YouTube Statistics By Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

YouTube Statistics: YouTube was founded on April 14th, 2005, by three PayPal employees, Jawed Karim, Steve Chen, and Chad Hurley. They started the company in an office above a small restaurant in San Mateo. The platform now has almost 2.49 billion active users monthly and has grown significantly over the years. 47% of internet users worldwide use YouTube each month.

YouTube serves as both a social media platform and a search engine, allowing direct interaction with the audience and the creation of content that can be easily found by users. Let’s explore more YouTube statistics.

Editor’s Choice

Virtually 43% of United States advertisement buyers state their largest customers are advertising on YouTube shorts.

advertisement buyers state their largest customers are advertising on YouTube shorts. The median number of views for the Shorts is nearly 4.1, with almost every view lasting 50 seconds.

with almost every view lasting Among the top 100 advertisers on YouTube , the average spending per advertiser has increased by more than 60% year over year.

, the average spending per advertiser has increased by more than Content creators with nearly 1,000 subscribers can get channel memberships from their viewers.

can get channel memberships from their viewers. Among the top 100 advertisers on YouTube, the average spending per advertiser has increased by more than 60% year over year.

YouTube had collected almost 45% of the revenue generated from advertisements on a watch page.

generated from advertisements on a watch page. The United States has almost 239 million, Brazil has 144 users, Indonesia has 139 million, Mexico has 83.1 million, Japan has 78.6 million, Pakistan has 71.7 million, Germany has almost 67.8 million, Vietnam has 63%, and the Philippines has almost 58.1% of YouTube users.

According to YouTube Statistics, Between April and June, Android owners spent an average of almost 27 hours and 26 minutes watching YouTube applications.

The OTT platform watchers consume almost 94.5% of the content.

YouTube is the most widely used social media platform for research between business-to-business decision-makers, with around 50.9% of users.

General YouTube Statistics

With almost 106 billion yearly visits, YouTube has become the second most visited website worldwide.

YouTube is the most popular social media platform in the United States, beating out Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and Facebook.

Currently, YouTube has 100 million subscribers all around the world for music and premium services.

Almost 16.4% of YouTube traffic is generated in the United States, 9.2% in India, and 4.8% in Japan.

YouTube is the most widely used social media platform for research between business-to-business decision-makers, with around 50.9% of users.

According to Nielsen, YouTube currently accounts for almost 8.6% of the streaming use in the United States, followed by Netflix at 7.9%.

According to research by the GMI Team, almost 2.70 billion people globally use YouTube each month.

In 2024, India is predicted to have the most YouTube users, with 462 million.

Factually, YouTube is the second biggest search engine after Google.

More than 122 million people use YouTube every day through mobile applications or websites.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium combined have almost 100 million subscribers across the world.

(Source: hootsuite.com)

The above chart shows which social media platforms are most popular and used frequently in the United States.

As the chart shows, YouTube had a high number of users from 2018 to 2023, with almost 85%.

Followed later by Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, Reddit, Be Real, and then at the bottom is Next Door.

According to YouTube Statistics, almost 54.4% of YouTube users are men, whereas 45.6% are women.

Most YouTube users are between 25 and 34 years old.

Nearly 63% of YouTube users watch it on their smartphones.

Education, Music, and entertainment are often watched genres on YouTube.

Apple Inc. spent $237.15 million on advertising on YouTube in 2020.

YouTube accounts for almost 25% of the worldwide mobile traffic.

YouTube has become the most famous online platform, with around 74% of users in the United States.

Nearly 80% of American parents have children of 11 years, and less than that say that their kids watch YouTube Kids Videos.

The OTT platform watchers consume almost 94.5% of the content.

Globally, YouTube ranks as the third most popular mobile video application, with almost 182.1 million downloads.

Baby Shark is the most viewed video on YouTube of all time, followed by Despacito by Daddy Tankee, having 8.54 billion views, and Johny Johny Yes Papa by LooLoo Kids, which has almost 6.86 billion views.

YouTube Shorts creates more than 70 billion views each day in 2023.

According to an observation in the third quarter of 2020, almost 62% of YouTube users in the United States access it every day.

YouTube Marketing and Growth Statistics

As per Semrush, YouTube is the second most used website globally.

According to DataReportal 2023, YouTube is the third most used application among Android users worldwide.

