Black Friday Statistics By Revenue, Shoppers Behavior And Countries (2025)

Introduction

Black Friday Statistics: In the USA, Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving, which, by tradition, starts the season of Christmas shopping. With a year-on-year increase in shopping, eCommerce shopping is becoming more dominant than traditional shopping methods. However, there is only a minor difference. Many shoppers still love to visit stores, check the products, compare the prices, and then shop.

However, although there is a variety of products available to shop for, in 2023, most shoppers decided to spend less on non–food items to save money, as reported in these Black Friday Statistics.

Editor’s Choice

In 2023, 51.2% of the purchases were completed through mobile devices.

were completed through mobile devices. 77% of the shoppers have shown interest in online appointment booking for in-store shopping during Black Friday to avoid crowds.

have shown interest in online appointment booking for in-store shopping during Black Friday to avoid crowds. As of 2023, there were more than 200 million shoppers in the USA , with a 3.3 million+ increase compared to last year.

, with a 3 out of 10 shoppers in the USA said the sales value is good, but only sometimes worth the hassle on a crowded day. Whereas 28% merely said yes.

in the USA said the sales value is good, but only sometimes worth the hassle on a crowded day. Whereas In the USA, Amazon became the most predicted shopping platform for shoppers in 2023, contributing 41% . In addition, Walmart, retail sites, branded websites, supermarkets, grocers, etc., were also preferred shopping channels.

. In addition, Walmart, retail sites, branded websites, supermarkets, grocers, etc., were also preferred shopping channels. Shoppers in Spain were expected to spend at least 50 euros. However, most of the consumers were expected to spend between 200 and 499 euros.

However, most of the consumers were expected to spend between In 2023, the consumer price index inflation rate in the USA during Black Friday was reported to have reduced to 3.7% from 8% in 2022.

Around 43% of the shoppers in the USA said they were planning to go in-store shopping in 2023.

in the USA said they were planning to go in-store shopping in 2023. According to the Black Friday Statistics 2023 by the country report, around 77% of the shoppers wanted to purchase electronic items, while the fashion and sports categories also showed the highest rate of popularity, resulting in 55% and 35%, respectively.

of the shoppers wanted to purchase electronic items, while the fashion and sports categories also showed the highest rate of popularity, resulting in Among Australian shoppers, more than 57% wanted to shop on the online platform. Compared to both ways of shopping, in-store had only 20% intentions to shop, while both were 22%.

You May Also Like To Read

General Black Friday Statistics

The majority of the shoppers on Black Friday belong to Generation Z.

In 2023, 51.2% of the purchases were completed through mobile devices.

88% of the shoppers said they are planning to spend some extra time comparing deals.

36% of the people are likely to be interested in product deals they found on social media.

Furthermore, the average discount is around 25%, but it may increase from 70% to 80%.

In 2023, the consumer price index inflation rate in the USA during Black Friday was reported to have reduced to 3.7% from 8% in 2022.

According to Black Friday Statistics, as of 2023, there were more than 200 million shoppers in the USA, with a 3.3 million+ increase compared to last year.

In addition, sales through email marketing have recorded an increase of 138%.

Black Friday Statistics estimate that, by 2025, online spending will reach $10.893 billion.

According to the Future Market Insight report, during the Black Friday season, the consumer electronics category is expected to increase in value by 24.7% in 2024.

In a similar report, most of the shoppers will be male shoppers, representing 36.6%.

By Shoppers Behaviour

Recent Black Friday Statistics show that 31% of people start shopping for the season early.

65% of the shoppers are planning to shop online this upcoming season.

77% of the shoppers have shown interest in online appointment booking for in-store shopping during Black Friday to avoid crowds.

Black Friday Statistics show that, on average, shoppers spend $430 on shopping.

62% of the people believe that Black Friday shopping is a scam that wants people to spend more money.

According to a report by NielsenIQ, in 2023, 24% of people went shopping on Black Friday to take advantage of online discounts, whereas 19% of the shoppers did the same for in-store shopping.

In addition, 12% of the people have pre-purchased everything before the Black Friday deals.

