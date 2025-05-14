Google Maps Statistics By Region, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Google Maps statistics: Google Maps, launched in 2005, has evolved from a basic navigation tool into a comprehensive platform integral to daily life. As of October 2024, it surpassed 2 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most widely used applications globally. The platform hosts over 200 million businesses and places, with more than 120 million Local Guides contributing daily through reviews, photos, and updates.

Users collectively contribute over 20 million pieces of information daily, enhancing the map’s accuracy and utility. In 2023, Google Maps generated approximately USD 11.1 billion in revenue, primarily from advertising and API services. The platform’s extensive reach and user engagement underscore its pivotal role in modern navigation and local discovery.

In the following article, we shall study the essential Google Maps statistics related to the application, which will help illustrate the immensity of its operations.

The images on Google Maps are typically 1 to 3 years old. While Google collects new data every two weeks, it takes time to process and update the maps, prioritizing areas with significant changes.

Google Maps uses 2.5 to 5 MB of data per hour, with a range of 20 to 40 MB within 8 hours.

In 2022, Google Maps was founded to be the leading navigation application, with around 154.4 million active users in the United States every month.

Around 25% of Google Maps issues involve the names of places.

According to Google Maps Statistics, bicyclists can very easily navigate to the route they need in almost 40 different nations.

According to the survey, more than 10,000 locations have indoor and outdoor maps available.

StarlinkHow states that around 500KB to 1MB of data is spent in Google Maps, such as uploading a map for the stated location with zoom mode.

Compared to other applications and services like Waze and Apple Maps, Google has nearly 1 billion active monthly users, whereas others have nearly 74 million and 151 million users, respectively.

Google Maps is the third most famous Google application worldwide, with around 11 million users who have downloaded it.

The United States uses Google Maps most often, accounting for almost 19.44% of all maps used.

Around 14.13% of the population between 18 and 24 years old use Google Maps.

The relation between the use of the Google Maps Application Programming Interface technique and the related popularity of the sites.

The Google Maps website had many visits, almost 196.8 million in May 2023.

In the United States, it is very famous, with almost 25 million users.

Google Maps permits us to locate thousands of locations, as well as businesses around more than 250 territories and nations.

More than one billion people use Google Maps regularly.

use Google Maps regularly. Due to the use of Google Maps, marketing optimization can help develop your visibility for the business.

Google Maps consumes almost 5 MB of data each hour.

Compared to other apps, the second most famous navigation application, Apple Maps, is only available in around 200 or more nations and regions.

What is Google Maps?

Google Maps is a web service that provides comprehensive data about geographical regions and websites globally. In addition to standard road maps, Google Maps provides satellite and aerial views of different locations. In some states, Google Maps provides views of streets that are also composed of photographs taken from vehicles.

Google Maps provides various services as part of the bigger web application. For example, a road planner offers directions for walkers, bikers, drivers, and users of public transportation traveling from a particular location to another. Supplemental servicing provides images of the Moon, Mars, and the heavens for hobby astronomers.

What is the Google Maps API?

The Google Maps application program interface permits various software platforms to communicate with each other. For example, website executives can embed Google Maps in an exclusive site, such as a real estate guide or a community service page.

What is Google Maps Go?

Google Maps Go is a lower version of the Google Maps smartphone application that was released first for the Android Go edition devices. It was designed to play smoothly on devices with limited memory that are connected to the networks without coming to terms with accurate directions, real traffic updates, and transit data.

General Google Maps Statistics

According to The Keyword 2, on its ETA feature, Google Maps is almost 97% accurate.

Similar Tech states that the top website that uses the Google Maps integrations is Samsung.

According to Google Maps Statistics, the Samsung website receives almost 1.4 billion visits every month and has a 33rd traffic ranking.

As per Similarweb, 29.66% of Google Maps users are between 18 and 24 years old.

Apps are in second place. Samsung.com is stated, so Samsung applications are even the main users of Google Maps integration, with 5.91.3 million visits every month.

People between 25 and 34 years have almost a 27.21% share of Google Maps.

According to the Keyword, there are currently 120 million local guides on the Google Maps Platform.

Every day, more than 1 billion kilometers are driven using Google Maps. One billion kilometers equals almost 621,371,192 miles around the 220 territories and nations it serves.

According to Statista 2, only the United States witnesses around 25 billion downloads across all the application stores.

Zipdo states that Google Maps provides real-time traffic updates in almost 50 nations. These features aim to help users get where they are going more effectively and with the least resistance.

According to The Verge, Google Maps Street View operations give anyone with access to Google Maps and Google Earth access to imagery of almost 36 million square miles.

As per Google Cloud 2, around 5 million active website users are using Google Maps. The websites and the applications use the Google Maps platform from a set of APIs and SDKs that are used to embed Google Maps in websites and applications.

StartLinkHow states that when we use Google Maps, we use up the megabytes to tune 2.5 MB to 5MB every hour in the usual mode.

According to the Google Maps Platform, Google Maps is not designed as a free navigation tool, but it delivers credits worth $200 every month for Routes, Places, and Maps.

Google Cloud says that Google Maps users can donate to the platform, and they are doing so from almost 20 million pieces of data every day.

In the past decade, the 170 billion or more photos captured by the Street View car and trekker involve photos from almost 87 nations.

As per the Google Blog, Google Maps has learned 39 new languages and now supports around 40 languages. Many of the languages Google Maps learned involve Vietnamese, Turkish, Romanian, Latvian, Hebrew, Filipino, Danish, Bosnian, and Armenian.

Twitter and Google Cloud state that Google Maps has mapped almost 200 Territories and nations. This navigation platform can be accessed by almost 7 billion people around the world.

The Small Business Blog’s survey says that around 67% of smartphone customers believe they favor Google Maps over other navigation applications.

Gitnux states that around 41% of smartphone users use Google Maps just once every week.

Google Maps is a go-to navigation application used by almost 54% of mobile phone users worldwide.

According to the survey done by Google Maps Statistics, there are more than 1 billion active monthly users on Google Maps.

As of May 2023, Google Maps has witnessed almost 11.23 million downloads since its launch until May 2023.

Google Maps Business Data Statistics

According to Morgan Stanley, Google Maps’ revenue reached almost $11.1 billion in 2023, marking its transformation into a utility-like service. This is a noteworthy increase from 2019, at $3 billion, with a huge portion of this revenue coming from the United States, accounting for 16.5% in 2022.

With almost 10,000 indoor maps, Google Maps gives an overview of building and floor plans, expanding the navigation experiences indoors through partnerships with different locations.

Every month, the Google Maps Platform API gives free use of the value at $200, which is equal to loading maps about 28,400 times. The actual allowance empowers developers to combine Google Maps in their websites and apps, facilitating a huge range of services without sustaining costs, thereby encouraging innovation and the development of location-based services.

Around 73% of the site’s businesses and sites purchase the Google Maps API, integrating it into their systems to increase the online visibility and the accessibility of their services in the United States.

With almost a combination of Google Business into Maps, over 200 million businesses and places have started on Google Maps in 2023, showing its high directory.

(Reference: onthemap.com)

According to Statista, Google Maps had almost 25 million downloads in 2021 in the United States despite being installed on most Android devices as the default mapping application.

Waze GPS Maps witnessed almost 13,421,072 downloads, GPS Maps witnessed 1,596,629, Android Auto witnessed 1,040,355, Trucker Path witnessed around 849,075, GPS witnessed almost 837,365, Roadtrippers Trip Planner witnessed 643,239, MAPS ME 533,775, Navigation for Google Maps Go 532,018, Gaia GPS 451,682, respectively.

As per the Google Play Store, Google Maps has almost 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, with a median rating of 4.2.

