ChatGPT Statistics By Usage, Revenue And User Demographics

ChatGPT Statistics: ChatGPT, an innovation of OpenAI, has made a substantial entrance into the world of technology, shattering all the records with its fast user growth. Chat GPT is an AI-generated chatbot that has been making signals in the technical world since its launch. It has a startling ability to mimic human conversation, making it a reliable tool for various tasks that range from drafting emails, answering queries, and writing essays to even assisting with coding as well.

The substructure of ChatGPT is built on OpenAI’s GPT-3, which is a large language model that was showered as one of the enlightened language models when introduced in 2020. This article hunts through the captivating ChatGPT Statistics and traverses everything from user growth nationwide to revenue generation and much more.

Nearly 39% of prospective teenagers state that they would consider going to college rather than using AI and ChatGPT.

42% of the total Millennials surveyed, nearly 29% of Gen Z, 26% of Gen X, and 20% of Boomers use ChatGPT.

SimilarWeb projects that 65.53% of the social media traffic to ChatGPT will be on YouTube, as compared to 8.53% on Facebook, 4.59% on Twitter, 3.65% on LinkedIn, and 8.63% on WhatsApp.

According to the ChatGPT Statistics 2023, globally, IT and security employees think that hackers will use this Artificial Intelligence tool to make convincing email-emails that will contribute 52%.

Every ChatGPT visitor views a median of 4.08 pages during their visit, and every user spends a median of 7 minutes and 36 seconds on the website.

Despite the numbers, 55% of ChatGPT’s users have complained about the lack of access in peak hours, 66% of the GenZ and 50% of the Boomers believe the chatbot is difficult to know the language.

ChatGPT -4 Statistics

The ChatGPT4 has almost 40% development in Internal factual Evaluation.

The GPT-4 scores 40% higher than the GPT-3.5 on OpenAI’s internal hostile accuracy assessment, indicating noteworthy gains in the model’s ability to provide factual information.

GPT 4 is a collection 500 times stronger than GPT 3, with a priming set of 170 trillion parameters, making it the most powerful Artificial Intelligence engine ever seen.

GPT-4 is a multimodal model that can receive both image and text inputs.

GPT-4 is more creative, reliable, and subtle than its forerunner, GPT-3.5.

It has been checked on a diversity of benchmarks, including AP exams and GRE, where it exceeded GPT-3.5 in maximum cases.

(Source: explodingtopics.com)

GPT 4 is predicted to be more powerful than GPT 3, which means it can be used for many more complex tasks and applications.

The GPT-4 was launched on 14 March 2023. This marks a major watershed in OpenAI’s attempts to scale up deep learning techniques.

Currently, the following nations do not have access to the ChatGPT and GPT-3 technique: Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Belarus, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and China.

By 2024, the OpenAI predicts its revenue to grow to almost $1 billion.

OpenAI, which is the parent company of ChatGPT, is seeking a new evaluation that can go up to %90 billion.

ChatGPT has been used to make an information pincher and an encoded tool, as well as for dark web malware scripts.

The ChatGPT cannot access external links or the Internet. It can just provide information and answer questions based on the text it was trained on.

The ChatGPT is powerful in agitating essays, solving math problems, and helping students do their homework without any mental attempt. This increases the risk to the student’s creativity and problem-solving capacity. Most universities and schools have reported banning the use of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT gets almost 60 million daily visits to the website. The total number of guests’ visits was 1.8 billion in 2023, but this number fell to almost 1.43 in Aug 2023.

Openai.com’s users are almost 65.13% males and 34.87% females. The biggest age group of guests is between 25 and 34 years old, which is nearly 35%.

ChatGPT is predicted to attract 96 million visitors per month, making it a popular platform for users to find answers to queries that Google does not provide.

In January 2023, ChatGPT had 100 million users worldwide, which speaks to its massive popularity and the productiveness of word-of-mouth marketing.

The ChatGPT has been dubbed as “the best Artificial Intelligence chatbot ever released” by the New York Times.

