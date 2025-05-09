Amazon Prime Video Statistics By Demographics, Content, Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Amazon Prime Video Statistics: Amazon Prime Video is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of television shows, movies, documentaries, and original content. Launched in 2006 as part of the Amazon Prime membership, Prime Video has rapidly grown to become one of the leading streaming platforms globally. As of 2024, Amazon Prime Video has an estimated 275 million subscribers worldwide, making it one of the largest streaming services.

Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime Video, focusing on expanding its content library, enhancing user experience, and entering new markets. The platform’s commitment to innovation and quality content production ensures its ongoing relevance and appeal in the highly competitive streaming industry.

As of 2024, Amazon Prime Video has approximately 200 million subscribers worldwide, with 117 million subscribers to Prime Video globally.

subscribers worldwide, with subscribers to Prime Video globally. Prime Video’s estimated revenue for 2024 is projected to be around USD 30 billion .

. In the competitive streaming market, Prime Video holds a 20% share globally, making it one of the top three streaming services alongside Netflix and Disney+.

share globally, making it one of the top three streaming services alongside Netflix and Disney+. Prime Video offers over 24,000 movies and 2,100 TV shows . The platform continues to invest heavily in original content, with a budget of USD 15 billion allocated for 2024.

and . The platform continues to invest heavily in original content, with a budget of allocated for 2024. Primevideo.com boasts approximately 99.3 million backlinks.

backlinks. By 2027, Amazon Prime Video is projected to amass a global subscriber base of 252 million .

. In the United States, the total number of subscribers is anticipated to escalate to 101.4 million by the end of 2026.

by the end of 2026. Amazon Prime Video has garnered numerous prestigious accolades, including Golden Globes and Emmys, for its original productions such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The platform boasts a global subscriber base exceeding 100 million individuals.

Amazon Prime Video Statistics in Q1 of 2024: The series Fallout achieved a remarkable milestone by being watched for 2.9 billion minutes within the first five days of its release, marking it as Prime Video’s most successful series debut to date.

within the first five days of its release, marking it as Prime Video’s most successful series debut to date. Female subscribers make up 39.08% of the total Prime Video user base, while their male counterparts constitute 60.92% .

of the total Prime Video user base, while their male counterparts constitute . The average Prime Video subscriber spends about 6 hours per week on the platform.

From 2023 to 2024, Prime Video’s subscriber base grew by 10% , adding approximately 20 million new subscribers.

, adding approximately new subscribers. Around 70% of Amazon Prime members utilize Prime Video.

of Amazon Prime members utilize Prime Video. The Prime Video app has been downloaded over 500 million times on Android devices alone, and there are millions of active users on iOS as well.

times on Android devices alone, and there are millions of active users on iOS as well. In 2024, Prime Video content received numerous awards, including 10 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globe Awards, further establishing its reputation for high-quality original programming.

General Amazon Prime Video Statistics

Amazon’s spending on content for Prime Video and Amazon Music is projected to be around USD 18.9 billion in 2024.

The standard Prime Video subscription in the U.S. costs USD 8.99 per month, and an annual Prime membership (which includes Prime Video) costs USD 139 per year.

By the end of 2024, the estimated cost of theft and pirated subscriptions for Amazon Prime Video, including T.V. shows and movies, will cost the global movie industry between USD 40 billion and USD 97.1 billion annually, while the TV industry suffers losses between USD 39.3 billion and USD 95.4 billion.

Amazon Prime offers three times the number of titles available to users in the United Kingdom compared to Netflix.

A significant 57% of subscribers are drawn to Prime primarily for its video content.

Impressively, Amazon has published approximately 75 million videos on its Prime Video platform.

As mentioned in Amazon Prime Video Statistics 2023, Prime Day sales on Amazon surged to an impressive USD 12.9 billion. Currently, Amazon Prime extends its availability across 25 countries.

Globally, Prime Video holds the third position among subscription video-on-demand services, trailing only behind Netflix and Disney+.

Approximately 60% of households in the United States maintain an active subscription to Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video boasts a global presence, being accessible in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Around 75% of Prime members actively engage with Prime Video services.

Shows such as “The Boys” and “Jack Ryan” have markedly enhanced Amazon Prime Video’s viewership metrics and contributed significantly to its growing popularity and audience engagement.

Amazon Prime Video users collectively stream over 1.46 billion hours of content monthly.

Amazon Prime Video Statistics also show that Prime Video has allocated more than USD 500 million to develop original content specifically for the Indian market.

Prime Video offers content in up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR, with a growing library of titles available in these high-quality formats.