The Keyword 2020: Each day, almost 1 billion kilometers are driven using Google Maps.

Google Maps has a group of 120 million Local Guides to help when people are traveling.

Google Maps Usage Statistics

In past years, Google Maps has decreased users’ median information consumption by flattening mapping data by almost 50%.

The Google Maps Platform APIs are used by almost 5 million websites globally.

As of 2021, people using Google Maps leave more than 20 million pieces of content, such as photos and reviews, daily.

According to Google Maps Statistics, almost 5 million active website users and applications use the Google Maps API.

As of 2022, Google Maps assists over a billion users each month globally.

Google Maps has an indoor mapping capacity that covers almost 10,000 buildings across the globe as of 2021.

(Source: builtwith.com)

Google Maps initiated detailed street maps in around 50 new places, and that provided more subtle urban details like sidewalks and crosswalks.

Google Maps allows people to find listings for almost 150 million businesses worldwide.

(Source: drupal.org)

The chart above shows the weekly usage of Google Maps from 2014 to 2024.

In 2021, Google Maps gave live traffic data and conditions in almost 76 nations globally.

Google Maps is reinvigorated with almost 50 million updates every day. To maintain accuracy, around 250 areas in different sections, like traffic layers, speed limits, and map tiles, are updated, reflecting its dedication to real-time exactness.

Around 80% of mobile phone users in the United States use Google Maps, a location-based service. The initiated data usage makes it an appropriate application for navigation without heavy data plans; smoothing is used in diverse network conditions worldwide.

Practically, Google Maps uses a median of 2.19 MB of data every hour, and for each Mile traveled, it uses almost 67KB of information.

Google Maps has aggregated data from almost 1,000 transport companies worldwide to give the transit routes.

Around more than 1 billion kilometers are driven with Google Maps in almost 200 nations and territories each day.

As per SimilarTech, the following is a breakdown of Google Maps by category.

(Source: onthemap.com)

Google Maps has almost 25 million updates made every day over the past year.

Google Maps has taken over almost 220 nations and territories across the globe.

In 2022, Google Maps was founded to be the leading navigation application, with around 154.4 million active users in the United States every month.

To accommodate an additional 1.25 billion population worldwide, Google Maps enlarged its language range by adding 39 new languages. Currently, it automatically translates place names into local languages, to embody support for almost all 133 languages known by Google Translate.

Google Maps gets updates at an exceptional rate of almost 200 contributions every second, which amounts to almost 200 million pieces of information users receive each day, which currently ensures constantans.

Casing more than 40,000 TB of geographic data, Google Earth’s inclusive database spans three decades.

According to Google Cloud, more than one billion people use Google Maps each month.

Around 5 million active websites and applications use basic products from the Google Maps Platform every week.

Samsung is the top website using Google Maps integration, according to Google Maps Statistics.

Top websites using Google Maps:

Samsung.com 60 traffic rank 746.2M monthly views Booking.com 36 traffic rank 647.4M monthly views Walmart.com 67 traffic rank 443.3M monthly views Taboola.com – 393.8M monthly views Zillow.com 54 traffic rank 316M monthly views Wildberries.ru 80 traffic rank 278.2M monthly views Doubleclivk.net – 267.8M monthly views

According to Google Maps Statistics, the Local Guides to Google Maps make almost 120 million benefits each month.

Google Maps is reinvigorated with almost 50 million updates every day. To maintain accuracy, around 250 areas in different sections, like traffic layers, speed limits, and map tiles, are updated, reflecting its dedication to real-time exactness.

The Google Maps “Popular Times” feature is related to the anonymous and compiled visit information from users who have used Google’s Location History.

(Reference: onthemap.com)

The above chart shows the mobile audience reach of the leading mobile phone applications in the United States in May 2022.

