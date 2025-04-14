PayZapp Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

PayZapp Statistics: Launched by HDFC Bank, PayZapp is a mobile wallet application covering internet payments, mobile recharges, bill payments, and online shopping all in one platform for its users. With several factors contributing to this growth, it can be said that this is a growth of the already existing fintech industry in India.

The presence of a comprehensive payment application with the addition of cashback offers, safety, and simplicity has promoted PayZapp statics by usage extensively. It is projected that by the Year 2024, the digital payment economy will develop to over ten trillion US dollars worth of transactions, majorly attributed to the selling of mobile phones, internet access, and government support for cashless transactions.

PayZapp statistics are important in this industry as it competes with other notable applications such as Google Pay, Phonepe, and Paytm. In the year 2024, the application continues to expand as there is more need for effective and secure modes of digital transactions.

PayZapp statistics show that in 2024, PayZapp is expected to perform over 120 million monthly transactions. The app allows for all kinds of payments, ranging from individual transfers to large-scale shopping.

The value of the total transactions processed by PayZapp in 2024 is likely to be around 80 billion US dollars for the entire year, owing to the platform's capacity to manage huge payments with the utmost safety within a short period.

In 2024, the number of users and the total number of transactions executed by PayZapp will increase at an annual rate of 15%. This growth is driven by the country's growing use of mobile banking and digital payments.

PayZapp statistics reveal that PayZapp will control approximately 8% of the digital payments market in India in 2024. Even though rivals such as Google Pay and PhonePe have larger shares, PayZapp holds a good stance considering the users of HDFC Bank.

Roughly 30% of Payzapp's transactions are attributed to mobile recharges and bill payments, which continue to be the app's typical use case.

Approximately 40% of the volume transacted on PayZapp is attributed to online shopping, which has been enhanced through several tie-ups with leading e-commerce companies.

The remaining 30% of transactions consist of P2P money transfers, as users still prefer using PayZapp for quick and secure transfers.

Payzapp's revenue for 2024 is projected to be $500 million. This will mostly come from transaction fees and merchant revenue shares. The application offers cashback offers and discounts to its clients, which have aided in bringing income to the app.

Most app users are from cities, as 75% of the users are from class Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Recent PayZapp statistics indicate that approximately 60% of its users are aged 18 to 35, indicating the app's appeal to younger, tech-savvy clientele.

PayZapp continues to attract users with its loyalty programs and cashback offers. In 2024, users have received over $20 million in cashback, increasing customer retention and repeat transactions.

In 2024, the number of active users on PayZapp exceeded 60 million, showing growth since the previous year's figure of 52 million in 2022.

The surge in users can be attributed to the app's capability to integrate with e-commerce platforms, utility services, and mobile banking systems.

The average transaction made by the customer using PayZapp in 2024 is fifty dollars.

According to PayZapp statistics, apart from e-wallet transactions, small daily transactions such as mobile recharges are averaged with the high-value products bought through the app from large e-commerce websites.

The app’s consumption has been safe, with a fraud-finding rate of anywhere above 99%. Users feel confident using the application since HDFC Bank has invested significantly in improving its security system.

General Statistics

HDFC Bank’s e-wallet facility was launched in 2015 and is available via the PayZapp App for all HDFC customers and non-HDFC customers.

The app currently has 1052 positions in Canada’s finance section.

According to PayZapp statistics, Close to 43.3% of PayZapp users use this e-wallet for these financial functions, and the content has been imported mostly from members.

The e-wallet has been embraced by more than 14 million users, most of whom are unbanked young adults.

Consumers can use HDFC Bank’s e-wallet services to pay their utility bills, top up their mobile and DTH connections, book movie shows, and even purchase travel tickets.

A user can link up to two PayZapp mobile numbers or accounts, provided that both accounts share the same PAN number.

That said, cashback on the app is limited to five transactions daily per mobile device, and users can make a maximum of 10 commercial transactions a day on the device.

The HDFC PayZapp e-wallet has integrated the UPI facility as well.

HDFC Bank recently upgraded the PayZapp app; however, the new version is still being released to a select group of users.

PayZapp Website Visits Over Time

(Source: similarweb.com)

Since the beginning of 2024, PayZapp’s website traffic has varied every month, indicating usage at different times.

The application enjoys considerable usage levels owing to the availability of other digital services integrated into it, such as UPI payments, credit cards, and mobile banking, as provided by Similarweb.

According to PayZapp statistics, as of mid-year 2024, PayZapp registered more than 6.577 million monthly visits. Most of these are caused by people wanting to use the app to pay their bills, monitor their accounts, and take advantage of the app’s promotional offers on cashback and discounts.

The average time spent by a user on the PayZapp website was approximately four minutes per visit, and the average number of pages viewed per visit was 3.2 pages. This illustrates that people can use the site for several transactions for some considerable time.

PayZapp Website Traffic by Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Recent PayZapp statistics show that PayZapp has many users in India, the majority of whom are followed by the US and the UAE.

India: Since the app primarily serves Indian audiences, 90.51% of Payzapp’s site traffic is directed to users based in India. This traffic comes from Desktop (30.39%) and Mobile (69.61%).

Since the app primarily serves Indian audiences, 90.51% of Payzapp’s site traffic is directed to users based in India. This traffic comes from Desktop (30.39%) and Mobile (69.61%). United States: The texture of the traffic of about 2.94% (3.03M) is found in the U.S., where it is mainly people traveling from and to India. This traffic comes from Desktop (67.87%) and Mobile (32.13%).

The texture of the traffic of about 2.94% (3.03M) is found in the U.S., where it is mainly people traveling from and to India. This traffic comes from Desktop (67.87%) and Mobile (32.13%). United Arab Emirates: Only 0.95% (977.92M) of the traffic attracted by PayZapp is from UAE, a country where a lot of Indians reside. This traffic comes from desktops (40.08%) and mobiles (59.92%).

Only 0.95% (977.92M) of the traffic attracted by PayZapp is from UAE, a country where a lot of Indians reside. This traffic comes from desktops (40.08%) and mobiles (59.92%). United Kingdom: The UK contributed 0.92% (952.14K) of all the traffic courtesy of such expatriate communities. This traffic comes from Desktop (58.64%) and Mobile (41.36%).

The UK contributed 0.92% (952.14K) of all the traffic courtesy of such expatriate communities. This traffic comes from Desktop (58.64%) and Mobile (41.36%). Canada: A total of 0.81% (838.46K) of this traffic is allocated to Canada. This traffic is driven primarily by desktops (62.74%) and mobiles (37.26%).

PayZapp Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

Direct Traffic (73.53%): This indicates the strength of the brand since users can go directly to PayZapp’s page, and in this case, it is a metric of brand recognition and accountability.

Organic Search (18%): Healthy levels of organic search are further supported by the presence of a keyword associated with the brand. This shows that the company can target users via search engines rather than pay through advertisements for them.

Social Media (2.04%): PayZapp also attracts a considerable volume of traffic from social networking sites, which suggests that PayZapp has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, and other sites where users are active and viewing ads and promotions.

Referral Traffic (4.42%): This type of traffic is usually called paying search engines and other web resources to give you a targeted audience and traffic. In such cases, the audience is built up through collaborators, as in the case of PayZapp, when other websites or their influencers refer visitors to the site.

Display Ads (2%): The company also engages in display advertising to create awareness of the brand and its services and enhance ulterior focus ad campaigns.

PayZapp Usage Rank

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to PayZapp statistics, PayZapp is ranked 4217th among mobile payment applications in the United States.

Even though it has achieved a ranking, the application has yet to be considerably successful or popular in the US mobile payment market.

PayZapp’s low ranking indicates that it can still grow and penetrate the US market.

However, given the U.S. mobile payment market competition, adopting users for PayZapp will take a lot of work.

HDFC Bank may also have to adopt specific marketing policies to be more visible and active in the US market.

Award-Winning Services Given By PayZapp

Recent PayZapp statistics indicate that the PayZapp 2.0 app was introduced in March 2023 and achieved remarkable success, acquiring 3 million users in the first twelve weeks.

Zeta has joined hands with HDFC Bank to provide superior payment experiences and is backing 23 global payment options.

Other unique transaction features include Swipe 2 Pay and Tap and Pay, which are available for prepaid, debit, and credit cards.

PayZapp takes advantage of Zeta’s integrated processing and services stack, which consists of Zeta Tachyon Suite, a state-of-the-art processing solution with deep APIs and events for fast application development.

The Saturn Servicing Suite includes new web-based Customer Service, Dispute Operations, and Account Operations interfaces.

The Zeus Data Suite is an extensible data architecture that provides various data extracts and data visualisations specific to reporting needs.

Zeta Studios is a disruptive engineering services firm whose team of developers, designers, and Product Managers delivers higher development speeds, matching the rates of traditional vendors and twice the speed of development cycles.

The Saturn Servicing Suite features redesigned web interfaces for Customer Service, Dispute Operations, and Account Operations.

The Zeus Data Suite is an open data stack that offers data extracts and visualisations for customised reporting.

Zeta Studios provides high-end engineering services with a team of developers, designers, and product managers, achieving development speeds twice as fast as traditional vendors.

Approximately 43.3% of PayZapp users use an electronic wallet to make transactions on the service.

Among other mobile applications, the PayZapp mobile app earns the maximum share of the traffic through the referral channel.

3% of PayZapp users utilise tools and technologies that are related to mobile payment applications.

According to banking app rankings in Canada, the PayZapp mobile application is ranked 1052.

The app has completed over 1 billion transactions, which are estimated to have a total value of $100 billion.

In India, PayZapp ranks third in terms of use after Google Pay and PhonePe.

According to PayZapp statistics, more than 60% of PayZapp users are under 35, predominantly young and urban.

A person is allowed to register 2 PayZapp accounts or mobile numbers associated with a single PAN.

HDFC has allowed UPI transactions via PayZapp wallet services.

Future Trends for PayZapp

India’s achievement of its digital payment goals will encourage more users, especially in the soon-to-be post-pandemic era. This will positively impact PayZapp’s user growth and volume of transactions.

HDFC Bank is expected to deepen its collaborations with many merchants and companies in e-commerce and service delivery. This will create even more avenues for users to access rewards and cash back, making the app even more interesting.

In a bid to maintain market share, Payzapp’s management believes that new features, such as personalised product offers made through AI, voice payments, and greater international payment facilities, will be launched.

Conclusion

PayZapp has emerged as one of the most dominant players in the digital payment sector in India, with more than 60 million users and $6 billion worth of monthly transactions in the year 2024. The app’s development can be attributed to its numerous services, available security delivered on payments, and the high cashback paid out to consumers. With the growth in acceptance of digital wallets, the user base and market share of PayZapp are likely to rise further, making it one of the top digital payment solutions in the country.

Due to its increasing usage in both urban and rural areas and broadening its services outside India, PayZapp is poised to register robust growth in the next few years.

FAQ . What is PayZapp, and what services does it offer?



PayZapp is a mobile wallet application launched by HDFC Bank that provides a range of services, including internet payments, mobile recharges, bill payments, online shopping, and secure transactions. It also supports 23 universal payment methods and allows users to book tickets, recharge DTH, and pay utility bills. How many users does PayZapp have, and what is its projected growth in 2024?



As of 2024, PayZapp has over 60 million active users, with the number growing at an annual rate of 15%. The platform is projected to process over 120 million monthly transactions and around $80 billion in transactions for the entire year. What are the major use cases for PayZapp transactions?



Around 40% of PayZapp’s transactions are attributed to online shopping, 30% are related to mobile recharges and bill payments, and another 30% involve peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers. What are the demographics of PayZapp users?



Approximately 60% of PayZapp users are aged 18 to 35, indicating a strong appeal to younger, tech-savvy individuals. Most users (75%) come from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India. How secure is PayZapp, and what fraud detection capabilities does it have?



PayZapp has a robust security system, with a fraud detection rate of over 99%. HDFC Bank has invested heavily in improving the app’s security to ensure safe and secure transactions for its users.

Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D'Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

