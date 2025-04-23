Lunar Exploration Statistics By Country, Organization and Facts (2025)

Joseph D'Souza
Written by
Joseph D'Souza

Updated · Apr 23, 2025

Rohan Jambhale
Edited by
Rohan Jambhale

Editor

Lunar Exploration Statistics By Country, Organization and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Lunar Exploration Statistics: Our blue planet has only one moon, while other planets have more than one. Traveling to the moon is the dream of many. Recently, India completed its Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan 3. However, very few countries have been to the Moon. In our solar system, recent Lunar Exploration Statistics showed that, concerning the parent planet, the Moon is the largest and most massive natural satellite.

It is believed that it was formed just after the Earth, around 4.51 billion years ago. Scientists have proven that the surface of the moon is covered by the moon, and it has mountains, impact craters and ejecta, and ray-like streaks.

With all these interesting Moon Facts, let’s see which countries have landed on the Moon through these Lunar Exploration Statistics.

Editor’s Choice

  • According to NASA, the meteorite impacts the lunar and creates soil made of pulverized rock.
  • Until 1610, people were unaware of the existence of the Moon until Galileo Galilei discovered four other moons that were orbiting the planet Jupiter.
  • According to Lunar Statistics, the moon is 27% the size of the Earth, or one-fourth the width of the Earth.
  • Tides on the Earth are affected by the gravity of the moon and the Earth, which collide.
  • On average, the moon is around 382,500 km (238,860 miles) away from Earth.
  • The South Pole of the Moon has completely dark areas, which is why it is called the dark side of the Moon. It has less exposure to sunlight.
  • According to Hindu.com, 62 of 111 lunar missions over the seven decades were recorded as successful between 1958 and 2023.
  • Once, the moon was tucked up under an ocean of magma.
  • Lunar Exploration Statistics reported that moons in our universe have many shapes, types, and sizes. However, only a few have atmospheres under their surfaces.
  • The word Lunar comes from the Latin language, meaning the Moon.

Earth’s Companion Facts

  • According to Lunar Statistics, the moon is 27% the size of the Earth, or one-fourth the width of the Earth.
  • Until 1610, people were unaware of the existence of the Moon until Galileo Galilei discovered four other moons that were orbiting the planet Jupiter.
  • The word Lunar comes from the Latin language, meaning the Moon.
  • Due to tidal locking, people on Earth always see the same side of the Moon.
  • The South Pole of the Moon has completely dark areas, which is why it is called the dark side of the Moon. It has less exposure to sunlight.
  • According to NASA, the meteorite impacts the lunar and creates soil made of pulverized rock.
  • Once, the moon was tucked up under an ocean of magma.
  • The chemical composition of Earth and moon rocks is precisely indistinguishable.
  • Tides on the Earth are affected by the gravity of the moon and the Earth, which collide.
  • Lunar Exploration Statistics reported that moons in our universe have many shapes, types, and sizes. However, only a few have atmospheres under their surfaces.
  • According to Hindu.com, 62 of 111 lunar missions over the seven decades were recorded as successful between 1958 and 2023.
  • On average, the moon is around 382,500 km (238,860 miles) away from Earth.

You May Also Like To Read

Lunar Exploration Statistics By Timeline

CountryLunar Missions, DateMission date and yearMission objective
USSRLuna 1Jan 2, 1959Flyby
USAPioneer 4March 3, 1959Flyby
USSRLunar September 12, 1959Impact
USSRLunar 3October 4, 1959Probe
USARanger 1August 23, 1961Attempted Test Flight
USARanger 2November 18, 1961Attempted test flight
USARanger 3January 26, 1962Attempted Impact
USARanger 4April 23, 1962Impact
USARanger 5October 18, 1962Attempted Impact
USSRLuna 4April 2, 1963Flyby
USARanger 6January 30, 1964Impact
USARanger 7July 28, 1964Impact
USARanger 8February 17, 1965Impact
USARanger 9March 21, 1965Impact
USSRLuna 5May 9, 1965Impact
USSRLuna 6June 8, 1965Attempted lander
USSRZond 3July 18, 1965Flyby
USSRLunar 7October 4, 1965Impact
USSRLuna 8December 3, 1965Impact
USSRLuna 9January 31, 1966Lander
USSRLuna 10March 31, 1966Orbiter
USASurveyor 1May 30, 1966Lander
USAExplorer 33July 1, 1966Attempted Orbiter
USALunar Orbiter 1 August 10, 1966Orbiter
USSRLuna 11August 24, 1966Orbiter
USASurveyor 2September 20, 1966Attempted Lander
USSRLuna 12October 22, 1966Orbiter
USALunar Orbiter 2November 6, 1966Orbiter
USSRLuna 13December 21, 1966Lander
USALunar Orbiter 3February 4, 1967Orbiter
USASurveyor 3April 17, 1967Lander
USALunar Orbiter 4May 8, 1967Orbiter
USASurveyor 4July 14, 1967Attempted Lander
USAExplorer 35 (IMP-E)July 19, 1967Orbiter
USALunar Orbiter 5August 1, 1967Orbiter
USASurveyor 5September 8, 1967Lander
USASurveyor 6November 7, 1967Lander
USASurveyor 7January 7, 1968Lander
USSRLuna 14April 7, 1968Orbiter
USSRZond 5September 15, 1968Return Probe
USSRZond 6November 10, 1968Return Probe
USAApollo 8December 21, 1968Crewed Orbiter
USAApollo 10May 18, 1969Orbiter
USSRLunar 15July 13, 1969Orbiter
USAApollo 11July 16, 1969Crewed Landing
USSRZond 7August 7, 1969Return Probe
USAApollo 12November 14, 1969Crewed Landing
USAApollo 13April 11, 1970Crwed Landing (aborted)
USRLuna 16September 12, 1970Sample return
USSRZond 8October 20, 1970Return Probe
USSRLuna 17November 10, 1970Rover
USAApollo 14January 31, 1971Crewed Landing
USAApollo 15July 26, 1971Crewed Landing
USSRLuna 18September 2, 1971Impact
USSRLunar 19September 28, 1971Orbiter
USSRLuna 20February 14, 1972Sample return
USAApollo 16April 16, 1972Crewed Landing
USAApollo 17December 7, 1972Crewed Landing
USSRLuna 21January 8, 1973Rover
USAExplorer 49 (RAE-B)June 10, 1973Orbiter
USSRLuna 22June 2, 1974Orbiter
USSRLuna 23October 28, 1974Lander
USSRLuna 24August 14, 1976Sample Return
JapanHitenJanuary 24, 1990Flyby and orbit
USAClementineJanuary 25, 1994Orbiter
USAAsiaSat 3/HGS – 1December 24, 1997Lunar Flyby
USALunar ProspectorJanuary 7, 1998Orbiter
SMART 1September 27, 2003Lunar Orbiter
JapanKaguya (SELENE)September 14, 2007Lunar Orbiter
ChinaChang’e 1October 24, 2007Lunar Orbiter
IndiaChandrayaan 1October 22, 2008Lunar Orbiter
USALunar Reconnaissance OrbiterJune 17, 2009Lunar Orbiter
USALCROSSJune 17, 2009Lunar Orbiter and Impactor
ChinaChang’e 2October 1, 2010Lunar Orbiter
USAGravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL)September 10, 2011Luar Orbiter
USALunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE)September 6, 2013Lunar Orbiter
ChinaChang’e 301 December 2013Lunar Lander and rover
ChinaChang’e 5 Test VehicleOctober 23, 2014Lunar Flyby and Return
ChinaQueqio20 May 2018CNSA (China) Lunar Relay Satellite
ChinaChang’e 47 December 2018CNSA (China) Lunar Farside Lander and Rover
IsraelBeresheet22 February 2019SpaceIL and IAI (Israel) Lunar Lander
IndiaChandrayaan 2April, 2019ISRO (India), Moon orbiter, Lander and Rover
ChinaChang’e 523 November 2020CNSA (China), Lunar sample return mission
USACAPSTONE28 June 2022Lunar Navigation Test Orbiter
South KoreaKorea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (Danuri)August 4, 2022KARI (South Korea) Lunar Orbiter
USALunaH-Map16 November 2022Lunar Orbiting CubeSat
USALunar Ice Cube16 November 2022Lunar Orbiting CubeSat
USALunar InfraRed Imaging (LunIR)16 November 2022Lunar Flyby and Technology Test CubeSat
JapanOMOTENASHI16 November 2022,JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander CubeSat
JapanEQUULEUS16 November 2022JAXA (Japan) L2 Orbit Lunar CubeSat
USAArtemis 116 November 2022Lunar Test Flight
JapanHakuto- R M111 December 2022Japanese Lunar Lander
USALunar Flashlight11 December 2022Lunar Orbiter CubeSat
IndiaChandrayaan 314 July 2023ISRO (India) Lunar Orbiter, Lander, and Rover
RussiaLuna 2510 August 2023Russian Lunar Lander
JapanSLIM6 September 2023JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander
USAPeregrine Mission 1 (Astrobotic) 8 January 2024Lunar Lander
USAIntuitive Machines 1 (Odysseus)15 February 2024Lunar Lander
ChinaQueqiao 220 March 2024CNSA (China) Lunar Relay Satellite
ChinaChang’e 63 May 2024CNSA (China) Lunar Sample Return Mission
USAGriffin Mission 1 (VIPER)November 2024Lunar South Pole Rover
USAIntuitive Machines 2 (PRIME 1)2024 (Quarter 4)Lunar Lander
USALunar Trailblazer2024 (Quarter 4)Lunar Orbiting Small Satellite
USABlue Ghost 1 (firefly)2024Lunar Lander
JapanResilience2024JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander and Rover
USABlue Ghost 2 (Firefly)2025Lunar Lander
USALunar Pathfinder2025Lunar Orbiter
USAIntuitive Machines 3 (PRISM)2025Lunar Lander and Rovers
ChinaChang’e 72026CNSA (China) Lunar Survey Mission
USADraper Lunar Lander2026Lunar Lander
ChinaChang’e 82028CNSA (China) Lunar Technology Test

(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)

Lunar Exploration Statistics by Company / Organization

The following chart, based on Lunar Exploration Statistics, explains the number of lunar missions and the success rate of various countries’ agencies.

CountryAgencyTotal Successful MissionsPartial successful missionsTotal failed missionsSuccess rateTotal missions for the country
USSREnergia21611.11%58
Lavochkin1622240%
USAUSAF1150%57
NASA3721467.27%
ChinaCNSA8188.8%9
JapanJAXA2166.6%8
ISAS2250%
IndiaISRO2183.26%3
Various member statesESA1100%1
LuxembourgLuxSpace1100%1
South KoreaKARI1100%1
USAKARI (private company)1100%1
USALockheed Martin (private company)1100%1
USAFluid & Reason1100%1
USAAstrobotic Technology (private company)10%1
USAIntuitive Machines (private company)1100%1
USAERAU (private university)10%1
ItalyASO1100%1
IsraelSpaceIL10%1
RussiaRoscosmos10%1
UAEUAESA10%1
JapanISSpace (private company)10%1
China (public university)Deep Space Exploration Laboratory10%1
PakistanIST/ SUPARCO1100%1

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Lunar Exploration Statistics By Orbital Parameters

Lunar Exploration Statistics provided by NASA explain the orbital parameters of the Moon.

Orbital ParametersMoon
Recession rate from Earth (cm/yr)3.8
Sidereal rotation period (hrs)655.720
Obliquity to orbit (deg)6.68
Inclination to ecliptic (deg)5.145
Orbit eccentricity0.0549
Inclination to Earth’s equator (deg)18.28 – 28.58
Min. orbital velocity (km/s)0.970
Max. orbital velocity (km/s)1.082
Mean orbital velocity (km/s)1.022
Apogee (106 km)*0.4055
Perigee (106 km)*0.3633
Synodic Period (days)29.53
Revolution period (days)27.3217
Semimajor axis (106 km)0.3844
Mean values in opposition to Earth
Distance from Earth (equator, km)

378,000

apparent diameter (seconds of arc)1896
Apparent visual magnitude-12.74

(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)

Orbit Changes Year-wise

In addition, the following data published by NASA also supports the bulk parameters of the moon through the use of Lunar Exploration Statistics.

Ratio (Moon/Earth)EarthMoon
Topographic range0.6502013
Moment of inertia (I/MR2)1.1910.33080.394
V-band magnitude V(1,0)-3.99-0.08
J2 (x 10-6)0.1871082.63202.7
Solar irradiance (W/m2)1.0001361.01361.0
Escape velocity (km/s)0.21311.22.38
Bond albedo0.370.2940.11
GM (x 106 km3/s2)0.01230.398600.00490
Geometric albedo0.120.4340.28
Surface gravity (m/s2)0.1659.801.62
Mean density (kg/m3)0.60655143344
Surface acceleration (m/s2)0.1669.781.62
Ellipticity (Flattening)0.360.003350.0012
Polar radius (km)0.27316356.81736.0
Volumetric mean radius (km)0.27276371.01737.4
Equatorial radius (km)0.27256378.11738.1
Volume (1010 km3)0.0203108.3212.1968
Mass (1024 kg)0.01235.97240.07346

(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)

Lunar Atmosphere

Estimated Composition (night, particles per cubic cm)Helium 4 (4He) – 40,000, Hydrogen (H2) – 35,000, Argon 36 (36Ar) – 2,000, Neon 22 (22Ne) – 5,000, Argon 40 (40Ar) – 30,000, Ammonia – 1000, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) – 1000, Neon 20 (20Ne) – 40,000, Methane – 1000, Trace Oxygen (O+), Magnesium (Mg+), Possible Phosphorus (P+), Sodium (Na+), Silicon (Si+)
Abundance at the surface2 x 105 particles/cm3
Surface pressure (night)3 x 10-15 bar  (2 x 10-12 torr)
Diurnal temperature range (equator)95 K to 390 K  (~ -290 F to +240 F)
The total mass of the atmosphere~25,000 kg

(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)

The Moon – A Rocky Companion with Ever-Changing Phases

The Moon, our Earth’s faithful companion, has silently orbited us for billions of years. Its history is deeply intertwined with our own, and it holds the key to unlocking mysteries about the formation of our solar system.

A Violent Birth

Scientists believe the Moon formed around 4.5 billion years ago in a giant collision. A Mars-sized object slammed into the early Earth, spewing out a cloud of superheated rock and vapor. Over time, this debris coalesced into the Moon. This violent birth explains why the Moon is much smaller than Earth and why both bodies share similar rock compositions.

Tidal Lock and the Birth of Phases

The Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth’s oceans, creating the tides. Interestingly, the Earth’s gravity also has a powerful effect on the Moon. Over billions of years, Earth’s gravity has slowed the Moon’s rotation, causing it to become tidally locked. This means the Moon always keeps the same face pointed toward Earth while the other side remains permanently dark.

This tidal lock causes the Moon’s phases. The Moon doesn’t generate its light; it reflects sunlight. As the Moon orbits Earth, the Sun illuminates different portions of its surface, giving the Moon the appearance of changing shapes.

Phases of the Moon: A Celestial Dance

The lunar cycle, the time it takes for the Moon to go through all its phases, is about 29.5 days. Here’s a breakdown of the main phases:

  • New Moon: The Moon sits between the Sun and Earth, and the side facing us is completely dark. We can’t see it in the night sky.
  • Waxing Crescent: The Moon appears as a thin crescent, with the illuminated portion growing larger each day.
  • First Quarter: Half of the Moon’s face appears bright, resembling a half-circle.
  • Waxing Gibbous: The illuminated portion continues to grow, becoming more than half but not quite full.
  • Full Moon: The Moon is opposite the Sun in the sky, and its entire face appears bright. It rises around sunset and sets around sunrise, bathing the night sky in its silvery glow.
  • Waning Gibbous: The bright area starts to shrink, becoming more than half but less than full.
  • Third Quarter: Half of the Moon is illuminated again, but this time, it’s the left side (as seen from the Northern Hemisphere).
  • Waning Crescent: The illuminated area becomes a thin crescent again, this time shrinking each day.

Observing the Moon’s phases has been a part of human culture for millennia. It helped our ancestors track time, predict tides, and even plan agricultural activities.

Moon – A Candidate for Colonization

With the rise of space exploration, the Moon has emerged as a prime candidate for future human settlements. Here’s why:

  • Proximity: The Moon is our closest celestial neighbor, and with current technology, it takes only a few days to reach. This makes travel and transportation of resources more feasible compared to distant planets.
  • Water Ice: Recent missions have confirmed the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon’s poles. This ice could be a valuable resource for drinking water, producing oxygen, and potentially even fuel.
  • Building Materials: The Moon’s surface is rich in minerals like silicon, iron, and aluminum, which are essential for construction. These materials could be used to build habitats and infrastructure.
  • Reduced Gravity: According to Lunar Exploration Statistics, the Moon’s gravity is about 1/6th of Earth’s. While this might pose some health challenges in the long run, it also offers advantages. Launching spacecraft from the Moon’s surface requires less energy, which could be used for new methods of transportation and construction.
  • Astronomical Observatory: The Moon’s lack of atmosphere makes it an ideal location for astronomical telescopes. Observatories on the Moon would be free from light pollution and atmospheric distortion, allowing for clearer observations of the universe.

However, there are also significant challenges to overcome before lunar colonization becomes a reality. The Moon’s harsh environment, with its lack of breathable air, extreme temperatures, and constant radiation bombardment, would require advanced life-support systems and radiation shielding for humans. Additionally, establishing a self-sustaining colony would necessitate developing ways to grow food, manage waste, and generate power on the Moon.

Similarities to Earth, But Not a Second Earth

While the Moon shares some similarities with Earth, it’s important to remember it’s a very different world. It lacks a magnetic field, which means it’s constantly bombarded by harmful solar radiation. It also has a very thin atmosphere, incapable of supporting life as we know it.

The elements present on the Moon’s crust are similar to those on Earth’s crust, with oxygen, silicon, aluminum, and iron being the most abundant. However, according to Lunar Exploration Statistics, these elements are found in different readily available forms than on Earth. On Earth, these elements are combined into water, rocks, and minerals. Still, on the Moon, they are mostly found in the form of oxides (compounds with oxygen) within the lunar regolith, the dusty, loose layer covering the Moon’s surface.

These shared elements offer potential for future lunar inhabitants. By using special techniques, humans could potentially extract oxygen from lunar rocks for breathing and life support. Silicon could be used for solar panels and electronics manufacturing, while aluminum and iron could be used for construction purposes.

Challenges and the Future of Lunar Exploration

Despite the potential benefits, colonizing the Moon presents numerous challenges. The lack of a breathable atmosphere necessitates the development of complex life-support systems for habitats. The extreme temperature fluctuations on the lunar surface, ranging from scorching highs in the sun to frigid lows in the shade, require specially designed shelters. Additionally, the constant radiation exposure poses a significant health risk for humans.

However, these challenges are not insurmountable. Technological advancements in areas like in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), where resources are extracted and utilized directly on the Moon, offer promising solutions. 3D printing technologies using lunar materials could revolutionize lunar base construction. Advancements in radiation shielding and artificial biospheres could mitigate the harsh lunar environment.

The Moon serves as a stepping stone for further space exploration. Establishing a lunar base could provide valuable experience for future missions to Mars and beyond. It could also become a hub for scientific research, resource extraction, and potentially even space tourism.

Conclusion

The Moon, with its ever-changing phases and rich history, continues to hold our fascination, as proven by these Lunar Exploration Statistics. As we delve deeper into understanding its formation and composition, the possibilities for future exploration and even colonization become more tangible.

While challenges remain, the potential rewards – scientific discoveries, resource utilization, and a permanent human presence beyond Earth – make the Moon a celestial dance partner worth pursuing.

Sources

Science.Nasa.gov
Thehindu
Space

FAQ.

What is the moon made of?



The moon is made of the following elements: argon helium, hydrogen, methane, carbon dioxide, aluminum, magnesium, sodium, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. The percentage of prevalence of these elements is given in these Lunar Exploration Statistics.

Why is it called the Dark side of the moon?



The south pole of the moon lacks sun rays, so it is called the dark side of the moon. Also, it is the side that we can never see from the earth.

Is the Moon moving away from Earth?



Yes. The moon slowly moves away from the earth, an inch away every year.

Joseph D'Souza
Joseph D'Souza

Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza

Robotics Industry Statistics By Revenue And Market (2025)
Robotics Industry Statistics By Revenue And Market (2025)
Lunar Exploration Statistics By Country, Organization and Facts (2025)
Lunar Exploration Statistics By Country, Organization and Facts (2025)
Aviation Statistics By Market Share, Region, Revenue And Trend (2025)
Aviation Statistics By Market Share, Region, Revenue And Trend (2025)
Earth Statistics By Dimensions, Characteristics And Facts (2025)
Earth Statistics By Dimensions, Characteristics And Facts (2025)
Vivaldi Statistics By Demographics, Market Share And Trends
Vivaldi Statistics By Demographics, Market Share And Trends
GoFundMe Statistics By Traffic Source, Demographics, Market Share, Donations And Donors
GoFundMe Statistics By Traffic Source, Demographics, Market Share, Donations And Donors
Threads App Statistics And Facts (2025)
Threads App Statistics And Facts (2025)
Eye-Opening Tor Statistics And Facts (2025)
Eye-Opening Tor Statistics And Facts (2025)
Tencent Statistics By Revenue, Downloads, Active Users And Facts (2025)
Tencent Statistics By Revenue, Downloads, Active Users And Facts (2025)
PayZapp Statistics And Facts (2025)
PayZapp Statistics And Facts (2025)