In May 2022, 72% YouTube, 57% Facebook, 57% Gmail, 56% Google Maps, 53% Google Search, 50% Amazon Mobile, 49% Facebook Messengers, 40% Google Play, 40% Weather channel, 39% Instagram, 34% Spotify, 33% Google Photos, 32% Apple Music, 31% Apple News and 30% TikTok.

Almost 67% of mobile users believe that they use Google Maps daily, compared to just 12% of them using Waze.

Google Maps Usage by Region

The Google Maps application’s street view features are available in more than 85 nations, including the North Pole and Antarctica.

According to SimilarTech, the United States had the highest number of websites that integrated Google Maps on their websites.

(Source: onthemap.com)

In the chart above, we can see the Google Maps usage by websites around the world.

Country Websites United States 624,892 Japan 322,835 United Kingdom 145,732 Germany 145,354 Italy 125,928 France 112,021 Canada 100,402 India 93,698 Poland 85,023 Spain 77,081 Rest of the World 1,260,761

Google Maps had almost more than half of the mobile phones in the United States, coming in the 4th place among all smartphone applications, as per Statista.

Google Maps is available in around 250 countries and territories globally.

Compared to other apps, the second most famous navigation application, Apple Maps, is only available in around 200 or more nations and regions.

Google Maps Platform states that Google Maps covers almost 40 million miles on the road to provide Reliable directions to its business partners. They have walking, transit, driving, and biking directions to ensure that location-based problems never affect your business.

Keyboard states that Google Maps has 500 or more cities with scooter and bike data, both on iOS and Android devices. You can also see the battery level of your electric scooter.

Google Maps Features Statistics

Google Maps is a widely used app that helps people find their way around. While many are familiar with its basic features, like directions and location searching, several lesser-known features can be very helpful. This market research overview highlights these features and their benefits.

Offline Maps: Users can save maps to their devices for offline use. This is great for areas with weak or no internet connection, allowing uninterrupted access to maps and navigation.

Users can save maps to their devices for offline use. This is great for areas with weak or no internet connection, allowing uninterrupted access to maps and navigation. Google Maps provides precise directions for various modes of travel.

Users receive step-by-step instructions for their chosen mode of travel, helping them reach their destination efficiently.

Real-Time Traffic: Google Maps offers live traffic updates, showing current traffic conditions and suggesting alternative routes to avoid delays. This feature helps users save time and avoid traffic jams.

Google Maps offers live traffic updates, showing current traffic conditions and suggesting alternative routes to avoid delays. This feature helps users save time and avoid traffic jams. 360-Degree Views: Street View allows users to see panoramic views of streets from various locations around the world. Launched in 2007, it has expanded to cover over 50 countries, offering an immersive way to explore destinations.

Street View allows users to see panoramic views of streets from various locations around the world. Launched in 2007, it has expanded to cover over 50 countries, offering an immersive way to explore destinations. Navigation Inside Buildings: Indoor Maps are useful for navigating complex indoor spaces like airports, shopping malls, and stadiums. While currently available in a limited number of locations, Google is working to expand this feature.

Indoor Maps are useful for navigating complex indoor spaces like airports, shopping malls, and stadiums. While currently available in a limited number of locations, Google is working to expand this feature. Traffic Visualization: Users can view live traffic cameras to check current traffic conditions. This feature includes a map with color-coded lines indicating traffic speeds and images from traffic cameras, helping users better plan their routes.

Users can view live traffic cameras to check current traffic conditions. This feature includes a map with color-coded lines indicating traffic speeds and images from traffic cameras, helping users better plan their routes. Custom Maps: The Maps Gallery allows users to view and share custom maps created by Google, other users, and partners. Users can create maps with markers, lines, and shapes and add photos or videos. This feature is useful for creating travel plans and sharing points of interest.

The Maps Gallery allows users to view and share custom maps created by Google, other users, and partners. Users can create maps with markers, lines, and shapes and add photos or videos. This feature is useful for creating travel plans and sharing points of interest. Real-Time Location Sharing: Users can share their real-time location with others, which is useful for meeting up with friends or providing directions. To use this, users tap the blue dot representing their location and select “Share your location.”