Tech Crunch 2023 states that more monthly logged-in viewers watched YouTube shorts than Instagram and TikTok reels.

YouTube viewers have increased by almost 500 million users since 2022.

A median, YouTube shorts have almost 70 billion viewers every day.

Nearly 70% of YouTube users make purchases after watching a brand on YouTube.

Advertisements targeted by the intent have an almost 100% higher lift in purchasing intended products.

(Source: thesocialshepherd.com)

As per the charts above, the levels of alignment with intent show the addictive lift.

In advertisement recall, almost 19% is of only Demo, 28% is of Demo & intent, and 25% is of intent only.

In the awareness section, almost 3% is of only Demo, 9% is of Demo & intent, and 8% is of intent only.

In the consideration section, almost 3% is of the only Demo, 12% is of Demo & intent, and 11% is of intent only.

Under purchase intent, almost 6% is for Demo, 13% is for demo & intent, and 12% is for intent only.

The pre-roll skippable advertisements are stated to be more effective, according to 29% of the respondents.

As of 2023, Tenlira is the biggest advertiser on YouTube and has invested almost 29.4 million dollars in YouTube advertisements.

Almost 66% of marketers predict an increase in their YouTube video usage. In addition, almost 59% plan to grow their organic activities on the YouTube platform.

The number of marketers using YouTube for organic content marketing will increase from 55% to 67% between 2022 and 2023.

YouTube is the second most effective social media platform for content marketing, according to YouTube Statistics.

Extremely Effective Very Effective Somewhat Effective Not Very Effective Not At All Effective LinkedIn 19% 34% 37% 9% 1% YouTube 12% 29% 45% 12% 2% TikTok 18% 19% 37% 26% 0% Facebook 9% 26% 42% 21% 2% Instagram 11% 24% 46% 19% 0% Pinterest 12% 20% 45% 16% 7% Twitter 6% 17% 47% 23% 7%

Among social video viewers, 52% use YouTube to watch live content in the United States. YouTube Live has gained more popularity after 2021.

YouTube Shorts now gets a median of 70 billion views every day. Entrepreneurs strive hard to create more videos for YouTube Shorts to engage their viewers.

YouTube Shorts is the first short-form video platform for stumbling new brands and products.

The most viewed video on YouTube is “Baby Shark Dance” of all time.

In 2023, YouTube created $31.5 billion in worldwide advertising revenue.

Roughly 90% of entrepreneurs use YouTube for their video marketing shots.

84% of the time, a paid YouTube mobile advertisement is more likely to get a viewer’s attention than a TV advertisement.

Around 78% of entrepreneurs see YouTube as a successful channel for video marketing.

Practically, 67% of business–to–customer entrepreneurs use YouTube for their content marketing efforts.

Virtually 45% of the business–to–customer entrepreneurs stated that YouTube was “Somewhat Effective” for their marketing efforts.

According to YouTube Statistics, 34% is the median bounce rate for YouTube.com.

30 % of business-to-customer entrepreneurs who use paid social media advertising state that they use YouTube.

Almost 29% of business-to-customer entrepreneurs stated that YouTube was ‘Very Effective’ for their advertising efforts.

Around 12% of the business–customer entrepreneurs stated that YouTube was “Extremely Effective” for their advertising efforts.

In the past years, 8% of YouTube’s worldwide marketing revenue has grown compared to 2022.

Just 2% of the business-to-consumer stated that YouTube needed to be more efficient in its marketing efforts.

Most Like Videos on YouTube

In YouTube’s market, music videos reign supreme, comprising nine out of the top ten most-liked videos.

Among these, “Baby Shark Dance” and “See You Again” stand out, with the former leading in likes and the latter ranking third. “Gangnam Style” holds significance as the first video to reach one billion views.

BTS emerges as a notable presence, achieving over 28 million likes with “Dynamite” and being the first K-pop group to hit a billion views with “DNA.”

Other music hits include “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, which held the second spot for most-liked video, and “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, ranking fifth.

Mr Beast is a prominent figure in non-music videos. “Make it Count” garnered over 16 million likes, making it the most-liked non-music video.

YouTube milestones include “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK, becoming the fastest video to reach one million likes in under 32 minutes.

Only 188 videos on YouTube have amassed over 10 million likes, indicating the rarity of such an achievement.

