Checkout.com Statistics By Country, Website Traffic, Companies Usage And Demographics

Introduction

Checkout.com Statistics: In 2024, Checkout.com will be at the cutting edge of the global payments industry, facilitating the issuing and processing of secure transactions by various businesses. Founded in 2012, this London-based company keeps evolving in a world of fast-emerging e-commerce and financial technology.

Here is a detailed overview of Checkout.com statistics based on its offerings, success, and growth in 2024.

Editor’s Choice

Checkout.com statistics reveal that it operates in several countries, with the U.S. being its largest market, with a total of 179 sites , followed by Canada and Australia, having 129 and 101 , respectively. Italy has about 96 websites, while other top areas include the UK (88) and UAE (53) .

, followed by Canada and Australia, having , respectively. Italy has about websites, while other top areas include the . Traffic analysis shows Saudi Arabia contributing the biggest share of website visits ( 25.9% ), followed by the United Kingdom ( 17.53% ) and the United States ( 10.54% ). Most regions are dominated by mobile usage.

), followed by the United Kingdom ( ) and the United States ( ). Most regions are dominated by mobile usage. Checkout.com has many users from small and medium enterprises, with most of them being organisations with 10-50 employees, accounting for 6% , followed by those having 50-200 employees with 5% .

employees, accounting for , followed by those having employees with . According to Checkout.com statistics, Demographics indicate 60.35% male and 39.65% female users. The largest age group is 25-34 years ( 29.69% ), followed by 18-24 years ( 22.44% ).

male and female users. The largest age group is years ( ), followed by years ( ). Checkout.com has picked up rapidly with innovative features such as “Remember Me” and also with its independent solutions such as Flow, which greatly improve the whole checkout experience and ensure high acceptance rates among merchants.

The transaction volume has grown tremendously by 60% from month to month and consistently achieved 40% year-on-year revenue growth.

from month to month and consistently achieved year-on-year revenue growth. Checkout.com statistics reveal that the platform caters to several industries but has the following divisions: 20% of its clientele in fintech, 17% in e-commerce, 17% in technology, and 16% in the area of blockchain.

of its clientele in fintech, in e-commerce, in technology, and in the area of blockchain. The largest share of referral traffic is attributed to gaming-related websites ( 37.43% ), others being investment ( 13.52% ) and air travel ( 3.89% ).

), others being investment ( ) and air travel ( ). Checkout.com statistics show that social media referral comes mostly from YouTube ( 42.64% ) and TikTok ( 26.44% ). Direct traffic accounts for 42.61% of visits to Checkout.com, whereas g2a.com contributes 3.76% .

) and TikTok ( ). Direct traffic accounts for of visits to Checkout.com, whereas g2a.com contributes . Checkout.com experienced obstacles in 2022, with net losses of US$126.3 million because of macroeconomic changes and impacts from Brexit.

Checkout.com Key Facts

According to Checkout.com statistics, 60% of internet buyers will leave a website instantly if their preferred payment option is not available.

Among residents in Europe, 43% expect to use biometric payments, of whom 9% plan to use them regularly. Furthermore, 37% agree that online shopping makes life easier.

Checkout.com proudly counts among its customers Grab, Getty Images, Alibaba, Binance, Patreon, Mollie, Veepee, Wise, Sony, Shein, Crypto.com, Homebase, Pizza Hut, Farfetch, Henkel, Moonpay, Curve, and many more.

Checkout.com statistics indicate that Checkout.com has over 150 processing currencies and around 20 settlement currencies. It accepts a wide range of global payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Klarna, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and SEPA.

In 2021, Checkout.com launched bank and card payouts, processing about US$3 billion worth of transactions.

The firm also raised US$1 billion in Series D funding, giving it a valuation of US$40 billion. Presently, the platform has 815 unique domains under its operation.

As of 2023, referral traffic accounted for 70.39% of Checkout.com website traffic. The platform recorded a total of 11.3 million global visits in August 2023, with an 8.8% increase from July figures.

Checkout.com Statistics By Country

Country Websites United States 179 Canada 129 Australia 101 Italy 96 United Kingdom 88 United Arab Emirates 53 Spain 35 Saudi Arabia 33 South Africa 33 France 31 Rest of The World 335

This platform, which was developed and maintained by Checkout.com, uses a variety of websites in different countries.

Checkout.com statistics reveal that Some 179 such programs are present in the United States, approximately 129 of which are in Canada, about 101 in Australia, and 96 in Italy.

The United Kingdom supports 88 sites, while the UAE and Spain see 53 and 35 sites, respectively. Saudi Arabia and South Africa each have 33 sites, and France has 31.

The platform comprises the remaining 335 sites that belong to other countries. The platform’s bounce rate turns out to be 39.26%.

Regarding traffic, Checkout.com was expected to welcome about 9.5 million visitors in October 2022, some 2.3% less than the 9.7 million estimated for September, which has seen a decline.

While the site recorded about 7.8 million visits in August 2022, it continued to grow during the following months despite this recent decline.

Checkout.com Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Checkout.com statistics in terms of the traffic received across countries show a distribution whereby Saudi Arabia earns the largest 25.9% of traffic, accounting for 4.84 million visits, with 10.56% from desktop users and 89.44% coming from mobile.

Another 17.53% of traffic, which amounts to 3.27 million visits, flows from the United Kingdom, with 37.83% from desktop users and 62.17% from mobile.

In the case of the United States, 10.54% of traffic (1.97 million visits) is from 36.7% desktop users and 63.3% mobile users.

Furthermore, France represents 6.34% of traffic with 1.18 million visits, higher in desktop use at 54.35% compared with 45.65% on mobile.

However, the United Arab Emirates generates only about 2.4% of total traffic, which amounts to around 447,990 visits, with 45.8 desktop users and 54.2 mobile. Users comprise the split.

Checkout.com Statistics By Companies Usage

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

It is adopted by any company of all sizes worldwide. Small businesses, including 1 to 10 employees, represent 4% of users, while the largest among them is companies with 10 to 50 employees, 6%.

Checkout.com statistics show that organizations with an employee strength range of 50 to 200 have 5% users, followed by another 4% who belong to the 200 to 500 employee range. The largest companies with 500 to 1,000 employees comprise only 2% of users.

However, mid-sized companies with a range of 1,000 to 5,000 employees also contribute 5%, while those with a range of 5,000 to 10,000 represent 3%.

Finally, more than 10,000 to 100,000 employees represent 3% of the entire Checkout.com population across the globe.

Checkout.com Statistics By Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

Checkout.com statistics state that the gender difference in the Checkout.com demographics displays a 60.35% male user and a 39.65% female user.

The majority of users fall under the age range of 25-34, which constitutes 29.69%, and is followed by those in the 18-24 age group, accounting for 22.44%.

Users in the age group of 35-44 represent 19.32%, and those in the 45-54 age range are 13.00%. Meanwhile, the age group of 55-64 constitutes 9.20% of users, while those aged 65 to 74 account for 6.35%.

Checkout.com Accelerates Growth With Innovations In Payment Solutions

Checkout.com has opened the doors for enterprise businesses into intelligent acceptance, a proprietary AI- and extensive transaction data-powered service, into reclaimed revenue losses amounting to US$5.5 billion.

Checkout.com statistics reveal that with a recent launch in Japan, the company is now moving towards launching its operations in Brazil and Canada by 2025.

At the recently held Thrive annual customer event, Checkout.com introduced modular, standalone solutions targeted at optimizing conversion rates and enhanced control over them.

Founder and CEO Guillaume Pousaz had a very much telling 40% year-on-year sales increase, buoyed by innovations that ease the process of compliance with PCI, GDPR, and card scheme mandates.

So widespread indeed was the adoption of these solutions that transaction volumes jumped for a month-on-month figure of 60%, besides early adopters witnessing a 5% leap in rates of acceptance.

The network revealed that Flow, its standalone service using the Forward API, would enable customers to enjoy its features even when using a different payment provider.

Furthermore, Checkout.com also announced “Remember Me,” a feature within Flow that enables online shoppers to save their card details to facilitate easier access to the Checkout Network.

Given that over 70% of online shopping carts are usually left behind due to tedious checkout processes, this feature is expected to ease conversion processes.

Checkout.com remains digital-first money; it has recorded and maintained consistent 40% revenue growth and predicts good profit forecasts for 2025 as the digital economy now grows 2.5 times faster than the physical economy.

Checkout.com Product & Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

Checkout.com statistics state that Checkout.com has great products and services tailored to various industries, with Fintech as its flagship focus area, which represents 20% of its range.

Next, Fintech gets the same commitment to Ecommerce and Technology at equivalent standing, each taking for 17%.

Following those are Blockchain and E-Commerce, which together carry 16% each.

Of this %age, 13% are Retail businesses, while the Marketing sector holds 11%. This distribution showcases Checkout.com, preferentially catering to industries that are focused on digital transactions and innovative payment solutions.

Checkout.com Referral Traffic

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Checkout.com statistics, Most of the traffic referred to Checkout.com comes from websites in specific sectors. The highest %age, 37.43 %, is derived from video game consoles and accessory sites.

Of them, investment websites contribute 13.52 % to traffic, while air travel and financial websites carry a smaller %age of contribution: 3.89 and 3.27 %, respectively.

Other websites, having far lower shares, collect some traffic and collectively add up to 39.26%, with a specific mention of gaming websites adding 2.63 %.

Social media is staying caught up too. With 42.64 % traffic, YouTube leads the way, followed by TikTok with 26.44 %. Facebook, LinkedIn, and Discord contribute 9.09 %, 4.80 %, and 4.46 %, respectively.

Other social media platforms combined contribute 12.56 % of traffic. This showcases the multifaceted ways by which users access Checkout.com from entertainment and social media channels.

Checkout.com Sources

(Source: semrush.com)

The majority of visitors to Checkout.com arrive at the site directly, with 42.61% of visits coming from direct traffic.

Checkout.com statistics indicate that most users gain access to the site by entering the URL themselves or by having it bookmarked.

A significantly smaller, interesting fraction of the traffic, about 3.76%, comes from g2a.com, a prominent online marketplace for video game products.

After visiting Checkout.com, many seem to navigate to more related websites, such as cdkeys.com, which is a digital key marketplace for games, and Eldorado. Gg, which permits in-game currency and item trading.

The fact that these websites are visited after Checkout.com tends to suggest a correlation between Checkout.com and gaming commerce activities.

Checkout.com Vs Stripe Payment Solutions Comparison

Stripe

Stripe is a complete payment management solution for managing taxes, subscription billing, invoicing, payments in multiple currencies, ACH, and debit card payments, with integration with several third-party services.

This is supported on platforms such as Android, iOS, and Windows. In addition, Stripe utilizes phone, ticket, chat, and email to provide customer service.

The platform can be accessed in different languages, such as Spanish, Italian, English, Dutch, and Chinese, to provide global accessibility.

The audience includes freelancers, small businesses, medium-sized companies, and large enterprises.

Pricing for Stripe services was based on customized quotes and payments through cards, bank debits, authenticated bank debits, digital wallets, cash-based vouchers, and many more currencies.

The payouts on offer include multi-currency, cross-border, unified, and strong pooled payouts complemented by tools for robust payout management.

Checkout.com

Along with these, Checkout.com also has similar functional aspects, such as free trial and monthly and annual payout options.

Apart from online payment processing, the software supports ACH payments, debit card payments, invoice processing, periodic billing, document management, mobile payments, and logging.

Both desktop and mobile devices are compatible, and the platform supports English as the default language. Customer service is accessible through chat, email, phone, and tickets.

Like Stripe, Checkout.com is also a payment processor that caters to freelancers, small businesses, medium organizations, and big enterprises.

Both platforms focus on simplifying payment processes and providing robust support for businesses of all sizes, though Stripe offers a broader range of language support and advanced features for fraud prevention and dispute resolution.

Conclusion

According to Checkout.com statistics, the platform provides a variety of customizable solutions tailored to different business needs, making it suitable for companies of all sizes. However, one drawback that prevents Checkout.com from being the leading online payment solution is its comparatively limited support for a wide range of companies, unlike some competitors.

Despite this, businesses without international operations can still benefit from Checkout.com, as it offers robust support for local payments. Expanding the range of payment options could further enhance customer satisfaction and solidify its position in the market.

Shared On:



Sources Cbinsights Uktech Checkout 6sense Enterpriseappstoday Semrush Similarweb

FAQ . What innovative features did Checkout.com roll out for 2024? Some of the new innovations Checkout.com has come out with include “Remember Me” and “Flow”,-which enrich the checkout experience and have improved the acceptance levels among the merchants significantly. The platform furthermore inherited AI and sophisticated transaction data and now brings about intelligent payment acceptance that is significant for the business in recovering revenue losses. Here are some of the salient features that have increased by 60% in month-on-month transaction volumes and 40% in year-on-year revenue. What countries generate more traffic than others for Checkout.com? By far, Saudi Arabia takes the entire lead in traffic share with 25.9 %, closely followed by the United Kingdom at 17.53 % and the United States at 10.54 %. Others worth mentioning are France, the United Arab Emirates, and Italy, as all these nations bring quite a substantial contribution in terms of traffic, both from desktops and cell phones. What sectors are mostly served by Checkout.com? Checkout.com mainly serves industries such as fintech (20%), e-commerce (17%), technology (17%), and blockchain (16%). The platform is also well-represented in retail, marketing, and other industries focused on value-added digital transactional and payment solutions. Who are the demographics of Checkout.com users? Checkout.com distribution is skewed toward first males (60.35%) and then to ages between 25 and 34 (29.69%) years. Surprisingly, it has a very broad age range significantly: 18-24(22.44%) and 35-44(19.32%). It has a very high mobile presence and is used in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UK. Is Checkout.com like Stripe? To that end, Checkout.com and Stripe are similar in that they have online payment processing, ACH payments and debit card payments functionality, invoice processing capability, and mobile compatibility. One big difference, however, is that Stripe supports a wider range of languages and advanced fraud prevention and dispute features than Checkout.com, which offers all those functions but with an emphasis more on customisation and innovation to maximise transaction volumes and merchant acceptance rates.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey