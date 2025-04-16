GoFundMe Statistics By Traffic Source, Demographics, Market Share, Donations And Donors

Introduction

GoFundMe Statistics: GoFundMe is among the greatest crowdfunding platforms worldwide. Since it was started in 2010, it has allowed individuals, groups, and organisations to collect money for various reasons, including medical bills, education, and disaster relief. It is a crowdfunding site found in 19 nations that enables people, businesses, charities, and agencies to raise cash for various purposes intended to assist those who are confronted with emergencies. More than 100 million have access to GoFundMe, where they can give out funds that they trust, plus provide support for people who need to achieve their goals or realise their dreams.

However, not everyone gets what they require most. Although any person residing in almost all parts of the world can contribute financial support to any kind of fundraiser, several nations’ people can launch campaigns on the forum. By 2024, GoFundMe had demonstrated an exceptional advancement, making possible billions of dollars for thousands of individuals living in numerous countries across international borders.

This paper will provide important numbers regarding GoFundMe statistics for 2025 mileage, noting raising money activity outputs performance trends, among others.

GoFundMe statistics show that Global GoFundMe users raised approximately $20 billion by 2024, a marked increase from the $15 billion raised in 2020.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated the establishment of over 150 million campaigns, with around 15 million new campaigns started in 2024 alone.

The average donation on GoFundMe is $45, and the large volume of small donations collectively amounts to substantial sums.

Medical expenses are the largest category on GoFundMe, accounting for about 33% of total donations.

GoFundMe statistics reveal that in 2024, more than $7 billion was raised for medical expenses alone.

As of 2024, it had become obvious that more than $7 billion had been collected for medical expenses, making it the largest category ever created.

Often, this money goes to help those who have little or no insurance or are dealing with very serious health problems.

On the other hand, people have raised more than $2 billion through different campaigns during the year to provide immediate assistance to individuals affected by disasters; for these last ones, many goals were achieved within just three days of opening their fundraising campaigns.

Educational campaigns constitute 12% of aggregate funds raised, and around 1.2 billion dollars were collected for tuition fees, books, supplies, and other costs in 2024 alone.

Even as the platform grows, many people still need to learn about GoFundMe because it is available in only 19 countries.

The platform starts a new campaign every 8 seconds and raises more than $4 million on average.

According to GoFundMe statistics, in 2023, gofundme.com ranked 6th in terms of website popularity and had close to 47.6 million visits, reflecting an increase of 15.70% over previous years.

com has an audience composed of 52.54% men and 47.46% women.

In the USA alone, around 28 million people donated about $25 billion in 2022.

Facts About GoFundMe

com’s most competitive competitors in terms of website visits in 2023 were donorbox.org (1,641,846 visits), fondly.com (625,737 visits), and snbc13.com (1,324,869 visits).

As May 26, 2022, is a very charitable day, it brought about an upsurge in donations to assist families whose loved ones lost their lives in the Uvalde school shooting that took place in Texas.

GoFundMe statistics say that 18 million people sent thank-you messages once they had received money through GoFundMe.

Every single transaction on GoFundMe incurs $0.30 in addition to a 2.9% fee, which payment processors deduct.

In January 2022, GoFundMe denied releasing CA$5 million raised for the Freedom Convoy.

In May 2022, GoFundMe declared its acquisition of Classy, a nonprofit fundraising site.

As of February 2022, GoFundMe stated that any fundraiser that violates its terms of service, including violence and illegal activities, will be removed from the platform.

From 2010 to 2020, GoFundMe raised more than $9 billion through contributions from 120 million individuals.

By 2017, GoFundMe was the biggest crowdfunding platform worldwide, having raised over $3 billion since its establishment. Monthly donations have consistently averaged nearly $140 million on this platform.

In June 2019, GoFundMe cancelled around $3 million in funds raised for an Australian Rugby player, and in March of that year, it banned anti-vaccination activists from fundraising via its site.

However, by December 2021, more than $300,000 had been donated from these campaigns on their website.

On GoFundMe.com, there is a traffic division that is based on organic and paid sources.

Organic search traffic in 2023 amounted to 3.4 million (or a decrease of 0.7% compared to last month), while paid traffic increased by 7.7%, reaching 108,000 searches.

GoFundMe Fundraising Statistics

GoFundMe statistics indicate that in the fiscal year of 2024, GoFundMe had more than 30 funds, which it aided with $11,850,000.

More than 8,000 grants were distributed via the platform for struggling people and organisations involved in critical social transformation.

This endeavour enlisted the support of over 38,500 benevolent contributors from around the world.

GoFundMe, Inc. initiated this fund by contributing $2 million that would support a pilot program for about 250 families in California’s Central and Imperial Valleys.

This initiative intends to provide these homes with energy supply alternatives and tools to help them cope with high temperatures and poor air quality.

As more money is invested in this fund, other investments will be made in resilience projects throughout the nation aimed at helping communities at risk of experiencing severe weather patterns.

GoFundMe Market Share

In 2023, around 16221 companies worldwide adopted GoFundMe to solicit funds from the crowd.

Some of the biggest companies using GoFundMe are CBS News, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, and NBC News, which employ more than 10,000 workers each. Other companies include MIT Technology Review, News Publishing Australia Limited, and Apple Insider.

Top sectors that utilise GoFundMe for crowdfunding include Education, with five hundred twenty-one firms, followed by News, at four hundred twenty businesses, then Marketing, with four hundred fourteen firms, and lastly, Social Media, which captures 195 organisations advertising three hundred sixty-eight. Media reports three hundred forty-one firms, whereas Journalism enumerates two hundred sixty-seven companies.

In terms of size category, about 15850 GoFundMe clients had 0-9 employees during the year under review.

Different size categories include 6528 companies with 20-49 employees, 3711 firms employing between 10 and 19 people, 2159 enterprises with 100-250 people working for them, and 1896 firms that hire between 50 and 99 staff.

GoFundMe Customers By Products and Services

The customers who use GoFundMe for crowdfunding primarily use the following three products and services:

47 customers referred to as “Online Learning.” This indicates that as many as 47 customers are probably educational institutions or e-learning platforms that raise funds through GoFundMe for different educational purposes. Such campaigns may be intended to support scholarship programs and the acquisition of educational tools and resources for online training programs.

44 customers called “Community Engagement.” It shows 44 platform users who have engaged in community-based initiatives to create approachable neighbourhoods through social projects, neighbourhood improvement programs, or event sponsorships.

43 customers are using advertising services. These are companies in the marketing and media industry or any other organisation that needs financial assistance for advertisements that would reach a wide audience within a short period or as an event promotion activity.

GoFoundMe Website Visit Over Time

GoFundMe statistics show that GoFundMe.com has 47.18 M monthly visitors. As far as website visits are concerned, GoFundMe is way ahead of other sites in that it is the leading crowdfunding site for all types of individuals and charitable causes.

com has 3,630 monthly visitors. The website has fewer users than GoFundMe, so it is much smaller in terms of crowdfunding size.

com: 6.828 M monthly visitors. Although Uquiz is a good place to create and take quizzes online, its traffic is still far lower than that of GoFundMe.

org has 8.169 M monthly visitors. With more parameters than those in Usequiz but still less than those on GoFundMe, Exhentai serves a specific niche audience. It is a platform where people can upload their adult content.

com: 5.401 M monthly visitors. MTGGoldfish – a site intended for Magic: The Gathering players, serves moderate traffic but significantly less than what is available on GoFundMe.

Share of GoFoundMe By Top Country

According to the GoFoundMe Statistics, the United States had a 66.78% share of total traffic but a 6.30% drop in total website visitors.

The UK was another country that contributed to this (7.27%), whereas Canada recorded an increase of 12.71% (6.70%), Germany moved up slightly by 0.04% (3.43%), and Australia scored 16.03% more (2.64%).

All other nations accounted for approximately 15.15% together.

GoFoundMe Traffic Share By Device

GoFundMe statistics show that approximately 22.65 million users, or about 58.28% of GoFundMe’s total users, are located in the United States. 32.1% of them use desktops, while 67.9% prefer mobile devices.

Next is the United Kingdom, with 3.49 million users, or 8.99% of the total users, of which 20.81% use desktops and 79.19% access their accounts through their cell phones.

Canada’s share, representing just 6.24%, amounts to 2.43 million people, with desktop-only mode accounting for 23.32% and accessing via mobile devices accounting for 76.68%, respectively.

Germany contributed significantly to the panel’s incorporation and has observed that it has over 1.82 million individuals. This means that desktop-only mode accounts for 16.73%, and access via mobile devices accounts for 83.27%.

On the other hand, 6.48% of total GoFundMe users are located in Australia, equivalent to 833.46K people accessing the desktop version (46.23%). In contrast, the rest rely on their mobiles only, as indicated by 53.77%.

GoFoundMe Statistics By Demographics

The GoFundMe audience is divided into 52.54% male and 47.46% female users.

According to GoFundMe statistics by age demographic collected in January 2023, it was readily available that 24.87% of all users belonged to the largest user group aged 25-34 years.

Conversely, users aged 35 – 44 made up 18.35%, while those between 18 – 24 only accounted for 17.72%, and those between 45 and 54 had 15.82%.

In addition, 55-64-year-olds constituted 13.53% of all users, followed by 9.72% of those 65 years or older.

GoFoundMe Statistics By Traffic Source

According to GoFundMe statistics, 48.71% of the traffic to GoFundMe.com comes from direct sources.

Other important traffic origins are social media networks, which contribute 23.50%, and organic search referrals, which make up 22.07%.

Moreover, referrals generate 4.90% of traffic, followed by paid search (0.75%), email (0.02%), and display ads (0.04%).

GoFoundMe Statistics By Rates of Social Media Referral

GoFundMe statistics show that as of 2023, Facebook ranks first, with the largest social media referral rate at 33.67%.

YouTube stands in second place, making up 26.82%, while Twitter accounts for 22.82% of referrals.

Instagram sends about 8.74% of traffic, while Reddit contributes 4.6%.

Other social media platforms together make up about 3.58 percent of referral traffic.

GoFoundMe Statistics By Keywords

GoFundMe has organic traffic (92.45%) and paid traffic (7.55%).

Worldwide, there are total keyword shares that amount to 15.6K for GoFundMe.

The best-ranking keyword is “gofundme” in terms of searches with 394.4K hits, “gofundme'” (68.5K), “gofundme policeman” (19.2K), and lastly “go fund me”, which has about ten thousand two hundred hits (10.2K).

Engagement

In July 2023, GoFundMe had an increase of 20%, i.e., 20 million more visits than in June, where it had 44 million (40M) and 48 million in May (48M).

The average session length is ten minutes and 44 seconds, and the site offers bounce rates of up to seventy-five point 72% on average for thousands of users whenever they come online.

GoFundMe Statistics By Donations and Donors

List of Donors: By the end of 2023, GoFundMe had around 100 million donors. This diverse population comprises people from different nations worldwide, with a large percentage residing in America.

Mobile Donations: In 2024, about 60% of all contributions were made using mobile gadgets, which indicates the importance of simple-to-use mobile applications. The trend highlights the overall change in the direction of mobile cashless transactions.
Recurring Donations: Starting in 2024, GoFundMe offered users an option to receive periodic financial assistance, which accounts for about 10 % of the total. In this regard, donors can more easily help charitable organisations that need medical expenses or educational purposes as monthly donations.

In 2024, about 60% of all contributions were made using mobile gadgets, which indicates the importance of simple-to-use mobile applications. The trend highlights the overall change in the direction of mobile cashless transactions. Recurring Donations: Starting in 2024, GoFundMe offered users an option to receive periodic financial assistance, which accounts for about 10 % of the total. In this regard, donors can more easily help charitable organisations that need medical expenses or educational purposes as monthly donations.

Geographic Distribution of Donations

US: The world’s biggest GoFundMe market is still held by the US, where 65% of funds were raised in 2024. American users contributed around $13 billion to different causes on the platform.

Canada continues to be a significant contributor; Canadian users raised about $1.5 billion. GoFundMe's popularity in Canada is mainly due to its user-friendliness and diversity of causes, ranging from healthcare to community projects.

United Kingdom: In the UK, GoFundMe campaigns raised an approximate total of $1 billion in 2024 alone. Healthcare, memorials, and education are some of the popular causes funded through this platform.

Australia: Australian users contributed a total of $600 million to various campaigns during the 2024 financial year alone. In addition, emergency relief campaigns such as bushfire or disaster relief remain the major drivers of donations within this country.

Conclusion

GoFundMe constantly helps people in need by raising billions of dollars for crucial causes. The platform is still going strong in 2024, with increasing campaigns and donors. So far, GoFundMe has raised over $20 billion, making it a lifesaver for those facing hard times.

More growth is expected, especially in healthcare, education, and emergency relief, which are critical areas requiring financial help. Over the past couple of years, GoFundMe has become a major platform for people who need money during times of emergency or crisis.

The articles present useful GoFundMe statistics that emphasise the increasing importance of GoFundMe as an international institution.

FAQ

What is GoFundMe, and how does it work?



GoFundMe is a well-known crowdfunding website that allows individuals, groups, and institutions to raise funds for a range of reasons, including medical bills, education costs, and disaster relief. It was unveiled in 2010 and has become operational in 19 countries since then. It enables users to raise money by setting up campaigns and receiving contributions from people worldwide.

How much money has been raised through GoFundMe by 2024?



In 2024, about $20 billion was raised by GoFundMe users across various nations, an increase from approximately $15 billion in 2020. Different categories contributed handsomely to this platform, with medical expenses receiving a high percentage of over $7 billion, among other uses.

What do people mostly use funds from GoFundMe for?



Medical bills are the most common use for GoFundMe funds, accounting for approximately 33% of total donations, while education represents 12% of all fundraising done thereon.

How does GoFundMe's audience break down by demographics and usage?



As of early 2024, GoFundMe's audience is 52.54% male and 47.46% female. The largest age group of users is between 25 and 34 years old, comprising 24.87% of the platform's users.

Which countries contribute the most to GoFundMe campaigns?



The United States is the largest contributor to GoFundMe campaigns, accounting for 65% of the total funds raised, approximately $13 billion in 2024. Other significant contributors include Canada ($1.5 billion), the United Kingdom ($1 billion), and Australia ($600 million).

