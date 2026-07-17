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BHIM App Statistics: The BHIM App is one of the easiest ways to send and receive money online in India. It uses the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to help users make secure payments directly from their bank accounts. With just a few taps, you can transfer money, pay utility bills, scan QR codes, recharge your mobile, and shop online.

The app is simple to use, free to download, and works with most Indian banks. Whether you are paying a friend or making everyday purchases, the BHIM App offers a fast and safe payment experience.

In this article, you’ll learn how the BHIM App works, its key features, benefits, and tips for using it safely.

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By February 2026, digital transactions had grown nearly 11×, while UPI accounted for about 80% of all digital payments. BHIM’s transaction volume grew by more than 300% in 2026, while in 2025, around 83% of BHIM transactions were below USD 200. In May 2026, BHIM processed 244 million transactions worth USD 26,952 crore. BHIM aims to increase its UPI market share from around 1% to 1.5%-2% by expanding regional language support, feature-phone access, and merchant payments. BHIM had over 128 million active users and more than 310 million total downloads by early 2026. The highest adoption is among users aged 18-34. In May 2026, 546 banks were live on BHIM, processing 244 million transactions worth USD 26,952 crore. On July 7, 2026, BHIM ranked #9 in free Finance apps in India. BHIM UPI Lite+ allows PIN-free payments with a wallet limit of USD 5,000. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities accounted for 72% of BHIM transactions, up from 52% of the growth share.

BHIM App Specifications

Specification Details Launch date December 30, 2016. Developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Platforms Android and iOS. Languages supported 13 Indian languages (e.g., Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu). Supported banks Over 150 Indian banks are integrated with UPI. Transaction types Peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M). Transaction limit INR 100,000 per transaction, subject to individual bank restrictions. App size Approximately 20 MB on both Android and iOS. Security features Passcode protection and two-factor authentication via UPI PIN for secure transactions.

BHIM App Usage Trends And Transaction Highlights

(Reference: coinlaw.io)

In 2025, around 83% of BHIM transactions are below USD 200, showing strong use for daily and small-value payments.

72% of BHIM transactions come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reflecting wider adoption beyond metro areas.

BHIM contributes 35% of the total UPI transaction volume across India.

QR code payments through BHIM increased by 27% year over year, driven by offline merchants.

The BHIM app has crossed 310 million downloads, making it one of India’s leading digital payment apps.

The average transaction is completed in less than 2.5 seconds, ensuring a fast payment experience.

BHIM supports 18 regional languages, improving access for users across India.

In October 2025, BHIM recorded 135.9 million transactions with a total value of USD 20,026 crore.

BHIM App Financial and Growth Overview

Government Support and Funding

According to pib.gov.in, the Government provided USD 8,276 crore under the incentive scheme for 2021-2022 to FY 2024-2025.

Annual support included USD 1,389 crore, USD 2,210 crore, USD 3,631 crore, and USD 1,046 crore.

The scheme helped keep merchant charges at 0% for UPI and RuPay transactions, supporting BHIM and the wider digital payment ecosystem.

In February 2026, digital transactions had grown nearly 11×, while UPI accounted for about 80% of all digital payments.

BHIM Payments App Records Strong Transaction Growth

A report published by Business Standard states that the BHIM Payments App processed 244 million transactions in May 2026, up from 79.64 million in June 2025.

The platform handled transactions worth USD 26,952 crore in May 2026, reflecting strong user adoption.

In Telangana, BHIM also recorded more than 3x growth in transaction volume during the same period.

In May 2026, groceries made up 23.9% of merchant transactions, followed by food outlets (18.1%) and quick commerce (11.6%).

BHIM supports over 15 regional languages and works well in low-connectivity areas, helping expand digital payments across rural and semi-urban regions.

Transaction Volume and Value Trends

The average BHIM transaction value reached USD 1,338 in December 2025, based on a total of USD 20,854 crore across 165.1 million transactions.

Total transaction amount reached USD 76 trillion in 2025, up 26% year over year.

Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions increased 38%, reaching USD 24 trillion in value.

Transactions below USD 100 rose 12% and accounted for over 28% of daily payments.

The daily average transaction value exceeded USD 620 billion during peak periods.

UPI AutoPay processed USD 14.3 billion in recurring payments.

International remittances through BHIM grew 25% across the India-UAE and Singapore corridors.

A report from Statista states that the number of transactions has fluctuated since August 2020 but has remained mostly above 20 million.

Over 22 million transactions were made using the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app by June 2023.

BHIM App Statistics By User Base and Language Reach

According to Net Bramha, BHIM had over 128 million active users and more than 310 million total downloads by early 2026.

As of May 2026, the app recorded around 12 million monthly active transacting users and 16 million monthly login users.

BHIM supports 15 Indian languages and is optimized for low-bandwidth and poor-network areas.

By User Demographics

BHIM users are mainly male, with men making up the larger share of the active user base.

Many users belong to multi-generational households, indicating strong family-level adoption.

The highest adoption is among users aged 18-34.

By Urban and Rural Adoption

BHIM has expanded strongly in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural areas by supporting feature phones, *99# services, and simple payment processes.

Its regional language support and low-data design continue to drive adoption beyond major metro cities.

Transaction Volume Share By Payment System In India

Payment system Transaction volume share BHIM UPI 70.2 PPI (Prepaid Wallets) 4.5 NEFT 3.8 IMPS 2.6 NACH 2.2 Credit Cards 2.1 NETC (FASTag) 1.9 Debit Cards 1.5 Internet Banking 1.4 Mobile Banking 1.2

UPI Apps Market Share, May 2026

According to TrakinTech, PhonePe led the UPI market with 46.26% share, followed by Google Pay at 32.75%.

Paytm held 7.91%, while Navi captured 3.55% and Super Money reached 1.8%.

BHIM accounted for 0.98% of total UPI transactions.

FamApp, CRED, WhatsApp, and Axis Bank Apps recorded 0.85%, 0.68%, 0.65%, and 0.58%, respectively.

Other UPI apps collectively accounted for 4.30% of the market.

BHIM Monthly Product Statistics

According to NPCI, in May 2026, 546 banks were live on BHIM, processing 244 million transactions worth USD 26,952 crore.

In April 2026, 542 banks were connected to BHIM, with 225 million transactions valued at USD 26,040 crore.

As of 30 June 2025, BHIM recorded 278.5 million Android downloads and 9.57 million iOS downloads.

BHIM App Category Rankings In India

(Source: sensortower.com)

On July 7, 2026, BHIM ranked #9 in free Finance apps in India.

The app ranked #87 among free Applications overall.

BHIM stood at #102 in the overall free app charts.

Future Product Development Of The BHIM App

BHIM is expanding into the e-commerce sector by integrating with India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This will allow users to access multiple services directly from the app, broadening its utility beyond payments.

To remain competitive, BHIM is focusing on improving its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based fraud detection and enhancing user security measures.

The app is also working on enabling more international transactions following its successful integration in Bhutan.​

Users can transfer up to INR 100,000 per day per linked bank account through the app.

BHIM’s development roadmap includes creating an open-source model that banks can use to create their own UPI apps. This move will help expand UPI’s reach while ensuring continued relevance for BHIM.

Demand Influencing Factors Of The BHIM App

Government support through the Digital India and UPI initiatives has encouraged wider adoption of BHIM.

Fast and secure payments with real-time transfers increase user trust and convenience.

Zero or low transaction charges make BHIM attractive for everyday payments.

Growing smartphone and internet access continue to expand the app’s potential user base.

UPI Lite, UPI Lite+, AutoPay, and UPI Credit features improve convenience for low-value and recurring payments.

QR code acceptance at millions of merchants supports frequent offline transactions.

Multilingual support and voice-based payments improved accessibility in rural areas.

Interoperability with other UPI apps and banks allows seamless cross-platform transactions.

Rising digital payment awareness among consumers and merchants drives higher usage.

Strong data security and NPCI backing enhance credibility and user confidence.

Recent BHIM UPI Developments

BHIM UPI Lite+ allows PIN-free payments with a wallet limit of USD 5,000.

UPI 2.0 features increased recurring bill payments by 60% through QR codes and overdraft support.

BHIM Voice Payments now serve over 9 million users, including people in rural areas without smartphones.

UPI AutoPay on BHIM processed more than USD 3.8 billion in subscription and utility payments.

BHIM wallet integration with PhonePe and Paytm increased cross-platform transactions by 35%.

UPI Credit linked 11 million credit accounts and supported USD 5.6 billion in payments.

UPI Lite auto top-up enables automatic wallet reloads up to USD 5,000 for small-value payments.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the BHIM app has shown remarkable growth, driven by rising smartphone penetration, increased internet access, government initiatives promoting a cashless economy, and a growing e-commerce sector. As digital payments become more widespread in India, the app continues to play a vital role in financial inclusion and the overall growth of UPI transactions.

With continued innovation, integration with international systems, and deeper rural penetration, BHIM is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, contributing significantly to the future of digital payments in India.

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