“Despacito” reigned as the most-liked video for nearly ten months, from August 2017 to April 2018.

Zay Hilfiger holds the record as the youngest artist to surpass one million likes with “Juju on that beat” at the age of 15.

In terms of market presence, Mr Beast is the most featured YouTuber in the top 50 most-liked non-music videos.

YouTube Users Statistics

YouTube has almost 2.70 billion monthly active viewers as of 2024, which means 51% of all internet users retrieve the video-sharing program each month.

Around 33% of the global population uses YouTube each month.

More than 50% of the smartphone users access YouTube each month.

It is predicted that almost 122 million people visit YouTube each day through its Applications and Website.

Almost 62% of YouTube users in the United States access the platform each day, which is equal to 153.14 million people.

The users absorb almost 1 billion hours of the videos on YouTube each day.

The appease worth 500 hours is uploaded on YouTube each day.

As per YouTube 2024, worldwide viewers broadly watch a median of 1 billion hours of YouTube content each day on Television.

According to the YouTube 2023 survey, almost 87% of the users surveyed said that they watched at least four different YouTube formats in the past years, such as live streams and shorts.

According to Semrush Traffic Analytics, in 2023, the median YouTube visiting length across all devices was almost 36 minutes.

DataReportal 2023 states that Android users use YouTube on 63.4% of all days between April and June.

According to YouTube Statistics, Between April and June, Android owners spent an average of almost 27 hours and 26 minutes watching YouTube applications.

Globally, almost 95% of the population watches YouTube.

Almost 100 countries have YouTube as a localized version of YouTube.

According to YouTube statistics, YouTube includes almost 80 languages.

Worldwide, the total number of video-watching hours each day is 1 billion hours.

According to the survey, almost 5 billion videos are watched per day.

Nearly 500 hours of videos are uploaded each minute.

Roughly 5 billion and above videos have been shared to date.

“Despacito” is the most liked video to date.

“Me at the Zoo” was the first video that was uploaded on 23 April 2005.

According to YouTube statistics, 70% of the time spent watching YouTube comes from mobile devices.

The average mobile viewing session is 40+ minutes.

There are almost 1+ billion mobile YouTube viewers per day.

(Reference: globalmediainsight.com)

In the above charts, we can see the Top 10 countries using YouTube across the world.

As we can observe, India has almost 462 million users and stands in first place.

The United States has almost 239 million, Brazil has 144 users, Indonesia has 139 million, Mexico has 83.1 million, Japan has 78.6 million, Pakistan has 71.7 million, Germany has almost 67.8 million, Vietnam has 63%, and the Philippines has almost 58.1% of YouTube users.

(Reference: statista.com)

The above chart shows the number of YouTube users in India between 2020 to 2029.

As we can see, the average number of YouTube users was almost 337.66 million in 2020, the lowest number ever.

The graph consequently grows after 2020, as in 2021 and 2022, nearly 424.69 million and 497.93 million users used YouTube, respectively.

The number of users increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Gradually, in 2023 and 2024, the number of YouTube users number increased from 574.28 to 637.1.

This graph is predicted to continue increasing as more people use YouTube.

It is estimated that in 2025, almost 696.6 million active users will be there.

Subsequently, in 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, the numbers will be 745.5, 789.61, 826.44, and 859.26, respectively.

YouTube Demographic Statistics

According to Google, mobile YouTube videos are viewed more by people between 18 and 19 than any television network.

According to Google, YouTube accounts for 67% of online video consumption.

Almost 33% of the millennials state that they can find a way to find content for anything from YouTube.

According to YouTube Statistics, 81% of internet users in the United States between the ages of 15 and 25 use YouTube.

According to Statista, YouTube reaches almost 89% of households in the United States with a yearly income of nearly $100,000.

YouTube viewers are more likely to have kids than non-users, as per Google.

As per Google, YouTube viewers are more likely to have a bachelor’s degree than non-users.

A Google survey found that monthly, people 55 years old and above use 95% of the data to watch YouTube.

Hootsuite states that YouTube advertisements reach 32.4% of the people and almost 51.8% of the internet users.

According to DataReportal 2023, almost 54% of worldwide YouTube viewers are males, and 46% are women.

As per DataReportal 2023, YouTubers between 25 and 34 years old contribute the highest share of YouTube users.