ChatGPT’s magnificent statistics, with 175 billion parameters and 570 GB of data, have helped it quickly gain the largest user base.

ChatGPT answers the Medical Licensing Exams at a level similar to that of third-year medical students, with a correctness of almost 60% for the most difficult set of questions.

ChatGPT has a correctness of 85+%, which is a good count. It can even write errorless code scrap, making it an essential tool for software engineering.

Almost 300 billion words were fed into the ChatGPT system, and the ChatGPT model has almost 175 billion parameters.

At Microsoft’s rate of almost $3 each hour for a single A100 GPU, every word created by ChatGPT can cost $0.0003.

The ChatGPT costs almost $100,000 each day or $3 million each day each month to run. Microsoft’s Azure cloud is currently hosting this AI tool, so OpenAI does not have to buy and set up its physical server room.

By August 2023, it had almost 180.5 million users.

Month Chat-GPT Users December 2022 1 Million January 2023 57 Million February 2023 100 Million June 2023 1.6 Billion

(Source: gitnux.org)

In its first month, ChatGPT had nearly 57 million users and was backed by Microsoft’s $10 billion speculation in OpenAI.

Microsoft invested almost $10 billion in OpenAI, and it gained 46% of the stake in the company.

The ChatGPT was introduced on 30th Nov 2022 and has made a white-out on the internet.

The OpenAI’s chatbot has beaten all the records and has reached almost 1 million guests in one week since the launch of the tool.

ChatGPT Usage Statistics

According to recent market research, ChatGPT has had a journey of ups and downs in terms of its user base and engagement:

ChatGPT hit a milestone in January 2023, reaching 100 million users every month.

However, by June 2023, the number of people visiting ChatGPT’s website dropped by 5.7% compared to before.

The ChatGPT app launched in May 2023 and quickly became popular, with over half a million downloads in just six days.

A survey found that only about 18% of Americans have tried ChatGPT.

Of those who know about ChatGPT, only 24% have used it.

One in five American adults who know about ChatGPT have used it for entertainment.

China leads in Google searches for ChatGPT, with a score of 100 in January 2023.

OpenAI increased the messaging limit for ChatGPT Plus subscribers to 50 every three hours.

It costs OpenAI nearly $700,000 per day to run ChatGPT.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

ChatGPT has 1.5 billion parameters, and its monthly energy use is equal to that of 175,000 people.

Overall, while ChatGPT has seen significant initial success, maintained consistent user engagement, and managed operational costs remain challenges.

As per SimilarWeb, chat.openai.com has been used by almost 1.6 billion times in the past 30 days.

The usage has increased by 170% from February 2023 by 1 billion. Around six times more than the previous year, 2022 had 266 million visits.

ChatGPT has an increased rate of almost 31.35%.

Almost 180.5 million people have generated a ChatGPT account so far, and almost 100 million of them are active.

ChatGPT was the fastest application, reaching 100 million users before the launch of Instagram Threads.

According to ChatGPT Statistics, ChatGPT’s website got almost 1.7 billion monthly visits. This is a growth of almost 170% in the visits as compared to the 1 billion as of Feb 2023 and a six times growth than Dec 2022 was 266 million visits.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The highest usage was recorded in May when the website had 1.9 billion visits.

Around 88% of the ChatGPT ‘s traffic had come from direct sources. This means people are typing “ChatGPT” on their find engines and, therefore, entering the official ChatGPT website.

The probability of ChatGPT usage in the process of planning the next trio.In their users in the United States in 2023.

In 2023, the maximum of the American population needed to learn what ChatGPT was, and therefore, they were not planning to make use of it for their next trip.

Therefore, 18% were the same, probable, and very unlikely about the use.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In January 2023, ChatGPT will be used for cybercrime purposes by IT and security professionals in the selected nations globally.

49% of Security professionals and IT employees stated that less-witnessed hackers will use this tool to improve their knowledge and also spread misleading information.

Around 48% and 46% think that ChatGPT will be used to make new malware and grow the trailblazing attacks and threats.

ChatGPT Monthly Visits and Monthly Traffic

(Source: nerdynav.com)

The ChatGPT tool reached 10 billion all-time visitors on November 30th, 2023, and crossed 2 billion monthly in January 2024.

During the launch week, ChatGPT received almost 10 million issues every day. Due to its popularity, the number of queries is growing every month.

ChatGPT had 60 million visitors on its website every day and almost 1.43 billion monthly visits in August 2023.

8 out of 9 users of ChatGPT find its official URL directly. Almost 69% of ChatGPT’s social media traffic is from YouTube.

Between January and March 2024, it is predicted that there will be almost 1.8 billion visits each month to the ‘chat.open.ai.com’ web page.

Every visitor spends a median of 8 minutes and 32 seconds on ChatGPT, which has a 38.6% bounce rate.

In December 2022, ChatGPT witnessed almost 266 million visitors monthly.

Also, in January 2023, the total monthly visits were 616 million, and in February 2023, it increased to 1 billion.

After March 2023, the count remained steady at 1.6 billion in April, June, and July 2023.

In August 2023, a downfall was observed at 1.43 billion users monthly.

ChatGPT users are located worldwide, with an estimated 14.14% of users from the United States only.

India has the second-largest proportion of users, with almost 7.63% of the users active to date.

The Philippines had around 3.37%, and Japan had 3.23% globally.

One hundred sixty-three nations, as per OpenAI, presently support ChatGPT.

According to SimilarWeb, in March 2023, the ChatGPT AI tool had a median of almost 101 million visitors every day.

Between November 2023 and January 2024, almost 16,200 keywords were used to use the ChatGPT, up from almost 7,000 in July 2023.

The commonly searched keyword is “ChatGPT” by nearly 28.86% of the searches every month.

ChatGPT User Demographics

Almost 55.06% of the ChatGPT visitors are men, whereas 44.94% of the users are women.

Around 64.53% of the ChatGPT visitors are from 18 years to 34 years age group.

(Source: notta.ai)

Practically, according to the survey, 14.4% of the ChatGPT visitors are from the United States, while 6.9% are from India.

42% of the total Millennials surveyed, nearly 29% of Gen Z, 26% of Gen X, and 20% of Boomers use ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is currently used in 161 nations all across the world.

(Source: notta.ai)

Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, and China have banned ChatGPT.

In 2023, the United States was the top country sending 14.82% of Traffic to the ChatGPT websites, followed by 8.18% in India, 4.01% in Colombia, 3.65% in the Philippines, 3.41% in Japan, and 66.2% in other countries.

Direct Traffic (92.45%): The overwhelming Traffic of direct Traffic indicates a strong brand presence. Users prefer immediate access to ChatGPT, showcasing a high level of trust and familiarity with the platform.

Referral Traffic (1.35%): While relatively small, referral traffic underscores the power of word-of-mouth and recommendations in driving user engagement. Users discover ChatGPT through recommendations from other sources, highlighting the importance of advocates in expanding the platform’s reach.

Organic Search (5.78%): Organic search reflects ChatGPT’s visibility and relevance in search engine results. Users often find the platform through specific queries, indicating its utility in providing information and assistance.

Email Referrals (<0.13%): Although minimal, email referrals represent a potential channel for organizations to drive more users to ChatGPT in the future. This highlights the importance of email marketing strategies in user acquisition.

Social media (0.28%): While social media contributes a small portion of Traffic, it still plays a role in its use. Platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter serve as channels for introducing users to ChatGPT and facilitating engagement.

Paid Search and Display Ads (<0.01%): While currently minimal, paid search and display ads present opportunities for growth and user acquisition. Investing in these channels could expand ChatGPT’s reach and visibility.

(Source: polymersearch.com)

YouTube (68.71%): The dominant role of YouTube suggests the popularity of video content and tutorials related to ChatGPT, indicating a preference for visual learning among users.

WhatsApp (8.09%): WhatsApp facilitates user engagement with ChatGPT through content sharing and recommendations, emphasizing the importance of messaging platforms in driving traffic.

Facebook (7.43%): Facebook remains a significant source of users, highlighting ChatGPT’s presence on the platform and its ability to reach a diverse audience.

LinkedIn (2.93%): As a professional networking site, LinkedIn underscores ChatGPT’s relevance in business and professional contexts, appealing to users seeking professional assistance or insights.

Twitter (2.89%): Twitter plays a role in bringing users to ChatGPT, indicating the impact of short-form content and interactions in driving engagement.

Other Social Media Platforms (9.95%): Collectively, other social media platforms contribute to ChatGPT’s traffic, demonstrating its appeal across a variety of networks beyond mainstream channels.

Overall, these insights into traffic sources and social media preferences provide valuable guidance for optimizing user acquisition strategies and enhancing engagement with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT in Education and Exams Statistics

According to ChatGPT Statistics, around 19% of teenagers between 13 and 17 in the United States say that they have used ChatGPT for schoolwork.

About 69% of ChatGPT was used for researching new topics, 39% for math problem-solving, and 20% for writing essays.

Almost 40% of the students from the university state that they used ChatGPT for their coursework.

Nearly 39% of prospective teenagers state that they would consider going to college rather than using AI and ChatGPT.

51% of the students in college think that using AI tools like ChatGPT for their coursework and cheating in exams.

Around 26% of teachers have caught their students using ChatGPT, and 43% believe that it will make their jobs harder later in their careers.

2 out of 4 college students state that they have used ChatGPT to complete their assignments.

GPT-4 took a bar exam and earned a score in the 90th percentile of the testers.

According to Brigham Young University, ChatGPT scored almost 47.4% on an accounts exam, whereas students had a median of 76.7%.

The GPT-4 took the Law School Admission Test and managed to score in the 88th percentile.

When GPT-4 took the SAT, it scored almost 1410 on it, putting it in the 94th percentile.

ChatGPT Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The Open AI has grown the number of messages ChatGPT Plus subscribers can send to almost 50 every 3 hours, two times the previous limit of 25.

ChatGPT costs OpenAI around %700,000 each day.

It gained training from different sources, including a particular dataset known as Persona-Chat, which had almost 160,000 dialogues.

ChatGPT has almost 1.5 billion parameters, which, from fewer than GPT -3’s 175 billion, still permits it to excel in different conversational AI tasks.

As per the University Fletcher School, ChatGPT’s high electricity use for just one month is equal to the energy consumed by almost 175,000 people in the midsize city.

Sam Altman (the CEO of Open AI) reported that ChatGPT creates $80 million in cost in a month, and its sales can be edging high to plug its $540 million loss from the previous years.

Many online sources estimate that ChatGPT can generate almost $200 Million in revenue by 2024.

As per ChatGPT statistics, organizations spend almost $700,000 each day operating ChatGPT.

Microsoft industry has been known to reduce the cost of spending on ChatGPT by using the New AI chip.

Almost 300 Microsoft workers are working on a new AI chip that will be launched in 2025.

Roughly 25% of the organizations employing ChatGPT have on prior saved more than $75,000 with the technology.

Less time back, AI as a term was limited to the domain of science fiction and the spirited conversation of a selected group of the globe’s most talented scientists. Conversely, by looking at the statistics above, it is very clear to see that ChatGPT Statistics was in total control of the news cycle in 2023. Mostly, the application has connected itself not just in the technical circles but also has become a center in the lexicon of most companies and customers globally. Artificial Intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT and its competitors have shifted the way customers commute with business.

If ChatGPT can be built on its progress from 2023, the development to come will continue to revolutionize the interaction with the big language model.

FAQ . How many users does ChatGPT have in 2024? As of 2024, ChatGPT has approximately 180.5 million monthly users globally How many queries does ChatGPT get per day? ChatGPT receives more than 10 million queries daily, and in 2023, it reached almost 100 million weekly users.