By Country-wise Visitors

As of June 2024, the monthly unique visitors to Amazon Prime Video vary significantly between countries and remain highest in the United States, with approximately 3.3 billion monthly visits representing around 47.46% of the global traffic.

However, in the same period, other countries’ monthly unique visitors to Amazon Prime Video are detailed in the table below:

Other notable countries include Italy (3.43%), France (3.39%), and Canada (3.23%).

These numbers illustrate the widespread popularity and usage of Amazon Prime Video across different regions. The United States and India together account for over 73% of the platform’s total monthly visits.

By Demographics

Based on Amazon Prime Video Statistics, the majority of Prime members in the U.S. are from the millennial generation, with 82.4% of “Bridge Millennials” (born between 1980 and 1989) having Prime memberships.

Baby boomers and seniors have the lowest penetration at 56.6%.

About 71% of U.S. Prime users are estimated to stream video on Amazon Prime Video every month.

By Spending And Engagement

The average Prime member spends up to USD 100 per month on Amazon, with 80% spending USD 200 or less per month. The median number of monthly orders per Amazon Prime member is four.

On Prime Day 2023, shoppers saved over USD 2.5 billion in discounts and purchased a record 375 million items.

About 42% of Prime members order 2-4 times per month, while 36% place 5-10 orders monthly.

A small yet significant portion (13%) orders more than ten times a month.

By Content And Revenue

In 2023, Amazon spent USD 18.9 billion on digital video and music content, marking a significant increase from previous years.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for Amazon Prime Video is estimated at USD 39 in 2023, while the content spending per user was around USD 50, underscoring Amazon’s commitment to delivering high-quality content.

Amazon Prime generated USD 40.2 billion in revenue in 2023, an increase of around USD 5 billion from the previous year.

By Engagement And Satisfaction

Amazon Prime Video Statistics states that Prime Video is highly popular among its users, with seven out of ten Prime members streaming video on the platform every month.

In 2023, Amazon achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 83 out of 100 points on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), reflecting high levels of satisfaction among its users.

By Average Monthly Spending

Amazon Prime members’ spending varies significantly, but a large portion of them spend between USD 51 and USD 100 per month on Amazon.

On the other hand, other per-month spending shares are detailed in the table below:

Amazon Prime Video Viewers Statistics By Country

(Reference: stastista.com)

The United States is projected to remain the leading market for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 2024, with forecasted viewer numbers exceeding 173 million for Netflix and approximately 164 million for Amazon Prime Video.

As per Amazon Prime Video Statistics, the total number of Amazon Prime Video members in other countries is India (65.9 million), Canada (14.6 million), the U.K. (26.9 million), Germany (32.3 million), France (13.6 million), Canada (14.6 million), Australia (4.9 million), and Japan (16.2 million).

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista states that as of September 2020, Netflix had around 201 million subscribers, making it the world’s most popular subscription video-on-demand service.

This is expected to increase to 274.14 million by 2025 and 298 million by the end of 2029.

Meanwhile, in Amazon Prime Video, the estimated number of SVOD subscribers worldwide in Feb 2020 was 100.46 million subscribers, September 2020, 116.86 million subscribers.

The total number of Amazon Prime Video subscribers by 2025 is estimated to reach 167.07 million, followed by 2026 (243.4 million), 2027 (250 million), 2028 (265 million), and 2029 (269 million).

The table below includes the overall estimated number of SVOD subscribers globally by other services:

A Forbes report states that Netflix’s streaming service had an impressive global subscriber count of 260.28 million on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video subscribers accounted for 200 million, followed by Disney+ (150.2 million), Max (95.1 million), Paramount+ (63.4 million), Hulu (48.5 million), Peacock (28.0 million), ESPN+ (26.0 million), AppleTV (25.0 million), and Starz (15.8 million).

Best Streaming Platform Statistics By User Experience

(Reference: forbes.com)

A notable 36% of streaming service users identify Netflix as their preferred platform regarding interface and user experience.

This strong preference significantly surpasses that of its closest rival, Amazon’s Prime Video, which is favored by only 14% of users for its interface.

On the other hand, 11% of users preferred ESPN+, followed by 9% (Disney+) and 7% (HBO Max).

Amazon Prime Video boasts over 100 million subscribers worldwide.

In the United States, the number of Amazon Prime Video subscribers will increase to 101.4 million by 2026 and 252 million subscribers by 2027.

This platform’s global user base means that 64% of its subscribers come from various countries around the world.

In the United States, 74% of the population holds a Prime membership, which equates to around 148.6 million accounts in 2024.

Amazon Prime Video statistics also show that there are almost 117 million subscribers worldwide.

