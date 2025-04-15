Threads App Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Threads App Statistics: Meta (formerly known as Facebook) launched the Threads app in 2023 as a new social network aimed at rivalling X (previously known as Twitter). It covers microblogging, fast updates, and interaction in a simpler manner. The application gained momentum very quickly, particularly because of its connection to Instagram, which Meta also owns.

On July 6th, 2023, Threads–a messaging platform with a Twitter-like interface–was released, giving rise to rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg along with their supporters. Although Twitter enacted tough new regulations, Threads was introduced with fewer limitations, attracting millions of users within one hour after its launch. As Threads matured in 2024, questions about its revenue model and growth have become significant issues within the technology industry.

Hence, it’s important to understand how the app earns money due to the never-ending competition on social media. This article aims to look into the Threads App statistics for 2025, focusing on key figures, trends, and comparisons with other social networks.

Editor’s Choice

The Threads App statistics are anticipated to generate around $200 million in advertising revenue, user data monetization, and collaborations by 2024.

Halfway through 2024, Threads made roughly $150 million, owing primarily to Meta's sophisticated ad placement based on Instagram and Facebook data.

, owing primarily to Meta’s sophisticated ad placement based on Instagram and Facebook data. Also, in 2024, this platform expects that in-app purchases, including premium options for creators, will generate $30 million.

Threads App statistics show that by early 2024, the number of people using the app had passed the 100 million mark, thus improving its revenue-generating potential, especially in countries such as the United States and Europe.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for Threads stood at $2.00 by Q2 of 2024, which is lower than other Meta platforms but is likely to increase as more people use the app.

Launched by Meta Platforms on July 5, 2023, Threads received over 414 million users by the third quarter of 2024.

users by the third quarter of 2024. According to Threads App statistics, the platform gained 30 million users within 24 hours of launch and reached 100 million users within five days.

More than one hundred countries have access to Threads, but it is not available in the European Union.

Threads’ user base grew from 130 million in Q3 2023 to 414 million in Q3 2024.

Total worldwide downloads slid up from 73.14 million in July 2023 to over 414.06 million by July 2024.

Neymar Jr., with 17.6m followers, remains the most followed person on Threads.

followers, remains the most followed person on Threads. Threads App statistics reveal that users shared their thoughts 95 million times within the first 24 hours after it was born and then added another 34 billion within the next thirteen months.

times within the first 24 hours after it was born and then added another within the next thirteen months. The posts on Threads shall not exceed 500 characters and shall consist of links, photos, and videos that are a maximum of five minutes long.

As for country shares on its release date, Threads got downloaded from various countries, namely I ndia (22%), the UK (20%), Brazil (16%), and the US (14%).

By July 7th, 2023, there was an 18% jump in Android users using this platform.

jump in Android users using this platform. At least by 6th July this year, there were around forty-one point seven nine million active daily Android users, who on the next day increased to an estimated forty-nine point three million.

The most notable aspect of threads, however, is that they are mainly male, with men accounting for about 68% and women for just 32%.

In only two hours following its launch, Threads obtained two million followers, surpassing ChatGPT's previous records.

The largest segment of the thread populace is from Gen Z.

The fastest-ever recorded time that an app got to one million users was under one hour.

Male users aged between 25 and 23 represent 28%, while men aged between 18 and 25 make up 11% of all male users. Female counterparts aged between these same ages only account for 5%.

while men aged between 18 and 25 make up of all male users. Female counterparts aged between these same ages only account for Most of the new users are iOS device owners.

Threads App Download Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Threads App statistics indicate that, globally, there have been about 28 million downloads for Threads.

Threads, which was launched in July 2023 by Meta Platforms, managed to attract around 73 million downloads within its first month.

The app was initially released in about 100 nations but was not made available in the EU because of data privacy issues.

On December 14, 2023, Threads made its debut in the European Union.

Active Threads Users worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Threads App statistics reveal that by Q4 2024, Meta’s Threads application had approximately 275 million monthly active users (MAU), signifying an impressive rise from 150 million MAU in Q1 2024.

This reflects a steady upward trend in the popularity of the app.

The Threads platform was launched in July 2023. Within its first 24 hours, it had about 30 million users, indicating that this platform gained instant popularity and that so many people loved it.

Global Platforms Discussing the Social Media App Threads By Users

(Reference: statista.com)

When Meta initiated Threads as a microblogging and social media app, online talk about it greatly increased.