Users can share their real-time location with others, which is useful for meeting up with friends or providing directions. To use this, users tap the blue dot representing their location and select “Share your location.” Custom Map Creation: My Maps enables users to create personalized maps. They can add locations, draw lines and shapes, and label them. This is ideal for planning trips, marking important spots, and more.

My Maps enables users to create personalized maps. They can add locations, draw lines and shapes, and label them. This is ideal for planning trips, marking important spots, and more. Find Specific Places: Users can search for addresses, businesses, or points of interest by typing in the address, business name, or relevant keywords, making it easy to find specific locations on the map.

Users can search for addresses, businesses, or points of interest by typing in the address, business name, or relevant keywords, making it easy to find specific locations on the map. Schedules and Routes: Google Maps provides public transportation schedules and route options. Users can explore different transportation modes, view schedules, and get detailed information about departure and arrival times.

Google Maps provides public transportation schedules and route options. Users can explore different transportation modes, view schedules, and get detailed information about departure and arrival times. Measure Distances: The Measurement tool allows users to measure the distances between two points on the map. This is useful for planning routes and understanding the distance between locations.

The Measurement tool allows users to measure the distances between two points on the map. This is useful for planning routes and understanding the distance between locations. Traffic Data Display: Google Maps displays traffic data using color-coded roads and traffic overlays. This helps users avoid congested areas and find the fastest routes to their destinations.

Google Maps is more than just a navigation tool. Its advanced features, such as offline maps, real-time traffic updates, Street View, indoor maps, live traffic cameras, and custom maps, offer significant benefits to users.

These features help users save time, avoid traffic, and explore new places with ease, making Google Maps an invaluable tool for daily use and travel planning.

Google Maps API Usage Distribution by Website Rank

(Reference: webtechsurvey.com)

The above chart shows the distribution of Google Maps Application Programming Interface usage by website ranking.

The relation between the use of the Google Maps Application Programming Interface technique and the related popularity of the sites.

Website Popularity Utilization 10,000 1.31% 100,000 2.31% 1,000,000 3.72% 10,000,000 3.61% 100,000,000 2.29%

Website utilizing Google Maps Application Programming Interface:

Domain Country Rank fiber.google.com United States 117 www.yelp.com United States 249 www.syncfusion.com United States 690 www.statista.com Germany 935 tanglebones.com Singapore 994 budts. be United States 1,000

Alternative Technologies

Google Maps In all, 6,763,050 domains have been observed using Google Maps Google Maps Engine In all, 603,935 domains were found using Google Maps Engine. Yandex Maps In all, 384,511 domains were found using Yandex Maps Leaflets JS In all, 309,789 domains have been found using Leaflet JS. Leaflet In all, 269,643 domains have been found using Leaflet. OpenStreetMap Nearly. 203,469 domains have been found using OpenStreetMap Baidu Maps Almost 136,932 domains have been found using Baidu Maps. Mapbox Around 136,191 domains have been found using Mapbox. Mapbox GL JS Almost 82,230 domains have been found using Mapbox GL JS. GMAP3 Plugin for iQuery Around 59,566 domains were found using the GMAP3 Plugin for iQuery.

Facts and Figures of Google Maps

Massive Data Collection: Google Maps has collected over 20 petabytes of data. This vast amount of information covers almost the entire planet, equivalent to 21 million gigabytes, or enough to fill 328,000 iPhones.

Google Maps has collected over 20 petabytes of data. This vast amount of information covers almost the entire planet, equivalent to 21 million gigabytes, or enough to fill 328,000 iPhones. Data Age: The images on Google Maps are typically 1 to 3 years old. While Google collects new data every two weeks, it takes time to process and update the maps, prioritizing areas with significant changes.

The images on Google Maps are typically 1 to 3 years old. While Google collects new data every two weeks, it takes time to process and update the maps, prioritizing areas with significant changes. Satellite Imaging: Google doesn’t own the satellites that capture the images for Maps. Instead, it sources data from third-party companies, focusing on reliable providers rather than launching its satellites.

Google doesn’t own the satellites that capture the images for Maps. Instead, it sources data from third-party companies, focusing on reliable providers rather than launching its satellites. ReCAPTCHA Integration: Street view images are used in reCAPTCHA tests to help Google’s AI improve its object recognition capabilities. Users help refine this technology by identifying images.

Street view images are used in reCAPTCHA tests to help Google’s AI improve its object recognition capabilities. Users help refine this technology by identifying images. Reuniting Families: Google Earth has had significant social impacts, such as reuniting a family separated for over 20 years. Saroo Brierley, an adoptee from India, found his hometown and family using Google Earth.

Google Earth has had significant social impacts, such as reuniting a family separated for over 20 years. Saroo Brierley, an adoptee from India, found his hometown and family using Google Earth. Government Cooperation: Google complies with government requests to remove sensitive information from Maps to prevent security issues, such as secret bases being visible.

Google complies with government requests to remove sensitive information from Maps to prevent security issues, such as secret bases being visible. Museum Access: Google Maps allows virtual tours of 156 museums worldwide, including notable ones like The British Museum and the Museé d’Orsay, making art and history accessible to everyone.

Google Maps allows virtual tours of 156 museums worldwide, including notable ones like The British Museum and the Museé d’Orsay, making art and history accessible to everyone. Extensive Coverage: Street View has mapped over 10 million miles, covering 98% of inhabited areas, equivalent to 41 times the distance from Earth to the Moon.

Street View has mapped over 10 million miles, covering 98% of inhabited areas, equivalent to 41 times the distance from Earth to the Moon. Diverse Imaging Tools: Google uses various vehicles, including trolleys, trikes, snowmobiles, and hand carts, to capture images in places where cars can’t go, such as mountain tops and university campuses.

Google uses various vehicles, including trolleys, trikes, snowmobiles, and hand carts, to capture images in places where cars can’t go, such as mountain tops and university campuses. Nuclear Bomb Simulator: A tool created by Carlos Labs allows users to visualize the impact of nuclear bombs on any location using Google Earth, showing potential damage from historical bombs like the Tsar Bomba.

A tool created by Carlos Labs allows users to visualize the impact of nuclear bombs on any location using Google Earth, showing potential damage from historical bombs like the Tsar Bomba. Corporate Pranks: Fiat once pranked Volkswagen by following a Google Street View car and positioning their vehicle in front of VW’s headquarters, creating a humorous image on Maps.

Fiat once pranked Volkswagen by following a Google Street View car and positioning their vehicle in front of VW’s headquarters, creating a humorous image on Maps. Privacy Options: Users concerned about privacy can request that their homes be blurred on Street View. Once blurred, the images will remain so in future updates.

Users concerned about privacy can request that their homes be blurred on Street View. Once blurred, the images will remain so in future updates. Street View Scheduling: Those interested in pranking or creating memorable images on Street View can check the schedule of when the Street View car will visit their area.

Those interested in pranking or creating memorable images on Street View can check the schedule of when the Street View car will visit their area. Historical Controversies: In 1938, Israeli engineers embedded a Star of David on the roof of Tehran’s airport, which was only discovered via Google Earth in 2010, causing significant controversy in Iran.

In 1938, Israeli engineers embedded a Star of David on the roof of Tehran’s airport, which was only discovered via Google Earth in 2010, causing significant controversy in Iran. Archaeological Discoveries: Google Earth has helped uncover previously unknown archaeological sites, including ancient pyramids and fish traps, showcasing its potential beyond navigation.

Google Earth has helped uncover previously unknown archaeological sites, including ancient pyramids and fish traps, showcasing its potential beyond navigation. Flight Simulator: Google Earth includes a built-in flight simulator that allows users to fly various planes using just a keyboard or mouse.

Google Earth includes a built-in flight simulator that allows users to fly various planes using just a keyboard or mouse. 9/11 Visualization: A Google Earth plugin enables users to view a 3D model of the 9/11 attacks, offering a powerful visual tool for understanding the tragic event.

A Google Earth plugin enables users to view a 3D model of the 9/11 attacks, offering a powerful visual tool for understanding the tragic event. Natural Bridge Discovery: The largest natural bridge, Fairy Bridge in China, was discovered using Google Earth, highlighting the tool’s ability to find hidden natural wonders.

The largest natural bridge, Fairy Bridge in China, was discovered using Google Earth, highlighting the tool’s ability to find hidden natural wonders. Center of the Google Earth Universe: Google Earth’s default starting point zooms into the house of its creator, Brian McClendon, symbolizing its beginnings.

Google Earth’s default starting point zooms into the house of its creator, Brian McClendon, symbolizing its beginnings. Tracking Concerns: Google Maps records user locations even when they opt out, raising privacy concerns. Google claims this data is used only to improve service quality.

Google Maps records user locations even when they opt out, raising privacy concerns. Google claims this data is used only to improve service quality. Law Enforcement Aid: Google Earth has helped law enforcement, such as identifying a large marijuana farm in Sweden, leading to arrests.

Google Earth has helped law enforcement, such as identifying a large marijuana farm in Sweden, leading to arrests. Traffic Data Collection: Google generates real-time traffic data by tracking the movement of Android phones, which raises privacy questions despite the data’s usefulness.

Google generates real-time traffic data by tracking the movement of Android phones, which raises privacy questions despite the data’s usefulness. Violent Plugins: In the past, there was a Google Earth plugin that allowed users to simulate shooting people, which was quickly removed due to its disturbing nature.

In the past, there was a Google Earth plugin that allowed users to simulate shooting people, which was quickly removed due to its disturbing nature. Disturbing Scenes: Google Maps has accidentally captured crime scenes, such as a murder victim in Richmond, causing distress to affected families.

Google Maps has accidentally captured crime scenes, such as a murder victim in Richmond, causing distress to affected families. Border Disputes: Incorrect border representations on Google Maps have caused international disputes, especially in contested areas like Kashmir and the Huangyan Islands.

Incorrect border representations on Google Maps have caused international disputes, especially in contested areas like Kashmir and the Huangyan Islands. Near War Incident: Google Maps once mistakenly showed a Nicaraguan invasion of Costa Rica, almost leading to a military conflict.

Google Maps once mistakenly showed a Nicaraguan invasion of Costa Rica, almost leading to a military conflict. Augmented Reality (AR): Google is developing AR features for Maps, currently being tested in the U.S., to provide users with enhanced navigation experiences, like arrows pointing directions on the street.

Google is developing AR features for Maps, currently being tested in the U.S., to provide users with enhanced navigation experiences, like arrows pointing directions on the street. User Statistics: A new feature will allow users to view monthly statistics, including distance traveled and frequently visited locations.

A new feature will allow users to view monthly statistics, including distance traveled and frequently visited locations. Music Integration: Google Maps now integrates with Spotify, allowing users to stream music directly within the app during navigation.

Google Maps now integrates with Spotify, allowing users to stream music directly within the app during navigation. AI Recommendations: The updated ‘For You’ tab uses AI to provide personalized recommendations based on user activity and preferences.

Google Maps Statistics by Demographics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The above charts show the demographic statistics of Google Maps users over the past six months of 2023.

Around 14.13% of the population between 18 and 24 years old use Google Maps.

Almost 28.55% of the population between 25 and 34 years old use Google Maps.

Nearly 22.00 % of the population between 35 and 44 years old use Google Maps.

Mostly, 16.99% of the population between 45 and 54 years old use Google Maps.

Roughly 11.52% of the population between 55 and 64 years old use Google Maps.

Almost 6.63% of the population above 65 years and older use Google Maps regularly.

Competitors of Google Maps in the Market

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Name Feature Ownership/Device Compatibility Privacy Concerns Recommendations/Drawbacks Waze Real-time traffic data, social features like route sharing and carpooling, and speed camera alerts. Owned by Google. Shares data with Google, raising privacy issues. Past security vulnerabilities have exposed user data to hackers. It could be better for those seeking better privacy than Google Maps. Apple Maps Beautiful design, real-time traffic updates, and integration with Siri. Only available on Apple devices Strong reputation for data protection, with end-to-end encryption and minimal data collection. Limited to the Apple ecosystem. MapQuest Basic navigation, one-click navigation to nearby points of interest, gas price estimates, and local temperature updates. Less popular and considered outdated by some users. Limited information on data practices. Likely doesn’t rely on data sales but needs more transparency. It could be clearer if it offers better privacy than Google Maps. HERE WeGo Offline maps for over 200 countries, real-time traffic data, and a vast database of points of interest. Owned by Audi, BMW, and Daimler. It complies with GDPR, deletes navigation timestamps after each session, and does not link data to user accounts. Google Maps may be more current. Maps. Me Offline maps for 345 countries, hiking trail information, and the ability to share locations with friends. Uses OpenStreetMap. Provides location-based ads but does not share personally identifiable information. Complies with GDPR for EU users. Uses location data for ads OsmAnd Offline maps, strong privacy practices, and unique features. Uses OpenStreetMap data. Freemium model (free basic version, paid premium version). Does not rely on selling user data and complies with GDPR. The free version may have a slower performance. CityMapper Specializing in city transportation planning and integrating various city transit options. Limited to supported cities Shares data with third-party services, including Google. Not a significant improvement over Google Maps. Limited to urban areas with supported services. OpenStreetMap It is simple and easy to use. It relies on a global network of volunteers for map data and offers an offline mode. No behavioral ads comply with GDPR and delete data after 180 days. Do not accept anonymous contributions. – Sygic Maps Traffic updates, points of interest, offline navigation, parking suggestions, and travel guides from TripAdvisor. It complies with GDPR and has strict data deletion policies (3 months for app improvement data, one year for security logs, and three years for backups). Some features may be exclusive to premium users. –

Google Maps Data Usage Statistics

Google Maps data use and consumption differ depending on the users. Information consumption on the application varies because of the following reasons: zooming in and out or scrolling the maps in various directions, real-time traffic updates, downloading the offline maps of the region, everyday actions, and satellite map display.

According to CellularNews, Google Maps uses a median of almost 3 to 5 MB of data every hour for every 10 miles.

Usage Data Consumption Per hour 5MB Per Minute 0.08 MB Per Mile (10mph) 0.5 MB

According to MyGpsTools, the median use of Google Maps is almost 2.23 MB every hour when It is actively used.

StarlinkHow states that around 500KB to 1MB of data is spent in Google Maps, such as uploading a map for the stated location with zoom mode.

According to Allconnect, Google Maps generally needs 450 to 500 hours to use 1 GB of data.

Google Maps uses 2.5 to 5 MB of data per hour, with a range of 20 to 40 MB within 8 hours.

Conclusion

Google Maps is a remarkable tool with extensive capabilities that extend beyond basic navigation. Its impact on society, culture, and technology is profound, although it also faces significant privacy and ethical challenges. The continual development of new features ensures that Google Maps will remain an essential service for millions of users worldwide.

Each of these Google Maps alternatives offers unique features that cater to different user needs. For those prioritizing privacy, options like HERE WeGo and Maps. Me, OsmAnd, and OpenStreetMap are notable, with GDPR compliance and strong data protection policies. However, usability, device compatibility, and feature sets vary, so it’s essential to choose an app that aligns with your specific requirements.

