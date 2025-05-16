Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics By Industry, Market Share and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics: Chinese cyber attacks have become a major global issue over the last 20 years. These attacks target governments, businesses, and important industries around the world. Many of these attacks are supported by the state, and their main goals are spying, stealing intellectual property, and gaining advantages in areas like technology, defence, and telecommunications.

In 2024, the global digital world will continue to face threats from cyberattacks linked to China. Because of this, governments and organisations need to strengthen their cybersecurity measures to protect their assets and data from these harmful activities.

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics show that Chinese organisations have experienced a 70% increase in cyber attacks from 2023 to 2024.

increase in cyber attacks from 2023 to 2024. As of 2024, the total financial damage caused by cyberattacks targeting Chinese companies is estimated to be around USD 15 billion .

. Meanwhile, Chinese systems face around 5 million cyber attack attempts every day, targeting government and business infrastructure.

cyber attack attempts every day, targeting government and business infrastructure. About 60% of cyber attacks targeting China are believed to come from foreign actors, mainly from the United States and Europe.

of cyber attacks targeting China are believed to come from foreign actors, mainly from the United States and Europe. Phishing attacks, where hackers try to steal sensitive data, have increased by 40% in 2024, affecting both businesses and individuals.

in 2024, affecting both businesses and individuals. Around 30% of these attacks are focused on vital systems, such as energy grids, healthcare, and financial systems.

of these attacks are focused on vital systems, such as energy grids, healthcare, and financial systems. To date, more than 1.2 million data theft incidents have been reported in China.

data theft incidents have been reported in China. Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics further state that China will increase its cybersecurity spending by 25% in 2024 by allocating more new resources to protect its digital space.

in 2024 by allocating more new resources to protect its digital space. Involving governments or political motives, nearly 20% of the attacks targeting China are state-sponsored.

General Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics

It is estimated that Chinese cyber attackers will be responsible for nearly 40% of global cyber espionage incidents in 2024.

Chinese hackers were involved in exploiting around 30% of the world’s zero-day vulnerabilities.

As of 2024, Chinese-origin ransomware attacks saw a 20% increase.

Ransom demands often ranged from USD 100,000 to over USD 1 million U.S. dollars per incident.

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics show that, in 2024, around 18% of global supply chain attacks can be traced back to Chinese hacking groups.

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

The China cybersecurity market is expected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2024 to USD 59.32 billion by 2029, with a 21.09% annual growth rate.

Number Of Recorded Cyber Attacks In China

In 2024, China continued to face a significant increase in cyber attacks, resulting in 1,300 to 2,400 cyber attacks per week across various sectors, including government, military, and healthcare.

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, China recorded over 342.8 thousand cyberattacks, and internet crimes cost the country around 850 billion U.S. dollars that year.

Estimated Cost Of Cyber Attacks

(Reference: statista.com)

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics reports that in 2023, the cost of cyber attacks in China was USD 1.24 trillion and is estimated to reach USD 1.79 trillion by 2024.

In addition, the cost of Chinese cybercrimes in the coming years is represented by 2025 (USD 2.16 trillion), 2026 (USD 2.59 trillion), 2027 (USD 3.34 trillion), and 2028 (USD 4.47 trillion).

Who’s Behind Cyber Attacks?

(Source: statista.com)

According to the above Statista infographic, from 2000 to 2023, around 11.9% of politically driven cyberattacks since the start of this century originated in China.

In the same period, other countries’ cyber attack share is followed by Russia (11.6%), Iran (5.3%), North Korea (4.7%), Ukraine (2.6%), the United States (2.3%), Pakistan (1.8%), Turkey (1.7%) and rest countries (13.4%).

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics By Industry (2024)

Sectors Cyber Attack Share Government 35% of attacks mainly focus on espionage and data theft. Telecommunications 20% of Cyberattacks in this sector aim to gain control over communication networks and obtain sensitive user data. Defence and Aerospace 15% of Chinese cyberattacks steal intellectual property and military secrets related to defence technologies. Financial Institutions 10% involve financial fraud, ransomware, and data breaches that affect banks and financial services. Energy 8% aim to disrupt energy infrastructure and gain insights into critical resources like oil, gas, and renewable energy. Healthcare 6% are focused on stealing patient data, medical research, and pharmaceutical innovations. Technology 5% are focused on stealing trade secrets and gaining control over technological advancements in areas like artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

U.S. Industries Most Targeted By Chinese Cyber Threat Actors

(Reference: statista.com)

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics also show that between July 2022 and June 2023, about 22% of network intrusions in the U.S. by Chinese state-linked hackers targeted the defence sector.

Meanwhile, 16% of cyber threats targeted information technology, while 13% targeted the communications sector.

Furthermore, the Industries in the United States most targeted by Chinese nation-state or state-affiliated cyber threats were the government (12%), NGOs and think tanks (10%), education (6%), energy (5%), manufacturing (3%), transportation (3%), water (3%), and left others (7%).

Number Of Political Cyberattacks Targeting China By Attack Type

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, an attack on a critical infrastructure target secured 2yber incidents with a political dimension targeting China.

Moreover, the number of cyber incidents with a political dimension targeting China by attack type in 2023 is stated as state-affiliated group (1), non-politicised attack on political target (1), and attack conducted by non-state actors with political goals (0.5).

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics By Age Group

In 2024, around 45% of cyber attacks in China targeted young adults aged 18 to 30 years old.

Phishing attacks increased by 25%, as young adults are more likely to be tricked by fake emails and social profiles.

People aged 31-50 made up 35% of those affected by ransomware attacks from Chinese hackers.

BEC attacks rose by 18%, with Chinese hackers posing as business executives, targeting this specific age group.

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics reported that about 20% of cyber attacks from Chinese sources focused on older adults (51+), mainly through financial scams.

Older adults faced a 12% rise in personal data theft because their assets and savings attracted Chinese-origin attacks.

The Most Common Type of Chinese Cybercrime, 2024

Financial fraud: Around 25% of Chinese cybercrimes involve financial fraud, targeting banks and financial institutions.

Ransomware attacks represent 15% of cybercrimes, and they focus on holding critical infrastructure and businesses hostage for monetary gain.

Phishing attacks: Making up 12%, phishing attacks are widespread and often aim to steal personal information or gain unauthorised access to systems.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks: Roughly 8% of cybercrimes involve DDoS attacks, which aim to disrupt services and cause operational downtime.

Online Fraud Encounters In China By Types

(Reference: mordorintelligence.com)

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics further state that in June 2023, around 38% of global internet users claimed that they received more money from lottery-winning scams.

Besides, other internet users who were affected by cyberattacks were 34.3% (online shopping scams), 26.2% (online part-time job scams), 21.1% (scams involving fake friendships), 24.4% (phishing websites), and 22% (scams involving fake employment).

China’s Cyber Security Market Statistics

The cybersecurity market will generate up to USD 14.75 billion in revenue by the end of 2024.

The annual growth rate of this market will grow at a CAGR of 10.76% from 2024 to 2029.

By 2029, the market volume will turn out to be USD 24.59 billion.

Cyber Solutions is expected to lead the market with an estimated volume of USD 10.30 billion.

As of 2024, the average amount spent on cybersecurity per employee is expected to be around USD 18.74.

Cyber-Attacks Linked To Chinese Spy Agencies Statistics

United States: Chinese hackers have focused on U.S. critical infrastructure, including sectors like energy, communications, and transportation. A key group known as “Volt Typhoon” has been infiltrating U.S. networks for years, with the ability to launch disruptive cyberattacks during major crises. Thousands of malicious emails were also sent targeting American businesses and government officials, resulting in compromised email accounts and sensitive data ​(Justice, NSA).

United Kingdom: In 2024, the U.K. confirmed that APT31 had compromised its Electoral Commission and conducted surveillance on British parliamentarians. These state-affiliated cyber actors used advanced tactics to exfiltrate sensitive political data (D.W.).

Canada and Australia: Both countries have reported similar activities, with Chinese-linked hackers targeting government agencies and critical infrastructure​ (NSA)​(D.W.).

Worldwide: APT31 and other Chinese-affiliated groups have been responsible for over 10,000 cyberattacks globally, impacting thousands of victims in both the public and private sectors ​(Justice).

Chinese Cyber Attack Statistics By Demand Influencing Factors

In China, the total number of cyber-attacks globally is projected to grow by 15% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Globally, the government’s cybersecurity spending will reach up to USD 12 billion U.S. dollars in 2024 due to rising threats.

By 2024, 60% of companies will have migrated over half of their business-critical applications to the cloud.

Due to Chinese AI-based cyber attacks, around 40% of businesses will invest in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions by this year.

In 2024, the global AI cybersecurity market will grow by USD 4.5 billion U.S. dollars.

In addition, 8% of global supply chain cyberattacks will originate from Chinese hackers, mainly targeting third-party vendors.

Conclusion

Chinese cyberattacks have been a big threat to global cybersecurity in recent years. They target many industries and countries, focusing on important infrastructure, government agencies, and businesses. As the world becomes more connected through technology, the risk of cyber attacks from China is growing.

Countries and organisations need to invest more in better cybersecurity and work together internationally to protect sensitive data and systems. Staying alert and taking action to defend against these attacks is very important to keep global digital security safe.

Sources Cnbc Cybersecurityintelligence Statista Techcrunch Securityaffairs Semiocast Cyberdefensemagazine

FAQ . What methods do Chinese hackers use?



Phishing attacks use fake emails to trick people into sharing personal details.

Malware infects computers with harmful software to steal information or cause harm.

Ransomware lock systems and ask for payment to unlock them. DDoS attacks overload servers, making them unusable. How can countries defend against Chinese cyber-attacks?



To improve cybersecurity, always use updated software and strong security measures.

Teach employees how to spot phishing scams and suspicious activity. Countries should work together to share information.

Monitor threats regularly and have quick response plans in place. What are the consequences of Chinese cyber attacks?



Billions of dollars are lost because of stolen intellectual property.

Data breaches expose the personal information of citizens and employees.

Critical services like power grids and financial systems face temporary shutdowns.

Sensitive military or government information gets leaked, harming national security.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