Threads App statistics show that between July 3rd and 10th, 2023, around 64% of online references regarding threads were mentioned on Twitter.

The other source for these mentions, Facebook accounts, was approximately 16%.

Websites captured 8.6% of the threads’ general buzz, while Forums accounted for only 1.33% of the overall mentions online.

Blogs provided even lower percentages, below 0:5%.

Leading Countries Users Using Thread App

(Reference: statista.com)

Threads App statistics indicate that between July 3 and July 10, 2023, users from the United States made about 40,000 online references to the social media application Threads.

In comparison, around 23,600 mentions were made by people in the United Kingdom.

Approximately 2,500 references to Threads were recorded from Chinese users.

Share of Therad App Downloads Worldwide By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

As for what the app is called, it is, at the same time, a text-based one and Instagram’s baby, which Meta Platforms funds. Its launch happened on July 6, 2023, making it predicted as a possible substitute for Twitter.

By July 12, 2023, 33% of Threads’ downloads were from India.

Undoubtedly, Brazil played a significant role, accounting for 22% of total app downloads during this time.

Roughly speaking, the United States contributed about 16% of all downloads.

This thread cannot be found within the European Union’s borders because it raises some potential concerns about privacy policy.

Number of Thread Sign-ups Globally

(Reference: statista.com)

Threads have been made available in as many as 100 nations, but all have been included in the European Union.

During the first two hours after launch, there was a total of about two million sign-ups for Threads.

This resulted in 30 million users within a day after it was launched.

As of July 10, 2023, the total number of people who had registered reached around 100 million.

On Threads, you can post messages consisting of, at most, five hundred letters at a time.

It is just like Twitter, which also uses Instagram to authenticate accounts.

Threads Surpasses One Million Users in Record Time

(Source: statista.com)

According to Threads App statistics, the new Threads app created by Meta attracted two million users in the first two hours after it was launched on Wednesday.

Twitter is its rival. Threads is a media platform for noting up to 500 characters, photos, and videos of a maximum five-minute duration, aiming to promote “nice” conversations.

Additionally, this application contains tools for marking or blocking posts that are deemed incorrect or misleading.

Twitter has threatened Meta with legal action over ex-employees who have been hired for the Threads app.

With this rate, Threads has become the fastest-downloaded app or online service, surpassing ChatGPT, which gained one million users five days after its introduction in November.

For example, Instagram achieved this milestone in about two and a half months, while Spotify and Dropbox did so in five and seven months, respectively.

Generally speaking, social media services that were formed over 15 years ago tend to grow slowly, and it has taken longer to reach one million users than current platforms.

When Netflix started as a subscription service in 1999, it took 3.5 years to reach one million subscribers.

Most followed Users on the Threads App.

# Account Total Followers 1 Neymar 17.6 million followers 2 Selena Gomez 16.6 million followers 3 Kylie Jenner 14.5 million followers 4 Kim Kardashian 13.1 million followers 5 Taylor Swift 11.3 million followers 6 Jennifer Lopez 11.0 million followers 7 Shakira 9.6 million followers 8 Mr. Beast 9.2 million followers 9 Will Smith 9.0 million followers 10 Khloe Kardashian 8.9 million followers

According to recent Threads App statistics, Neymar is the Leading player in Threads, with a whopping 17.6 million followers.

Right behind her is Selena Gomez, boasting 16.6 million fans as a testament to her active fanbase.

Kylie Jenner has amassed 14.5 million subscribers, while Kim Kardashian boasts 13.1 million – both showing how well they have been received on this social media platform.

Following them are Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, respectively, with 11.3 million and 11.0 million followers.

In addition to these names, Shakira, Mr. Beast, Will Smith, and Khloe Kardashian are on board at the same time. They occupy positions seven to ten, with their respective followerships varying between 9.6 million and 8.9 million.

Thus, the concentration of distinguished individuals indicates that Threads is appealing to stars and their fans.

Threads App Demographics

Men make up 68% of the user base, while the overall male user population is 32%.

15-23 years old, males comprise 28% of all male Threads participants.

As for 18-25 year-olds,11% represented by men and in women is just 5%.

Threads App statistics reveal that 40.1% of Gen Z users download Threads because they thought it “looked fun.”

Another reason given by 38.7% is that they wanted to “try a new platform.”

Thus, 25.7% installed it because their friends or families were using it.

Additionally, 25.4% found it appealing because it was easy to install, while 23.7% were motivated by the presence of creators they followed on other platforms.

Similarly, 22.2% liked the fact that text posts, such as reading or writing, were posted on social media platforms similar to their own.

This is contrary to only 19.5% who downloaded the app in search of an alternative to Twitter (now X).

Only 14% of these users aimed at getting more followers, whereas a small percentage (1.2%) cited other reasons.

33% of total downloads belong to India.

Brazil has 22% of shares, which is second in the ranking. The US is third, with about 16%.

Other important areas include Mexico (8%) and Japan (5%).

Threads App Usage Statistics

(Source: whatsthebigdata.com)

Threads App statistics show that initially, Threads had high user appeal. However, user interaction declined by 85% in just one month.

The daily active users of Threads for Android globally peaked at 49.3 million on July 7.

By August 7, this number had dropped to 10.3 million.

On July 7, about 2.3 million Threads users were daily active among United States Facebook users.

However, by August 7th, the figure had greatly reduced—only 576,000 such persons were available in the US.

Average daily active users spent just three minutes using the app.

This decline can be attributed to the app’s limited features, absence of a search option, and competition with Twitter-like social media platforms.

Meta – the parent company of Threads – recognised the need for improvement.

Regular updates and improvements were incorporated as a response to user feedback and aimed at increasing engagement.

Whether these changes will facilitate Threads’ emergence as a long-term player in microblogging is still an open question.

Revenue Generated by Meta Platforms Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Meta’s total revenue was $39 billion during the second three months of 2024, mainly from advertisements.

Global revenue for Meta was $40 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Future Growth Projections

Threads’ advertising revenue will grow dramatically in the second half of 2024, with an estimation of crossing more than $250 million by year-end.

Meta’s investment in advertisements driven through artificial intelligence (AI) and better-targeted marketing campaigns for users will be the driving force behind this growth.

The introduction of Threads into places such as Asia and Latin America will likely increase the app’s revenue.

International markets may contribute an additional $50 million to the application’s total revenue by December 2024.

Furthermore, Meta is also exploring possibilities for using other elements within Threads to make money, starting with e-commerce capabilities similar to those on Instagram Shopping.

By early 2025, this could amount to about twenty million dollars more than what they were being paid before.

Conclusion

Revenue growth with Threads has been favorable in 2025, especially in terms of Meta’s advertising capability. The app is still in its infancy, but it is connected to Instagram through a partnership, which gives it an added advantage in terms of competition. Hence, as its user base expands and Meta seeks more ways of generating revenue, these figures are likely to increase further.

At the end of 2024, Threads App statistics are estimated to generate about $250 million in revenue, with ample potential for future development. Can Threads gain back its lost early momentum as it develops and improves? It may remain to be seen if this move will pay off. It depends on how well Meta can heed user feedback, adapt to changing market conditions, and offer an engaging and new kind of microblogging experience that would make users fall in love with it again.

Although Threads has not exactly taken off as a direct competitor to Twitter, it demonstrates that social media platforms are ever-changing and unpredictable but continue to thrive nonetheless.

FAQ . What is Threads exactly, and when did it start?



Meta Platforms developed Threads as a rival to Twitter (currently X), a social networking app. It mainly concentrates on microblogging, short updates, and straightforward interaction. Threads was released on July 6, 2023, and this happened because it was linked to the Instagram platform, which attracted great attention very soon. How many people use Threads as of 2024?



At the end of Quarter Three (Q3) 2024, over four hundred fourteen million(414M) people were using Threads. The app saw an amazing growth rate within 24 hours of its launch, acquiring thirty million (30 M) users, which ballooned to one hundred million(100M) five days later. What are Threads’ main income sources in 2024?



Threads’ revenue for 2024 is estimated at around 200 million dollars (200M$). Most of this income would come from advertisements, with an estimated $150 million being generated through these sources by mid-2024 alone. Additionally, in-app purchases such as creator features that promote more creativity can expect to contribute about $30 million towards their overall profit margin. How has user engagement on Threads changed since its launch?



Threads initially experienced high user engagement but saw a significant decline. By August 7, 2023, daily active users on Android dropped from 49.3 million to 10.3 million. In the United States, daily active users decreased from 2.3 million to 576,000 within the same period. What are the key demographics and geographical statistics for Threads users?



Threads has a predominantly male user base, with men making up 68% and women 32%. Among male users, 28% are aged 15 to 23, while 11% of male users and 5% of female users are aged 18 to 25.