37% of the consumers who shop online are likely to purchase from new brands.

By Payment Methods

4 out of 10 holiday shoppers said they would use credit cards during holiday shopping; on the other hand, 44% of the consumers purchased using debit cards.

20% of the shoppers used digital wallets, while only 6% purchased using the Buy Now, Pay Later method.

Black Friday Statistics 2023 reported that 23% of the shoppers purchased the products in exchange for cash payments.

By Top Reasons for Reduced Holiday Spending

According to Black Friday Statistics, 78% of people say the rising cost of living is the major reason for spending less during the season, while 67% mentioned the same in terms of grocery costs.

In addition, inflation (60%), interest rates (25%), and the number of people shopping for less(19%) were other leading causes of the same.

Around 17% said they have job uncertainty, and student loan repayments were told by 13% of the shoppers.

Popular Black Friday Electronic Products

According to Doofinder, gaming devices are the most popular gift choice worldwide, with more than 102k sales worldwide during the season.

Product name Black Friday sales in numbers Nintendo Switch 102k + Apple Watch 46.2k+ AirPods 46k+ iPhone 32.8k PS5 31.8k iPad 31.4k Airpods Pro 31.1k Dyson Airwrap 27.3 PS4 18k iPhone 13 11.7k

(Source: doofinder.com)

US Consumers’ Thoughts on In-Store Black Friday Shopping

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Black Friday Statistics 2023, around 43% of the shoppers in the USA said they were planning to go in-store shopping. On the other hand, only 1% said the opposite. 35% and 3% said they “may” or “probably won’t” go shopping. 18% of US consumers had a neutral opinion about the same.

Projected Black Friday Spending Channels

(Reference: statista.com)

In the USA, Amazon became the most predicted shopping platform for shoppers in 2023, contributing 41%. In addition, Walmart, retail sites, branded websites, supermarkets, grocers, etc., were also preferred shopping channels.

Share of Shoppers Who Have Shopping Plans for the Season.

(Reference: findershopping.com)

In 2023, most of the shoppers who wanted to shop belonged to Gen Z, contributing 64%. With a minor difference, Gen Y followed by 61%. 21% belonged to baby boomers, and 40% were Gen Z with plans to shop during Black Friday.

Reasons for Shopping During Black Friday

According to Statista’s research in 2023, the following are the US consumers’ reasons for shopping on Black Friday. Most of them wanted to shop for presents for friends and loved ones for the Christmas season.

Reason Share of respondents Christmas presents for friends and loved ones 62% Necessary purchases (food and clothing) 43% Gifts for friends and loved ones 42% Spontaneous deal-grabbing 42% Self-gifting 36% Essential purchases for the home 35% Birthdays and other gift-giving occasions 26% I won’t buy anything over black Friday 12% No particular reason 5% Other 1%

(Source: statista.com)

Types of Purchases to Make In-Person on Black Friday by Gender

According to Black Friday Statistics by demographics 2023, the most preferred products for women are electronics, clothing, accessories, and health and beauty products. On the other hand, male shoppers also prefer electronics, clothing accessories, household appliances, and toys.

Product Category Female Male Electronic 68.3% 83.7% Clothing and accessories 86.9% 72.8% Household appliances 43.2% 45.7% Toys 49.2% 45.7% Sport and leisure 26.2% 43.5% Health and beauty 56.8% 33.7% Arts and Crafts 30.6% 27.2% Interior home design 33.3% 26.1% Outdoor / gardening 20.8% 26.1% Furniture 24% 25% Books 31.1% 23.9% Fitness 19.1% 22.8% Pet items 34.4% 22.8% Office/ business items 13.1% 18.5% Other 2.7% 1.1% None of the above 0.5% 1.1%

(Source: statista.com)

Leading Stores to Find the Best Friday Deals in the USA

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Target and Walmart were the most preferred stores in the USA, with 67% and 66% of respondents, respectively. Furthermore, Kohl’s, shopping malls or centers, Macy’s, Best Buy, Old Navy, Marshalls, Costco, and Home Depot were leading stores.

Consumer Attitudes on Black Friday Value Deals

(Reference: statista.com)

3 out of 10 shoppers in the USA said the sales value is good, but only sometimes worth the hassle on a crowded day. Whereas 28% merely said yes. In addition, 24% and 14% of shoppers in the USA believe that retailers increase the prices and then give discounts, while the remaining said products don’t have much discount.

Key Shopping Events for Amazon Sales in the USA

Amazon Sales Statistics 2023 reported that Black Friday was the season that increased the most of their eCommerce website’s sales, resulting in 34%. In addition, the following chart explains the remaining seasonal increase in sales.

Season/ Shopping Event Share of the brand with a sales increase Black Friday 34% Prime Day 17% Cyber Monday 13% Thanksgiving 10% New Years 7% Prime Early Access Sale 6% Super Saturday 5%

(Source: statista.com)

By Country

#1. Spain

(Reference: statista.com)

Black Friday Statistics 2023 by country show that Spanish consumers were more likely to purchase fashion-related products, resulting in 52% of shoppers. Shoes and accessories, as well as the health and beauty categories, are the leading categories.

By Spending Range

(Reference: statista.com)

Shoppers in Spain were expected to spend at least 50 euros. However, most of the consumers were expected to spend between 200 and 499 euros. Furthermore, 26% of the shoppers were expected to spend around 100 to 199 euros.

#2. Australia

(Reference: statista.com)

Clothing & Shoes, electronics and gadgets, and beauty, makeup, & skincare were the most popular categories for black friday shopping among Australians in 2023. Food and alcohol, accessories, toys, homewares, furniture, travel, and white goods collectively had more than 80% of purchase preference.

Shopping Intentions – Online vs. In-Store for Black Friday Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

Among Australian shoppers, more than 57% wanted to shop on the online platform. Compared to both ways of shopping, in-store had only 20% intentions to shop, while both were 22%.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Spending By Generation

(Reference: statista.com)

In Australia, most of the average per-person spending was reported by millennials, who contributed 858 Australian dollars. On the other hand, it was lowest among baby boomers, resulting in 580 Australian dollars. More than 600 were intended to be spent by Gen Z and Gen X each.

#3. United Kingdom

By Reasons to Shop

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United Kingdom, Christmas presents for loved ones, spontaneous deal-grabbing, and gifts for friends and loved ones were the leading reasons for Black Friday shopping in 2023. Others replied to the Statista survey, saying they shop because of self-gifting, essential purchases for the home, necessary purchases, birthdays, and other gifting occasions.

#4. Germany

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Black Friday Statistics 2023 by the country report, around 77% of the shoppers wanted to purchase electronic items, while the fashion and sports categories also showed the highest rate of popularity, resulting in 55% and 35%, respectively. The remaining popular shopping categories among Germans included furniture, cosmetics, games, health, books, food and drink, travel, subscriptions, etc.

By Views on Black Friday and Sustainability in 2023

According to research by Statista, 40% of shoppers in Germany agreed that small businesses were forced to lower their prices, and they felt bad about it. Overall, Germans believe in sustainability in Germany during seasonal shopping.

Views Completely Agree Mostly agree Mostly disagree Completely disagree Don’t know Due to Climate change and excessive consumption, Black Friday is no longer current 13% 25% 32% 22% 8% I would avoid a Black Friday offer if I knew it was not especially sustainable 13% 32% 32% 17% 7% I feel for smaller retailers who are forced to round to lower their prices on Black Friday 20% 38% 26% 9% 7%

(Source: statista.com)

#5. Poland

(Reference: statista.com)

In Poland, around 63.2% of shoppers were interested in participating in Black Friday, while 18.3% said the opposite. There was a minor increase in the share of people who said they didn’t have any decision on the same, resulting in 18.5%.

Most Popular Product Categories During Black Friday in Poland

Categories Share of Respondents Clothing and footwear 75% Household electronics 55% Home accessories and products 49% Cosmetics 41% Books, games, music 29% Toys 28% Sports Accessories 24% Handbags and accessories 23% Season products (swimwear etc) 17%

(Source: statista.com)

#6. Netherlands

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, a third of shoppers in the Netherlands planned to participate in Black Friday; however, most people, representing 68%, supported the opposite.

