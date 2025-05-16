Domestic Violence Statistics By Types, Gender, States And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Domestic Violence Statistics: Domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue, impacting millions of lives across the globe. Unfortunately, women across the world are still going through a tough situation due to such domestic abuse or violence, and still, even today, many women fail to report the incident.

This article includes all effective recent records of domestic violence occurrences in the U.S. and worldwide, types of violence, victim shares by countries, etc. All statistical analyses will help you effectively understand the prevalence and impact of domestic violence on communities. Here’s a look at some key statistics that paint a concerning picture.

According to Domestic Violence Statistics, the domestic violence rate of women is higher, resulting in 47.3%, while men at 44.2%.

A report published by WHO in March 2024 elaborates that globally, 30% of women have reported a file about domestic violence by their partners, which represents 1 in 5 women.

In most homicide cases, it has been seen that every 1 in 5 victims dies because of physical torture inflicted by their live-in partners.

In the United States, on average, per minute, around 20 people are physically abused by their partners, resulting in approximately 10-12 million people per year.

U. S. authorities have received the highest number o f 20,000 phone calls about domestic violence on a single day to date.

In domestic violence cases, nearly 60% of American children have witnessed abuse against their parents.

Domestic Violence Statistics further state that almost 93% of pregnant women go through IPV (Intimate Partner Violence).

Heinous acts such as rape, physical violence, and stalking by a partner have increased so far in recent years that 29% of women and 10% of men in the nation have claimed that those are adversely impacting their daily life.

The cost of U.S. domestic violence incidents amounted to approximately $8.3 billion each year in the field of medical expenses, legal fees, and lost productivity.

Beyond Physical Harm

Economic Abuse: Domestic violence often involves financial control, preventing victims from accessing money or employment.

Stalking: 1 in 6 women and 1 in 19 men have been stalked by an intimate partner, creating a constant sense of fear and vulnerability.

Healthcare Needs: Only about 34% of people injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries, highlighting the under-reporting of the issue.

Only about 34% of people injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries, highlighting the under-reporting of the issue. Mental Health Consequences: Domestic violence victims are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Global Scope

Worldwide Impact: The World Health Organization estimates that around 1 in 3 women globally have experienced physical and sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

The World Health Organization estimates that around 1 in 3 women globally have experienced physical and sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime. Femicide: Nearly 1 in 11 women killed worldwide are victims of intimate partner or family member violence.

General Domestic Violence Statistics

In recent years, due to the increased rate of domestic violence in the U.S., around 14.8% of women and 4% of men have suffered serious injuries.

People aged 18 years and older who stayed with their partner for some time in the U.S. have gone through severe physical violence, resulting in men and women sharing 24.3% and 13.8%.

Rape and physical abuse were experienced by one in three American women (35.6%) and one in four American men (28.5%) at some point in their lives.

Domestic Violence Statistics further state that 48.8% (men) and 48.4% (women) in the U.S. have been subjected to psychological aggression from intimate partners.

In recent years, multiracial men and women reported intimate partner violence of 51.5% and 63.8%, respectively.

1/3rd of Americans domestically abused belong to serious violence survivors.

Men, 12% of the time in the U.S., become the victims of domestic violence.

Globally, 275 million children witness violence at home firsthand.

Severe physical violence was experienced by 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men during their lifetime.

A single American woman is beaten or assaulted every 9 seconds, according to 2024 domestic violence analyses.

Globally, 85% of women are victims of family violence.

Medical care after injuries was only provided to 34% of the victims.

Currently, domestic violence includes a weapon that accounts in 19% of cases.

The existence of a gun in the house increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

Across the world, only 30% of women reported their first sexual experience as forced.

As of today, more than 200 million women and girls have experienced genital mutilation.

Stalking by an intimate partner was reported by 14% of women and 5% of men.

Prevalence in the U.S.

Millions Affected: Over 10 million people in the U.S. experience domestic violence every year.

Gender Breakdown: Around 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Around 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Physical Violence: 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, including slapping, shoving, or pushing.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, including slapping, shoving, or pushing. Psychological Impact: Nearly half of all women and men experience psychological aggression by an intimate partner at some point in their lives.

Types of Domestic Violence

Following Domestic Violence Statistics, there are multiple types such as emotional abuse, physical abuse, financial abuse, spiritual abuse, and sexual abuse.

In recent years, 82% of people have faced emotional abuse, such as means of communication, continuous criticism, ignoring their partner’s feelings, and insults.

On the other hand, in the United States of America, domestic violence types share are followed by physical abuse (74%), financial abuse (65%), spiritual abuse (49%), and sexual abuse (30%).

American Muslim women’s shelters revealed that 37% of women have witnessed multiple types of abuse, 23% (physical abuse), and 12% (emotional abuse).

By Women Victims of Intimate Partner Violence

Domestic Violence Statistics show that U.S. women aged from 18 to 34 years have faced the highest domestic violence from their partners in 2023.

77% of women aged from 18 to 24 years were the victims of intimate partner violence and also claimed they had gone through the same situation for many years.

Furthermore, other women victims are shared by age group are followed with 76% (25 to 34 years) and 815 (35 to 49 years).

By Ethnicity

5% of American Indian/Alaska Native women have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Moreover, 45.1% of non-Hispanic Asian women and 37.3% of non-Hispanic black women experienced the same.

Other victims of domestic violence are Hispanic women and Asian-Pacific Islander women, resulting in 34.4% and 18.3%, respectively.

By Pregnant Women

Around 93% of pregnant women go through IPV (Intimate Partner Violence), and every year, approximately 324,000 women experience this pain.

Based on Domestic Violence Statistics, psychological abuse is the most common type of IPV faced by 92.9% of pregnant women.

Meanwhile, 11% of pregnant women are victims of sexual abuse, and 7.7% are physical abuse.

By Special Community

Domestic violence shelters didn’t allow to stay in around 60% of LGBTQIA victims who were assaulted domestically or sexually.

According to domestic violence statistics, lesbians and bisexual women are victims of domestic violence, with a share of 40% and 60%, respectively.

Females live together with females in such cases, domestic violence is less than with males.

For transgender individuals, domestic violence seems to be two times more likely than it is for other genders.

Domestic violence experienced by an intimate partner is 33% of bisexual men, 25% of gay men, and 30% of heterosexual men.

By Children

In every American family, one member abuses another, which has been witnessed by 1 in 10 children.

Nearly 60% of American children have witnessed abuses against their parents, mostly occurring in their homes and communities.

However, only 40% of children are known to be the direct victims of domestic violence.

Fatal family violence is observed within 3500 to 4000 children each year in the U.S.

6 million Children, or 17.9% of all ages, will be exposed to physical intimate partner violence at least once in their lifetime.

By Old Aged People

Each year, only 1/15 cases of senior citizen domestic violence are observed, and in recent years, this has become a serious problem.

In the United States, old-age physical abuse cases are reported by at least one family each year.

5% of domestic violence is based on financial abuse, and only 1% of physical abuse, and the other shares are almost negligible in the nation.

By Pets

Domestic Violence Statistics also explained that in America, 88% of domestic pets are either abused or killed.

Every year, in the United States, approximately 10 million animals die due to animal violence or abuse, and 250,000 animals are the victims of animal hoarding.

Meanwhile, every 60 seconds, at least one animal is abused.

On the other hand, each year, experiments within U.S. laboratories have abused and killed more than 110 million animals.

Across the world, almost 115 million animals are used every year for testing purposes.

Women’s Domestic Violence Statistics By States

As of 2024, in the United States of America, the top three states with the highest domestic violence rate against women are found in Kentucky, 45.3%, Nevada (43.8%), and Alaska (43.3%).

Furthermore, another state with domestic violence shares includes Arizona (42.6%), Indiana (42.5%), South Carolina (42.3%), Missouri (41.8%), Illinois (41.5%), Washington (41.4%), Arkansas (40.8%), Oklahoma (40.1%), Texas (40.1%), Oregon (39.8%), Mississippi (39.7%), Tennessee (39.6%), West Virginia (39.4%), Maine (39.3%), and Vermont (39.2%),

States with medium domestic violence share are Ohio (38%), Florida (37.9%), Connecticut (37.7%), Delaware (37.6%), New Mexico (37.6%), Alabama (37.5%), Georgia (37.4%), Montana (37.2%), Pennsylvania (37.1%), Colorado (36.8%), Wisconsin (36.3%), Michigan (36.1%), Louisiana (35.9%), New Jersey (35.8%), Iowa (35.3%), North Carolina (35.2%), and California (34.9%).

The lowest share of domestic violence is seen in states are North Dakota (29.7%), New York (31.7%), Rhode Island (32.6%), Idaho (33.0%), Virginia (33.6%), Utah (33.6%), South Dakota (33.7%), Nebraska (33.7%), Wyoming (33.9%), Minnesota (33.9%), Massachusetts (33.9%), Kansas (33.9%), Maryland (34.4%), New Hampshire (34.7%), and Hawaii (34.7%).

Men’s Domestic Violence Statistics By States

Not only women but men in the U.S. have complained about domestic violence in recent years; thus, the maximum share is observed in Idaho (38.2%), Tennessee (36.8%), West Virginia (36.3%), Oregon (36.2%), Kentucky (35.5%), New Hampshire (35.4%), Montana (34.6%), Connecticut (33.9%), Maine (33.6%), Arizona (33.4%), Nevada (32.8%), and Alaska (30.2%).

On the other hand, countries with the lowest domestic violence share of men are followed by North Dakota (18.5%), Utah (21.4%), Hawaii (24.1%), District of Columbia (24.4%), Minnesota (25.1%), Rhode Island (25.4%), Michigan (25.8%), New Jersey (27.4%), and Nebraska (28%)

Domestic Statistics By Country

83% of Timorese women think that domestic violence can be justified.

In the Indian subcontinent, more than 25,000 have died each year due to bride burning, and over 8,000 women have died in India alone.

Every 24 hours, around 20 dowry deaths are recorded in India.

Each year, in Pakistan, up to 5,000 women are killed due to lethal domestic abuse. At the same time, 89% of Pakistani women are being abused now and then.

Domestic Violence Statistics further state that, in Kyrgyzstan, about 41% of domestic violence victims have never been helped.

In every 12 months, approximately 6,400 Afghan women are being killed by their Abusive partners. In Afghanistan, out of 10 women, 9 are victims of domestic violence.

In Syria, it has been observed that 67% of wives are being abused in front of their children by their husbands.

Besides, Yemeni women have admitted that domestic violence is common in 92% of houses.

Whereas, in Saudi Arabian cities, lifetime domestic violence reaches 44.5%, and in South Africa, only 20% of women have experienced sexual intimate partner violence.

In Somalia, gender-based violence cases increased by 72%. On the other side, in Lagos and Nigeria, 87.75% of intimate partner violence has been reported.

Marital rape was experienced by 53% of Congolese women.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, only 12% of people think domestic violence is justifiable.

Number of Victims By Types

Domestic Violence Statistics show that in the United States, the highest number of domestic violence victims in 2023, accounted to the type of crime, is simple assault, with around 2,988,770 victims.

1,973,200 and 856,750 victims were observed in the stranger violence and domestic violence types of crime.

In addition, numbers of victims of other types of domestic violence crimes are aggravated assaults (812,180), Intimate partner violence (484,830), Robbery (437,260), and Rape/sexual assault (319,950).

Advocate Statistics By Gender

A report published by Zippia states that 91.4% of females are domestic violence advocates worldwide.

On the other hand, male advocates handle domestic violence cases with a share of 8.6%.

Meanwhile, revenue earned by male and female domestic violence advocates is $53,431 and $49,950, respectively.

By Age

Domestic violence advocates made up the highest share of 58% of those aged 40 years and above.

Whereas the 30 to 40 years age group domestic violence advocates made up a share of 25%.

On the other hand, 17% of advocates are 20 to 30 years old.

By Ethnicity

Domestic Violence Statistics based on ethnicity stated that the highest share of domestic violence advocates accounted for whites with 56.1%.

1% share of domestic violence advocates contributed by Hispanics and Latinos.

Black or African American and Asian advocates covered up a share of 9.7% and 5.9%, respectively, in the field of domestic violence.

Only 2.1% of American Indian and Alaska Native advocates hold 2.1% of the share.

By Degree

Approximately 61% of domestic violence advocates hold a bachelor’s degree, while associate degree holders make up 18% of the share.

However, other degrees share of domestic violence advocates are followed by master’s degrees (12%) and high school diplomas (4%).

Other degree holders of domestic violence advocates account for a 5% share.

Workplace Impact

Domestic Violence Statistics elaborated that each year, due to severe domestic violence issues, around 8 million people have days of paid work, which is equivalent to 32,000 full-time jobs.

96% of employees who were victims of domestic violence have claimed that they couldn’t focus on their work due to such abuse.

Additional Points to Consider:

Weapon Presence: The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

Economic Factors: Studies suggest that lower socioeconomic status can be a risk factor for higher levels of domestic violence.

Studies suggest that lower socioeconomic status can be a risk factor for higher levels of domestic violence. Underreporting: The true scope of domestic violence is likely much higher due to fear, shame, and lack of awareness about available resources.

Conclusion

These statistics represent individuals, families, and communities deeply affected by domestic violence. It’s crucial to recognize the vastness of this problem and the urgent need for support systems and resources. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Here are some resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)

FAQ . What are resources available for victims?



Obtaining a protection order to stay in a shelter as thousands of local shelters are available across the United States that provide safety, counseling, legal help, and other resources for victims and their children Why do victims sometimes return to or stay with abusers?



There may be fear of death or more if victims leave the abuser, abusers work very hard to keep victims in relationships, or the deck is stacked against the victim when confronted with leaving or not. Is it possible for abusers to change?



Yes, it is possible, but it is not that easy to stop abusive behavior in just one go, and it requires a serious decision to change.

Maitrayee Dey

