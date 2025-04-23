Lunar Exploration Statistics By Country, Organization and Facts (2025)
Updated · Apr 23, 2025
Editor
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- Earth’s Companion Facts
- Lunar Exploration Statistics By Timeline
- Lunar Exploration Statistics by Company / Organization
- Lunar Exploration Statistics By Orbital Parameters
- Orbit Changes Year-wise
- Lunar Atmosphere
- The Moon – A Rocky Companion with Ever-Changing Phases
- Similarities to Earth, But Not a Second Earth
- Challenges and the Future of Lunar Exploration
- Conclusion
Introduction
Lunar Exploration Statistics: Our blue planet has only one moon, while other planets have more than one. Traveling to the moon is the dream of many. Recently, India completed its Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan 3. However, very few countries have been to the Moon. In our solar system, recent Lunar Exploration Statistics showed that, concerning the parent planet, the Moon is the largest and most massive natural satellite.
It is believed that it was formed just after the Earth, around 4.51 billion years ago. Scientists have proven that the surface of the moon is covered by the moon, and it has mountains, impact craters and ejecta, and ray-like streaks.
With all these interesting Moon Facts, let’s see which countries have landed on the Moon through these Lunar Exploration Statistics.
Editor’s Choice
Earth’s Companion Facts
- According to Lunar Statistics, the moon is 27% the size of the Earth, or one-fourth the width of the Earth.
- Until 1610, people were unaware of the existence of the Moon until Galileo Galilei discovered four other moons that were orbiting the planet Jupiter.
- The word Lunar comes from the Latin language, meaning the Moon.
- Due to tidal locking, people on Earth always see the same side of the Moon.
- The South Pole of the Moon has completely dark areas, which is why it is called the dark side of the Moon. It has less exposure to sunlight.
- According to NASA, the meteorite impacts the lunar and creates soil made of pulverized rock.
- Once, the moon was tucked up under an ocean of magma.
- The chemical composition of Earth and moon rocks is precisely indistinguishable.
- Tides on the Earth are affected by the gravity of the moon and the Earth, which collide.
- Lunar Exploration Statistics reported that moons in our universe have many shapes, types, and sizes. However, only a few have atmospheres under their surfaces.
- According to Hindu.com, 62 of 111 lunar missions over the seven decades were recorded as successful between 1958 and 2023.
- On average, the moon is around 382,500 km (238,860 miles) away from Earth.
Lunar Exploration Statistics By Timeline
|Country
|Lunar Missions, Date
|Mission date and year
|Mission objective
|USSR
|Luna 1
|Jan 2, 1959
|Flyby
|USA
|Pioneer 4
|March 3, 1959
|Flyby
|USSR
|Lunar
|September 12, 1959
|Impact
|USSR
|Lunar 3
|October 4, 1959
|Probe
|USA
|Ranger 1
|August 23, 1961
|Attempted Test Flight
|USA
|Ranger 2
|November 18, 1961
|Attempted test flight
|USA
|Ranger 3
|January 26, 1962
|Attempted Impact
|USA
|Ranger 4
|April 23, 1962
|Impact
|USA
|Ranger 5
|October 18, 1962
|Attempted Impact
|USSR
|Luna 4
|April 2, 1963
|Flyby
|USA
|Ranger 6
|January 30, 1964
|Impact
|USA
|Ranger 7
|July 28, 1964
|Impact
|USA
|Ranger 8
|February 17, 1965
|Impact
|USA
|Ranger 9
|March 21, 1965
|Impact
|USSR
|Luna 5
|May 9, 1965
|Impact
|USSR
|Luna 6
|June 8, 1965
|Attempted lander
|USSR
|Zond 3
|July 18, 1965
|Flyby
|USSR
|Lunar 7
|October 4, 1965
|Impact
|USSR
|Luna 8
|December 3, 1965
|Impact
|USSR
|Luna 9
|January 31, 1966
|Lander
|USSR
|Luna 10
|March 31, 1966
|Orbiter
|USA
|Surveyor 1
|May 30, 1966
|Lander
|USA
|Explorer 33
|July 1, 1966
|Attempted Orbiter
|USA
|Lunar Orbiter 1
|August 10, 1966
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Luna 11
|August 24, 1966
|Orbiter
|USA
|Surveyor 2
|September 20, 1966
|Attempted Lander
|USSR
|Luna 12
|October 22, 1966
|Orbiter
|USA
|Lunar Orbiter 2
|November 6, 1966
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Luna 13
|December 21, 1966
|Lander
|USA
|Lunar Orbiter 3
|February 4, 1967
|Orbiter
|USA
|Surveyor 3
|April 17, 1967
|Lander
|USA
|Lunar Orbiter 4
|May 8, 1967
|Orbiter
|USA
|Surveyor 4
|July 14, 1967
|Attempted Lander
|USA
|Explorer 35 (IMP-E)
|July 19, 1967
|Orbiter
|USA
|Lunar Orbiter 5
|August 1, 1967
|Orbiter
|USA
|Surveyor 5
|September 8, 1967
|Lander
|USA
|Surveyor 6
|November 7, 1967
|Lander
|USA
|Surveyor 7
|January 7, 1968
|Lander
|USSR
|Luna 14
|April 7, 1968
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Zond 5
|September 15, 1968
|Return Probe
|USSR
|Zond 6
|November 10, 1968
|Return Probe
|USA
|Apollo 8
|December 21, 1968
|Crewed Orbiter
|USA
|Apollo 10
|May 18, 1969
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Lunar 15
|July 13, 1969
|Orbiter
|USA
|Apollo 11
|July 16, 1969
|Crewed Landing
|USSR
|Zond 7
|August 7, 1969
|Return Probe
|USA
|Apollo 12
|November 14, 1969
|Crewed Landing
|USA
|Apollo 13
|April 11, 1970
|Crwed Landing (aborted)
|USR
|Luna 16
|September 12, 1970
|Sample return
|USSR
|Zond 8
|October 20, 1970
|Return Probe
|USSR
|Luna 17
|November 10, 1970
|Rover
|USA
|Apollo 14
|January 31, 1971
|Crewed Landing
|USA
|Apollo 15
|July 26, 1971
|Crewed Landing
|USSR
|Luna 18
|September 2, 1971
|Impact
|USSR
|Lunar 19
|September 28, 1971
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Luna 20
|February 14, 1972
|Sample return
|USA
|Apollo 16
|April 16, 1972
|Crewed Landing
|USA
|Apollo 17
|December 7, 1972
|Crewed Landing
|USSR
|Luna 21
|January 8, 1973
|Rover
|USA
|Explorer 49 (RAE-B)
|June 10, 1973
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Luna 22
|June 2, 1974
|Orbiter
|USSR
|Luna 23
|October 28, 1974
|Lander
|USSR
|Luna 24
|August 14, 1976
|Sample Return
|Japan
|Hiten
|January 24, 1990
|Flyby and orbit
|USA
|Clementine
|January 25, 1994
|Orbiter
|USA
|AsiaSat 3/HGS – 1
|December 24, 1997
|Lunar Flyby
|USA
|Lunar Prospector
|January 7, 1998
|Orbiter
|–
|SMART 1
|September 27, 2003
|Lunar Orbiter
|Japan
|Kaguya (SELENE)
|September 14, 2007
|Lunar Orbiter
|China
|Chang’e 1
|October 24, 2007
|Lunar Orbiter
|India
|Chandrayaan 1
|October 22, 2008
|Lunar Orbiter
|USA
|Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
|June 17, 2009
|Lunar Orbiter
|USA
|LCROSS
|June 17, 2009
|Lunar Orbiter and Impactor
|China
|Chang’e 2
|October 1, 2010
|Lunar Orbiter
|USA
|Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL)
|September 10, 2011
|Luar Orbiter
|USA
|Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE)
|September 6, 2013
|Lunar Orbiter
|China
|Chang’e 3
|01 December 2013
|Lunar Lander and rover
|China
|Chang’e 5 Test Vehicle
|October 23, 2014
|Lunar Flyby and Return
|China
|Queqio
|20 May 2018
|CNSA (China) Lunar Relay Satellite
|China
|Chang’e 4
|7 December 2018
|CNSA (China) Lunar Farside Lander and Rover
|Israel
|Beresheet
|22 February 2019
|SpaceIL and IAI (Israel) Lunar Lander
|India
|Chandrayaan 2
|April, 2019
|ISRO (India), Moon orbiter, Lander and Rover
|China
|Chang’e 5
|23 November 2020
|CNSA (China), Lunar sample return mission
|USA
|CAPSTONE
|28 June 2022
|Lunar Navigation Test Orbiter
|South Korea
|Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (Danuri)
|August 4, 2022
|KARI (South Korea) Lunar Orbiter
|USA
|LunaH-Map
|16 November 2022
|Lunar Orbiting CubeSat
|USA
|Lunar Ice Cube
|16 November 2022
|Lunar Orbiting CubeSat
|USA
|Lunar InfraRed Imaging (LunIR)
|16 November 2022
|Lunar Flyby and Technology Test CubeSat
|Japan
|OMOTENASHI
|16 November 2022,
|JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander CubeSat
|Japan
|EQUULEUS
|16 November 2022
|JAXA (Japan) L2 Orbit Lunar CubeSat
|USA
|Artemis 1
|16 November 2022
|Lunar Test Flight
|Japan
|Hakuto- R M1
|11 December 2022
|Japanese Lunar Lander
|USA
|Lunar Flashlight
|11 December 2022
|Lunar Orbiter CubeSat
|India
|Chandrayaan 3
|14 July 2023
|ISRO (India) Lunar Orbiter, Lander, and Rover
|Russia
|Luna 25
|10 August 2023
|Russian Lunar Lander
|Japan
|SLIM
|6 September 2023
|JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander
|USA
|Peregrine Mission 1 (Astrobotic)
|8 January 2024
|Lunar Lander
|USA
|Intuitive Machines 1 (Odysseus)
|15 February 2024
|Lunar Lander
|China
|Queqiao 2
|20 March 2024
|CNSA (China) Lunar Relay Satellite
|China
|Chang’e 6
|3 May 2024
|CNSA (China) Lunar Sample Return Mission
|USA
|Griffin Mission 1 (VIPER)
|November 2024
|Lunar South Pole Rover
|USA
|Intuitive Machines 2 (PRIME 1)
|2024 (Quarter 4)
|Lunar Lander
|USA
|Lunar Trailblazer
|2024 (Quarter 4)
|Lunar Orbiting Small Satellite
|USA
|Blue Ghost 1 (firefly)
|2024
|Lunar Lander
|Japan
|Resilience
|2024
|JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander and Rover
|USA
|Blue Ghost 2 (Firefly)
|2025
|Lunar Lander
|USA
|Lunar Pathfinder
|2025
|Lunar Orbiter
|USA
|Intuitive Machines 3 (PRISM)
|2025
|Lunar Lander and Rovers
|China
|Chang’e 7
|2026
|CNSA (China) Lunar Survey Mission
|USA
|Draper Lunar Lander
|2026
|Lunar Lander
|China
|Chang’e 8
|2028
|CNSA (China) Lunar Technology Test
(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)
Lunar Exploration Statistics by Company / Organization
The following chart, based on Lunar Exploration Statistics, explains the number of lunar missions and the success rate of various countries’ agencies.
|Country
|Agency
|Total Successful Missions
|Partial successful missions
|Total failed missions
|Success rate
|Total missions for the country
|USSR
|Energia
|2
|–
|16
|11.11%
|58
|Lavochkin
|16
|2
|22
|40%
|USA
|USAF
|1
|–
|1
|50%
|57
|NASA
|37
|2
|14
|67.27%
|China
|CNSA
|8
|–
|1
|88.8%
|9
|Japan
|JAXA
|2
|–
|1
|66.6%
|8
|ISAS
|2
|–
|2
|50%
|India
|ISRO
|2
|1
|–
|83.26%
|3
|Various member states
|ESA
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|Luxembourg
|LuxSpace
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|South Korea
|KARI
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|USA
|KARI (private company)
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|USA
|Lockheed Martin (private company)
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|USA
|Fluid & Reason
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|USA
|Astrobotic Technology (private company)
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|USA
|Intuitive Machines (private company)
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|USA
|ERAU (private university)
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|Italy
|ASO
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
|Israel
|SpaceIL
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|Russia
|Roscosmos
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|UAE
|UAESA
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|Japan
|ISSpace (private company)
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|China (public university)
|Deep Space Exploration Laboratory
|–
|–
|1
|0%
|1
|Pakistan
|IST/ SUPARCO
|1
|–
|–
|100%
|1
(Source: wikipedia.org)
Lunar Exploration Statistics By Orbital Parameters
Lunar Exploration Statistics provided by NASA explain the orbital parameters of the Moon.
|Orbital Parameters
|Moon
|Recession rate from Earth (cm/yr)
|3.8
|Sidereal rotation period (hrs)
|655.720
|Obliquity to orbit (deg)
|6.68
|Inclination to ecliptic (deg)
|5.145
|Orbit eccentricity
|0.0549
|Inclination to Earth’s equator (deg)
|18.28 – 28.58
|Min. orbital velocity (km/s)
|0.970
|Max. orbital velocity (km/s)
|1.082
|Mean orbital velocity (km/s)
|1.022
|Apogee (106 km)*
|0.4055
|Perigee (106 km)*
|0.3633
|Synodic Period (days)
|29.53
|Revolution period (days)
|27.3217
|Semimajor axis (106 km)
|0.3844
|Mean values in opposition to Earth
|Distance from Earth (equator, km)
378,000
|apparent diameter (seconds of arc)
|1896
|Apparent visual magnitude
|-12.74
(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)
Orbit Changes Year-wise
In addition, the following data published by NASA also supports the bulk parameters of the moon through the use of Lunar Exploration Statistics.
|Ratio (Moon/Earth)
|Earth
|Moon
|Topographic range
|0.650
|20
|13
|Moment of inertia (I/MR2)
|1.191
|0.3308
|0.394
|V-band magnitude V(1,0)
|–
|-3.99
|-0.08
|J2 (x 10-6)
|0.187
|1082.63
|202.7
|Solar irradiance (W/m2)
|1.000
|1361.0
|1361.0
|Escape velocity (km/s)
|0.213
|11.2
|2.38
|Bond albedo
|0.37
|0.294
|0.11
|GM (x 106 km3/s2)
|0.0123
|0.39860
|0.00490
|Geometric albedo
|0.12
|0.434
|0.28
|Surface gravity (m/s2)
|0.165
|9.80
|1.62
|Mean density (kg/m3)
|0.606
|5514
|3344
|Surface acceleration (m/s2)
|0.166
|9.78
|1.62
|Ellipticity (Flattening)
|0.36
|0.00335
|0.0012
|Polar radius (km)
|0.2731
|6356.8
|1736.0
|Volumetric mean radius (km)
|0.2727
|6371.0
|1737.4
|Equatorial radius (km)
|0.2725
|6378.1
|1738.1
|Volume (1010 km3)
|0.0203
|108.321
|2.1968
|Mass (1024 kg)
|0.0123
|5.9724
|0.07346
(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)
Lunar Atmosphere
|Estimated Composition (night, particles per cubic cm)
|Helium 4 (4He) – 40,000, Hydrogen (H2) – 35,000, Argon 36 (36Ar) – 2,000, Neon 22 (22Ne) – 5,000, Argon 40 (40Ar) – 30,000, Ammonia – 1000, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) – 1000, Neon 20 (20Ne) – 40,000, Methane – 1000, Trace Oxygen (O+), Magnesium (Mg+), Possible Phosphorus (P+), Sodium (Na+), Silicon (Si+)
|Abundance at the surface
|2 x 105 particles/cm3
|Surface pressure (night)
|3 x 10-15 bar (2 x 10-12 torr)
|Diurnal temperature range (equator)
|95 K to 390 K (~ -290 F to +240 F)
|The total mass of the atmosphere
|~25,000 kg
(Source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov)
The Moon – A Rocky Companion with Ever-Changing Phases
The Moon, our Earth’s faithful companion, has silently orbited us for billions of years. Its history is deeply intertwined with our own, and it holds the key to unlocking mysteries about the formation of our solar system.
A Violent Birth
Scientists believe the Moon formed around 4.5 billion years ago in a giant collision. A Mars-sized object slammed into the early Earth, spewing out a cloud of superheated rock and vapor. Over time, this debris coalesced into the Moon. This violent birth explains why the Moon is much smaller than Earth and why both bodies share similar rock compositions.
Tidal Lock and the Birth of Phases
The Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth’s oceans, creating the tides. Interestingly, the Earth’s gravity also has a powerful effect on the Moon. Over billions of years, Earth’s gravity has slowed the Moon’s rotation, causing it to become tidally locked. This means the Moon always keeps the same face pointed toward Earth while the other side remains permanently dark.
This tidal lock causes the Moon’s phases. The Moon doesn’t generate its light; it reflects sunlight. As the Moon orbits Earth, the Sun illuminates different portions of its surface, giving the Moon the appearance of changing shapes.
Phases of the Moon: A Celestial Dance
The lunar cycle, the time it takes for the Moon to go through all its phases, is about 29.5 days. Here’s a breakdown of the main phases:
- New Moon: The Moon sits between the Sun and Earth, and the side facing us is completely dark. We can’t see it in the night sky.
- Waxing Crescent: The Moon appears as a thin crescent, with the illuminated portion growing larger each day.
- First Quarter: Half of the Moon’s face appears bright, resembling a half-circle.
- Waxing Gibbous: The illuminated portion continues to grow, becoming more than half but not quite full.
- Full Moon: The Moon is opposite the Sun in the sky, and its entire face appears bright. It rises around sunset and sets around sunrise, bathing the night sky in its silvery glow.
- Waning Gibbous: The bright area starts to shrink, becoming more than half but less than full.
- Third Quarter: Half of the Moon is illuminated again, but this time, it’s the left side (as seen from the Northern Hemisphere).
- Waning Crescent: The illuminated area becomes a thin crescent again, this time shrinking each day.
Observing the Moon’s phases has been a part of human culture for millennia. It helped our ancestors track time, predict tides, and even plan agricultural activities.
Moon – A Candidate for Colonization
With the rise of space exploration, the Moon has emerged as a prime candidate for future human settlements. Here’s why:
- Proximity: The Moon is our closest celestial neighbor, and with current technology, it takes only a few days to reach. This makes travel and transportation of resources more feasible compared to distant planets.
- Water Ice: Recent missions have confirmed the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon’s poles. This ice could be a valuable resource for drinking water, producing oxygen, and potentially even fuel.
- Building Materials: The Moon’s surface is rich in minerals like silicon, iron, and aluminum, which are essential for construction. These materials could be used to build habitats and infrastructure.
- Reduced Gravity: According to Lunar Exploration Statistics, the Moon’s gravity is about 1/6th of Earth’s. While this might pose some health challenges in the long run, it also offers advantages. Launching spacecraft from the Moon’s surface requires less energy, which could be used for new methods of transportation and construction.
- Astronomical Observatory: The Moon’s lack of atmosphere makes it an ideal location for astronomical telescopes. Observatories on the Moon would be free from light pollution and atmospheric distortion, allowing for clearer observations of the universe.
However, there are also significant challenges to overcome before lunar colonization becomes a reality. The Moon’s harsh environment, with its lack of breathable air, extreme temperatures, and constant radiation bombardment, would require advanced life-support systems and radiation shielding for humans. Additionally, establishing a self-sustaining colony would necessitate developing ways to grow food, manage waste, and generate power on the Moon.
Similarities to Earth, But Not a Second Earth
While the Moon shares some similarities with Earth, it’s important to remember it’s a very different world. It lacks a magnetic field, which means it’s constantly bombarded by harmful solar radiation. It also has a very thin atmosphere, incapable of supporting life as we know it.
The elements present on the Moon’s crust are similar to those on Earth’s crust, with oxygen, silicon, aluminum, and iron being the most abundant. However, according to Lunar Exploration Statistics, these elements are found in different readily available forms than on Earth. On Earth, these elements are combined into water, rocks, and minerals. Still, on the Moon, they are mostly found in the form of oxides (compounds with oxygen) within the lunar regolith, the dusty, loose layer covering the Moon’s surface.
These shared elements offer potential for future lunar inhabitants. By using special techniques, humans could potentially extract oxygen from lunar rocks for breathing and life support. Silicon could be used for solar panels and electronics manufacturing, while aluminum and iron could be used for construction purposes.
Challenges and the Future of Lunar Exploration
Despite the potential benefits, colonizing the Moon presents numerous challenges. The lack of a breathable atmosphere necessitates the development of complex life-support systems for habitats. The extreme temperature fluctuations on the lunar surface, ranging from scorching highs in the sun to frigid lows in the shade, require specially designed shelters. Additionally, the constant radiation exposure poses a significant health risk for humans.
However, these challenges are not insurmountable. Technological advancements in areas like in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), where resources are extracted and utilized directly on the Moon, offer promising solutions. 3D printing technologies using lunar materials could revolutionize lunar base construction. Advancements in radiation shielding and artificial biospheres could mitigate the harsh lunar environment.
The Moon serves as a stepping stone for further space exploration. Establishing a lunar base could provide valuable experience for future missions to Mars and beyond. It could also become a hub for scientific research, resource extraction, and potentially even space tourism.
Conclusion
The Moon, with its ever-changing phases and rich history, continues to hold our fascination, as proven by these Lunar Exploration Statistics. As we delve deeper into understanding its formation and composition, the possibilities for future exploration and even colonization become more tangible.
While challenges remain, the potential rewards – scientific discoveries, resource utilization, and a permanent human presence beyond Earth – make the Moon a celestial dance partner worth pursuing.
Sources
FAQ.
The moon is made of the following elements: argon helium, hydrogen, methane, carbon dioxide, aluminum, magnesium, sodium, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. The percentage of prevalence of these elements is given in these Lunar Exploration Statistics.
The south pole of the moon lacks sun rays, so it is called the dark side of the moon. Also, it is the side that we can never see from the earth.
Yes. The moon slowly moves away from the earth, an inch away every year.