#7. Canada

Based on survey findings by Statista, in 2023, the following product categories were leading in Canada between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Product Category Share of respondents Clothing 51% Electronics 46% Toys and Games 26% Beauty/ skincare 18% Appliances 13% Sport/ outdoor equipment 11% jewelry 10% Furniture 7% Travel deals 6% Other 11%

#8. France

By the Most Popular Product categories during Black Friday in 2023

The following chart shows that ready-to-wear clothes were the most popular product category in France in the previous year. Based on Black Friday Statistics 2023, the same states the additional leading product categories.

Product Category Share of Respondents Ready-to-wear 37% Household appliances 28% Toys 27% Hygiene and beauty products 22% Furniture and decorations 18% Smartphones 18% Day-to-day products 17% Cultural goods 16% Computers 16% Sporting goods 13% Jewelry 12% Sounds (earphones, headphones, etc.) 12% TV 12% Kitchen utensils 10% Tablets 8% DIY or gardening products 8% Childcare articles 6% Other 4% Do not know yet 7%

(Source: statista.com)

#9. Italy

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, nearly 80% of Italian shoppers planned to participate in Black Friday shopping, while only 21% canceled

Brands Associated the Most with Black Friday in Italy

Black Friday Statistics report that Amazon is the brand most preferred by Italians to associate with during the season.

Brands Share of respondents Amazon 83% MediaWorld 51% Unieuro 48% Euronics 44% Zalando 37% Decathlon 33% Sephora 19% Douglas 17% Foot Locker 14% Cisalfa 13% Privalia 11% Yoox 7% Asos 7% JD Sports 5% Veepee 5% Aw Lab 4% About You 3% Vestiarie Collective 2%

(Source: statista.com)

Worldwide

Share of consumers to reduce non-food holiday season spending worldwide between 2022 and 2023

Referring to the following chart, in select countries, in 2023, all of them were planning to reduce non-food purchases significantly compared to 2022. Each country had more than 60% of respondents for the same purpose.

Country 2022 2023 US 59% 73% Canada 57% 73% Australia 54% 78% United Kingdom 70% 79% Germany 47% 72% France 62% 73% Spain 62% 74% Italy 54% 66%

(Source: statista.com)

Best Sources for Black Friday Deals

Places Share of consumers Amazon 59% Search Engines 32% Retailer sites 19% Brand websites 18% Personalised communications 16% Don’t do anything 16% TV advertisements 15% Stores 12% Social media 12% Comparison Sites 12% Online reviews 11% Online digital advertising 10% Listen to influencers 8% If not discounted, I do not want to buy it 8% YouTube Ad 7% Direct mail 5% Print advertisements 3% Promotion from gaming influencers and streamers 2%

(Source: statista.com)

Consumers Planning to Shop the November Sales Events Worldwide

Based on the Statista survey, around 78% of shoppers around the world showed their overall interest in shopping through different expressions.

Country Definitely Probably Probably not Not Don’t know US 43% 34% 12% 6% 5% Poland 39% 39% 8% 5% 10% Canada 38% 39% 11% 5% 6% Germany 35% 34% 13% 9% 9% Australia 28% 32% 18% 13% 9% UK 27% 37% 18% 9% 9% Switzerland 20% 37% 19% 13% 11%

Black Friday Frenzy: A Shopping Extravaganza Explained

Black Friday is a major shopping day in the United States. It takes place the day after Thanksgiving, and it always falls on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2024, Black Friday will be on November 24th. It’s traditionally known for massive discounts and sales offered by retailers, both in physical stores and online. This kickstarts the holiday shopping season in the US, with many consumers waiting for these deals to grab Christmas gifts and other items at a reduced price.

While Black Friday originated in the US, the concept of big sales events on this day has spread to other countries in recent years, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia. However, the level of enthusiasm and participation varies from country to country.

Why the Shopping Frenzy?

The reasons behind Black Friday shopping are multifaceted. Here are some key drivers:

Saving Money: For many shoppers, Black Friday presents an irresistible opportunity to save significant money on desired items. With discounts ranging from 20% to even 70% off, it can be a great way to stretch their holiday shopping budget.