Age Group (in years) Share of global YouTube users 18-24 15.5% 25-34 21.3% 35-44 17.5% 45-54 12.5% 55-64 9.2% 65+ 9.2%

According to DataReportal 2023, the age bracket in which there are more female viewers than men is people 65 years of age and above.

As Statista states, The United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Israel have the highest proportions of YouTube use among their adults, at 98.7%, 91.1%, and 92.7%, respectively.

According to eMarketer Insider Intelligence, almost 25.1% of YouTube users in the United States are Gen Z.

Generation Share of US YouTube Users Gen Z (1997-2012) 25.1% Millennials (1981-1996) 25.50% GenX (1965- 1980) 19.90% Baby Boomers (1946-1964) 15.00% Other 14.50%

Adults living in urban areas of the United States have more probability of using YouTube.Almost 84% of the users living in the central city, 81% in the suburban, and 74% in rural locations living population use YouTube.

In the United States, almost 90% of the people earning $75,000 or more state that they sometimes visit YouTube.

Of the American population with incomes between $30,000 and $49,999, 83% are YouTube viewers, compared to 79% of adults with incomes between $50,000 and $74,999.

YouTube Creator and Influencers Statistics

YouTube is a popular video-making platform. With over 31 million channels, it is clear that many people make videos on YouTube.

As per Matter 2023, the surveyed customers listed YouTube as the easy and favored platform for “beneficial and authentic” influencer content.

One channel, T-Series, has over 160 million subscribers. A lot of people like their videos!

About 500 hours of new videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute, which means there are a lot of videos to watch. So, if you want people to watch your videos, you have to make them good!

According to Influencer Marketing Hub 2024, YouTube channels with subscribers between 100,000 and 1 million have the highest engagement rate of 3.47%.

Most young people in America watch YouTube. About 90% of Americans aged 18-44 use YouTube.

(Reference: sproutsocial.com)

The above chart shows the influencer marketing market size globally between the period of 2016 to 2023.

The graph shows that the rate keeps on increasing, from 2016’s $1.7 billion to 2017’s $3.0 million market size.

The rate of growth was light in 2018, with a market size of $4.6 billion, and it will reach $6.5 billion in 2019.

Generally, in 2020, the market size increased to $9.7 billion.

The market was valued at $13.8 billion, $16.4 billion, and $21.1 billion, respectively, in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

People usually watch YouTube on their phones. More than 50% of YouTube viewers watch on their phones. This means videos need to look good on phones.

Creators who make videos for kids and music videos get the most views. That’s what people like to watch!

YouTube makes a lot of money—about $15 billion each year.

Most people who watch YouTube are between 18 and 49 years old. YouTube gets more viewers than any TV channel!

Every month, over 2 billion people use YouTube. That’s a lot of people watching videos!

The first video to get one billion views was “Gangnam Style.” This shows that YouTube videos can be very popular worldwide.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub 2024, around 33% of the participants’ brands used YouTube for influencer marketing camps.

The famous YouTube channel is T-Series, with nearly 261 million subscribers, as per YouTube statistics.

Latest YouTube Channel statistics state that T-series has collected more than 249 billion views for over 20,000 or more views.

Mr Beast ranks second overall with 244 million subscribers, and his channel has collected more than 44 billion views for only 780 videos.

CoCoMelon has almost 173 million subscribers, and the channel has almost 1000 and more videos.

An Indian Channel SET India is the most famous channel with nearly 169 million subscribers and almost 131,000 more video uploads.

Kids Diana Show ranks in 5th place with 120 million subscribers, and it has nearly 1,100 videos.

The worldwide influencer marketing platform market is predicted to reach $22.2 billion by 2025.

The influencer marketing advertisement globally is estimated to be valued at $30.81 billion in 2024.

The median advertisement spending for each user in the influencer advertising market is $5.78.

YouTube for Business Statistics

Just 10% of the small-scale businesses in the United States are presently active and operating on YouTube.

YouTube has almost 51 million channels, as per the survey done in 2023.

In 2020, YouTube Content aimed to concentrate on ‘beginners,’ which saw daily views grow by 50%.

Approximately 55% of the digital professionals use YouTube.

According to YouTube statistics, 62% of businesses post their advertising videos on YouTube to increase their sales.

The number of people subscribing to YouTube’s ad-free Premium and Music services has gone up a lot in the past few years.

The number of subscribers increased by 167% from October 2020 to November of last year, reaching 80 million.

Almost all marketers plan to either keep the same amount of money they spend on advertising on YouTube or increase it. This is because more people are watching videos on YouTube than other types of content on the internet.

YouTube made $29.24 billion from advertising worldwide, a 1.5% increase from the previous year. However, at the start of 2023, they saw a decrease of 2.6% in ad revenue compared to the same time last year. This drop is because people are unsure about the economy.

More than 4.3 billion comments were removed from YouTube because they broke the rules, including almost 2 billion comments removed in the last quarter of 2022.

The YouTube Partner Program lets certain content creators make money from ads on their videos.

Over 2 million members are now in this program. They can earn between 30 cents and $29.30 for every 1,000 views they get.

(Source: supplygem.com)

The chart above shows the number of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium Subscribers in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

As this period coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, we can observe a subsequent increase in the graph and revenue.

In 2020, almost 30 million people bought paid subscriptions, almost 50 million in 2021, and almost 80 million in 2022.

Almost 70% of YouTube viewers state that YouTube has made them more aware of innovations and new brands.

The most disliked video on YouTube is “YouTube Rewind 2018- Everyone Control Rewinds.”

T-series is the most popular and viewed channel on YouTube.

Mr. Beast, the top earner, earns approximately $82 million.

The United States has generated almost $35.3 million in revenue from YouTube for in-app purchases.

Almost twice the number of YouTube users stated that they are likely to buy products by watching reviews on YouTube.

YouTube Revenue and Sales Statistics

Alphabet’s global average revenue was $282.8 billion, of which YouTube accounted for 10.3%.

Between 2021 and 2022, YouTube witnessed a growth in advertisement revenue at $398 million.

In 2022, the worldwide YouTube advertisement revenue increased to $29 billion.

YouTube had collected almost 45% of the revenue generated from advertisements on a watch page.

YouTube has collected nearly 55% of the revenue gained from generating advertisements from Shorts feeds advertisements.

Google advertisements and YouTube’s advertising platform work on a bidding system.

(Source: notta.ai)

In the above chart, we can see the in-app purchase revenue for June 2023.

In the United States, almost $35.3 million in revenue was generated, the highest total among all countries.

Hong Kong has the least $2.13 million in revenue generated in June 2023.

South Korea and Ukraine had generated $8.65 million and $5.16 million.

Brazil and Taiwan had revenue of $2.93 million and $2.76 million.

In Australia, the UK, and Canada, the lowest revenue generated was $2.76 million, $2.45 million, and $2.21 million, respectively.

According to the YouTube statistics, the median cost per view on YouTube is between $0.10 and $0.30.

The median cost per click is between $0.30 and $0.50, as per the current survey.

Content creators with nearly 1,000 subscribers can get channel memberships from their viewers.

The cost for the monthly subscription differs based on the region and the level of the creator.

YouTube has decreased its share of channel membership value by almost 30%, and the remaining 70% of its earnings go to the content creator.

The proper amount of the value made by YouTube from YouTube TV is kept private.

In May 2023, YouTube TV’s monthly subscription fee for YouTube TV was $64.99.

In July 2022, Google declared that YouTube had reached 5 million accounts.

According to the survey by Takumi International, 56% of the customers in the UK and US have reported a growth in their commitment to creator content on YouTube since 2020.

(Source: zippia.com)

YouTube’s yearly expenses for operating and managing the platform amount to $6.35 billion.

In contrast, Google’s annual revenue from YouTube is $4 billion.

YouTube contributes 6% of Google’s advertising sales.

Since its acquisition by Google in 2006 for $1.65 billion, YouTube has paid $1.25 billion to content rights holders.

Over the past three years, revenue for YouTube partners has increased by 50% year over year.

Additionally, the number of channels earning six figures annually has risen by 50%, and the number of advertisers running video ads on the platform has increased by over 40%.

Among the top 100 advertisers on YouTube, the average spending per advertiser has increased by more than 60% year over year.

As of the third quarter of 2022, YouTube’s advertising revenue exceeded $7 billion.

With a monthly user base of over 2.3 billion people, YouTube remains a dominant force in online video content.

T-Series holds the title of the platform’s largest channel, but Ryan’s World generated the highest revenue last year.

YouTube Premium boasted 26.7 million subscribers in 2023.

YouTube Live Statistics

YouTube is a huge platform for watching videos. More than 2 billion people use YouTube every month, and they can watch videos about anything they like.

People upload a lot of videos to YouTube. In just one minute, more than 500 hours of new videos are uploaded.

Some people like to watch live videos on YouTube. In April 2020, almost 8 million people watched a live video at the same time. That’s a lot of people!

In 2020, many people watched live events on YouTube. About 71% of people watched things like concerts or sports events live on YouTube.

People watch a lot of videos on YouTube every day. In just one day, people watch 1 billion hours of videos.

Many people watch YouTube videos on their phones. About 70% of the time people spend watching YouTube is on their phones.

PewDiePie is a YouTuber who makes videos. In October 2020, 6 million people watched his live video at the same time. He’s very popular!

More and more people are watching live videos on YouTube. In 2020, the time people spent watching live videos increased by 30% compared to the year before.

The number of people who watched a live video on YouTube at the same time was 2.3 million.

People like to watch music videos on YouTube. About 20% of the videos people watch live are music videos.

Some people like to watch video games being played live. In late 2019, about 29% of people watched live video game tournaments on YouTube.

In the United States, over 2 million people watch live TV on YouTube every month. That’s a lot of people watching TV on YouTube!

YouTube conducted a study and found that when people watch live videos, they watch more videos overall, and their time watching videos increases by up to 40%.

Many people in India watch YouTube. About 94% of them watch videos in languages other than English.

People can send money to their favorite YouTubers when they watch live videos. In 2020, the YouTubers who received the most money from their viewers saw a 45% increase in their earnings.

YouTube makes a lot of money from ads. In 2020, they made more than $19.8 billion from ads.

Most live videos on YouTube are about 30 minutes long.

Many of the people who watch live videos on YouTube are between 13 and 34 years old. That’s a lot of young people!

Tutorials are the most popular type of live video on YouTube, about seven times more popular than other live videos.

In the first half of 2021, over 84% of internet users in Slovakia watched TV shows and movies on YouTube.

YouTube Shorts Statistics

Almost 70 billion views are on YouTube every day.

In 2020, 2 billion users were logged in monthly to YouTube Shorts.

Nearly 4.1 is the median number of views for the Shorts with almost a view of 50 seconds duration.

YouTube Shorts has almost 2.3 billion active members every month.

The YouTube Shorts gets almost 70 billion daily views.

Nearly 70% of the YouTube Shorts are almost 15 seconds.

The YouTube Shorts, with an average view duration of 50 to 60 seconds, get almost 4 million views.

Average View Duration Average Views 0 to 10 seconds 0.0 million 10 to 20 seconds 0.1 million 20 to 30 seconds 0.2 million 30 to 40 seconds 1.3 million 40 to 50 seconds 1.8 million 50 to 60 seconds 4.1 million

Almost 1.7 million views are the median number of views for Shorts, which are 50 to 60 seconds in length.

20 to 40 seconds is the median length of the YouTube Shorts.

Virtually 43% of United States advertisement buyers state their largest customers are advertising on YouTube shorts.

17% of the Shorts fall under ‘Entertainment’ section.

YouTube Shorts Number of Views If Cleaning was a Time Sport. Part 2 1.4 billion views How Zach King Gets Away with Doing Graffiti 1.2 billion views Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE! 1.1 billion views Our MOST INTENSE Balloon Popping Race!! 1 billion views World’s Best Prank Gone Wrong! How to Win Every Prank Wars Challenge 992 million views Would You Fly to Paris For A Baguette? 971 million views Turning Statuses into Food! 942 million views Revenge 905 million views EATING SPONGE PRANK ON GIRLFRIEND 889 million views HAND IN BUCKET(PRANK)!! 881 million views

Conclusion

Despite the past few challenging years of profit growth, YouTube returned almost $9.2 billion in revenue in 2023.YouTube remains a ruling force in the online video space and a precious platform for influencers and advertisers. With more and more people turning towards YouTube for entertainment, baby sleep tunes, and information, it is safe to state that YouTube will continue to grow.

In 2024, industries and individuals need to stay updated on the latest YouTube statistics and facts to improve their presence and reach on the platform.

Shared On:



Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza