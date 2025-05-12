Mental Health Statistics By Age, Social Media Impact And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Mental Health Statistics: Mental health is a state of mental welfare that enables people to cope with the issues of life, develop this ability, learn well, work well, and also contribute to their community. It has inherent and instrumental value, and it is an inner part of our overall welfare. Anytime a different set of family, individual, structured factors, and community may come together to protect or decrease the mental health issue.

Even though many people are tough, people who are exposed to unfavourable circumstances that also include violence, disability, and poverty are at a very high risk of developing a mental health condition. Mental health care is generally of poor quality when it is delivered. People with mental health issues generally also witness discrimination, stigma, and human rights violations. In this article, we shed more light on mental health statistics.

The study revealed that social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and messaging apps were common sources of both helpful and harmful mental health content for adolescent girls.

Mental health issues account for almost 28% of the global burden of diseases in females.

of the global burden of diseases in females. Nearly 800,000 people die by suicide each year.

people die by suicide each year. According to Mental Health Statistics, 62% of participants stated that they witnessed some degree of depression.

of participants stated that they witnessed some degree of depression. 20% of teenagers have already had a mental health disorder.

of teenagers have already had a mental health disorder. African Americans are almost 20% more likely than white Americans to witness serious mental illness.

more likely than white Americans to witness serious mental illness. 61% of people witnessing mental health issues do not access treatment.

of people witnessing mental health issues do not access treatment. Women are two times more likely than men to experience depression and anxiety.

The worldwide cost of the mental health issue is predicted to be USD 2.5 trillion in 2021.

According to Mental Health Statistics, a high Mental Health Quotient indicates better mental welfare.

Mental Health Statistics

2 out of 6 people, or almost 46 million adults, state that they are witnessing symptoms of common mental health issues, like depression and anxiety.

Almost 43.1% of adults believe that they have had an assessable mental health condition at some point of time in their lifespan.

According to Mental Health Statistics, around 61% of people experiencing mental health issues do not access treatment.

The number of adults with very common mental health problems increased by 20% in both women and men.

Nearly 14.3% of the deaths globally, or almost 8 million deaths every year, are available to mental disorders.

Roughly 98% of the Population agrees that mentally sick people witness discrimination and stigma.

Mostly, 9 out of 10 people witnessing mental health issues state that the discrimination and stigma harm their lives.

Around 25% of the Population in England, nearly 14.1 million people, state that they feel lonely at least some of the time.

40% of the males stated that it would take thoughts about self-harm to compel them to seek official help.

Females and girls attempt suicide two times more often than males and boys.

Around 19.5% of men and 33.7% of women had witnessed mental health conditions confirmed by employees.

2 out of 6 females report witnessing symptoms of mental health issues as compared to males.

Almost 26% of teenage women between 16 and 24 years old have a common mental health issue.

The population between 45 and 49 years had the highest age-specific suicide rates.

More than 2 out of 4 people who commit suicide are under the influence of alcohol at the time of death.

Nearly 46% of the Population who die due to suicide had known mental health problems.

Up to 300,000 people with mental health issues lose their jobs every year.

55% of the employees state that their employment has a bad effect on their mental health.

Roughly 12.7% of all sickness absence days can be attributed to mental health conditions.

(Source: thehindubusinessline.com)

According to the report by Sapien Labs Centre for the Human Brain and Mind, more than 50% of the youth in India have poor mental health.

We can see in the chart above that almost 51% of the youth witnessed distress or struggle in 2023, which means that they had a Mental Health Quotient less than zero.

A bad Mental Health Quotient shows that poor mental health is influencing their ability to function.

The mental health of teenagers and today’s youth has worsened at the time of the pandemic.

In 2020, nearly 46% of the youth were distressed or were struggling in their personal or professional life.

In 2021, 51% of the youth were stressed out and had many struggles in their life.

In 2022, the distress and struggle part was the highest, almost 53%, during the post-pandemic time.

Again, in 2023, the rate of youth in distress or struggle was 51%.

Mental Ill Health In The Workplace

2 out of 7 professionals will witness depression or anxiety-related problems relating to stress at their workplace.

There are almost 602,000 cases related to workplace stress, anxiety, and depression in Great Britain.

Depression and anxiety were caused by 44% of all the cases of work-related ill health and 54% of the work holidays because of health issues.

90% of the people cited a different reason for their absence.

Each year, it costs almost $1300 for each employee whose mental health needs are not supported.

(Source: bbc.com)

In the chart above, we can observe the absence of employees in the sectors.

According to Mental Health Statistics, in public-sector companies, around 80% of the employees always go to work, and almost 8% of the employees mostly take time off and stay at home.

In the Private sector, we can observe that almost 83% of the employees prefer to go to work, and around 5% of the employees mostly take time off and stay at home.

In a Charity organization, nearly 75% of the employees always go to work, and almost 10% of the employees mostly take time off and stay at home.

Mental ill health is the reason for almost 72 million working days lost and values almost $34.9 billion each year.

People with long-term mental health issues lose their jobs each year almost twice as often as those without a mental health condition.

9% of the workers who reveal their mental health problems to their managers or superiors are dismissed, demoted, or disciplined.

Almost 69% of the United Kingdom population states that supporting the workers’ welfare is the main skill, but just 13% have received mental health training to date.

Global Mental Health Statistics

Around 970 million people all across the globe grapple with just one of the other types of mental illness.

Almost 2 out of 5 people will be overripe by mental illness at a point in their life.

Nearly 14.3% of the deaths globally, or almost 8 million deaths every year, are attributable to mental disorders.

According to Mental Health Statistics, the prevalence of mental health issues has grown by 50% globally from 416 million to almost 615 million in the past decades.

Depression affects almost 300 million people globally, regardless of age, gender, culture, color, race, or even economic status.

Mostly, 75% of the population in middle- and low-income countries don’t get medicines for depression, and it is not even acknowledged.

Even though high-income nations give “minimally needed” treatment for depression in almost 23% of cases, this decreases to almost 3% in the underdeveloped countries.

The rate of suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among people between 15 and 29 years.

Virtually 284 million people suffer from depression and anxiety globally.

The anxiety issues unequally affect women, and 2.8% of men experience an anxiety disorder , while almost 4.7% of females experience depression.

(Reference: thehindubusinessline.com)

In the chart above, we can see that the young population has the poorest mental health.

The youth were the most affected. In 2020, the median Mental Health Quotient of youth was 28, whereas it dropped to 20 in 2023.

The median Mental Health Quotients of 18—to 74-year-olds also dropped, but their quotients were still much higher than those of youth, at 54 in 2023.

The population between 18 and 24 years old, 10% of the youth earning less than 1 lakh,18% of the population having an income between 1 lakh and 10 lakhs, and 24% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

The population between 25 years to 34 years, 17% of the youth earning less than 1 lakh,28% of the population having income between 1 lakh to 10 lakhs, and 36% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

The population between 35 and 44 years old, 47% of the youth earning less than 1 lakh,57% of the population having an income between 1 lakh and 10 lakhs, and 61% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

The population between 45 and 54 years old, 73% of the youth earning less than 1 lakh,85% of the population having an income between 1 lakh and 10 lakhs, and 94% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

The population between 55 and 64 years old, 89% of the youth earning less than one lakh,101% of the population having an income between 1 lakh and 10 lakhs, and 109% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

The population between 65 and 74 years old, 98% of the youth earning less than 1 lakh,109% of the population having an income between 1 lakh and 10 lakhs, and 116% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

The population of 75 years and above, 118% of the youth earning less than one lakh,110% of the population havingan income between 1 lakh to 10 lakhs, and 137% of the population having an income of 10 lakhs and above, witness poor mental health.

(Reference: linkedin.com)

The chart above shows how widespread stress and anxiety are globally. Nearly 1,000 to 10,000 participants between 18 and 64 years old were surveyed from each country from July 2022 to June 2023.

According to the survey, 45% in Sweden, 44% in the United States, 39% in the United Kingdom, 38% in South Africa, 34% in Germany, 30% in Mexico, 26% in France, and the least in Japan with 18%.

According to Mental Health Statistics, it is observed that 62% of the participants stated that they witnessed some degree of depression.

In the first year of the pandemic in 2021, the worldwide ubiquity of depression grew by a massive 25%.

Nearly 178 million people globally experience stress from a substance abuse disorder that includes drugs and alcohol.

Substance abuse excessively affects males, with almost 2% of men experiencing a substance abuse disorder, whereas just 0.8% of women experience a substance abuse disorder.

Worldwide, substance use is the reason for almost 11.8 million deaths yearly. This is proportionally 1 out of 5 deaths worldwide.

More than 50% of the people who die from excessive use of alcohol or drug overdose are less than 50 years old.

The United States of America is stated as having a high global death rate due to mental health problems and drug intake.

Almost 19.86% of the population are experiencing a mental issue, and 4.91% are experiencing a severe mental illness.

In 2022, 19,314,000 people in the United States stated a substance abuse disorder.

Almost all United States youngsters between 13 years to 18 years, a predicted 49.5% of the youngsters had any medical disorder.

In 2020, almost 14.2 million people will have had crucial health treatment in the past year.

The count of teenagers between 18 years to 25 years with a major mental issue who get treatment, 57.6%, was lower than adults between 26 years to 49 years, and 72.9% were between 50 and above.

The anxiety issue is the major treatment, yet just 36.9% of those who are going through treatment.

The total value of the treatment for depression and anxiety problems in around 33 nations globally is predicted to be $147 billion by 2030.

AI In The Mental Health Industry Statistics

Market Dominance in North America: North America, including the United States and Canada, leads in using AI for mental health, with about 40.38% of the market share in 2021. This shows that North America is a big player in developing and using AI for mental health.

Accuracy in Detecting Suicidal Thoughts: AI can accurately identify suicidal thoughts in about 79% of cases, which means it’s good at recognizing when someone might be thinking about suicide.

AI Therapists Diagnosing PTSD: AI virtual therapists can correctly diagnose PTSD in about 94% of cases, showing that they’re effective at identifying this mental health condition.

Predicting Therapy Outcomes: AI models can predict the outcomes of therapy sessions with about 80% accuracy, which means they’re good at guessing how therapy will go.

Investments in Mental Health Companies: In 2020, investors put about $2.4 billion into companies making digital mental health tools. This shows that people are willing to spend a lot of money on technology to help with mental health.

Expected Growth of AI in Mental Health Market: By 2027, the market for AI in mental health is expected to grow by about 28.5% each year. This means that more and more people will be using AI for mental health in the future.

Use of Mental Health Apps: By 2025, about 30% of smartphone users are expected to use apps that help with mental health. This shows that more people are turning to technology for support with their mental well-being.

Support for AI in Treatment Planning: About 57.8% of mental health professionals think using AI to plan treatments is a good idea, which means most of them see the benefits of using technology to help with treatment.

AI vs. Human Therapists: In a study, an AI model was better at predicting therapy outcomes than human therapists, with about 70% accuracy. This shows that AI can sometimes be more accurate than people in certain situations.

Belief in AI Improving Access to Mental Health Services: About 40% of healthcare workers think AI can make it easier for people to get mental health help. This shows that many professionals believe technology can help more people access the support they need.

Predicting Suicide Attempt Risk: AI algorithms can predict the risk of someone attempting suicide with up to 90% accuracy. This means that AI can identify people who might be at high risk of attempting suicide.

Investment in AI Mental Health Technologies: In the first nine months of 2021, over $1.95 billion was invested in technologies using AI for mental health. This shows that there’s a lot of money going into developing these kinds of tools.

Overall, these findings suggest that AI is becoming more important in mental health care and could help a lot of people in the future.

(Source: media.market.us)

The chart above shows the use of Artificial Intelligence in the Mental Health Market worldwide and its revenue.

According to Mental Health Statistics, AI in the mental health market will grow at a 32.1% CAGR and is forecasted to reach almost $14.89 billion in 2033.

Mental Health And Social Media

(Reference: statista.com)

A recent study conducted by Common Sense Media, an online parental guidance platform, looked into how social media affects the mental health of young girls in the United States, particularly those aged 11-15.

The study found that while many girls reported encountering helpful mental health content online, they also faced exposure to harmful content, especially regarding suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.

On average, nearly seven out of ten girls reported encountering helpful mental health content each month in real life.

However, almost half of them reported seeing or hearing harmful content related to suicide or self-harm, and about four in ten reported the same for harmful content on eating disorders.

The study revealed that social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and messaging apps were common sources of both helpful and harmful mental health content for adolescent girls.

More than one in three girls reported encountering distressing content about suicide or self-harm at least once a month on all of these platforms.

About 15% of girls using TikTok and Instagram reported seeing such content on a daily basis.

These findings were even more pronounced among girls experiencing depressive symptoms. For example, 75% of girls with moderate to severe depressive symptoms who used Instagram reported encountering harmful suicide-related content at least once a month, compared to only 26% of girls without depressive symptoms.

Despite the risks, social media also served as an important resource for finding helpful mental health content.

The majority of girls using platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat reported coming across helpful resources on mental health each month.

This was especially true for girls with moderate to severe depressive symptoms, with significant percentages reporting encountering helpful content on these platforms.

Overall, the study highlights the dual nature of social media’s impact on the mental health of adolescent girls in the United States.

While it can be a source of both harmful and helpful content, it underscores the need for platforms to address the prevalence of harmful material and promote access to supportive resources for young users.

Conclusion

Billions of people all over the world live with mental health conditions. Many of these conditions can be treated when people seek help from the experts. The issue is ensuring that people in underprivileged communities get the same access to care that others have.

Lowering the disgrace almost mental health and the growing availability of online therapy are allowing more people to receive the help they require. Treatment for mental health conditions is available, but many people with mental illness do not get treated. Many think that mental illness is just a feeling and, therefore, don’t feel it is essential to treat it.