Meanwhile, there are more than 132,000 subscribers in Eastern Europe for the platform.

By the end of 2025, the number of Amazon Prime Video subscribers will reach 6,00,000.

Due to the lockdown during the pandemic, the Amazon Prime Video platform saw a 35% increase in memberships.

(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

Based on Amazon Prime Video Statistics in Q1 2024, Amazon Prime set a record for membership revenue, reaching USD 6.1 billion.

Similarly, in 2023, quarterly revenue generated by Amazon Prime membership was Q1 (USD 5.3 billion), Q2 (USD 3.3 billion), Q3 (USD 2.3 billion), and Q4 (USD 1.5 billion).

Amazon’s revenue from Prime memberships surged by an average of 401% from the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 through 2024.

Amazon Prime Video Brand Profile Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, 92% of video-on-demand users in the United States are aware of Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is used by 55% of U.S. video-on-demand users, giving it a 54% market share in the U.S.

Nearly 48% of video-on-demand users in the United States are very likely to use Amazon Prime Video again.

In June 2023, around 40% of U.S. video-on-demand users encountered Amazon Prime Video through media, social media, or advertisements in the past four weeks.

Amazon Prime Video Statistics In The United Kingdom

(Reference: statista.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, the number of U.K. households with an Amazon Prime Video subscription rose to 13 million.

Furthermore, quarterly, the total number of Amazon Prime Video households in the fiscal year 2023 was Q1 (12,900), Q2 (12,600), Q3 (13,000), and Q4 (12,400).

In Canada

(Reference: stastista.com)

As stated in Amazon Prime Video Statistics, the total number of Prime Video viewers in Canada in 2019 was only 7 million, and it is estimated to reach 14.7 million by the end of 2025.

However, other accounts’ numbers of Amazon Prime Video viewers in Canada are followed by 2020 (10.7 million), 2021 (12.2 million), 2022 (13.3 million), 2023 (13.9 million), and 2024 (14.3 million).

Movie And TV Season Titles Statistics By SVOD Platforms

(Reference: stastista.com)

In Q3 2023, Amazon Prime Video had the largest selection of unique movies and T.V. seasons among all U.S. streaming services, with 10,872.

Moreover, during the same duration, the total number of distinct movies and T.V. seasons on selected subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services in the U.S. was Disney+, Hulu (9,578), Netflix (8,391), Hulu (7,250), Max (6,928), Peacock (6,411), Discovery+ (6,132), Paramount+Premium (3,606), and Disney+ (2,525).

(Reference: stastista.com)

On Amazon Prime Video, in the 2023 NFL season, the average viewership for a “Thursday Night Football” (TNF) game reached about 11.86 million in the U.S., an increase from 9.58 million in the previous season.

In season 2023, the average number of American viewers aged 18 to 34 was 2.4 million, and in season 2022, it was 2.11 million.

Meanwhile, the total number of people aged 18 to 49 who watched the 2022 season (4.7 million) and the 2023 season (5.49 million).

Similarly, the number of American women aged 20 years and older who watched in 2022 was 2.98 million, and in 2023, it was 3.86 million.

Amazon Prime Video Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The total number of visits to primevideo.com has reached 240.9 million, representing a 3.07% increase from the previous month and a bounce rate of 46.75%.

In 2024, Amazon Prime Video Statistics show that India accounted for 16.9% of the website’s total traffic, reflecting a 6.67% increase.

During the same period, other countries contributed to the total traffic as follows: Brazil at 11.53% (-2.42%), Canada at 9.75% (+4.19%), France at 7.52% (-1.22%), and Spain at 7.51% (+3.59%).

Other countries collectively made up approximately 46.8% of the visitors to primevideo.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

In June 2024, traffic to Amazon Prime Video’s official website is primarily driven by mobile devices, with 43.07% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones and tablets, while desktop users account for 56.93% of total visits.

Amazon Prime Video website users comprise around 90.68% of India’s 72.02 million user base, with 47% accessing the desktop version and 53% using mobile devices.

In Brazil, the website had 48.73 million users, accounting for 12.95% of user traffic, with desktop and mobile users at 50.07% and 49.93%, respectively.

Mexico and Italy each have approximately 32.4 million and 20.77 million users, with website traffic shares of 8.58% and 5.52%, respectively.

In Mexico, 38.59% of users accessed primevideo.com via mobile devices, while in Greece, 72.46% used desktops and 27.54% used mobile devices.

