Introduction

Reddit Statistics: Reddit reaches 2026, as one of the leading forces in the world of the internet, operating not as a conventional social networking website but rather as a decentralized search engine for research purposes. It’s an American news social media platform where users can submit content, text posts, and images. Posts can be upvoted and downvoted. As of May 2026, it is the 8th most-visited website in the world. Based on submissions and posts can be voted up or down by other members. As a platform, it has faced various criticisms for spreading misinformation.

Nevertheless, it remains one of the most popular social media platforms. With the help of Reddit Statistics, we will discuss some interesting aspects.

Editor Choice

Reddit is a platform used for many purposes, but almost ¾ of users agree that they use it for entertainment. Reddit’s total revenue grew by 69% year-over-year to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2025. As of August 2025, Reddit received almost 4.051 billion visits in total globally, with around 753.7 million visitors being unique. The United States is the largest source of traffic for Reddit, with 44.12% of desktop users visiting from there. Barack Obama’s AMA is the 2nd most popular session, leading to 216K upvotes. The biggest user subreddit is r/funny, which boasts about 67.4M users, receiving around 4.6M unique visitors per week. As of May 2026, Reddit is estimated to have a 1.43% share of global referral traffic from social media.

Reddit Revenue of Fourth quarter 2025

Reddit’s revenue grew by 70% year-on-year to USD 726 million in the 4th quarter of 2025, with ad revenue rising 75% year-on-year to USD 690 million, while other revenues rose 8% year-on-year to USD 36 million.

Gross margin came in at 91.9%, as opposed to 92.6% last year.

Profit after tax totaled USD 252 million, up by USD 181 million from last year.

EBITDA grew to USD 327 million, an increase of USD 173 million from the previous year.

Operating cash flow grew by USD 177 million year-on-year to USD 267 million.

Free Cash Flow reached USD 264 million, a growth of USD 174 million from last year.

Basic EPS and Diluted EPS were USD 1.32 and USD 1.24, respectively.

The number of total diluted shares outstanding totaled 206.1 million, compared to 206.2 million last year and unchanged from the prior quarter.

(Source: investor.redditinc.com)

Reddit Annual Revenue of 2025

Reddit’s total revenue grew by 69% year-over-year to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2025.

Advertising Revenue grew by 74% year-over-year to reach USD 2.1 billion. Other Revenue grew by 22% year-over-year to reach USD 140 million.

Gross Margin for the year 2025 was 91.2%, representing a gain of 70 basis points compared to last year.

Net Income was recorded at USD 530 million, a gain of USD 1,014 million from last year.

EBITDA improved from last year to record USD 845 million. The improvement from last year was USD 547 million.

Operating Cash Flow improved to record a value of USD 691 million, which is a gain of USD 469 million compared to last year.

Free Cash Flow improved to a record value of USD 684 million, which is a gain of USD 468 million compared to last year.

EPS on a basic and diluted basis was USD 2.84 and USD 2.

Reddit’s Revenue in the First Quarter of 2026

It is projected that in the First Quarter of 2026, Reddit will generate revenue within the range of USD 595 million to USD 605 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 is within the range of USD 210 million to USD 220 million.

Reddit’s Ad Revenue

Reddit’s full-year 2025 advertising revenue reached approximately USD 2.1 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, Reddit secured USD 366M, with a year-on-year growth of 60%.

In the second and third quarters, it generated around USD 465M and USD 549M.

Q4 2025 was the strongest quarter, with ad revenue of $690M representing a +75% YoY growth, the highest quarterly growth rate of the year.

Reddit Website Traffic

As of August 2025, Reddit received almost 4.051 billion visits in total globally, with around 753.7 million visitors being unique.

Of the total visits on Reddit, 68% were made through organic search, while direct visits represented 29% of the visits.

The mobile visits on Reddit are 78% of all visits

For April 2026 (latest Q2 statistics), Reddit had 5.13 billion visits, with each visit lasting on average 12 minutes 17 seconds and a bounce rate of 56.87%.

April 2026 saw a fall of -11.09% in terms of total visits compared to March 2026 visits of 5.76 billion, although organic search traffic increased by +15.58%.

Reddit ranks number eight globally and number two in Social Media Network websites according to SimilarWeb (May 2026).

Month Total Visits February 2026 3.8B April 2026 5.13B

Reddit.com Desktop Traffic by Country

(Source: semrush.com)

The United States is the largest source of traffic for Reddit, with 44.12% of desktop users visiting from there.

Germany has an excellent performance on Semrush ranking #2, with 4.03% of the total desktop visits.

Canada ranks at #3 with 3.72% of all desktop visits.

India ranks at #5 on the Semrush ranking but has a significant number of 187.41 million visits despite a small percentage of desktop visits of 24.1%.

Top Reddit AMA Posts by Upvotes

AMA Post Upvotes “Hi, I’m Keanu Reeves.” 300K “I am Barack Obama, President of the United States. AMA” 216K “Hello, I’m Nicolas Cage, and welcome to Ask Me Anything.” 199K

Keanu Reeves’ 2023 AMA is the most upvoted in Reddit history, surpassing Barack Obama’s long-held record of 300K upvotes, as of May 2026.

Barack Obama’s AMA is the 2nd most popular session, leading to 216K upvotes.

Nicolas Cage’s “Hello, I’m Nicolas Cage, and welcome to Ask Me Anything” is the 3rd most popular session with 199K upvotes.

Reddit Users Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

During 2025, Reddit maintained a consistent quarterly increase in its DAUs from 108.1M in Q1, 110.4M in Q2, 116M in Q3, and 121.4M in Q4 for a total of 13.3M new daily users during the year.

During Q4 2025, logged-out users outnumbered logged-in users with 70.7M logged-out users compared to 50.7M logged-in users.

Weekly active users almost crossed the 500 million mark by early 2026, with 401.3M weekly active users reported at the start of 2025 for an annual increase of 24%.

By Q1 2026, Reddit reached 126.8M DAU, beating analyst estimates of 125.9M and continuing the multi-quarter growth streak.

Popular Subreddits

The subreddit is a niche community based on the Reddit Platform.

As per Reddit statistics, more than 100,000 subreddits are available on the community platform.

The r/announcements subreddit technically claims the first place, having 153M+ subscribers, but the subreddit is actually a channel used for making announcements on Reddit.

The biggest user subreddit is r/funny, which boasts about 67.4M users, receiving around 4.6M unique visitors per week.

The second biggest subreddit is r/AskReddit, with 58.7M members and the fastest growing one, gaining an average of 9,000 new members daily.

Third positions are occupied by r/worldnews and r/gaming, both containing about 47M members.

All of the top 10 Reddit pages have more than 30 million subscribers.

Reddit Device Statistics

(Source: semrush.com)

Based on Reddit Statistics, there are more users of websites on mobile.

As of April 2026, 3.2 billion monthly Reddit users logged in via mobile, compared to 1.87 billion by desktop.

Based on the graph, it is visible that since April 2026, Mobile Reddit users have a significantly larger pool compared to desktop users.

Uses of Reddit

(Reference: explodingtopics.com)

Reddit is a platform used for many purposes, but almost ¾ of users agree that they use it for entertainment.

43% of users use it for news, followed by 17% for brands, 8% for a professional network, and 5% for staying in touch with friends and family.

Reddit User Demographics

The largest percentage of U.S. adults aged 18 to 29 years uses Reddit (48%) when compared to all other age categories, as reported by the Pew Research Center survey that sampled 5,022 adults between February and June 2025.

However, the percentages decline to 35% in adults aged 30 to 49, 16% in adults aged 50 to 64, and 6% in adults aged 65 and above.

Men constitute 29%, while women make up 23% of all Reddit users within the USA, according to the Pew research.

By race/ethnicity, Asian adults have the highest percentage of Reddit usage at 44%, White at 27%, Hispanic at 22%, and Black at 18%. This makes Reddit different from other apps, such as Instagram, where the demography differs considerably.

Reddit has a strong correlation with household income levels in the USA, as 37% of adults earning over USD 100,000 use the app as opposed to 17% of adults making under USD 30,000 annually.

College graduates use Reddit more than those with lower levels of education, as 37% of the former and 15% of the latter access the app.

Reddit Market Share

Platform Market Share Facebook 72.88% Youtube 7.66% Instagram 7.54% X 5.53% Pinterest 4.21% reddit 1.43%

As of May 2026, Reddit is estimated to have a 1.43% share of global referral traffic from social media, placing it in 6th position among other social media networks.

Reddit is ranked #2 by absolute visits in the Social Media Networks category by SimilarWeb.

Reddit has beaten TikTok to become #1 on the UK social media charts, as per the Ofcom report ‘Online Nation’ in 2025.

Reddit AI Partnerships and Data Licensing

The Reddit Chief Operating Officer, Jen Wong, confirmed in February 2025 that the company earns 10% of its revenue through AI data licensing deals, amounting to USD 130 million per year.

The main licensing partners of Reddit are Google, whose yearly earnings are estimated at USD 60 million, and OpenAI.

For Q4 2025, other revenue (data licensing included) grew to USD 36 million, compared to 8% last year.

Reddit User Engagement

According to Jakob Nielsen of the Nielsen Norman Group, the 90-9-1 principle is characterized by 90% of online community members being lurkers, 9% participating occasionally, and 1% doing the bulk of the content creation.

Wikipedia shows an even more uneven structure with the 99.8-0.2-0.003 ratio, where the top 1,000 users (or 0.003% of users) did two-thirds of all the editing.

A new study from Higher Logic shows that the 90-9-1 paradigm has changed in small groups, where 33% of all community members create or post content.

Popular Reddit Trends in 2026

More than 60% of the total 1.7 billion visits each month are through Google Search, with users also leveraging Reddit as a search engine, which processes over 40 million searches daily.

Reddit threads have become a common reference in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, turning Reddit into an important source for AI-generated answers.r/gaming, r/pcgaming, r/IndieGaming

Trust in Reddit has risen by +19% in just the U.S. between 2025 and 2026, with Reddit answers preferred by users over other social media and search results.

50% of conversations happening on Reddit are business-related, according to the company’s chief revenue officer.

Category Trending Subreddits AI & Technology r/artificial, r/ChatGPT, r/MachineLearning Finance & Investing r/wallstreetbets, r/personalfinance, r/investing Gaming r/gaming, r/pcgaming, r/IndieGaming Mental Health r/mentalhealth, r/depression, r/anxiety Nostalgia & Retro r/OldSchoolCool, r/90s_Kid, r/BlunderYears

Reasons for Using Reddit in 2026

62% rely on Reddit to keep themselves updated about world events.

More than 40 million searches are performed each day through Reddit itself, as it acts as the search engine.

Reddit appears among the top 5 in search results provided by Google for 150,000 commercial keywords, thus becoming an ideal choice before buying any product or service.

51% of people found brands on Reddit that were previously unknown to them.

70% or more of Reddit users consist of Gen Z and Millennials (age 35 & below).

Reddit Recent Developments

The peak drawdown for RDDT came on March 27, 2026, when RDDT saw a downchart of -54.99% after hitting a 52-week high of USD 282.95.

Meta’s Forum (an independent iOS app that mirrors the Reddit community model based on Facebook Groups) made its debut on May 22, 2026; that day, Reddit shares declined by 6%.

As of early June 2026, RDDT was trading at approximately USD 144.64–USD 173.45, down 40% year-to-date.

Conclusion

In summary, Reddit’s performance in 2025 and projections for the full year of 2026 highlight its robust growth and expanding influence in the social media landscape. Reddit is well-positioned for continued success with a diverse user base, vital engagement metrics, and increasing ad revenue.

As a market researcher, I believe these insights into Reddit’s statistics provide a comprehensive understanding of the platform’s current state and future potential.

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