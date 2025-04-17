Digital Transformation Statistics By Trends, Expenditure, Adoption And Predictions

Introduction

Digital Transformation Statistics: Today, businesses are trying to embrace innovative technologies that are also challenging, as they quickly change the digital environment worldwide. Digital transformation statistics involve integrating these technologies to boost productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in operations.

This concept emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, which heralded an avalanche of more agile and intelligent ways of doing business. The main technologies driving this transformation include artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud computing, which have diverse applications across different sectors. A key trend in 2024 is for companies to adopt new technologies to remain competitive in their respective fields of business.

With a projected $3.7 trillion by the end of this year for the global digital transformation statistics market, it becomes clear that the adoption of cloud computing, automation, and AI has become a major propeller for business growth. As more companies adopt digital strategies, market researchers must understand current trends and statistics that will inform future strategies.

Editor’s Choice

The global digital transformation statistics market is expected to expand from $469.8 billion in 2020 to $1009.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5%.

in 2020 to by 2025, growing at a CAGR of The key advantages of digital transformation cited by professionals are a 40% increase in operational quality performance, a 36% compression of launch time, and a 35% growth in customer satisfaction.

increase in operational quality performance, a compression of launch time, and a growth in customer satisfaction. Digital transformation statistics revealed that 29% of respondents from the most digitally developed firms felt the positive impact digital transformation had on market growth and

of respondents from the most digitally developed firms felt the positive impact digital transformation had on market growth and Additionally, 41% indicated that digital transformation initiatives have had positive implications for sales and marketing functions.

indicated that digital transformation initiatives have had positive implications for sales and marketing functions. According to a 2020 report, one of the essential skills necessary for supporting the process of digitising organizations, which involves introducing and executing technology, was given the position of 49.

By 2026, total global expenditure on digital transformation is projected to reach 4 trillion US Dollars .

. If forecasts hold, digitization will add an extra USD 100 trillion to the world economy by

to the world economy by By 2024, about 25% of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in large enterprises will take charge of operational outcomes related to digital business under the title “COO by proxy” since they are unlikely to hold such a position themselves.

of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in large enterprises will take charge of operational outcomes related to digital business under the title “COO by proxy” since they are unlikely to hold such a position themselves. By the year 2025, approximately 60% of medium enterprises will have their workloads contained on-site.

of medium enterprises will have their workloads contained on-site. Almost 56% of CEOs claim that they are already making profits thanks to their digital

of CEOs claim that they are already making profits thanks to their digital As of 2023, one-third of organizations worldwide used AI, while in North America alone, it increased by up to 40%.

Upon implementation, AI and machine learning equip managers with ways to make wise choices through predictive modelling and enhance customer encounters through personalization and chatbots in an automated mode.

As of 2023, more than 90% of organizations had adopted cloud technologies globally, making it the most adopted emerging technology ever. Global spending on public cloud services is projected to have surpassed $560 billion U.S. dollars.

Spending on Digital Transformation Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Digital transformation statistics predict that it will cost $2.15 trillion in 2023 and $3.9 trillion by 2027.

Another statistic shows that the total global expenditure on DX will be 8 trillion US dollars.

Direct spending on digital transformation may amount to $2.49 trillion by In addition, about 52% of firms may choose to increase funds for video apps, while 45% would invest more in collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Slack by 2024.

In the coming three years, almost half (49 %) of CEOs are expected to increase their investment in the digital sphere by 10% or more.

According to digital transformation statistics, 7% of polled individuals, digital transformation plays a crucial role in retail’s technological environment. The digital age is likely to generate around US$100 trillion for the world economy by 2025.

Globally, 54% of companies consider digitization a major priority for their technological

The Internet of Things has led to digital transformation investments in

Augmented and virtual reality technologies are projected to be the fastest-growing through

According to global IT specialists, the average spending on tackling the COVID-19 crisis was about 5% of the IT budget.

In the first phase of the pandemic, global firms made investments of approximately 15 US dollars in technology development.

COVID-19 Pandemic Sped Up Digital Transformation in Organizations

(Reference: statista.com)

Technology and energy companies accelerated digital transformation (DX) during the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by 78% and 77% significant progress reports,

Digital Transformation statistics entail investing in technology, people, and processes to bring more business value.

Because of the pandemic, digitization surged in response to situations where people had to work remotely or needed access to information from different points.

Consequently, digital transformation was expeditiously promoted during this period to meet the changing needs of the business regarding its employees and customers.

Digitization Statistics

Between 2017 and July 2020, the number of products that are fully or partially digitized increased by 26% globally.

By 2022, it is predicted that up to 65% of the world’s GDP will be

The current pace of global digitization is almost seven years ahead of the average pre-pandemic adoption pace.

The report reveals that 51% of professionals perceive that digital advancements have contributed to revenue growth in their companies.

It is anticipated that by 2022, 65% of the world’s GDP will be

70% of customer interactions are forecasted to be handled by intelligent systems by the year

Digital transformation remains the top priority for 74% of

According to a survey conducted on businesses, 97% indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic hastened their digital transformation efforts.

Digital Transformation Adoption Statistics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

As of 2021, the percentage of organisations around the world that have undergone digital transformation had increased by 2% points compared to 2020.

CIOs conducted a study in which they engaged 1,010 of their peers; 58% listed this as a major priority for businesses.

However, very few firms have embraced and sustained such transformations, merely 7%.

Digital Transformation- Cloud Adoption

Digital transformation statistics state that the global cloud security market is expected to increase from USD 40.7 billion in 2023 to USD 62.9 billion by 2028, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Businesswire showcases a Technavio study that predicts that the global cloud market for the healthcare sector will grow by $25.54 billion by 2024.

In 2021, businesses invested $58.3 billion in AI, and Markets and Markets predict that this expenditure will rise to USD 309.6 billion by 2026.

Fortune Business Insights report suggests that the global market for cloud storage will exceed $390 billion between 2021 and 2028.

By 2027, over 50% of enterprises anticipate adopting industry-specific cloud platforms to improve their business processes.

Digital Transformation ROI Statistics

Digital transformation statistics show that approximately 56% of CEOs believe that digital transformation has generated more revenue.

The global digital transformation market for retail is expected to reach a value of $388.51 billion by 2026.

Investments in digital transformation are predicted to rise by about 40% as compared to other technology investments.

Nearly 55% of CIOs prefer to employ additional in-house IT personnel to strengthen digital transformation initiatives such as data analytics platforms and security procedures.

Around 41% of businesses engage in digital transformation without factoring in cthe lient

With digital transformation statistics, virtualisation may account for up to $250 billion of total U.S. healthcare expenditures.

According to A Report by Business Wire, 28% of enterprises regard digital transformation as an expense centre, while 29% find it difficult to show a return on investment (ROI).

In Business Wire, they predict that the healthcare AI industry will generate more than 34 billion dollars in revenues by the year 2025.

The end of 2025 sees the projection of 500 billion worth of the global digital health industry as its crescendo.

Digital advancements could bring in an additional $700 million over three years for businesses with an annual turnover of about $1 billion.

56% of CEOs say that revenue growth comes from digitally transformed

The CAGR for the wearable medical devices market is expected to be around 23% from 2018 until 2023, with projections predicting it will reach a total value of $27.2 billion by 2023.

The size of healthcare might increase from $122 million in 2018 to $314.3 million

According to digital transformation statistics, the value of the industry’s digital transformation was approximately $263 billion in 2020 alone. This is expected to grow at a rate of 19.48% between 2021 and 2027, reaching as much as $767 billion within those years.

Global instances of digital transformation services and technologies are projected to reach about $2.3 trillion by the year 2023.

Digital Transformation – User Engagement

Digital transformation statistics show that by 2028, the world will have 8 billion smartphone users, which indicates a rise in digital technology use.

Mobile applications comprise 90% of mobile users’ time, and they spend an average of four and a half hours on them daily. Thus, these are key channels for user engagement.

Poor mobile experiences significantly affect users’ behavior. When users have had a bad experience with a company’s website or app, only 62% are likely to do business with it again, which means there is a need to mobilize optimum interactions.

The global digitally connected population has risen to 88 billion, representing a 7.9% increase compared to last year, underlining the pervasiveness of digital technologies.

Digital Transformation In the Public Sector

(Reference: statista.com)

By the end of Q2 2024, nearly all municipalities in Norway’s counties expected their service standards for external users to improve through digital transformation and simpler internal

In addition, there was a strong expectation among central government entities (75%) that digital transformation would enhance external relations. These findings imply that such agencies consider conversion to ease communication, increase efficiency, and consequently lead to better service to the citizens.

Digital Transformation – Employee Experience

(Reference: doit.software)

74% of knowledge workers across various non-IT roles and levels report a fully implemented Digital Employee Experience (DEX) plan.

The report states that 67% of employees think their digital experience in their personal lives is better than that in their workplaces.

According to 1E’s digital transformation statistics, 91% of IT decision-makers consider DEX essential for enhancing operational efficiency, while 86% believe DEX has a significant effect on organisational revenue. This allows employees to detect and solve problems more effectively, which will ultimately lead to more profits through data-driven decisions.

The two major barriers to DEX include security and regulatory policies (37%) and IT departments experiencing an overload of unsolved problems (37%).

According to digital transformation statistics, 49% of IT decision-makers placed efficiency in issue resolution as their main aim DEX by mid-2023.

In America, the number of employees working remotely more than three days a week has increased from 55% because of digital transformation.

In conclusion, 46% of employees have to deal with increasing IT costs associated with digital friction due to issues with running applications, slow or crashing PCs, and disruptive

Automation’s advantages include higher productivity (41%) and improved relations between IT and non-IT staff (41%). Cost efficiencies (46%) are second after improved IT responsiveness (55%).

Digital Transformation By Industry

The growth in healthcare digital transformation is that AI adoption in hospitals will increase by 40% by 2024, and spending will exceed $35 billion US dollars. Major innovations include diagnostic tools powered by AI, telemedicine, and robot-assisted surgeries.

Shopping malls are adopting digital transformation to enhance client experiences via e-commerce and personalised marketing. In retail, it’s projected that AI use will increase by 28% this year, and many companies are investing in machines to recommend products and chatbots.

The financial services industry has seen a rise in the adoption of blockchain technology, which is expected to grow at a rate of 32% in 2024. Banks are also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) for fraud detection and customer support automation, with an emphasis on improving transaction security and lowering operational costs.

Digital Transformation – Challenges And Barriers

A full 28% feel that digital transformation is too much of a financial

Indeed, 29% of organisations need help determining their returns on investments (ROI) from digitally transformed projects.

Furthermore, cultural factors are critical hindrances to successful

Manufacturers who responded to the survey claim that 76% say this effectiveness in the bringing into effect stage of the process remains a major hurdle on their path.

On the other hand, 75% of these companies cite the initial costs as an important factor that hinders them from embracing full digital transformation strategies.

In addition, the lack of a skilled workforce is one major bottleneck to achieving this kind of

Similarly, 73% of firms consider the time taken to complete digital changes a serious

Difficulties in recruiting appropriate personnel are predicted by about one-third of

Almost half (50%) mention significant hurdles they encounter when trying to access funds for backend software related to such initiatives.

Future Trends in Digital Transformation

AI is predicted to increase the world economy by $15.7 trillion in 2030, showing its significant transformative impact.

The number of IoT devices is expected to reach 6 billion by 2025, reflecting the increasing present-day connectedness of technology.

The growth rate for Blockchain spending is anticipated to be $16 billion in the year 2023, which will have an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 80%, indicating that it is becoming more widely used and will be able to influence the future.

Conclusion

Extensive digital transformation statistics have been observed in the year 2024. After all, with the global market on track digital reach a predicted US$ 3.7 trillion in 2024, industries such as healthcare, retail trade, and banking are leading this revolution. Notably, development in size and investment in digital transformation have been observable by many companies and businesses in different fields over the past few years.

In other words, innovation would mostly be driven by technology integration into existing processes or systems, hence bringing about operational efficiencies while at the same time enhancing the customer experience. Moreover, product releases like Microsoft Copilot or Google Cloud AI will further boost their performance along their respective digital paths.

This gives market analysts a perspective on where the most considerable growth potential exists within the continuously changing environment of digitization.

Sources Semiocast Kissflow Kissflow Openpr Veritis Quixy Zippia Clicklearn Enterpriseappstoday Research Docsumo Elevatiq Explodingtopics

FAQ . What is digital transformation, and why is it important for businesses?



Digital transformation is the integration of advanced technological innovations such as big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing into business processes to promote efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. It became especially prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic when companies sought more agile and intelligent ways of conducting business. How big is the financial investment in digital transformation?



The global digital transformation market is predicted to hit $3.7 trillion by the end of 2024. This indicates a rising need to invest immensely in digital technologies and strategies. For instance, digital transformation spending is projected to be $2.15 trillion in 2023 and go up to What are some key technologies driving digital transformation?



Key technologies driving digital transformation include Artificial Intelligence (AI), which, according to forecasts, will contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. What challenges do organizations face in digital transformation?



Organisations face several challenges in digital transformation, including high costs (28% view it as too expensive), difficulty in measuring ROI (29% find it challenging), cultural resistance, and the need for skilled personnel. How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact digital transformation?



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation across many industries, particularly in technology and energy sectors, where 78% and 77% reported significant progress, respectively.

Barry Elad Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value. When not evaluating applications or programs, Barry enjoys experimenting with new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child.