Spain had 20.59 million users on primevideo.com, with a user share of 5.47%. Among these, 67.63% accessed via desktop and 32.37% via mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarwevb.com)

In June 2024, the gender distribution of primevideo.com users was 57.43% male and 42.57% female.

According to Amazon Prime Video statistics by age group, the highest percentage of website users, 32.69%, are between 25 and 34 years old.

23.26% of Amazon Prime Video’s website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

Users aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 comprise 20.91% and 11.96% of the user base, respectively.

Approximately 6.94% of users are aged 55 to 64 years.

Nearly 4.24% of primevideo.com users are aged 65 and above.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarwevb.com)

Amazon Prime Video Statistics for 2024 indicate that direct searches generate the highest traffic to primevideo.com, accounting for 70.66%.

Organic searches contribute 20.42% of the traffic, while paid searches make up 5.62%.

Other traffic sources include referrals (2.18%), social media (0.83%), email (0.05%), and display ads (0.25%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarwevb.com)

Amazon Prime Video Statistics reported that in June 2024, YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, contributing 74.71% of the traffic from social networks.

Facebook and WhatsApp each contributed 8.18% and 7.27% of the traffic to primevideo.com, respectively.

Additionally, Instagram accounted for 3.05% and Reddit for 1.49% of the social media referrals.

Other social media platforms collectively made up 5.29% of the traffic to the Amazon Prime Video website.

By Content For 2024

Future Product Releases, 2024

Original Series: Anticipated original series include new seasons of popular shows like “The Boys” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as new series such as “Citadel,” a spy thriller produced by the Russo Brothers.

Anticipated original series include new seasons of popular shows like “The Boys” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as new series such as “Citadel,” a spy thriller produced by the Russo Brothers. Exclusive Movie Releases: Upcoming exclusive movie releases include “The Aeronauts 2,” a sequel to the popular adventure film, and “Bliss,” a high-concept science fiction movie starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek.

Upcoming exclusive movie releases include “The Aeronauts 2,” a sequel to the popular adventure film, and “Bliss,” a high-concept science fiction movie starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Sports Streaming: Building on its acquisition of exclusive streaming rights for NFL Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video plans to expand its sports offerings by acquiring rights to major international sporting events.

Demand Influencing Factors Of Amazon Prime Video In 2024

Amazon Prime Video Statistics further states that the vast and diverse content library includes over 70 original series and more than 200 exclusive movie titles as of mid-2024.

Investment in region-specific productions has increased by 25% compared to 2023, with a particular focus on markets like India, Brazil, and Japan. This has led to a 15% increase in regional subscriber numbers.

The introduction of 8K streaming options for select titles has led to a 10% rise in subscriptions from tech enthusiasts and users with high-end viewing setups.

The library of interactive content expanded by 30%, resulting in a 12% increase in user engagement and Time spent on the platform.

Special discounts and promotional offers during key shopping events like Prime Day have boosted subscriptions by 8% during these periods.

Marketing expenditure focused on international markets has grown by 20%, contributing to a 10% rise in international subscriptions.

Expanding language support to over 40 languages has made the service more accessible to non-English speaking audiences, driving a 7% increase in subscriptions from these regions.

Continuous improvements to the user interface, including personalized recommendations and easier navigation, have led to a 9% increase in user retention rates.

High customer satisfaction scores, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, indicate strong user approval and are instrumental in retaining subscribers.

Conclusion

Amazon Prime Video has firmly established itself as a major player in the global streaming market. With its extensive content library, high-quality original programming, and continuous technological advancements, it attracts a diverse and growing subscriber base. Prime Video’s success is driven by several factors, including its integration with Amazon’s ecosystem, which offers additional benefits such as free shipping and access to other Amazon services.

In a highly competitive streaming landscape, Amazon Prime Video’s strategic initiatives and innovative approach ensure that it remains a top choice for millions of viewers worldwide.

FAQ . What kind of content is available on Amazon Prime Video?



Popular T.V. series and movies

Original programming such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and “Jack Ryan”

Documentaries and kids’ content

Regional and localised content in various languages How can I watch Amazon Prime Video?



Smart T.V. and streaming media players (like Amazon Fire T.V., Roku, and Apple T.V.)

Mobile devices (iOS and Android)

Web browsers on computers

Game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox) Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime Video?



Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, which includes access to Prime Video along with other Prime benefits. This allows potential subscribers to explore the service before committing to a paid membership. Are there parental controls on Amazon Prime Video?



Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers parental controls. These allow parents to restrict access to content based on ratings and set viewing limits for different profiles. Can I download content for offline viewing?



Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows users to download content on their mobile devices for offline viewing. This feature is especially useful for watching content without an internet connection.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey