 16.7 billion Indian rupees, with an allocation of 8.31 billion to subscriptions and about 8.3 billion to advertisements.

The licensing of content rights brought in roughly 0.09 billion Indian rupees.

For instance, Disney+’s annual revenue was $5,293 billion in 2021, compared to $5,497 billion from January to September 2022.

Disney+ earned $4.03 from its customers in Q1 and $3.99 in Q2 2021, while the Marketplace made around $4.16 and $4.12, respectively, in Q3 and Q4 of the same year.

According to the Disney+ Hotstar statistics, Disney+ earned approximately $4.41 during Q1, $4.35 in Q2, and $4.35 again in Q3 2022.

Roughly 89% of its material is solely available on this platform.

Disney+Hotstar Statistics generates approximately US$6.68 in monthly revenue in Canada and North America.

(Reference: statista.com)

As per the records, the Display+Hotstar platform has been continuously increasing its subscriber database.

The total number of subscribers on the platform in 2021 was 432.6 million, based on all quarters alone.

Up until today, it has gathered about 583.8 million subscribers by now for all quarters of this year (2022).

Disney+Hotstar Statistics currently has about 87 million subscribers worldwide, and by the end of 2022, it is expected to surpass 300 million.

According to statistics presented by Disney+Hotstar, as of Q3-2022, Disney+Hotstar had 152.1 million subscribers located in more than 60 nations worldwide.

By 2024, the platform is expected to have over 260 million subscribers.

As of January 2022 records, there are about 45 million users on Disney+ Hotstar.

Due to pandemic factors, there was a growth of 37% in Disney+ Hotstar’s subscribers.

For instance, considering India’s market share, according to Disney+ Hotstar statistics, India has 42.9 M while Amazon Prime has 21 M, followed by Sony Liv in third place with approximately 12M members.

Likewise, other OTTs like Zee 5 or Netflix India have approximately 7.5 million and 5.5 million registrations, respectively.

Male Vs Female Usage Disney+Hotstar Statistics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Disney+Hotstar statistics show that most of its users, making up 41.05%, belong to those aged 18 to 24 years old.

Another major age segment is between 25 and 34, who account for 33.64%. In other words, people aged 35-44 represent about 12.19% of all viewers globally.

This demographic also includes people in this category who are 45-54 years old.

The largest proportion of people aged 55–64 were baby boomers, followed by seniors over 65, with approximately 3.82% and 3.04%, respectively.

In the US market, two-thirds of those who watch Disney’s streaming service are Gen Z and Millennials, while 45% of its subscribers are below eighteen years old.

Disney+Hostart Mobile App Downloads

Quarter Number of Disney+Hotstar Downloads 2023 Q3 4.79 million 2023 Q2 5.07 million 2023 Q1 5.91 million 2022 Q4 7.69 million 2022 Q3 7.22 million 2022 Q2 7.35 million 2022 Q1 8.51 million 2021 Q4 7.9 million 2021 Q3 8.9 million 2021 Q2 7.67 million 2021 Q1 8.83 million

79 million times as of Q3 2023, the Disney+Hotstar Statistics mobile app has been downloaded.

Since the launch of the SVOD platform, the lowest number of Disney+Hotstar app downloads has been recorded in a quarter.

Disney+ Hotstar app was downloaded 5.07 million times in Q2 2023 compared to 5.91 million times in Q1 2023.

Respectively, in 2022 and 2021, the Disney+Hotstar app was downloaded 30.77 million times and 33.3 million times.

Disney+Hotstar Market Share

(Source: evoca.tv)

As of the first quarter of 2024, Disney+Hotstar Statistics market share was 11%. However, Disney+Hotstar has emerged as the fourth-highest SVOD platform.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is a leading player in the SVOD industry, with a 22% share.

Other prevailing services include Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Max, among others that are well-known in this arena.

Disney+Hotstar Content Statistics

Fiscal Year Disney’s Content Spending 2024 25 billion 2023 27.2 billion 2022 29.9 billion 2021 25.3 billion 2020 20.2 billion 2019 17.6 billion

It is expected that in 2024, Disney+Hotstar will allocate 25 billion dollars to acquire the content.

In the last fiscal year, Disney+Hotstar spent around 27 billion dollars on original and purchased materials, a decrease of about 2 billion from the previous year.

However, considering the overall cost cuts amid strikes and continuous business losses, Disney+Hotstar is anticipated to reduce its spending on content by 2 billion dollars compared to 2023.

The users of Disney+Hotstar spend an average monthly time of approximately 19.3 hours streaming their media.

When streaming through auto settings, people using Disney+Hotstar usually consume an average of 2.25GB to 3 GB.

In contrast, those who stream using less data may find that they only require between 1GB and 1.5GB in any given hour while browsing through this platform.

Disney+Hotstar Traffic Statistics

Platforms are valued based on their innate traffic of 79.64 %. The relevant share of this traffic is about 0.24 %, coming from various referrals. On the other hand, search traffic makes up 19.42 %, while that generated through social media is as low as 0.52 % in the case of Disney Plus Hot Star’s website.

Disney+Hotstar statistics indicate that organic traffic constitutes 97.28% and 2.72% for the paid version. Among other general sites, more online streaming services and internet TV stations send the highest proportion (27.72%) to it.

On the contrary, globally speaking, around 22.60% can be attributed to all social media networks together.

Additionally, financial websites accounted for 18.38 %, whereas banking, credit, and lending sites could rise to approximately 8.06%.YouTube is responsible for about 60% of all the traffic on www.disneyplushotstar.com.

While referring to WhatsApp, Facebook accounts for approximately 8.80 % and 7.11 % of their cohorts, respectively.

The %age of referrals from Twitter is roughly 4.74%, and for Instagram, it’s just 2.64%.

Some other social media platforms make up around 6.11% of this kind of traffic, but these figures are very low.

The percentages of ages for mail and display traffic are about 0.11% and 0.07%, respectively.

In addition, sports betting websites contribute 7.63%.

The official site had approximately 213.8 million total visits in October 2022, compared to 215.2 million visits in September of the same year, resulting in a 0.6% decline in visitor numbers since then.

In addition, August 2022 only saw an overall number of 191.6 million visitors on the site alone.

Conclusion

Disney+Hotstar Statistics is a streaming service that provides access to various TV Shows, Movies, and many movies or episodes suitable for children. The service is very popular in India. This platform is ranked fourth among OTT services after Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. As these platforms grow in their market share, they will soon be available in other parts of the country.

Monthly or yearly Disney+Hotstar subscription statistics offer great value for entertainment. Although it currently trails Netflix, this service will overtake all others in terms of OTT offerings over time. You can never go wrong with Disney+Hotstar content.

Shared On:



Sources Statista Emarketer Enterpriseappstoday Livemint Similarweb Businessofapps Evoca

FAQ . What is Disney+ Hotstar’s global subscriber count as of 2024?



Disney+Hotstar has around 87 million subscribers globally and is expected to surpass 300 million by the end of 2024 How much revenue did Disney+Hotstar generate in the financial year 2023?



Disney+Hotstar reported revenue of over 43 billion Indian rupees for FY 2023. What are the primary sources of traffic for Disney+ Hotstar’s official website?



The majority of visitors come from search engines (97.28%) and YouTube links (60%). What is the revenue per user for Disney+ Hotstar?



The platform generated an average of 58 rupees (about $0.70) per month per paid subscriber during the September quarter of 2023. How many TV episodes and films are available on Disney+ Hotstar?



Disney+Hotstar has approximately 7,000 TV episodes and 500 films in its library. Which is the largest age-group user demographic for Disney+ Hotstar?



The largest user groups are aged 18-24 (41.05%) and 25-34 (33.64%). What percentage of the Disney+Hotstar platform is accessed by the user via desktop vs. mobile?



Overall, 61.7% of users access via desktop and 38.3% via mobile. How has Disney+ Hotstar’s content expenditure accrued over the years?



Disney+ Hotstar’s content spending was $25 billion in 2024, down from $27.2 billion in 2023 and $29.9 billion in 2022. What is Disney+ Hotstar’s market share in the SVOD industry?



Disney+Hotstar holds an 11% market share, making it the fourth-highest SVOD platform. How many mobile app downloads did Disney+Hotstar have in Q3 2023?



The Disney+Hotstar mobile app was downloaded 4.79 million times in Q3 2023. Which regions contribute the most to Disney+ Hotstar’s user base?



India accounts for 86.72% of users, followed by Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. How did Disney+ Hotstar’s user base change during the pandemic?



Disney+Hotstar saw a 37% growth in subscribers during the pandemic.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey