Biopesticides Statistics By Market Value, Consumption, Usage And Impact

Biopesticides Statistics: Biopesticides provide a critical component of sustainable agriculture through natural and green alternatives to chemical pesticides. From plants, bacteria, fungi, and minerals, biopesticides have proven popular for their environmentally benign nature and their role in integrated pest management.

Presently, in 2024, the biopesticide market is surging with growth because of organic food demand, strict regulations against chemical pesticides, and increasing environmental health awareness.

This article will cover new biopesticides statistics, including the market size, growth rate, regional performance, and usage trends.

By 2025 , the biopesticides market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion globally , showing steady growth as eco-friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides.

, the is projected to reach , showing steady growth as eco-friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides. Currently, biopesticides hold a USD 3 billion market share , representing 5% of the global crop protection industry.

, representing of the global crop protection industry. The CAGR of biopesticides is over 15% , with market parity with chemical pesticides expected by the late 2040s or early 2050s .

is over , with market parity with chemical pesticides expected by the late or early . In India , biopesticides are projected to reach USD 217.97 million by 2024 , supported by policies promoting organic and sustainable farming.

, biopesticides are projected to reach by , supported by policies promoting organic and sustainable farming. India’s pesticide consumption consists of 99% chemical pesticides , but biopesticides are expected to make up 50% by 2050 , driven by neem-based and Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) products.

, but biopesticides are expected to make up by , driven by neem-based and products. Biopesticide usage in India increased from 123 metric tons (1994-1995) to 8,847 metric tons (2019-2020) , while chemical pesticide use declined.

to , while chemical pesticide use declined. The Americas lead global pesticide utilization with a 42.8% share, followed by Asia ( 32.7% ), Europe ( 18.3% ), Africa ( 4.4% ), and Oceania ( 1.8% ).

lead global pesticide utilization with a share, followed by ( ), ( ), ( ), and ( ). Larger farms ( over 1,000 acres ) show higher adoption, with 21% using biopesticides compared to 10% non-users.

) show higher adoption, with using biopesticides compared to non-users. Smaller farms ( under 100 acres ) have 55% biopesticide users , while 74% are still non-users.

) have , while are still non-users. Microbial biopesticides dominate the market with a 60% share , followed by plant-based biopesticides ( 25% ) and biochemical biopesticides ( 15% ).

dominate the market with a , followed by ( ) and ( ). 40% of biopesticides are applied to fruits and vegetables, 30% to cereals and grains, and 20% to oilseeds and pulses.

Biopesticides Market Value Global

(Reference: statista.com)

The above biopesticides statistics reflect the market value of bioinsecticides over time and future projections. The market value of bioinsecticides was, respectively, computed in 2016 and 2020 to show how well the industry has grown over these years; however, their exact figures have not been provided in this statement, serving mainly as reference points to observe the trend.

By 2025, the global market for bioinsecticides is likely to be valued at an estimated 4.6 billion U.S. dollars. This indicates a great deal of growth and increased adoption of bioinsecticides over time.

Bioinsecticides are a type of pest-control product derived from natural sources such as bacteria, fungi, or plant extracts. They are marketed as eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides.

Increasing market value is likely to result from greater demand for sustainable agricultural practices alongside growing fears for the environment resulting from the use of conventional pesticides.

Rising market value for bioinsecticides involved: Increased awareness of environmental conservation. Regulatory pressures to reduce chemical pesticide usage. Growing consumer demand for organic and sustainable agricultural products.

A projected 4.6 billion USD by 2025 indicates very fast growth in this segment in the larger agricultural inputs market. It hints at bioinsecticides becoming a very important tool for farmers and agricultural businesses in the future regarding sustainable pest control measures and their increased adoption.

Presently, biopesticides account for a tiny fraction of the world’s crop protection industry, which is valued at nearly US$3 billion, making up only 5% of the total market.

More than 200 biopesticide products are available in the US, whereas only 60 such products exist in the European Union (EU).

Even if the world is recording almost a 10% annual growth in biopesticides, the extension of the market for these products will have to move considerable distances before they can largely reduce reliance on chemical pesticides.

Against this backdrop, biopesticides are expected to post a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 15%, which would exceed the growth of chemical pesticides.

Most estimates forecast that the biopesticides market will catch up with the size of the synthetic pesticide market between the late 2040s and early 2050s.

However, the high uncertainties are mainly in regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia, where the uncertain adoption can be more difficult to predict. This is an increasingly significant reason that results in differences between projections for growth in the long term.

Market Value Of Biopesticides In India

(Reference: statista.com)

The above biopesticides statistics present an overview of the anticipated magnitude of the biopesticides market in India and elucidate the meaning of biopesticides. The biopesticides market in India is projected at 217.97 million U.S. dollars in 2024. This projection indicates a growing acceptance of biopesticides with increasing public awareness of sustainable practices and environmental concerns in India.

Farmers are adopting more eco-friendly practices to preserve the health of soil and biodiversity. Policies that encourage organic farming and limit the use of chemical pesticides foster biopesticide adoption.

The ever-increasing demand for chemical-free and organic produce creates further need and challenge for sustainable measures in pest management.

Biopesticides would tackle pests that are resistant to conventional chemical pesticides. This tree is a forecasted calculation of US$217.97 million, which will reflect the importance that biopesticides gain within India’s agricultural landscape.

It already coincides with global voices stressing the sustainability of agriculture and minimization of the harm caused to the environment by synthetic pesticides.

Biopesticides Consumption In India

(Reference: mdpi.com)

biopesticides statistics show that biopesticides currently account for around 9% of total pesticide use in India and are anticipated to make up at least 50% of the pesticide economy by 2050.

The biopesticide market is expected to increase at a yearly growth rate of 2.5%. Nevertheless, the market is still perceived as quite underdeveloped, where synthetic pesticides are concerned due to challenges at industrial and policy levels, despite these optimistic projections.

The National Farmer Policy of 2007 has further promoted the use of biopesticides in agriculture towards sustainability, and with time, there has been a gradual increase in their use.

Neem, the most frequently used biopesticide in India, registered an increase in consumption consumption from 83 metric tons (MT) during 1994-1995 to 686 MT in 1999-2000.

There was also an increase in the use of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) from 40 MT to 71 MT in the same period.

The overall phenomenal growth of biopesticide applications in India was recorded, starting from 123 MT in 1994-1995 and progressing to an incredible 8110 MT by the year 2011-2012.

More officially, biopesticide consumption in India increased by 40% between the production years 2014-2015 and 2018-2019, reporting an amount of 8847 MT in 2019-2020 and 8645 MT in 2020-2021, as per PPQS statistics.

During this period, chemical pesticide consumption was reduced from 56,114 MT to 43,584 MT. The trend, therefore, indicates a developing transition toward biopesticidal use in sustainable agriculture practices vis-à-vis chemical pesticides in India.

Biopesticides Usage By Continent

(Reference: logineko.com)

The above biopesticides statistics graph shows the average agricultural share in total pesticide usage by continent from 1990 to 2021.

The Americas have the largest share, with 42.8% of the total global market. This amounts to vast amounts of land under agriculture, particularly in the United States or Brazil, where farming-as-a large-scale-factor inputs depend on pesticides for high yields and pest control.

Asia comes next with 32.7% of the total pesticide usage; this is because, with vast agricultural activities and high population density, the demand for food is a significant regional issue.

Countries such as China and India are two of the largest producers and consumers of agricultural commodities in the world, and they contribute significantly to this figure.

Europe contributes only 18.3% of pesticide usage. Even though Europe has quite enough developed agriculture to make its presence felt worldwide, the lesser share is contributed because of stricter regulations and an increasing emphasis on sustainable farming practices.

Africa only uses 4.4% of total pesticide consumption, which also reflects the continent’s contribution to world agricultural output compared with others. Low access to pesticides and low levels of industrial farming are the main causes of Africa’s % age, which, although important, is still considered vital to the continent.

Oceania has the smallest proportion of any nation at 1.8%. The most important reason behind that fact is that this region has comparatively smaller populations and agricultural outputs than other continents. However, countries in this region, like Australia, contribute a lot to that figure through growing crops such as wheat, cotton, and fruits, which require chemicals for treatment.

Impact Of Using Biopesticides In Farms

(Reference: growingproduce.com)

biopesticides statistics demonstrate that larger farms are also more likely to resort to biopesticides than small farms.

The %age of farms not using biopesticides is compared to the %ages of farms using biopesticides across farm size scales.

Biopesticide adoption among large farms (1,000 acres or more) increased; 21% of these farms are reported to use biopesticides, compared to 10% that do not. This means that larger farms are advancing towards biopesticide usage because they can invest in resource conservation and practice integrated pest control based on their larger scale of crop production.

The same trend was found for medium-scale farms, though not as significant, with 24% using biopesticides while 16% do not apply such products. The indicated use signifies a moderate extent of utilization and can be attributed to certain factors such as being cost-effective, as well as knowledge of the biopesticide advantages.

However, these figures for small farms were the reverse. High, 74% do not use biopesticides, and using biopesticides are just 55%. The reason is lower adoption among small farms as they have less accessibility to resources, do not have ready access to biopesticide products, or have been depending on traditional pest management strategies.

Biopesticides Market Segmentation

By Type

Microbial Biopesticides: The agent capturing the largest segment, accounting for 60% of the market in 2024; for their high efficaciousness like Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) against pests.

Plant-Based Biopesticides: 25% share of the market and is drawing attention.

Biochemical Biopesticides: The remaining 15%, incl. feromones and plant extracts.

By Application

Fruits and Vegetables: Leading the implementation share with a more or less 40% share that demonstrates favor towards premium organic produce.

Cereals and Grains: 30% of applications, increasing usage in the production of staples.

Oilseeds and Pulses Make up 20% of the remaining 10% made by others.

By Formulation

Dry Formulations: 55% of the market and are easy to handle and apply.

Liquid Formulations: 45% of the remaining market. They cater to currently leading precision agriculture.

Factors Driving Market Growth

biopesticides statistics reveal that the global organic food market is expected to reach US$220 billion in 2024, which will aid biopesticides since they are compliant with organic certification provisions.

Around the world, governments are phasing out chemical pesticides to motivate farmers to look for other options, such as organic.

The Farm to Fork strategy of the EU intended to reduce the use of pesticides by 50% by the year 2030.

Biopesticides lower soil and water pollution and thereby are in harmony with all the global goals for sustainable development.

They are known to be more costly by 30-50% than chemical pesticides an,d therefore, an affordability issue for small farmers; these have to do with storage and distribution, especially in the tropics.

Future Outlook

The near-future biopesticides market will continue its upward climb beyond 2024, topping USD 4.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of over 15%.

Innovations in biotechnologies and public-private collaboration will be the buttress for improved access and effectiveness in biopesticides.

International legislation has been honoring the use of biopesticides with various initiatives toward less reliance on chemical pesticides.

In 2009, for instance, the European Union issued directives to phase out certain chemical pesticides from agriculture. This was soon after countries like Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands implemented policies that would cut on-farm chemical pesticide use by at least 50%.

France has notable measures in this regard, including Plan Écophyto. This plan began in 2007 when it was aimed at halving pesticide consumption in agriculture.

Conclusion

The biopesticides statistics in 2024 are pointing to an entirely different sustainable agricultural paradigm. With increased awareness, strong government support, and technological advancements, the booming future for biopesticides is set to find its way into modern agriculture. Biopesticides promise to forge paths ahead for a greener and healthier future.

