Cryptocurrency Statistics By Revenue, Usage, Demographics And Market

Introduction

Cryptocurrency Statistics: Cryptocurrency has lasted for almost a decade, and it is getting bigger and bigger as the days pass. Whereas very few people have knowledge related to the world of crypto trading, it is now a very common thing. Maximum people are joining the team of people who invest in cryptocurrency to make huge money. Nowadays, cryptocurrency has become the most commonly used and accepted asset.

The growing diverse set of individuals investing in cryptocurrency is the major aspect of its success. Even though these cryptocurrencies give unparalleled returns on investment, there are very few rules as of now. Let’s shed more light on the Cryptocurrency Statistics.

The revenue earned in 2023 is estimated to reach $17.96 billion, and the user perforation will be 22.1% in the United States.

Bitcoin's industry dominance has decreased a little to almost 40.72% in 2022.

As predicted, in the year 2024, the revenue per user will increase slightly to $61.8. It is also predicted that the revenue rate per user will be $64.6 in 2025, $67.2 in 2026, $69.7 in 2027, and $72.3 in 2028.

According to TripleA, of Americans with a yearly income of less than $50,000, only 18.6% own cryptocurrency.

In July 2023, decentralized finance had a capitalization of a rough $49 billion.

American cryptocurrency users own almost $1,003 in cryptocurrency on the median.

Total crypto population growth has been valued at almost 1,605%, driven by altcoins with a maximum of 50% adoption.

The total market financing for all the various crypto, excluding Bitcoin, was $612 billion in 2023.

Despite hundreds of Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is still monarch as the most famous crypto in the United States, with 48.7% of Ethereum and 24.7% of Litecoin.

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, there were 57 reported cryptocurrency thefts, putting the year on track to surpass the previous record of 198 thefts in 2022.

People between 45 years and 54 years make up almost 11% of the use of cryptocurrency in the United States. Meanwhile, the above half (55%) account for almost 7% of the users, according to Statista.

Countries like Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, India, Bolivia, and China have banned cryptocurrency and its payments.

Around $3.5 billion valued in cryptocurrency was sent to Bitcoin wallets that are associated with criminal actions.

Stellar (XLM) recorded the highest number of daily transactions, followed by Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

On 7th May 2022, the Terra USD began to collapse the cryptocurrencies. The same year, on 12th June 2022, the Crypto lender Celsius Network paused all withdrawals, citing the extreme market condition.

Dogecoin, influenced by comments from Elon Musk, is valued at $5.35.

In 2030, the global market is predicted to increase by nearly 12.5% CAGR.

On 2nd February 2024, Bitcoin makes up 48.6% of the total value of the crypto industry, as per Coingecko.

General Cryptocurrency Statistics

A post on the Bitcoin platform on social media every three seconds.

There are almost 28,866 social media posts on Bitcoin that are posted daily online, which is equal to almost 1,203 posts done each hour and 20 posts every minute.

As of January 2021, the digital asset rate was only $30,000, and by February, it was valued at almost $20,000, as per the cryptocurrency statistics.

Tether did almost twice that $108.77 billion in 2021, and Bitcoin clocked in at almost $56 billion during the last week of February.

Ethereum was a huge competitor of Bitcoin and had the highest amount of transactions each day in 2022. In 2021, Ethereum was in the lead with 1.2 million transactions.

According to Statista, there will be almost 667 million new crypto-malware in 2022.

The first ten cryptocurrencies with the highest industry cap make up almost 88% of the total cryptocurrency industry value.

Binance was the topper with almost $28.85 per 24-hour volume as of 2021. The HBTC stood in second place with almost $14.44 billion, while Hydax Exchange took the next place with almost $12.19 billion.

The count of the Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines was 14,915 in January 2022.

The count of cryptocurrencies currently will grow from 50 to 21,844 in 2022, with almost 9,314 of them active.

Almost 90% of the participants of the survey in Australia knew about Bitcoin, and 43% knew of Ethereum, with less than 10% not aware of cryptocurrencies.

There were almost 9000 cryptocurrencies, but the 20 leads made up 90% of the total industry in 2023.

Bitcoin is the biggest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of almost $1 trillion.

Solana and Cardano have almost 70% stake value, notably more than Ethereum because of their different use of proof of stake harmony.

Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana have the highest staking industry capitalization with a yearly yield of almost 4% to 5%, and 10% of the Ethereum is staked.

In 2022, the South Korean cryptographic ledger industry is predicted to develop from 20.1 billion South Korean won to 356.2 billion.

The cryptocurrency industry has witnessed a notable YoY increase of almost 289% and 200% in the past three years, with Korea accounting for 8.7% of Bitcoin trading size.

Roughly 92% of Australians know of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin being the most recognized at 90.80%.

Almost 76% of cryptocurrency traders are males.

Almost 20% of Bitcoin’s total supply has not shifted in almost five years.

The consumption of the Bitcoin network is comparable to that of a medium-sized country like Sweden.

Cryptocurrency Usage Statistics

The adoption rate of cryptocurrencies worldwide is low, but the trends have shown growth confidence in big markets. More businesses are developing to use crypto as a payment option, and crypto ATMs are also developing in big countries.

There are almost 425 million cryptocurrency users globally, which is an 8,000% growth rate.

As per the data from 2023, there are almost 47% of Nigerians and Turks own or use cryptocurrency. Other nations with huge crypto adapting rates are 31% in the UAE, 29% in Indonesia, and 28% in Brazil. Just 16% of the citizens of the US own or use crypto.

Over 50% of the population in the United States between 18 years to 34 years old plan to buy Bitcoin in the future, as per Blockchain Capital.

By 2025, that optimism is led by teenage Americans, nearly half of whom predict buying Bitcoin.

Despite hundreds of Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is still the most famous crypto in the United States, with 48.7% of Ethereum and 24.7% of Litecoin.

According to Statista, 18% of college students in the United States own cryptocurrency.

Civic Science states that 66% of the United States population has no interest in cryptocurrency.

Statista states that quick service and casual dining restaurants are more likely to accept crypto payments than other organizations.

Luxury, grocery, and retail goods sellers are likely to accept crypto payments as per the Cryptocurrency statistics.

The Game Developers Conference states that 72% of the game development studios are “least interested” in receiving cryptocurrency as payment in 2022.

International business-to-business blockchain transactions are estimated to top almost $1.7 billion by 2025.

There are almost 36,000 crypto ATMs globally active.

There are presently almost 500 crypto ATMs operating.

The Bitcoin Depot has nearly 20% part of all the crypto ATMs, according to Coin ATM Radar.

Rank ATM Operator Number of ATM’s Share of Crypto ATM’s 1 Bitcoin Depot 7,097 19.6% 2 CoinFlip 4,253 11.7% 3 Bitstop 2,533 7% 4 RockItCoin 2,248 6.2% 5 Athena 2,183 6% 6 CoinHub 1,893 5.2% 7 Margo 1,284 3.5% 8 ByteFederal 1,167 3.2% 9 Localcoin 1,070 3% 10 Cash2bitcoin 799 2.2%

Los Angeles has more Bitcoin ATMs than any other city in the United States.

CoinFlip ATMs have an estimated 4,253, which represents nearly 11.7% of the Crypto ATM share.

Bitcoin Depot has around 7,097 ATMs, with 19.6% being the highest number of ATMs.

Cah2bitcoin has the least number of ATMs with nearly 2.2% share of crypto ATMs.

Only 28% of the cryptocurrency owners are females in the United States, whereas 72% are male in 2022.

The median cryptocurrency owner is most likely to be younger and wealthier than the median adult.

80% of the cryptocurrency investments are done by Gen X and millennials.

Around 44.3% of all cryptocurrency investors are millennials.

Almost 28.6% of all the cryptocurrencies are GenX.

Nearly 17.8% of all the cryptocurrencies are GenZ.

In 2022, almost 44.4% of cryptocurrency users said that they predicted their capital to be enhanced almost the next 12 months.

As per Finder, American cryptocurrency users own almost $1,003 in cryptocurrency on the median.

The median cryptocurrency user has a yearly income of $25,000.

According to TripleA, of Americans with a yearly income of less than $50,000, only 18.6% own cryptocurrency.

only 9% of the population in the United States between 55 years and older have cryptocurrency, which makes them the only probable age group to own cryptocurrency.

22% of the cryptocurrency users in the United States are still in high school.

81% of the adults in the United States stated that they had heard about cryptocurrency in 2022, with a notable growth from 69% who said the same in 2020.

Men are 2.8 times more likely to own and use cryptocurrency than women in the United States.

Cryptocurrency Revenue

The revenue of the cryptocurrency industry is estimated to be valued at $51.5 billion in 2024.

The revenue is estimated to show a CAGR of 8.62% between 2024 and 2028, resulting in a predicted total amount of $71.7 billion by 2028.

The median revenue per use of the cryptocurrency industry accounts for $61.8 in 2024.

From the worldwide comparison point of view, it is seen that the high revenue in the United States has reached almost $23,220.00 million in 2024.

In the Cryptocurrencies industry, the count of users is predicted to account for almost 992.50 million users by 2028.

From the worldwide comparison point of view, it is how the biggest revenue of $ 23,220 million has reached in 2024 in the United States.

As we can see in the chart above, cryptocurrency revenue is based on the years passed and its future prediction.

In 2017, when cryptocurrency was very new to everyone, its value was $1.6 billion.

In the preceding year, the value of cryptocurrency increased to $2.4 billion in 2018, a 51.9% increase, and again, it experienced a downfall, with a decrease in value of $1.7 billion in 2019, a 29.6% decrease.

In 2020, cryptocurrency revenue witnessed slight growth, reaching $7.3 billion, an increase of 336.8%. It was a year of transition.

Subsequently, in 2021, an almost 386.7% major increase in revenue with $35.5 billion was witnessed. However, in 2022, the value again decreased by almost -43..2% to $20.1 billion due to market circumstances.

From 2023 to the present, the cryptocurrency has experienced consistent revenue growth: $40.7 billion in 2023, a 102.2% increase, and $51.5 billion in 2024, a 26.5% increase.

It is estimated that cryptocurrency revenue will keep increasing, with $59.6 billion in 2025, a 15.6% decrease, $64.7 billion in 2026, an 8.7% decrease, $68.8 in 2027, a 6.2% decrease, and $71.7 in 2028, a 4.3% decrease.

The chart gives information about the average revenue per user of cryptocurrency on a global level.

The data shown reflects the ban on cryptocurrencies in China.

As we can see, in 2,017, the average revenue per person was almost $51.3, and had a slight increase in 2018 with $56.6.

We can see a sharp decrease in the average revenue per user with $29.2 in 2019. Whereas in 2020, a rise in the average revenue per user was observed at around $99.1.

Further, in 2021, a slight increase in the graph can be seen as the average revenue per user was valued at $120.3 in 2021.

In the year 2022, a drastic decrease in the revenue can be observed with just $47.2. Subsequently, in 2023, the revenue per user was $60.8.

As predicted, in the year 2024, the revenue per user will increase slightly to $61.8. It is also predicted that the revenue rate per user will be $64.6 in 2025, $67.2 in 2026, $69.7 in 2027, and $72.3 in 2028.

Cryptocurrency Demographics

According to TripleA, 420 million population globally use cryptocurrency or nearly 8.77% of the population.

By 2027, the number of populations using cryptocurrency is predicted to reach 994.3 million users, or 12.51% of the population.

In the United States, the users of cryptocurrency between 18 years and 44 years are around 82%.

People between 45 years and 54 years make up almost 11% of the use of cryptocurrency in the United States. Meanwhile, the above half (55%) account for almost 7% of the users, according to Statista.

According to cryptocurrency statistics in 2023, about 63% of the worldwide crypto owners are men.

In the United States, men are twice as likely to own cryptocurrency than females.

Whereas in nations like Vietnam, almost 56% of males and 44% of females are the owners of cryptocurrency.

Almost 87 million population have blockchain wallets globally as of 2023.

The numbers show how active the cryptocurrency markets are and how it is gradually growing higher and higher each year. This is because people know the value of owning and trading cryptocurrency.

In the first quarter of 2023, the 24-hour trading volume was almost $62.1 billion.

This is lower than the 2021 cost of $106.7 billion, but this is lower than 2021.

The above chart shows the share of U.S. adults who own Cryptocurrency and biotins.

On 29th March 2022, the News of Ethereum linking the sidechain Ronin Network hack became widely reported.

On 7th May 2022, Terra USD began to collapse the cryptocurrencies. The same year, on 12th June 2022, the Crypto lender Celsius Network paused all withdrawals, citing extreme market conditions.

On 18th June 2022, Bitcoin's price decreased below $20,000 for the first time in 2020.

In November 2022, the FTX collapsed. On 10th March 2023, the regulations took over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

On 12th March, the survey fielded that after bank failure and FDIC takeover.

In the United States, 26.5% of the owners of Cryptocurrency have a postgraduation degree, whereas 39.3% of them have a University degree, and 9.9% of them have a technical or vocational college degree. In comparison, 21.9% have a high school degree, and 2.52% have a middle school degree.

As per the Cryptocurrency statistics, the users by race are 24% Asian adults, and almost 21% of them are Black or Hispanic people. As compared, just 14% of the Whites own a Cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency owners by nations data states that almost 32% of Nigerians have owned Cryptocurrency in their life

Nearly 67% of millennials view Bitcoins as a safe alternative to store their wealth as compared to physical gold.

As per Binance Research, almost 52% of the crypto investors are not buying Cryptocurrency as a hobby, but they plan to make it a main source of income for many individuals that venture into the industry. Almost 15% of them state Cryptocurrency as their basic source of income.

There are three leading reasons why Cryptocurrency owners choose Cryptocurrency. Almost 55% of them use it as a means of longer-time investment plans.

Almost 38% of the Cryptocurrency owners state fiat currency is flawed and see Cryptocurrency as an alternative to the present financial system.

Almost 31%of the Cryptocurrency owners view the market as a short-term trading option.

Data on Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that have gained significant attention in recent years. While Bitcoin is the most well-known, there are thousands of others in the market.

As of January 2021, there were over 7,800 cryptocurrencies worldwide, with a combined market value of approximately $324.7 billion.

Nearly 100 cryptocurrencies have a market capitalization exceeding $100 million, while over 5,000 have a market cap of less than $10 million.

Bitcoin dominates the market, accounting for about 66% of total market capitalization in 2020.

Tether (USDT) leads in 24-hour trading volume, followed by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by 24-hour trading volume.

Stellar (XLM) recorded the highest number of daily transactions, followed by Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The most expensive cryptocurrencies include Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB), and yearn. Finance (YFI), and Maker (MKR).

As of March 2021, there were approximately 18.67 million Bitcoins in circulation.

Bitcoin's price surpassed $60,000 after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in it, leading to an estimated $1 billion profit for Tesla.

Bitcoin's market capitalization reached an all-time high of $1.07 trillion in February 2021.

The U.S. leads in Bitcoin trading volume, followed by Russia.

There are nearly 14,000 Bitcoin ATMs worldwide.

Bitcoin mining consumes about 1% of the world's energy, equivalent to around 120 gigawatts per second.

It takes approximately 10 minutes to mine a Bitcoin.

Ethereum's value is around $1,809.07, with a market capitalization of $222.14 billion.

Litecoin's price is $184.17, with a market cap of $14.3 billion.

Dogecoin, influenced by comments from Elon Musk, is valued at $5.35.

As we can see in the chart above, shows the most expensive cryptocurrencies as per their cost.

The Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) costs $58,122.85, which is the most expensive cryptocurrency.

Next to it are Bitcoin and Bitcoin BEP2 with $58,046.64 and $57,865.59 respectively. These two cryptocurrencies are also the most expensive ones on the list.

The next cryptocurrency is valued at almost $33.972.5 while Maker is valued at $2105.05.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency is also one of the most popular cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin, but it is worth an average of $1774.73.

Kusama is valued at almost $559.83, while Bitcoin Cash is at $523.18. On the lower revenue side are Compound with $378.06 and Aave with $359.4, respectively.

Crypto Crime Statistics

Almost 5% of the total Moreno cryptocurrency in total came from the crypto-jacking when the crypto-jacking was newly introduced. Maximum resources were used for the Monero mining.

According to the present value of Menoro, there is almost $65 million worth of Monero has been lost by theft.

The crypto criminals’ actions will increase by almost 600% by 2030.

The cyberattack incidents can cost almost $5 trillion in 2030, which means a rise from $600 to 800%.

Latin America has the biggest volume of cryptocurrency transactions at an illegal account.

In past years, the main cryptocurrency thefts, hacks, and frauds were almost $3 billion.

Denmark, Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, and Norway witnessed the smallest ransomware threats, with just 0.01% of the mining coming around them each month.

Ransomware crimes have grown by almost 500% each year. This was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which provided working-from-home opportunities to open the vulnerabilities for organizations.

As per a study done, it is stated that two hacking groups have taken responsibility for almost 60% of all the recorded crypto theft, valued at almost $1 billion in total.

Around $3.5 billion valued in cryptocurrency was sent to Bitcoin wallets that are associated with criminal actions.

The total value of the worldwide cryptocurrency theft was $600 million in past years.

As per a survey, 50% to 70% of the initial coin offerings were at first designed and created in fraud.

Cryptocurrency theft has been a growing concern in recent years, with cybercriminals making billions of dollars from various platforms and exchanges.

In 2022, a record $3.8 billion was stolen, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. This surge in thefts has led to a heightened perception of risk among investors, with 60% of Americans now considering digital currency investments highly risky.

North Korean hackers have been identified as major players in the crypto theft arena, responsible for a significant portion of the stolen funds in 2022, totaling an estimated $1.7 billion.

DeFi protocols, which are decentralized finance platforms, were the primary targets for hackers, accounting for over 80% of all attacks.

Some of the biggest cryptocurrency heists of all time have resulted in massive financial losses.

For instance, the Mt. Gox hack in 2014 saw the theft of $470 million worth of bitcoins, while the Coincheck hack in 2018 resulted in the loss of $534 million worth of NEM tokens.

In October 2022, Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, fell victim to a cyber-attack in which $570 million worth of BNB tokens were stolen.

Similarly, the Ronin Network suffered a $620 million theft in March 2022 due to a social engineering scam. Despite efforts to combat these thefts, the number of reported incidents continues to rise.

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, there were 57 reported cryptocurrency thefts, putting the year on track to surpass the previous record of 198 thefts in 2022.

These thefts impact individual investors and have broader implications for the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

The collapse of the FTX exchange in November 2022, for example, resulted in the loss of $415 million in cyber-attacks and wiped out an additional $3.1 billion from the market.

In 2023, the cryptocurrency industry bounced back from the blow-ups, scandals, and price declines of 2022.

In 2023, illicit cryptocurrency addresses decreased significantly, totaling $24.2 billion.

The chart above shows the total cryptocurrency value that was gained by illicit addresses between 2018 and 2023.

In the year 2018, the darknet market, internet scams, and stolen funds were valued at almost $4.6 billion in total cryptocurrency received.

In 2019, the contribution of internet scams was the highest, and a sudden growth in the value was observed, with almost $12.5 billion in malware addition.

In 2020, the total value received by illicit addresses had decreased to $9.4 billion from the darknet market, internet scams, stolen funds, ransomware, and sanctioned jurisdictions in all.

The year 2021 was a year of tremendous increase in the crimes noted. Almost $23.2 billion in value was received from the total frauds, with a major share of internet scams and sanctioned jurisdiction.

In 2022, the value reached the highest of $39.6 billion, and sanctioned entity crimes, FTX creditor claims frauds stolen funds frauds, and internet scams had a major contribution.

In addition to the decrease in the value of illicit actions, the share of all the crypto transactions volume related to illicit actions also fell from almost 0.34% to 0.42% in 2022.

Overall, the prevalence of cryptocurrency theft underscores the need for robust security measures and heightened awareness among investors and platforms alike. Despite the risks involved, cryptocurrencies continue to attract investment, but stakeholders need to remain vigilant in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Cryptocurrency Adoption Statistics

Almost 36% of the small and average-sized industry accepted cryptocurrency payments in 2021 in the United States.

The section of cryptocurrency users and owners between 18 years and 24 years grew from 13% to 16% in 2022.

In 2021, 46.8 million of the population in the United States own Bitcoin or some other cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin's energy consumption rate is equivalent to the AECR of a small country like Bangladesh.

Almost 90% of the adults have knowledge of cryptocurrency in the United States.

The total market finance of the cryptocurrency market topped $2.5 trillion in 2021.

Total crypto population growth has been valued at almost 1,605%, driven by altcoins with a maximum of 50% adoption.

Cryptocurrency & Impact on Environment Statistics

Bitcoin mining needs as many energy resources as needed to provide power to more than 10 million houses every year.

The carbon that is emitted from Bitcoins mining is proportionally more than that from gold mining.

The annual carbon emission from Bitcoin mining is the highest in New Zealand and includes all emissions concerning transport, among others.

The carbon footprint of a particular Bitcoin transaction is proportionally the same as watching YouTube for 55,280 hours.

Countries like Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, India, Bolivia, and China have banned cryptocurrency and its payments.

The maximum number of countries that want to tax digital currencies are in favor of Bitcoin.

Cryptojacking is a process in which somebody uses a machine to mine cryptocurrency without the owner's knowledge. This type of cyber threat is on the rise these days.

The revenue earned in 2023 is estimated to reach $17.96 billion, and the user perforation will be 22.1% in the United States.

On the other side, the market share of the remaining regions in 2023 was $1.89 billion in the United Kingdom, $9.91 billion in Europe, $1,618 million in Germany, and $5.56 billion in Asia.

The figure in the chart above shows the population percentage with investments in cryptocurrencies: 34% of the people use cryptocurrencies just because they're easy to use, 30% of the people trust in the cryptocurrencies' mission statement, 27% have invested to make it easier for them to access their money,26% invest because their plans include family and friends, and 24% believe in the investments more.

The Global Cryptocurrencies Adoption Rate

The Global Crypto Adoption Index ranks countries based on how much they use cryptocurrency services. It looks at five different aspects of crypto usage in each country and combines them to give an overall score.

Centralized Exchange Activity: This measures how much crypto activity happens on centralized exchanges like Coinbase. It takes into account each country's income level, so countries with lower incomes are ranked higher if they have similar levels of crypto activity.

Retail Crypto Usage: This focuses on regular people using crypto for transactions under $10,000. Again, it considers income levels, so countries with lower incomes are ranked higher if they have more retail crypto usage.

Peer-to-Peer Trading: This looks at how much trading happens directly between people without going through an exchange. It considers income levels and the number of people using the Internet.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): This measures how much financial activity happens on DeFi platforms, which are like banks but run by code instead of companies. It also considers income levels.

The 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index Top 20

Country Region Overall index ranking Centralized service value received ranking Retail centralized service value received a ranking P2P exchange trade volume ranking DeFi value received ranking Retail DeFi value received ranking India Central & Southern Asia and Oceania 1 1 1 5 1 1 Nigeria Sub-Saharan Africa 2 3 2 1 4 4 Vietnam Central & Southern Asia and Oceania 3 4 4 2 3 3 United States North America 4 2 8 12 2 2 Ukraine Eastern Europe 5 5 3 11 10 10 Philippines Central & Southern Asia and Oceania 6 6 6 19 7 7 Indonesia Central & Southern Asia and Oceania 7 13 13 14 5 5 Pakistan Central & Southern Asia and Oceania 8 7 7 9 20 20

Retail DeFi Usage: Similar to retail crypto usage, this focuses on regular people using DeFi platforms. Again, it takes into account income levels.

The index uses web traffic data from crypto services to estimate transaction volumes. While this data isn't perfect, it's based on billions of web visits and hundreds of millions of transactions, so it's pretty reliable. They also talk to crypto experts in each country to ensure the accuracy of their data.

Overall, the index assigns each country a score between 0 and 1, with higher scores indicating higher crypto adoption.

Cryptocurrency Market Statistics

According to Blockchain, the size of the Bitcoin blockchain has gradually increased in the past years and has reached 406 GB in 2022.

As per CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum market finance increased to $250 billion in 2021.

As per CoinGecko, Ethereum had industrial financing of $224 billion in July 2023, which was the second most after Bitcoin.

TradingView states that the worldwide market financing supremacy of 19.62% in July 2023.

As per CoinGecko, the three biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are OKX, Coinbase, and Binance.

In July 2023, the 711 crypto exchange had an in-all daily trade count of $36.3 billion.

As per CoinGecko, in July 2023, the decentralized finance had a capitalization of a rough $49 billion.

In the first quarter of 2023, the market dominance increased to 49.72% of Bitcoin, with a growth from its supremacy of 42%.

As per TradingView, Bitcoin's industry dominance has decreased a little to almost 40.72% in 2022.

In July 2023, Ethereum's industry supremacy has increased to 20.24%.

According to TradingView, Tether had an industry supremacy of 7.36% in 2023.

The leading ten centralized crypto exchanges witnessed $1.42 trillion in trading volume in 2023.

The industrial share for crypto exchange Binance shrank to almost 52% in 2023.

The total market financing for all the various crypto, excluding Bitcoin, was $612 billion in 2023.

The everyday average trading count for all various types of crypto, excluding Bitcoin, was nearly $32.5 billion in 2022.

As per Messari, the blockchain market revenue was almost $11.4 billion in 2022.

As per Fortune Business Insights, the blockchain industry revenue was $11.14 billion in 2022.

As per Blockchain, in 2023, around 85 million different Blockchain.com wallets have been made.

As per Coin ATM Radar, there are almost 36,246 Cryptos ATMs all across the globe.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is now converting into the most popular tool each passing year. However, many things are connected to it that have yet to be disclosed. There are hundreds of people who have earned a proportionate profit, and there still needs to be a clear picture of the future of Cryptocurrency, as many countries have banned it. However, if we consider the worldwide demand, it is fixed that digital currency will become more accepted in the world. We have shed enough light on the cryptocurrency statistics.

FAQ . How does crypto keep its value? Bitcoin is valued by its users, demand, and supply. As long as it maintains the attributes associated with its demand and the money for it, it will stay a means of exchange and a store of value. How many people use crypto daily? Almost 50,000 people actively use Bitcoin daily. Research from 2021 states that 89% of the

citizens of the United States know about Bitcoin. According to predictions, almost 1 billion

people use Cryptocurrency. What data does Cryptocurrency use? The Blockchain includes blocks that store data transactions before the block addresses and the code that accomplishes the transaction and uses the Blockchain. Is crypto guaranteed money? Cryptocurrencies are not adjusted like stocks or insured like real money in banks. As such, they can provide huge losses or huge profits.

