Tencent Statistics By Revenue, Downloads, Active Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Tencent Statistics: We can see that Tencent is among the biggest Tech firms in the world, with a strong footprint in Chinese technology and increasing global influence. Founded in 1998, it provides a wide variety of services ranging from social networking to gaming, cloud computing, and digital payments. Current reports indicate that Tencent ranks as one of the largest tech companies globally, with interests spanning entertainment, cloud computing, e-commerce services, internet services, and operational and business ecosystems.

The firm derives half of its revenues from online advertising, social media services, music subscriptions, and video games from Tencent. Its most popular products include WeChat, which has a monthly active user statistic topping 1.3 billion (MAUs), and Tencent Games, which is one of the leading gaming companies globally. By its diverse business model, Tencent is positioned firmly within China’s technology landscape while also extending its reach beyond other parts of the world.

In this article, we shall provide key Tencent statistics for 2025, along with details about how its finances have evolved or additional important changes happening throughout this organization, as well as their possible implications for the future. We will also look at recent Tencent statistics and future projections concerning it.

Editor’s Choice

Tencent statistics show that, as of 2024, its revenue increased by 11% to reach 159.5 billion Chinese Yuan.

to reach Chinese Yuan. 98% of the Chinese populace uses Tencent’s app.

of the Chinese populace uses Tencent’s app. Tencent’s app store has more than 36,755 apps in its 23 categories, of which as many as 30% are tools, education, and lifestyle apps.

apps in its categories, of which as many as are tools, education, and lifestyle apps. On Tencent Media Networks, there are over one million active users, and paid video subscriptions total 129 million.

Tencent statistics show that by the close of 2022, Tencent had incorporated a market capitalization of $526.24 billion .

. Around 700 companies own equity interests in this firm, and it has over 85,000 employees.

companies own equity interests in this firm, and it has over employees. The company spent roughly $23.15 billion on acquisitions, including Sumo Digital and Stunlock Studios.

on acquisitions, including Sumo Digital and Stunlock Studios. WeChat ranks as the sixth largest social network, with more than 1.2 million users logging in every month.

users logging in every month. Meanwhile, approximately 863 million people use WeChat Mini-Programs monthly, while around 400 million do so regularly.

people use WeChat Mini-Programs monthly, while around do so regularly. WeCom is a business messaging service that more than 130 million individuals have used.

individuals have used. According to Tencent statistics, Tencent’s equity holders will earn 25.8 billion Yuan in profits, which is 10% more than last year.

in profits, which is more than last year. Honour of Kings was among the games developed by Tencent, which recorded the maximum gross revenue.

In Q4 2022, WeChat Pay services from Tencent had a growth rate of about 32% , bringing in about 48.7 billion Yuan; this shows a 14% year-on-year growth.

, bringing in about Yuan; this shows a year-on-year growth. Sales generated from domestic video games during 2023 were about 35.1 billion Yuan, with an increment of 6%.

Yuan, with an increment of An increase in international game sales, estimated at 55% in 2023, also amounts to approximately 35.1 million dollars .

in 2023, also amounts to approximately . Tencent’s online advertisement revenue grew by 17% in the first quarter of 2023, reaching 21 billion renminbi.

in the first quarter of 2023, reaching renminbi. In 2022, Tencent became the leading internet enterprise across China, boasting an active user base of over 94.6% and a penetration rate of 442 active users per thousand persons online.

Key Facts

By the end of 2022, Tencent had a total market capitalization of $526.24 billion.

Tencent statistics show that on November 2, 2022, Tencent’s market share in China reached $252.52 billion, which increased to $272.54 billion by November 3, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, Tencent employed about 108,436 people.

In China, WeChat has almost 1.2 billion active users monthly, making it the most popular messaging app in the country.

Tencent is committed to reducing carbon emissions and aims to use 100% green power by 2030.

Tencent’s social media platforms have over 1 million active users, and its video services have almost 129 million paid subscribers.

In 2022, Tencent’s renewable energy procurement increased by 700% from last year and reached a total of 500 GWh (Gigawatt hours) of such energy consumption.

Tencent spent approximately $23.15 billion on acquisitions, including companies like Sumo Digital and Stunlock Studios.

Tencent Philanthropy has donated more than RMB3 billion to fund approximately 3,700 projects and over 1 billion yuan to more than 1,700 charities.

Top-Grossing Mobile Gaming Apps Published by Tencent, Ranked by Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Tencent statistics, Honor of Kings has played an important part in driving Tencent’s gaming revenues, bringing in more than $829 million worldwide via the Apple App Store and Google Play from January to May 2024.

However, based on the number of downloads, the game was not even the most popular title released by this company in that time frame.

The best-seller was PUBG Mobile, which is yet another online gaming platform published by Tencent.

This indicates that despite being a top revenue earner, PUBG Mobile has offered a wider audience to gamers worldwide.

Number of mobile apps and app publishers on the Tencent AppStore

(Reference: statista.com)

In China, the top third-party app store for Android devices is Tencent Appstore.

As of May 12, 2024, this platform had almost 63,000 mobile apps available for users to download, making it one of the biggest app repositories in the country.

Tencent statistics show that Tencent’s store offers a wide range of developers and content provided by more than 35,800 app publishers.

Top-grossing Mobile Gaming Apps Published by Tencent, Ranked by Downloads

(Reference: statista.com)

Tencent statistics reveal that from January to May 2024, PUBG Mobile became Tencent’s most installed application, with approximately 46 million downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store worldwide.

In addition, it is one of the most famous multiplayer battle royale games, which indicates a major preference for many people today.

PUBG Mobile is also Tencent’s second highest-earning mobile game; this shows that it still operates at a profit margin despite other titles, such as Honor of Kings, collecting more revenue and hence dominating top earners lists.

Revenue of Tencent from 2nd quarter 2018 to 2nd quarter 2024

(Source: statista.com)

Compared to that of 2023, the Chinese technology behemoth Tencent saw a remarkable surge in its revenues during quarter two (2) of 2024.

According to Tencent statistics, revenue grew by more than 161 billion yuan, which indicated superior financial performance and ongoing growth in different segments of the company’s business.

Thus, we can see how Tencent has managed to grow its income streams persistently year after year.

The top-grossing mobile games of all time developed by Tencent

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Tencent statistics, by 2024, PUBG mobile remained in first place among other Tencent apps, with an average download rate of approximately 1.09 billion downloads globally on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

No less than this signifies its worldwide acceptance as a well-known multiplayer battle royale game within the genre.

Furthermore, while it received the highest number of downloads, PUBG Mobile was also Tencent’s second-ranked mobile gaming scheme in terms of income generation from these games, only after Honor of Kings.

Tencent Active Users

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Tencent statistics indicate that in the first quarter of 2022, the number of active monthly users for Tencent increased from December 2021 to 563.6 million.

In the second quarter of 2022, there was a rise in the monthly active users by 568.7 million.

In the third quarter of 2022, the number grew to 574.4 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the number fell slightly to 572.1 million monthly active users.

In early 2023, this figure increased again and stood at 597 million. Finally, by the end of the second quarter of 2023, monthly active users amounted to 571 million.

Tencent Statistics By Business Insights

Tencent Holdings Limited experienced a significant increase in digital growth during the first half of 2023.

According to Tencent statistics, as of June 30, 2023, WeChat had 1.327 billion monthly active users (MAUs).

At the closure of June 2023, there were over one hundred million video subscriptions for Tencent.

In 2022, Tencent’s desktop and mobile games’ daily active users (DAU) and monthly active users (MAU) experienced substantial yearly growth.

By the end of July 2023, Tencent’s advertising expenditures had grown by up to 34%, amounting to RMB 25 billion.

WeChat Users Statistics

In the first quarter of 2022, WeChat had 1.268 billion monthly active users worldwide.

In the second quarter of 2022, WeChat had 1.262 billion monthly users, which increased to 1.30 billion in the third quarter and hit 1.31 billion in the fourth quarter.

By the first quarter of 2023, WeChat’s total number skyrocketed by a slight margin, with monthly active users reaching 1.31 billion, while in the second, it was at about 1.32 billion.

According to Tencent statistics, in China, WeGame and Honor of Kings both had 200 million players in 2022.

In addition, Tencent Video had 137 million daily active users, while its apps outside China had 135 million users.

Furthermore, the number of people who subscribed to Tencent Video increased by about 120 million.

Share of exclusive TV series and variety shows on Tencent

(Reference: statista.com)

Recent Tencent statistics reveal that in China, Tencent Video is a prominent video streaming service.

The content licensing strategy of Tencent Video was more or less balanced in 2023 with exclusive and shared content.

For instance, about 46-47% of the series and variety shows added by Tencent Video to its library in 2023 were available on other platforms as well.

Tencent Statistics By OTT Video Services

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Tencent statistics, in June 2022, only 8% of global internet users had never watched any type of online video, whether dead or alive.

The leading OTT service in China is iQiyi, which is used by 68% of internet users, constituting two-thirds of the total population within the borders.

Another popular video streaming platform that came in after Tencent Video was the least favourite, but as the analysis shows, it was also seen and used by 66% of adults living in China.

In terms of time spent on video content in average daily numbers for the year 2022, 2.2 hours were spent on videos, while 1.5 hours were spent on music and games separately.

The most entertaining types of videotapes were Live TV (52%), short-form content (26%), news (9%), SVOD/AVOD (9%), and live sports (4%).

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In 2023, WeChat was the most popular short video platform worldwide.

In 2022, the views of short clips increased by 237% compared to those of 2021.

The popular categories for short videos on WeChat channels include financial literacy, which increased by 382%, workplace discussions by 264%, culture and history by 231%, trivia by 224%, and public speaking by 198%.

In 2022, video uploads made on WeChat doubled compared to the previous year, while original content rose by 350%.

Tencent Platforms

Some of the important Tencent statistics are for its platforms, like WeChat Mini Programs, which had 863 million users; WeGame, with 200 million; WeCom, with 130 million; and Tencent Video, which stood out among others with 129 million, while VooM Meeting recorded only 100 million.

About 10.6% of Tencent users were willing to pay more for services, an increase of 7.2% from the previous year.

Tencent’s highest revenue was derived from its online gaming division, which accounted for 28.6% of its total revenue worldwide.

Revenue shares from other segments are as follows: Fintech and Business Services account for 22.1%, Social Network 22%, Advertisement and Social segment 14.7%, Cloud 4.1%, and Media ads 3.7%. Unclassified items stand at 1.5%.

Tencent Online Music Statistics

Tencent statistics indicate that in 2023, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue in China increased by 15.5% year over year, reaching RMB 7.91 billion. Of this, RMB 3.6 billion was generated from online music, which increased by 14.9%.

The social entertainment segment contributed RMB 2.99 billion, while music live streaming earned RMB 1.28 billion.

About 880 million people are active users of Tencent Music Entertainment Group each month as a whole.

Tencent Website Traffic By Country

As per recent Tencent statistics, in 2024, Tencent’s web traffic distribution is heavily tilted toward its homeland, China, which generates 89.8% of total traffic, amounting to roughly 50.44 million visits monthly.

Other notable markets include the United States, which contributed 2.07% of its traffic, equating to approximately 1.16 million visits, and Hong Kong, which accounted for 2.2% of the total traffic, translating into an estimated volume of about 1.23 million visits.

However, other smaller traffic sources include Singapore, which contributes about 1.25%(roughly 692 thousand), and Macao, which contributes about 1.12%(630.99).

Therefore, Tencent’s digital presence is mainly based in China, but steady engagements come from locations such as the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Future Trends

Tencent will likely continue to be the foremost in gaming as it is investing massively in mobile gaming and cloud games. The firm may issue new titles in games by 2025, which will make its earnings soar even higher.

Tencent intends to extend WeChat’s services beyond China. In 2024, the company provided WeChat Pay to several Southeast Asian states and plans to enter more foreign markets within the next few years.

Tencent Cloud and its AI services are indicating that they will alleviate this situation by upscaling as more organisations move online.

Additionally, Tencent is busy creating new healthcare-focused AI that might add more revenue streams later on.

Conclusion

The strength of Tencent in gaming, social networking, and financial technology has made it a global technology giant in 2024. Tencent statistics show that the company will generate revenues of about 120 billion dollars, which shows that this organisation has retained significant power and influence worldwide. Tencent’s management also plans for more international expansion, especially in gaming and cloud services.

This indicates an even greater growth potential for the firm shortly. Other areas where Tencent statistics aim to shape the global tech landscape are cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital payments. As such, it would be advisable for both investors as well as market researchers to closely monitor this firm’s developments as it continues along its path of innovation and expansion.

FAQ . What was Tencent’s market capitalization as of the end of 2022?



Tencent had a market capitalisation of $526.24 billion at the end of 2022. How does WeChat compare with other platforms in terms of popularity?



In 2024, WeChat will be the most famous platform for short videos globally, with 1.327 billion active users monthly. Additionally, it is the most dominant messaging application in China, with nearly 1.2 billion active users. Which Tencent game made the highest revenue in early 2024?



From the beginning of early 2024, “Honor of Kings” has been Tencent’s top revenue-generating game globally, making over $829 million; however, during the same period “, PUBG Mobile” was recorded as Tencent’s most downloaded game.” What are the key revenue segments for Tencent in 2024?



In 2024, Tencent’s highest revenue segment was online gaming, accounting for 28.6% of its total revenue. Other significant segments include fintech and business services (22.1%), social networks (22%), and advertising and social segments (14.7%). What are Tencent’s plans for future growth?



Tencent plans to expand its WeChat services internationally, increase investments in mobile and cloud gaming, and develop new AI technologies, including healthcare-focused AI. The company aims to enhance its presence in Southeast Asia and other global markets.