For many shoppers, Black Friday presents an irresistible opportunity to save significant money on desired items. With discounts ranging from 20% to even 70% off, it can be a great way to stretch their holiday shopping budget. Gift-giving Advantage: With Christmas just around the corner, Black Friday allows people to buy gifts for friends and family at a bargain price. This helps them manage their holiday spending and get more gifts for their loved ones.

With Christmas just around the corner, Black Friday allows people to buy gifts for friends and family at a bargain price. This helps them manage their holiday spending and get more gifts for their loved ones. Retail Therapy: The holiday season can be stressful, and Black Friday shopping can serve as a fun activity and a way to de-stress. The excitement of finding good deals and the festive atmosphere in stores can be a mood booster for some.

The holiday season can be stressful, and Black Friday shopping can serve as a fun activity and a way to de-stress. The excitement of finding good deals and the festive atmosphere in stores can be a mood booster for some. Marketing Hype: Retailers heavily advertise Black Friday sales, creating a sense of urgency and excitement. This marketing blitz pushes consumers to participate in the shopping frenzy to avoid missing out on incredible deals.

Black Friday Shopping Trends in 2024

As Black Friday evolves, some interesting trends are expected to shape the shopping experience in 2024

The Rise of Online Shopping: The dominance of online shopping is likely to continue. With the convenience of shopping from home and better deals available online, many consumers will opt for e-commerce platforms over physical stores.

The dominance of online shopping is likely to continue. With the convenience of shopping from home and better deals available online, many consumers will opt for e-commerce platforms over physical stores. Mobile Shopping Boom: The use of mobile phones for shopping is expected to reach new heights. Consumers will browse deals, compare prices, and make purchases directly from their smartphones, making the shopping experience even more seamless.

The use of mobile phones for shopping is expected to reach new heights. Consumers will browse deals, compare prices, and make purchases directly from their smartphones, making the shopping experience even more seamless. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Options: BNPL services, which allow breaking down purchases into smaller installments, are becoming increasingly popular. This trend is likely to continue on Black Friday, as it allows shoppers to manage their cash flow better while still indulging in deals.

BNPL services, which allow breaking down purchases into smaller installments, are becoming increasingly popular. This trend is likely to continue on Black Friday, as it allows shoppers to manage their cash flow better while still indulging in deals. Focus on Sustainability: Eco-conscious consumers are becoming more vocal. To attract these shoppers, retailers offer sustainable products at discounted prices or promote eco-friendly packaging and delivery options.

Eco-conscious consumers are becoming more vocal. To attract these shoppers, retailers offer sustainable products at discounted prices or promote eco-friendly packaging and delivery options. Early Deals and Extended Sales: The traditional one-day Black Friday sale might fade. Retailers might start offering deals earlier in November and extend them over a longer period to capture more sales and avoid overcrowding in stores.

The traditional one-day Black Friday sale might fade. Retailers might start offering deals earlier in November and extend them over a longer period to capture more sales and avoid overcrowding in stores. Social Media Influence: Social media will play a crucial role in influencing shopping decisions. Retailers are likely to leverage social media platforms to advertise deals, offer exclusive discounts to followers, and create a sense of community around Black Friday shopping.

Social media will play a crucial role in influencing shopping decisions. Retailers are likely to leverage social media platforms to advertise deals, offer exclusive discounts to followers, and create a sense of community around Black Friday shopping. Emphasis on Customer Experience: While discounts remain a major draw, customer experience will be critical for retailers. They might offer perks like free returns, extended warranties, or loyalty program benefits to differentiate themselves and encourage repeat business.

Black Friday Shopping Tips for 2024

With the Black Friday landscape constantly evolving, here are some tips to navigate the shopping frenzy in 2024:

Plan Your Purchases: Make a list of items you need or want to buy and prioritize them based on your budget. Research typical prices beforehand to identify genuine deals.

Make a list of items you need or want to buy and prioritize them based on your budget. Research typical prices beforehand to identify genuine deals. Compare Prices: Don’t get swayed by the initial discount frenzy. Use online tools and apps to compare prices across different retailers and ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.

Don’t get swayed by the initial discount frenzy. Use online tools and apps to compare prices across different retailers and ensure you’re getting the best possible deal. Beware of Impulse Buys: Stick to your list and avoid getting tempted by impulse purchases that might not be necessary or fit your budget.

Stick to your list and avoid getting tempted by impulse purchases that might not be necessary or fit your budget. Utilize Online Coupons: Many retailers offer additional discounts through online coupons and promo codes. Look for these before finalizing your purchase.

Many retailers offer additional discounts through online coupons and promo codes. Look for these before finalizing your purchase. Consider Shopping Early or Late: If you dislike crowds, consider shopping online or during off-peak hours in physical stores. Early deals or extended sales periods offer the same discounts without the hassle.

If you dislike crowds, consider shopping online or during off-peak hours in physical stores. Early deals or extended sales periods offer the same discounts without the hassle. Be Wary of Fake Deals: Some retailers might artificially inflate prices before Black Friday to make the discount seem bigger. Be cautious and compare prices with historical trends.

Some retailers might artificially inflate prices before Black Friday to make the discount seem bigger. Be cautious and compare prices with historical trends. Focus on Security: With the surge in online shopping, be mindful of online security. Shop on trusted websites, use strong passwords, and be cautious about clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files.

With the surge in online shopping, be mindful of online security. Shop on trusted websites, use strong passwords, and be cautious about clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files. Beware of Price Gouging: In some instances, retailers might raise prices before Black Friday to justify a larger discount percentage. This doesn’t necessarily translate to a real bargain.

In some instances, retailers might raise prices before Black Friday to justify a larger discount percentage. This doesn’t necessarily translate to a real bargain. Factor in Additional Costs: While discounts are attractive, consider additional costs like shipping fees, taxes, and potential return charges when comparing prices.

While discounts are attractive, consider additional costs like shipping fees, taxes, and potential return charges when comparing prices. Read Return Policies: Ensure you understand the return policy for Black Friday purchases. Some deals might have stricter return windows or restocking fees.

Ensure you understand the return policy for Black Friday purchases. Some deals might have stricter return windows or restocking fees. Shop Local (if applicable): If you prefer to support local businesses, see if they offer Black Friday deals. Shopping locally helps your community thrive and can provide a more personalized shopping experience.

Beyond the Deals – Responsible Shopping on Black Friday

Black Friday, while exciting for many, can also raise concerns about excessive consumerism and its environmental impact. Here are some ways to approach Black Friday shopping more responsibly:

Prioritize Needs Over Wants: Focus on buying items you genuinely need rather than getting caught up in the excitement of discounts and buying things you might not use.

Focus on buying items you genuinely need rather than getting caught up in the excitement of discounts and buying things you might not use. Consider Pre-owned or Refurbished Products: Pre-owned or refurbished items are a more sustainable alternative to brand-new products.

Pre-owned or refurbished items are a more sustainable alternative to brand-new products. Support Sustainable Brands: Choose brands known for their commitment to sustainability, fair labor practices, and eco-friendly products.

Choose brands known for their commitment to sustainability, fair labor practices, and eco-friendly products. Think Long-Term: Opt for high-quality, durable items that will last longer rather than buying cheap, low-quality items you might need to replace sooner.

Opt for high-quality, durable items that will last longer rather than buying cheap, low-quality items you might need to replace sooner. Shop Secondhand: Consider shopping at thrift stores or consignment shops for unique finds at a fraction of the cost.

Conclusion

Black Friday can be a fun and rewarding shopping experience if you approach it strategically. By planning your purchases, comparing prices, and shopping responsibly, you can make the most of the deals while keeping your budget and values in check by studying the Black Friday Statistics.

Remember, Black Friday is just one day, and mindful shopping habits throughout the year can lead to greater financial well-being and a reduced environmental footprint.

Shared On:



Sources Techtarget Driveresearch Tidio Zippia Futuremarketinsights Katanamrp Nielseniq Dotdigital

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar